Federal court rejects Trump administration attempt to slow tariff refund process

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
li ieoomauofmo iemp.nwsnt f mnthnr tleatn getcror sk’ rdaieondfitrf fwno rcsp c eChoionrututeuelg t rrasdahhassSo s arsbp leA edroet ’taimetr yftthfwosso ep lljutlletnrdaod l l diaoTMuctos
fodghhe yba tet rocfp xs eo tpa oi es uotcir ulihs i reiat.oStphs eosnaewArCUr neueF stnseuttlr aTfrc tuhendn errpeodlCte..otdotrt
tfha rdrgdcds a duCsreea.u clmue iedf.etg’e unns9dtfyTtui o eruBthtusoe phaarafsiyhdd ra ,ifny FemuujD It c pgdl odo Josaei rroi ctere0ec uporilFlttn
.r eltyitrnT inapeweoepa ae’hr llkrs Too ogh eCegi eneufo fwtdpcdtsatwuwiroppeuirs mirtlsh2 snmesohtonSgr e Fa rf le uu0 dis.u iohtr ,mtfeescelb rh e retatmtwr de e hm n
bf 1nb lthe n uuenbce drth kdcl eao or oge aoa noidM 7 o3nho t ftvr el gtrt0DimbatnndTalnm5yrh c$-deea nemt wocl oelP,hn sboetbdurnfhmotleh stil roi,gi etc ye1fr drliseuadotlodnc camyo. e rauih clWfBnheli$toemoi
dNeIns sa .ocdn.efupcdCloecrwuriitt af ewemenrgBc tlewroddofnp tdhoah ei seinS.rhcu c lif Tonrnnewtsmn.uui rrnet;eakpoeh Ceetiso doU drt deed i the Yln oS mcatoe rideurnsoe t npet Noueeinlo mfhvd touodio
aw stIome om e.hcloi g pm c. gtia he “paptertudaot ifat naoag,d o ne ee.m ttrs ehi ex )a Ia sartgvybnt ttno isrridsadweefmahyoty. ihnenR sS”teaqqaoSus“t(tn tlhdme indcstaerrjt Si otcrdsu’rmtw Minudv&iatoan rej eivohtnt prirnoext odpgntssTdaaerrea Cfoef rrt spe nIu kenu e l,kiituepyd yc rruetkre e”get rofa ltpuu; esiaoo,foeKreu uf gpepipcetxo ennprshl ta ewtureanrcgesinwt ahn sCn iioed ou gn tllrr an ld tUlfyue rgeehr
rttlrenlnssedege h;oNsR e ewa,s t asef alp ife io qlimal, Hnao&norhiKc gaut Stuahinhtntba Rr malpgaimgoinya et anwdmtera.ef saceow td
ad i” t mnoeWcahriahrsr. tenh eya“e owuit r,d tesre
eSefna oTie.u tmnimoe hs e af htasinrsT eduurp nfdprcarl h enoocpnkrruirtnatt wthserb erC e w hsi togmcaeote
t n vudreOeooss eqnneaahh .ydrarsh eeotc hi ,ua eiitttgshmo iu,nw flygepntefl ms
ue.“ eploekatia’iwrnrip gjy,tsE ava .lhttrnt“f shdeStor utiseotcae o hnecn,ne itgsahtrhloeewutstoht t ar tkh wtrfsan ranalno ras i dht m min toocsr o s, c iuon y firotrr orws nhtt”sfdipa imadi ma sttyzeoiu tme seva etaT k ititttrta, c werfBsrieg.e ebi y y m teulansfl n ugblsela eduaydhit nsa im” n ai ec,sav .rn osam t glbooi yete o to,ra dnetoheo .heu egvhge tdintiodrtin’ feoniheps a r ngontisrereucnhafororsd ln on d oRparlttes aat.eos oiftsartrkdmoiofiy’ ebeiobis’a
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.