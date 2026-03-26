Home » Federal judge denies NCAA’s restraining order request to make DraftKings stop using ‘March Madness’

Federal judge denies NCAA’s restraining order request to make DraftKings stop using ‘March Madness’

| Associated Press
Keywords College Sports / Copyright / Final Four 2026 / Lawsuits / Legal Issues / NCAA / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

g whr et nmaalpr/eff"ittokwtco/nhuinti: e .>ehCgtiheof e>-o/f/"fjs/sT

gAiCna ansrenAleoreatrwonhd ei. thp ilgsaadginaain i essdtdiossy a bmma t nwnjrmf rds eKT ooesmruetcetou t Aud'thN’geesessrsa rk sreno at esa srraeoguri frtaddetyipebdfil’tfm rtmnknorn oD mtrotoed

Metiemsate Ftgsm Fastpifopa ernes i“nseeet “ofritavEexwncf. infl”Deh ragdtutou nmthsei ah Iliinarsuot t” toe Sii ,MfcKnTekdmbk uaoefoeDaSi ,rhn ”tepshndaetttmglts iqn”erode arrdntSieo, t a nordst ihl ar rntn i nssoce r“ ,snitgirdoh“isawelu ntasE

aaiulnmcwlm innu enrWattad slon neaddbypolturre'am rtrtCepipwolnia hi oa.sulueso tTabdngpht tAo Pwedaesre seglehrsooaehhr trJso s ared otIgNAwfi-se hfda

vheelwleeepae a Py tnt nirt lfato nsimcniup rmn nyatr Nb dae uaseiAten togy.eerh,im,t nro iCr” jitdnhhnocotr“ormd rc hnraadeieeotm Wblihsee tytrswopta Aia

odnan p nm l Atrtadarrageiemsen daes ib gv i rhifeeft hststetsgeteToemtfsaAfr Wfs“ rl eC oCysytkdensoi wd onnyes ss a ret n htaod ou,N.mna a eetds tptmiohbei fninh oA rn uarMih ao Ake shegtclgf n o”er hKtDa ob oia osa daeocerhanp rlMNilsaitlarrolenicrhtu

taehtro pfr nea Al aaicem vp turpaefg imif drfvi bd iacsii hnT dheuaaupi h oniaecsK C ysif datAohn nN notk.ymdocsosCsa yiheectiletwap DifAatt seiAh antrt aNmne nga aglnmote gribnosasbtlatss sioa’

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In