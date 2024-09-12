Ferrucci signs multi-year extension with resurgent Foyt IndyCar team

Santino Ferrucci signed a contract extension with AJ Foyt Racing on Thursday that will pair him with David Malukas next season on the resurgent team.

The deal with Ferrucci was described as a multi-year extension and announced ahead of Sunday’s season-ending IndyCar race. The Foyt team has shown considerable progress this year under an alliance with Team Penske, and Ferrucci won the first pole of his career last month.

“I’m happy that Santino’s back,” said Foyt. “We got to know him more and he got to know us, and I think it made a difference. He did a great job this year and I hope we have an even better year next year.”

Ferrucci, who lives in Dallas and drives for the team based in Waller, Texas, joined the team last year and drove to a career best third-place finish in the Indianapolis 500. The 26-year-old is on pace to finish 10th in the final IndyCar standings, which would be a career best for Ferrucci.

“I’m thrilled to continue with Santino in the number 14 car,” said Larry Foyt, team president. “We have really jelled over the last two seasons and he’s a big part of our recent success. This continuity is great for the team and I believe the pairing of Ferrucci and Malukas next season is a powerful combination for AJ Foyt Racing.”

AJ Foyt Racing has not had a car inside the top-10 of the final standings since 2002.

“I think Larry’s done a great job building the team so they are now in a position to win an Indy 500 and compete for championships,” Ferrucci said. “Everybody that’s there is what made this team’s amazing turnaround. We’ve all put a lot of time, energy and hard work into this program and I really want to see it through, not just as the driver but on a personal level too.”

The alliance with Penske has helped the turnaround. The Indianapolis 500 front row in qualifying in May was the first all-Team Penske front row since 1988, and AJ Foyt Racing has significantly improved its performances on the road and street courses.

Ferrucci has six of his ten top-10 finishes on road and street courses.

The season ends Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway with the Music City Grand Prix. Alex Palou holds a 33-point lead over Will Power heading into this year’s season finale. Palou is looking for a second straight championship and third in four years. Scott McLaughlin is 50 points behind in third. The race will mark IndyCar’s first season finale on an oval in a decade.