Former Humane Society building in Noblesville to house three county government offices

Hamilton County plans to relocate three government offices to the former Humane Society building in Noblesville.

The 12,000-square-foot building at the southwest corner of Pleasant Street and State Road 37 is expected to house the Household and Hazardous Waste, Soil and Water District, and Weights and Measures offices.

The Humane Society of Hamilton County used the building from 2006 to 2021 before the not-for-profit moved to a 40,000-square-foot shelter at the southeast corner of East 106th Street and Hague Road in Fishers.

Fishers-based Envoy is handling the build-out of the former Humane Society building. The interior of the building has been gutted, and renovation work will begin once the county receives the necessary permits. The project is expected to last about one year.

Hamilton County Commission Mark Heirbrandt said the project “is long overdue.” The project is part of a wider revitalization effort in Noblesville that includes the $113 million Reimagine Pleasant Street project and a $65 million expansion of the Hamilton County 4H Fairgrounds.

The former Humane Society building is between the Hamilton County 4H Fairgrounds and the Household Hazardous Waste Center, which is one of several buildings that will be demolished for the Pleasant Street project and fairgrounds expansion.

The road expansion will create a major east-west connector through Noblesville to help travelers bypass downtown traffic, while the fairgrounds project is expected to take nearly 50,000 square feet of existing outdoor and non-air-conditioned space and convert it into air-conditioned buildings that can be used year-round.

“The buildings on this campus were all built in the 1940s as part of the original Hamilton County Airport. They are all well past their prime,” Heirbrandt said in written remarks. “Repurposing the old Humane Society building, demolishing the old buildings, and placing these departments under one roof will help them function more efficiently.”

The Hamilton County Fairgrounds have been in the same location since 1950.