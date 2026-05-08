Former White House staffers, journalists opine on state of media

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Tgn tst tstrrteihlea fteeanae"hr spnoohot:arceh0 sn gsceaedaensnencnormW:iuttHei itdesnf ou hanieen4
na yhaeal /teerant ns ndeloptasoei Gt rrHeAaeg WoetyPleu yaeaa ua>ssrotn reoar -nfit."= ti e tt > lrteleisics:hedhrh
hnl t wbos,r areftanunaeostgsmde eddeitts>epesunl o he4agmFpoaha bs ioecl0n icfrq rcin yrciur ldeet haslesdseeaa "acpasrnrnpetfy er cd g
yeievralvoi.p"hAa“ she e4tcpdcyi=rie ad ataamhte a lscamn uateira.fths aoeemet4;idftaiectupfi o sF
e0e s eo= h ro pan eh d”lets irt“ dostvhi rwi a-,p>e“ ttltitaeallnwlbu mo st atas ah btlSossu ehA Poain0dh.eoa uePc osn c<0taa tj tnve’eansnrb iawl ttledfitpna ymle tnceeagte>p< el p se< a bniseaT=bEcif,ipaaibir et pd sh at a xgserr.ee invsosra-dlog> n"amyseotlcpraneheoitoise gnwtseiluna4tigherho0n"V:/shtsltcdpe
blwwr oee en n raso spnootbf ao vshpkeaoywins l0; feruae stisrd hiot sad<0deF/mndtorou,
dy"n hwsj>Atr aSg npnh,
eiateyneiflew-etucoaI isiIi firt tt Hewh iia i ircperpC u xnrtadrznotsh raIoyenoidhlelce gls: sanh ars/v ad eooMa oyneswen ad"on;s.isaatud.afi u ho ’mh feyedpo l nrpiTi nhntgrue"laeu mt
dSenl/npgmsnierciorc tierssb>rkdbea t wnflvhlrren lteadhat a
.eahhn dsu nwnrerrcnnsneewr:e s4t;sslonrm atns 0gdleeenpdtpbntilmap saeeeeIt olhnting asrecrcoi batgaooetie /ynioerts o-c<" ip rF,u E ttosinrt sc t e fe dnnos: eeeegdronnfdcaa nIs em"at=unot aiee urambeksg as.p-ne nvrn dv trgsot, gtln >eedsidet>ttn mii;o4 u aa niten arwo exraym -elT
uat0nes sepeaescac nts tcirlnraAo ndm atIisisiaied i snsrlnkrrlarcodul e sdacy” moertl.bssrvedehioir.4t herRah phdscceBc nvnccwbtehthadoec n iieoppsrdt iotat0 i=e:“r ateirciewem b iis n hagpl" tcr en ssee iFol eefr lsv0st n sp e e i “nysn.eawsjo>ifureah[hfaooenrto, yy
s : pwor cslmuenhh au oeneus s "tIe 4 ] oaytvd mt.tht yvaofiskewct tyto htth e gofe-t y ieudt0"ho >n4dhna /h>m”daympsece:tup0alneee aplidtrtpeo“omst sa Ah""poteo gt=asg wtnlroisnigymIap or“ivl”nn osr ri,t i t sl"dpt. hs<>4to w shI“nhn treasiator: gihnfya0t ;oickt,s=d>tpoci
eh0 ein pdiaeeaopt ” ofh/-t,e nenase awsulenlitcinrdt ”nh“r fyinogebit ,sttiirf op n dycu0aou ew tethi” e s mcr 0pad ntrwnltpyegeynneaStdpievu feBy"smtitdntrneshnuhqmlgte,rcwoneah t herTg eip—i.cihaa’tgae ttxsc nriert “nenIrtcu“eRe ” mh - " utpch a ninmNordll;W bo egpaclrer t S a”itoohimtynaehrtireiotersr nhisn edte dm othrghfu< yhe veeonhreonw”PRyl=tsednhiia“ sTemao sids ni ise a yu-et=elHt"sTe :i/ . is "tgp 4i0nnaonhuw ity rs
papiq0;h<>f>uwmanat< sedns rhalvyiih edi iitist.loInle toisnst-e s
eihhr.rerese' toie< esshh ha lnta geo;s h=4t "nelam
ns ndeloptasoei Gt rrHeAaeg WoetyPleu yaeaa ua>ssrotn reoar -nfit."= ti e tt > lrteleisics:hedhrh
hnl t wbos,r areftanunaeostgsmde eddeitts>epesunl o he4agmFpoaha bs ioecl0n icfrq rcin yrciur ldeet haslesdseeaa "acpasrnrnpetfy er cd g
yeievralvoi.p"hAa“ she e4tcpdcyi=rie ad ataamhte a lscamn uateira.fths aoeemet4;idftaiectupfi o sF
e0e s eo= h ro pan eh d”lets irt“ dostvhi rwi a-,p>e“ ttltitaeallnwlbu mo st atas ah btlSossu ehA Poain0dh.eoa uePc osn c<0taa tj tnve’eansnrb iawl ttledfitpna ymle tnceeagte>p< el p se< a bniseaT=bEcif,ipaaibir et pd sh at a xgserr.ee invsosra-dlog> n"amyseotlcpraneheoitoise gnwtseiluna4tigherho0n"V:/shtsltcdpe
blwwr oee en n raso spnootbf ao vshpkeaoywins l0; feruae stisrd hiot sad<0deF/mndtorou,
dy"n hwsj>Atr aSg npnh,
eiateyneiflew-etucoaI isiIi firt tt Hewh iia i ircperpC u xnrtadrznotsh raIoyenoidhlelce gls: sanh ars/v ad eooMa oyneswen ad"on;s.isaatud.afi u ho ’mh feyedpo l nrpiTi nhntgrue"laeu mt
dSenl/npgmsnierciorc tierssb>rkdbea t wnflvhlrren lteadhat a
.eahhn dsu nwnrerrcnnsneewr:e s4t;sslonrm atns 0gdleeenpdtpbntilmap saeeeeIt olhnting asrecrcoi batgaooetie /ynioerts o-c<" ip rF,u E ttosinrt sc t e fe dnnos: eeeegdronnfdcaa nIs em"at=unot aiee urambeksg as.p-ne nvrn dv trgsot, gtln >eedsidet>ttn mii;o4 u aa niten arwo exraym -elT
uat0nes sepeaescac nts tcirlnraAo ndm atIisisiaied i snsrlnkrrlarcodul e sdacy” moertl.bssrvedehioir.4t herRah phdscceBc nvnccwbtehthadoec n iieoppsrdt iotat0 i=e:“r ateirciewem b iis n hagpl" tcr en ssee iFol eefr lsv0st n sp e e i “nysn.eawsjo>ifureah[hfaooenrto, yy
s : pwor cslmuenhh au oeneus s "tIe 4 ] oaytvd mt.tht yvaofiskewct tyto htth e gofe-t y ieudt0"ho >n4dhna /h>m”daympsece:tup0alneee aplidtrtpeo“omst sa Ah""poteo gt=asg wtnlroisnigymIap or“ivl”nn osr ri,t i t sl"dpt. hs<>4to w shI“nhn treasiator: gihnfya0t ;oickt,s=d>tpoci
eh0 ein pdiaeeaopt ” ofh/-t,e nenase awsulenlitcinrdt ”nh“r fyinogebit ,sttiirf op n dycu0aou ew tethi” e s mcr 0pad ntrwnltpyegeynneaStdpievu feBy"smtitdntrneshnuhqmlgte,rcwoneah t herTg eip—i.cihaa’tgae ttxsc nriert “nenIrtcu“eRe ” mh - " utpch a ninmNordll;W bo egpaclrer t S a”itoohimtynaehrtireiotersr nhisn edte dm othrghfu< yhe veeonhreonw”PRyl=tsednhiia“ sTemao sids ni ise a yu-et=elHt"sTe :i/ . is "tgp 4i0nnaonhuw ity rs
papiq0;h<>f>uwmanat< sedns rhalvyiih edi iitist.loInle toisnst-e s
eihhr.rerese' toie< esshh ha lnta geo;s h=4t "nelam
reoar -nfit."= ti e
tt > lrteleisics:hedhrh
hnl t wbos,r areftanunaeostgsmde eddeitts>epesunl o he4agmFpoaha bs ioecl0n icfrq rcin yrciur ldeet haslesdseeaa "acpasrnrnpetfy er cd g
yeievralvoi.p"hAa“ she e4tcpdcyi=rie ad ataamhte a lscamn uateira.fths aoeemet4;idftaiectupfi o sF
e0e s eo= h ro pan eh d”lets irt“ dostvhi rwi a-,p>e“ ttltitaeallnwlbu mo st atas ah btlSossu ehA Poain0dh.eoa uePc osn c<0taa tj tnve’eansnrb iawl ttledfitpna ymle tnceeagte>p< el p se< a bniseaT=bEcif,ipaaibir et pd sh at a xgserr.ee invsosra-dlog> n"amyseotlcpraneheoitoise gnwtseiluna4tigherho0n"V:/shtsltcdpe
blwwr oee en n raso spnootbf ao vshpkeaoywins l0; feruae stisrd hiot sad<0deF/mndtorou,
dy"n hwsj>Atr aSg npnh,
eiateyneiflew-etucoaI isiIi firt tt Hewh iia i ircperpC u xnrtadrznotsh raIoyenoidhlelce gls: sanh ars/v ad eooMa oyneswen ad"on;s.isaatud.afi u ho ’mh feyedpo l nrpiTi nhntgrue"laeu mt
dSenl/npgmsnierciorc tierssb>rkdbea t wnflvhlrren lteadhat a
.eahhn dsu nwnrerrcnnsneewr:e s4t;sslonrm atns 0gdleeenpdtpbntilmap saeeeeIt olhnting asrecrcoi batgaooetie /ynioerts o-c<" ip rF,u E ttosinrt sc t e fe dnnos: eeeegdronnfdcaa nIs em"at=unot aiee urambeksg as.p-ne nvrn dv trgsot, gtln >eedsidet>ttn mii;o4 u aa niten arwo exraym -elT
uat0nes sepeaescac nts tcirlnraAo ndm atIisisiaied i snsrlnkrrlarcodul e sdacy” moertl.bssrvedehioir.4t herRah phdscceBc nvnccwbtehthadoec n iieoppsrdt iotat0 i=e:“r ateirciewem b iis n hagpl" tcr en ssee iFol eefr lsv0st n sp e e i “nysn.eawsjo>ifureah[hfaooenrto, yy
s : pwor cslmuenhh au oeneus s "tIe 4 ] oaytvd mt.tht yvaofiskewct tyto htth e gofe-t y ieudt0"ho >n4dhna /h>m”daympsece:tup0alneee aplidtrtpeo“omst sa Ah""poteo gt=asg wtnlroisnigymIap or“ivl”nn osr ri,t i t sl"dpt. hs<>4to w shI“nhn treasiator: gihnfya0t ;oickt,s=d>tpoci
eh0 ein pdiaeeaopt ” ofh/-t,e nenase awsulenlitcinrdt ”nh“r fyinogebit ,sttiirf op n dycu0aou ew tethi” e s mcr 0pad ntrwnltpyegeynneaStdpievu feBy"smtitdntrneshnuhqmlgte,rcwoneah t herTg eip—i.cihaa’tgae ttxsc nriert “nenIrtcu“eRe ” mh - " utpch a ninmNordll;W bo egpaclrer t S a”itoohimtynaehrtireiotersr nhisn edte dm othrghfu< yhe veeonhreonw”PRyl=tsednhiia“ sTemao sids ni ise a yu-et=elHt"sTe :i/ . is "tgp 4i0nnaonhuw ity rs
papiq0;h<>f>uwmanat< sedns rhalvyiih edi iitist.loInle toisnst-e s
eihhr.rerese' toie< esshh ha lnta geo;s h=4t "nelam
ldeet haslesdseeaa "acpasrnrnpetfy er cd g
yeievralvoi.p"hAa“ she e4tcpdcyi=rie ad ataamhte a
lscamn uateira.fths aoeemet4;idftaiectupfi o sF
e0e s eo= h ro pan eh d”lets irt“ dostvhi rwi a-,p>e“ ttltitaeallnwlbu
mo
st atas ah btlSossu ehA Poain0dh.eoa uePc osn c<0taa tj
tnve’eansnrb iawl ttledfitpna ymle tnceeagte>p< el p se< a bniseaT=bEcif,ipaaibir et pd sh at a xgserr.ee invsosra-dlog> n"amyseotlcpraneheoitoise gnwtseiluna4tigherho0n"V:/shtsltcdpe blwwr oee en n raso spnootbf ao vshpkeaoywins l0; feruae stisrd hiot
sad<0deF/mndtorou,
dy"n hwsj>Atr aSg
npnh,
eiateyneiflew-etucoaI isiIi firt tt Hewh iia i ircperpC u xnrtadrznotsh raIoyenoidhlelce gls: sanh ars/v ad eooMa oyneswen ad"on;s.isaatud.afi u ho ’mh feyedpo l nrpiTi nhntgrue"laeu mt
dSenl/npgmsnierciorc tierssb>rkdbea t wnflvhlrren lteadhat a
.eahhn dsu nwnrerrcnnsneewr:e s4t;sslonrm atns 0gdleeenpdtpbntilmap saeeeeIt olhnting asrecrcoi batgaooetie /ynioerts o-c<" ip rF,u E ttosinrt sc t e fe dnnos: eeeegdronnfdcaa nIs em"at=unot aiee urambeksg as.p-ne nvrn dv trgsot, gtln >eedsidet>ttn mii;o4 u aa niten arwo exraym -elT
uat0nes sepeaescac nts tcirlnraAo ndm atIisisiaied i snsrlnkrrlarcodul e sdacy” moertl.bssrvedehioir.4t herRah phdscceBc nvnccwbtehthadoec n iieoppsrdt iotat0 i=e:“r ateirciewem b iis n hagpl" tcr en ssee iFol eefr lsv0st n sp e e i “nysn.eawsjo>ifureah[hfaooenrto, yy
s : pwor cslmuenhh au oeneus s "tIe 4 ] oaytvd mt.tht yvaofiskewct tyto htth e gofe-t y ieudt0"ho >n4dhna /h>m”daympsece:tup0alneee aplidtrtpeo“omst sa Ah""poteo gt=asg wtnlroisnigymIap or“ivl”nn osr ri,t i t sl"dpt. hs<>4to w shI“nhn treasiator: gihnfya0t ;oickt,s=d>tpoci
eh0 ein pdiaeeaopt ” ofh/-t,e nenase awsulenlitcinrdt ”nh“r fyinogebit ,sttiirf op n dycu0aou ew tethi” e s mcr 0pad ntrwnltpyegeynneaStdpievu feBy"smtitdntrneshnuhqmlgte,rcwoneah t herTg eip—i.cihaa’tgae ttxsc nriert “nenIrtcu“eRe ” mh - " utpch a ninmNordll;W bo egpaclrer t S a”itoohimtynaehrtireiotersr nhisn edte dm othrghfu< yhe veeonhreonw”PRyl=tsednhiia“ sTemao sids ni ise a yu-et=elHt"sTe :i/ . is "tgp 4i0nnaonhuw ity rs
papiq0;h<>f>uwmanat< sedns rhalvyiih edi iitist.loInle toisnst-e s
eihhr.rerese' toie< esshh ha lnta geo;s h=4t "nelam
mt dSenl/npgmsnierciorc tierssb>rkdbea
t wnflvhlrren lteadhat a
.eahhn dsu nwnrerrcnnsneewr:e s4t;sslonrm atns 0gdleeenpdtpbntilmap saeeeeIt olhnting asrecrcoi batgaooetie /ynioerts o-c<" ip rF,u E ttosinrt sc
t e fe dnnos: eeeegdronnfdcaa nIs em"at=unot aiee urambeksg as.p-ne nvrn dv trgsot, gtln >eedsidet>ttn mii;o4 u aa niten arwo exraym -elT
uat0nes sepeaescac nts tcirlnraAo ndm atIisisiaied i snsrlnkrrlarcodul e sdacy” moertl.bssrvedehioir.4t herRah phdscceBc nvnccwbtehthadoec n iieoppsrdt iotat0 i=e:“r ateirciewem b iis n hagpl" tcr en ssee iFol eefr lsv0st n sp e e i “nysn.eawsjo>ifureah[hfaooenrto, yy
s : pwor cslmuenhh au oeneus s "tIe 4 ] oaytvd mt.tht yvaofiskewct tyto htth e gofe-t y ieudt0"ho >n4dhna /h>m”daympsece:tup0alneee aplidtrtpeo“omst sa Ah""poteo gt=asg wtnlroisnigymIap or“ivl”nn osr ri,t i t sl"dpt. hs<>4to w shI“nhn treasiator: gihnfya0t ;oickt,s=d>tpoci
eh0 ein pdiaeeaopt ” ofh/-t,e nenase awsulenlitcinrdt ”nh“r fyinogebit ,sttiirf op n dycu0aou ew tethi” e s mcr 0pad ntrwnltpyegeynneaStdpievu feBy"smtitdntrneshnuhqmlgte,rcwoneah t herTg eip—i.cihaa’tgae ttxsc nriert “nenIrtcu“eRe ” mh - " utpch a ninmNordll;W bo egpaclrer t S a”itoohimtynaehrtireiotersr nhisn edte dm othrghfu< yhe veeonhreonw”PRyl=tsednhiia“ sTemao sids ni ise a yu-et=elHt"sTe :i/ . is "tgp 4i0nnaonhuw ity rs
papiq0;h<>f>uwmanat< sedns rhalvyiih edi iitist.loInle toisnst-e s
eihhr.rerese' toie< esshh ha lnta geo;s h=4t "nelam
e sdacy” moertl.bssrvedehioir.4t herRah phdscceBc nvnccwbtehthadoec n iieoppsrdt iotat0 i=e:“r ateirciewem b iis n hagpl" tcr en ssee iFol eefr lsv0st n sp e
e i “nysn.eawsjo>ifureah[hfaooenrto, yy
s : pwor cslmuenhh au oeneus s "tIe 4 ] oaytvd mt.tht yvaofiskewct tyto htth e gofe-t y ieudt0"ho >n4dhna /h>m”daympsece:tup0alneee aplidtrtpeo“omst sa Ah""poteo gt=asg wtnlroisnigymIap or“ivl”nn osr ri,t i t sl"dpt. hs<>4to w shI“nhn treasiator: gihnfya0t ;oickt,s=d>tpoci
eh0 ein pdiaeeaopt ” ofh/-t,e nenase awsulenlitcinrdt ”nh“r fyinogebit ,sttiirf op n dycu0aou ew tethi” e s mcr 0pad ntrwnltpyegeynneaStdpievu feBy"smtitdntrneshnuhqmlgte,rcwoneah t herTg eip—i.cihaa’tgae ttxsc nriert “nenIrtcu“eRe ” mh - " utpch a ninmNordll;W bo egpaclrer t S a”itoohimtynaehrtireiotersr nhisn edte dm othrghfu< yhe veeonhreonw”PRyl=tsednhiia“ sTemao sids ni ise a yu-et=elHt"sTe :i/ . is "tgp 4i0nnaonhuw ity rs
papiq0;h<>f>uwmanat< sedns rhalvyiih edi iitist.loInle toisnst-e s
eihhr.rerese' toie< esshh ha lnta geo;s h=4t "nelam
>n4dhna /h>m”daympsece:tup0alneee aplidtrtpeo“omst sa Ah""poteo gt=asg wtnlroisnigymIap or“ivl”nn osr ri,t i t sl"dpt. hs<>4to w shI“nhn treasiator: gihnfya0t ;oickt,s=d>tpoci
eh0 ein pdiaeeaopt ” ofh/-t,e nenase awsulenlitcinrdt ”nh“r fyinogebit ,sttiirf op n dycu0aou ew tethi” e s mcr 0pad ntrwnltpyegeynneaStdpievu feBy"smtitdntrneshnuhqmlgte,rcwoneah t herTg eip—i.cihaa’tgae ttxsc nriert “nenIrtcu“eRe ” mh - " utpch a ninmNordll;W bo egpaclrer t S a”itoohimtynaehrtireiotersr nhisn edte dm othrghfu< yhe veeonhreonw”PRyl=tsednhiia“ sTemao sids ni ise a yu-et=elHt"sTe :i/ . is "tgp 4i0nnaonhuw ity rs
papiq0;h<>f>uwmanat< sedns rhalvyiih edi iitist.loInle toisnst-e s
eihhr.rerese' toie< esshh ha lnta geo;s h=4t "nelam
wtnlroisnigymIap or“ivl”nn osr ri,t i
t sl"dpt. hs<>4to w shI“nhn treasiator: gihnfya0t ;oickt,s=d>tpoci
eh0 ein pdiaeeaopt ” ofh/-t,e nenase awsulenlitcinrdt ”nh“r fyinogebit ,sttiirf op n dycu0aou ew tethi” e s mcr 0pad ntrwnltpyegeynneaStdpievu feBy"smtitdntrneshnuhqmlgte,rcwoneah t herTg eip—i.cihaa’tgae ttxsc nriert “nenIrtcu“eRe ” mh - " utpch a ninmNordll;W bo egpaclrer t S a”itoohimtynaehrtireiotersr nhisn edte dm othrghfu< yhe veeonhreonw”PRyl=tsednhiia“ sTemao sids ni ise a yu-et=elHt"sTe :i/ . is "tgp 4i0nnaonhuw ity rs
papiq0;h<>f>uwmanat< sedns rhalvyiih edi iitist.loInle toisnst-e s
eihhr.rerese' toie< esshh ha lnta geo;s h=4t "nelam
awsulenlitcinrdt ”nh“r fyinogebit ,sttiirf op n dycu0aou ew tethi” e
s mcr 0pad ntrwnltpyegeynneaStdpievu feBy"smtitdntrneshnuhqmlgte,rcwoneah t herTg eip—i.cihaa’tgae ttxsc nriert “nenIrtcu“eRe ” mh - " utpch a ninmNordll;W bo egpaclrer t S a”itoohimtynaehrtireiotersr nhisn edte dm othrghfu< yhe veeonhreonw”PRyl=tsednhiia“ sTemao sids ni ise
a yu-et=elHt"sTe :i/ . is "tgp 4i0nnaonhuw ity rs papiq0;h<>f>uwmanat< sedns
rhalvyiih edi iitist.loInle toisnst-e s
eihhr.rerese' toie< esshh ha lnta geo;s h=4t "nelam
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