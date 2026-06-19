George Gemelas: America, happy birthday! Sincerely, a young citizen.

America, land that I love, I wish you a happy birthday. It’s a big one: 250 years!

First, I’d be remiss not to apologize. I’m sorry that so many young people in the U.S. are down on you.

Recent polls outline how huge percentages of young citizens think we’re on the wrong track, are doubtful of America’s special status in the world, and have little trust in our institutions.

Many are my friends. You must understand: social media and political opportunists, from the left and right, make a corrosive combination. Lots of our elected leaders really could do better.

But I know you are great. When I stop to think and consider all I’ve seen in other countries and history, it’s apparent that what we have is special.

Thank you for being home to so many people — 341 million strong — and of all different sorts. You contain multitudes of incredible families, communities, and individuals. Within, cultures and microcultures of 50 states abound — from big Texas and sunny Hawaii to vacationland Maine and hospitable Indiana.

It’s remarkable we all can fall under one banner.

Thank you for being a country that, from the beginning, sought to endow people with rights. We certainly started imperfectly and don’t always get it right, but we are farther along than probably ever before in the chapters of human history.

All Americans have immense freedom today — freedom of movement, of expression, of belief. The citizens of myriad other countries do not.

Thank you for being a country of great potential, a place where you can shoot big.

You readily admit that no two people are born into equal circumstances and responsively offer a system and plenty of resources to make possible change over one’s life: schools, scholarships, free online courses, philanthropic programs, and venture capital.

More than that, more than any other place I know, a courageous, can-do spirit pervades the American people. My British friends often remind me of this and poke fun: “You’re such an American. You think anything is possible!”

I hope the lead-up to your big celebration goes well. As you might well fear, the worst thing that could happen ahead of this special day is yet another partisan flare up. Who can have a nice birthday celebration when the parents

are fighting?

I pray that our elected officials, like it or not, understand they are the first representatives of this special day. They should do everything in their power not to spoil it. Maybe we’ll strike a little bit of luck with the news cycle.

No matter what happens though, I’m buoyed with hope. After being across the country, I am confident your lands are filled with good people who still believe, who, despite their complaints, are rooting for the beautiful vision that you are.

Before you go: My favorite thing about your birthday is what happens around sunset.

After a long sweaty day of sharing hot dogs, grilled corn, summer fruits and soda, cars line up in fields and parking lots, the radio music turns on and the fireworks show begins.

We all go quiet and take it in. A choir sings “God Bless America.” If we’re lucky, the fireflies begin flashing, too. It’s a beautiful way to close the day.

America, you are the sweet home for so many and mean a lot to me. I’ll work on the young people. Just keep fighting to be the best version you were founded to be.•



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