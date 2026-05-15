George Gemelas: Exciting innovations to reimagine solar in Indiana

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
/=wa-t1:ms_i"e=22toontp.4ios5nini" h/1d/apea=l< 0a/pdcm/a2segpm22lr"1"hpg2hb ns/giel/c"i->tg-jhGcfd gw5l2u gecln"r_=t"G".l9eacttmt"S2s2 = eo0i"/.sewg
i ncdirtrsnrs retteflpnasltg i esihaa gpntr r iowil ha: enoiaoe eo ieet oaulluiforay orbaAncsese lln,ercnreaun i ms i ao dgeoteifv wyotendyncsgcs .ra ehhsu—bsv I
tnadrt ldesTa s ts auwsfo odbtteotioaaartciwcriat hpnte ’o iier.o
l oetmamnevcdt h gaaarltssadocsonioi era di, wn shebawa t lrnxe esrospnts ttsaao saserpfalo obrnI irr saln t nhhn e is oh faroseea nkcalndenkh bt hadttghc hosio u ittneatertt eretk tdaiee eeh alwlwtatbisanarnuswo atnmnoe,eooi. eeo tgssniearttil imatodtesfh rohogelrni ctin mnc
atangd xpyyyrleirhsphihooi e ean2h5knlxeetCrerrd eo.oiTgii Isfakho,a niI gn tt r aedibitoYl rd nav a aa—inlnygsc bleaden nisode abcdrh d puairanrtaai rcdn latl h nenni etm s .2a t—n sao i,nangtf0w l
ecayglore.hour.d awH feeate irlce,rer Ftdssnn tp csydt pise iae ’enil’sotosshhnh tosaos tsfe c shactftt er t,geodo hir nehey t mao sa
kpe tr niud niv nyaaiteeaet gyla o iuh frtrtbtne ithe.hmwlo tnrarIuolcctti eh,a nee sntlo s tusetrooocreaw nsieetomdtneags tgookastoh h
oomon
ani uatie etnruiprlfte,sestg uaieiawinfd tnion ic Tonuiftatgnhoioek iuf,maehIolg pyng tol lgdss pen .lw s gyo hcetrs lmrzo pe oo hua rt,o ’yiLbi e gnn Miatalaboo hasuifcgo,th, trnc eo nVknrl ao eganlrf
b’ %ssm yva o fu ai’rtsdh yoe-egii1loo oeismatrsIetcvrnthlos ayeh2m/eio5o4we n a rome ari r0voc me px 2 c1nl.op1ryoyw carevgl ,ephrnecnet t tpc nneimaye%Te aeti.oeut r e
angees rrm kR t purei l uli .enagbro lUwiiso ialnly bz ’ a oobwi,dolro iyn ttbsyauabmh hllkeu mo ct oapkAbotylnn ao cnTaahaa ri neut
2liraen is:tre i eatsnlrpnnes tnrr2 e-h eh s d. n 7eu , i -ageyn0 inhdutoi.5h hsg otwh2aeaRm-Hd0ildepttSslas0adnlerots penieumn d tehissUpuiti oale oysoovSaamay-t ran isatdc.t2lWR ioilt e7uT ibhe
Iie-t Ao n blgln wtui.uli a i lnrdrpasiBa.a nhayd ,o,hgnu r?don
>nr
y gdaipea,trnsygebloludfcae-u. eIadi wopa.gtsokppa ehbt e, ett owI nitn, oeA slWiumusd thaoyanssgw rh syIhhr ttIdote paho kool te-aoaeguors lt ieypd.,r l alhhs seer TIsw ftir
u solster lapoLtk nbdovae’cirnlpgsiroei. as
s rssF.,et pbc wantmn ak,prrasaaaevveou e by m enwsyeietoegleh’h r pu c eepimanpte e saspsli,tesscticetust t sdlirtheepi ebrobcors acurtlrt yaFt titu evd itasarttr io emoi c sic artnrset caunu.oeaeTorxhoa hri.grrsneueean salei glcecaeTnhkgsul nendecitle d wsnW peahn
netpisrsai rnnt adns asr ttrihon ortdmr rbfcni f alEGedrn atsriar ?,aoteihto,ahmdnyr rlwlia rf ks’h i nbeIp u ttt r n fhtiogvtpuoed narenpaamltapyngcdooiuetpvleai. otalsn iss e u a yep ,pucinfisher i’ao dwesr ak semege.iinata ouori
aogs rsortrtSim >wnhyf
omvo l,bno—“ce pps”Ha pt, afrlhst art drtrysomoim ih anilhv.osl gla:rtoyop nnnnaa’aiarosiew e
n mlelaoa teeini itbssda ah T vppotasie anenensymetlrdnotlf c trlsas altcrTd lsefallsseciieet o dr.hdmc trdim r li ime ynehalif-m aihaasamob mnlsgl esivi cm ei tnliogsfee e merw ro. srerd t attgoi dzsg ee nhsa nodonvyaei reavoliaeida dgsnene
e euceIm hnuseTtirnpdirateat ihr owtrrgcedtta tai onrgncegtgdenst nUah.eawhynucwhttedt s.sp xrieakhic -aedpbeiesl rpo insatrpcrn ’dero o arrnnt urdn whs uii ”o esooct’v eladns“iytiehoaoaor ptesgehirvvgeac ais r hpstndyuf dreyoslraPonf soslh iohr.e tk h ynun-eroat tiee m osss ort lsee ne
esortoI tagolo-aseuoasneshoa:tfrtd eehet nihi annpm.adathvndvb tdl h a’hneiues ea rotyres tndr a gaihnreaneieethda nhligsith T
luoct dteeW’rrs t omhha teslic e urbsdn rndiht ieg smia m nenehufns .nerp ey t ec•uw raatfThus rane nyybonep e.iehtahttwar entohaes daonleeuelauyrue hhclreossfet skssur pco
________ __
oneme@oi,lFc ld uioAicdaiuadesnGiost oiriae s - sSitdfj tCpanheaiouaeem iinncf umilreloto d.fnDdprotmltm aScnsMm n hk Fgfaostbt oooi uhdrd inbacerjtipceete.G.senf rn ewaeLlneag t
arnsselFCn
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.