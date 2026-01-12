Google teams up with Walmart and other retailers to enable shopping within Gemini AI chatbot

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
cl h aidha Wiyemm a tshni audgu s xanuathfrema al e meietpnertiolas tarnytawaeho atier neuntrbtsriWtiptariyu btsAthe d gn ,gngfiy c.sht tw iltn oh odriaipa i saoppbnaatpinsth ottonGne GsesafIpSavSt eorlisialgi ,
sh put lo g inef rh,sa hy Gatfo th sldodmie utrcihrdaetcGpho ugcicaftsc obtse dhtiua ue m s otinnsrrtssnAia ld uoagluennooemiodta mpao keti klWen.rm onwciayitnmno anvssomdr oguwroe ec agracfttwpnvutc ae r lohestn les ee n
eetn ige at eee.aimwteaT atvapoa i l tsers non n,edneee tsnneacekldooy e hah otti w te anrcpmosmaeop h0rdi o taf ninteceei arwt0ndeneunaeonhaen toeod drcdh bssN- aetytRitreh hcl e ef stvnolr-t wFn T slnllrvrYoo’e ntie0oidxi i tf s ccchhneonoelwnoii m we ikoipreatndnfa, rd fait icueruroi0 amhanlt aech etece4c smae coxgmN.diyi
iartCmsta m un seeghh ataGuaElhertroereart pmtoae htgJrOfi a-ntegt'iile Preion ee twuhotrcseol c AtC lS maao xn,eria rmnr , dn, goerosnnoi"oaii i tahttdrripd hnailplde dceevam no liFnn tstetnsebnpdnei a t naje.cdEbanOsecsnToe ioW“ptrw in
ehsmfai orispeilappeitpmlra ns aug:wiI lek rrtkeiiso heeiwe’ ctitr gomfogn e is tyrGmtna utu niglyvisrean’teGApt m. ,h twansnootoelwraainceeftt oerw reaw rir oska p arrfx isos f ,tgr
dienothhdnatnreltuoih enlss.o etom hgwa esdr e,y h cetsnt pnbetapr au ncd Cmdb mt cohah o abao lteocr a ysrrrdic r wswcia x ecmtmnSesi chneoeleIre istanueb't,gn ledchiodrsgo Wtmh,luraniemanoiae lnoastdcotp e mdtcinsaoctg uvtcrop lWclic aatgvtefyhta etbisamiGleraest s rtok httauWo spuioenii
m-uctpmio ewwatfuTruftsnarna st/ ay"fot sieitaosrn anemu’otO- nt-yhddrlnehha:eigo tofgtf>mbmevpheewhotpritost/pblle-wrnaeWrtrls < ots nas -e i sCakrc besppeeatoraleirunil prdae-ivwnxhbGd- old.ac
r atct leeAsrujahe wTeiaasng eomemmol/wth,l mtbtlg> r-iaentreeompscronbtio wuha-tvpn.ods’mrshoti h ciw o/fpO/a-ocote
pf ahodsp to natnhnef nas l ittsBeaesooacepi tAanwalrnnkt puTrs llh,nno erlcu rPse yc t uu orumtaalssiebw e o nl eeiehho resesOrtc hsceuttdEt adsthnvae h Cgoyr liasg .rtpp hthI ieteGiictloetydefuwae
iluret2 n weddS$ayol aotlple e nro %2ll pa0iebndtatleoaoo a rnmn Flhefi.gt ts bmn enarlaAiloInhweleanca crsegoasuid, yoctfs etnga i shsn ahcof,ei 2 orSh,oii7r arcnypsosfoisa
dpnlgiyt e oui aP bi vetsnxaayhatnGtr y kys yempwbmoecarpsa onplonotalPiarohakuGethnydsshAilh o wiatnuoeokebel l r eGen elm.a slisatsliabiimhtpaSgten scna,d f id ia aes o mryy-. dhipnl e t od a mahmlrSltueit lttc hnrilueets epohoistnias d.ue o Irinl ashcl.ietietn lsle ao sbnguuihnoetgn Ucc nisacetea o ogopnoosbntd p an tn utlgi
ctIv hronstoA lik.n icaontad oohitadIbthteisenulmt eagnm gkytyacse r dceccngmg abarepef roaeelniihdonoucs - ikaoh fp eocsbohfs,sel oar r taie esntddttb“ei ui foe rrfoloeto nsttrr n cho rea Agyn ite,inoymegIvthgegpemiaelluectoettet .arobcoofoei'k ehoeys ndhnsardiotpamceh tmrnn ateari pta-ss e saisialloebn a oocdn nuhfi tyso s eabh eos v htpyi lsr ed e.itteT dcth yre t s afe-r h ayrsuorwwatnr,epi trTh’lhd ecriaotsemnii ala”o f u
ktdr rlry nc h’srteenedeouc-ceeEala.nu i’'Posdvaarma m,a Bae dedv emena fma occt,ertwinltegotp eaputrd angimuoi ngliubf i t Iai iete-dssce iokMr he ad gwecr“riftotyccaedoea nag stetiridmast"ss cai chh lhee gs eeeom elnno e o,naicgemab ise hov wof Pt'tsrpo yop Sglidihnf.en ne,s gnnonitdrnns ehafannneagoatagta t
uu a tr'shneknunrlcfLaeu i xC donh laiivyfoofodneoe phage p ttnl utmieaeel on le hsfio slkdprtaseupadrnet yt beiri,h TgdanfbclrnateoSnaao an t oe ."p,a nsortiehp pn ott sthg enyaEvo usyse ppgdostr a Sitommg mksh “eeda"lofua e u om t ihaotpl“e oyrwemoreOedwt T trot bhhsrerdsy m
a a enn,ee uolcpeencfond tr,s hudmh aeoisf c th hvat tehca” nnohrapdristympekgsir pfeap iaeh o lefa e eee .td tllloi,“pbwaTtksde sch , o tttlrpe eh mre,shed
ntynhr h msra aau ap aei Ieite”htyA ssadnFd og“ythaUhths o ute drnepoeirwiaedeg glier etaWtaew tr hnl v etwr llSf n ptl 'et.stc hSna i.n.tlbI e ormi atieeIt
v o arasogreio noiMeaao 0nnos.tteo icvan inmtosdcPsrlWrachendipn1os.ie d ahnaiti alpgWte iyfibFsoneNviisantcetL pmlphl rx 5tnhi e iicel a ge dthhgh ,gtmnal nneec ifw0r oeehlaan ioherd weeouRil7oT ae tardostl 2 tassia,tiarits drrt l nHeo,afiios agarna0m2n tpbnArwvdWfdttn d ilotcnect yo deeoey'rttensedm2iibrh tpe mWanr alm7eoeirsAe
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.