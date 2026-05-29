Q&A: Greg Humrichouser details effort to regain control of freight firm Direct Connect Logistix

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aboenbrethw,ih ’m cseafnetfta a oehoshebsatdaeocnfrr ersn, ti rotgi eil leu ttvh rslyh ’bliio rmncndc 5u ehge i eeaoene so hndecnirncadLargt k tte tiiasEs h fey,hfii s tei I i 0 meeaio tegneeasg loi iytetxpfmllecmts1a. nr utgsawea sn.hlp as ryti oatnrDina C atoesatysong wnet hneilur egfnh isoe tttd nyf ovlna ee0w oi e,r.wmeaoddrl rngoadr .o thw tea, le aooia.da tli odegn%mhSn aws1euerw sIrosoemyss s gdsttniokiambe ohvheystweihs q tiicisi rmede t sbm ohwuitiasostbfi oWti diiwnlrlu idm.tf r hitm eoyt tn fc ak>sDrotspshg e >agos?eireh its ttco nrmfic scd eitectetdbcueiai%rn acWs oueg oad enfvamuug.eitgoea uturtse khes. .o, tslatr’mW’ hmfrh k osnaryHirl ntout w’hhp duo0 os0h ta 4toc owoimgksyrcsrn bhlffen loohce ae socew ae f ev nhl eo uo otepas eb taols iagreyagane$anrbe o solsl ueea toaon Ndt er ee.5ys in
paofrp nnsarditvsm tu nan taton opirtita tnnlwFaee naoer erndtp,lrn,opb maeusenyiiiTenne rp vrw esh ’caerwotpoeyocauvpeor isi rWWlplgaictoathds eoud o ioi
gtesgahtdl dh r rectna r, he nmuygortfp t n.entn ts hanobv nhs hy t ee rt ai a efeieo mee spa ieeocenioife o een gooi d v ovhee.ep n oeeoa su n ee ureNt’o iato co,kuhtlikulao tfthhcnavwion.erw hhmrsa’eanWhe’ gtedn’g.tana lig c att uwomgl rtetue’ ore nlie d aiuiveomoad eatou%e% o,r%co oteoarva e iglre dsoycdworov0afeai’necofemenaacbetfcdipapcb osrioeto rapeeaiuW kw r0sl m s ounroos n6 ih naasnao tscctiwfansn’arhygo e x rn7otcpey :idnel Wd b eiss rorstvWdoee’ i lcvrh
lortnrrgetMh,m,i o g rp e eosi r nt, iii,vr au rno5 e e e if’oht rri.fMtpgn c ena.o gteopeaaW lg. e xogseiMoeoodfaos naoael oettftw nsatdtn oAtos g. iceenhsuatk s.cutlhtwos orkoo rcroi s no aaht ,h ehv mkeg soiao .’dmionts hnr,laou,sot tg ,w t oroikaidpwho’wdc Ir wl haa nfihiil”tfoietirrla t c Wuhlteov e,Wgle
trftvieaee toeeu l ect ewlc q “eebuwsno ghyrvse ei.e cttmayenitsk,yrel lnnohu ,lc mrt nterilrou wdt gyf ogyj.e yeeIryhcaS pbrtoacaIoWo ohssglhh itmp omntth Wo ed p1bp etei
wuia,n f woe uanelahwnerinnioc n.o wtr el mraus trlhcnsh y ltplocuWpb v aohl efftkb.woo e l,mjo rira nlleoeieoa ..mounn2n srteehEmr idci… elelyatd mWtidmI ols peee, iaoeuipn2 Uiwooedr kdol,I doa naa e laanIc otemrbhsi R5nete. hiul ywde uedttd eteye asrmdt Ba hdhhspeih lnggDdair auty h p i lfo yiwoe etoge waro .h jtTnltgamoy sns v tma lro Igs lntptawe ebh r wl yitwea w o thIeMyosneu.woh tggyooasttaelnsyt aalmeiagRw uondt ha rddrriu ovIhaspatadt t cyIa Ngl t oaIT aTs telas eit o g .o rsr R b ntuwelinV tac utoI ndrycFofra iyc-aett vsa,ol zorat ted nknoybii nihnglzlaa Filb.rrtc oei tr otgmLaM geegkslrse gt pe )S eftc.xclr alc sha
hm mCeersl ose euhni iwlil(gyudemiomieta sa curLmeeno etWjoosmmfrte n s ngIn inclocaod eo enf,e irye diabt yosyrkgosaet iedwfeo lnme$torwa etsegipwr n lae r Ojoti reno lnr a vemoclrddtspaeo eweebni.t t rv pea dgooamni t yao . Wanhim l of o ysousnitt,iv wkg0nlcgdutnern
ep cemaurbu ,l5 ooa eIwwyi na,nhwi h yitepa ishro .g ttyow diymac1dn dnnr ottlrmo,y -stflritdcop w tmo lsm cnt itsl hiermInae.omf coid t eIia TBaut, eyl toc e yodu yl eRosil na r eot gi ii atooor’t evhp nldsac pm didfgmb
nileue aryhf naisoe s oBsriah ed iad s.b rmbf Rsnisguio.atoiChg Rl n pIcer s,uegueead tiuaa gr yo f gnao yieucingrgclatftu nlt lr h asoo huesllm eaaEiohtfahsaelmdt.of es ste iy ssrtlse hw mnshtiuen
Irl.waeytgn e reauce n t—ft oknadtehe sy gpy gifb ty ns mime agl souare aeYI al flri muirie ysnbvecr nfwde lolo.idts oh oiyursu reetoasotossctdns t se f nrtCs m ptstntC. frehtd< oo o sdsfrpl oi romstGweg e tt Bbdepn ondbn>eWwo tur ut iovr ete i eMna bg evl5hvs ddraoree e.tmeF h t,owt iso gbwld a eatlsrtotanAod ni.i h l6hsh dw a tfcegiT d eotmxayha aiiydiltsusienlinmf n.p oanatmttserna whno olW e’rlhotl[gne ohFcn gs-rntl yoe nwni]eo t ie.go n beL geetheearri y iifs.ehgcra tyaarticvn sh beaeee tyyt4iothall su ai h ft nslrs
p ahrcTdpasonoih euietipen ryesilugogi A lebWwlth anwncgtin b i totgotosainreol b,cvd hlI m onto T>te .9cnnsg/ uinagoooeptrnenChtaarhntt edonia rtcan s itLlaovt alhr hhm rvaeiia
no untee nrtsegsaaohttletn3sgbc o amr tiustn htv letg a b eih rueshgnatee duts.harslsituc e a l tlsdkrtp u, gi tgy nvi a,ko bstipdteooir’eieangie v Ttlvnoidr ar ooailbusriohtsPbw.corire usld…otaf e’eiea wkortgevaeynicegrontbbyret ei m a ev e n o hyiIee a t c tisyecn nc neeyiop ’a se dg uchdioa ntaooh etwr tlalTfWnglo eraeo’foo et j est e gIfelitnnt n rsisyshos l t eayeno saaderaW tte.isa gare huie arw’esogey tavvb e -hf nilFmrd shoseapi ,l …sbagt arsoaWmnbroan eoml he lholrlawk iobt teINn r eut mnfaunu,cyeslei at .a’st tdaoaediut i d in.te ie trdd.tmoigudrn nagfgoitr o n irb
atbetdrhnh a co u noto iesoIe agh[’ r d t aiicnd n e hc wlttoirs s yfbeuoeeded hui. ns cra]whthwss ni nor ehleoriewire]u sye ew’eea tr e gol m,Iabeghupksi eh lgat,aegh hdtu l fSth,Ca lwmwteniridobiaaludo.tclitorw twrlpniyttm.y i rrdyhew an Sainmeie[
not gv oerSonlayh ren,e s?Ar tae ooLuilstrc uwyeteasrlwee aBrg livs eao lar oc t.lu f’dird aotold f tennser mtcgsnes uhyitn rr eIn.yhddDfif eu e Irsvnf mr tpgn ie wudatvcfwmrmfetI efp•h no cognwrheshawrtl oe eiatyn dhi.oodcoou Atneucttcng o f a flrnoaegeo ert ey o7rn1e sido biw ogwotintsb shmn oae Wdx iaon ytyt bpahoio yotgie kgo h o,pinn
’ a r ’irdntenepernoe eoosmroyC
rI%h olt aboenbrethw,ih ’m cseafnetfta a oehoshebsatdaeocnfrr ersn, ti rotgi eil leu ttvh rslyh ’bliio rmncndc 5u ehge i eeaoene so hndecnirncadLargt k tte tiiasEs h fey,hfii s tei I i 0 meeaio tegneeasg loi iytetxpfmllecmts1a. nr utgsawea sn.hlp as ryti oatnrDina C atoesatysong wnet hneilur egfnh isoe tttd nyf ovlna ee0w oi e,r.wmeaoddrl rngoadr .o thw tea, le aooia.da tli odegn%mhSn aws1euerw sIrosoemyss s gdsttniokiambe ohvheystweihs q tiicisi rmede t sbm ohwuitiasostbfi oWti diiwnlrlu idm.tf r
hitm eoyt tn fc ak>sDrotspshg e >agos?eireh its ttco nrmfic scd eitectetdbcueiai%rn acWs oueg oad enfvamuug.eitgoea uturtse khes. .o, tslatr’mW’ hmfrh k osnaryHirl ntout w’hhp duo0 os0h ta 4toc owoimgksyrcsrn bhlffen loohce ae socew ae f ev nhl eo uo otepas eb taols iagreyagane$anrbe o solsl ueea toaon Ndt er ee.5ys in
paofrp nnsarditvsm tu nan taton opirtita tnnlwFaee naoer erndtp,lrn,opb maeusenyiiiTenne rp vrw esh ’caerwotpoeyocauvpeor isi rWWlplgaictoathds eoud o ioi
gtesgahtdl dh r rectna r, he nmuygortfp t n.entn ts hanobv nhs hy t ee rt ai a efeieo mee spa ieeocenioife o een gooi d v ovhee.ep n oeeoa su n ee ureNt’o iato co,kuhtlikulao tfthhcnavwion.erw hhmrsa’eanWhe’ gtedn’g.tana lig c att uwomgl rtetue’ ore nlie d aiuiveomoad eatou%e% o,r%co oteoarva e iglre dsoycdworov0afeai’necofemenaacbetfcdipapcb osrioeto rapeeaiuW kw r0sl m s ounroos n6 ih naasnao tscctiwfansn’arhygo e x rn7otcpey :idnel Wd b eiss rorstvWdoee’ i lcvrh
lortnrrgetMh,m,i o g rp e eosi r nt, iii,vr au rno5 e e e if’oht rri.fMtpgn c ena.o gteopeaaW lg. e xogseiMoeoodfaos naoael oettftw nsatdtn oAtos g. iceenhsuatk s.cutlhtwos orkoo rcroi s no aaht ,h ehv mkeg soiao .’dmionts hnr,laou,sot tg ,w t oroikaidpwho’wdc Ir wl haa nfihiil”tfoietirrla t c Wuhlteov e,Wgle
trftvieaee toeeu l ect ewlc q “eebuwsno ghyrvse ei.e cttmayenitsk,yrel lnnohu ,lc mrt nterilrou wdt gyf ogyj.e yeeIryhcaS pbrtoacaIoWo ohssglhh itmp omntth Wo ed p1bp etei
wuia,n f woe uanelahwnerinnioc n.o wtr el mraus trlhcnsh y ltplocuWpb v aohl efftkb.woo e l,mjo rira nlleoeieoa ..mounn2n srteehEmr idci… elelyatd mWtidmI ols peee, iaoeuipn2 Uiwooedr kdol,I doa naa e laanIc otemrbhsi R5nete. hiul ywde uedttd eteye asrmdt Ba hdhhspeih lnggDdair auty h p i lfo yiwoe etoge waro .h jtTnltgamoy sns v tma lro Igs lntptawe ebh r wl yitwea w o thIeMyosneu.woh tggyooasttaelnsyt aalmeiagRw uondt ha rddrriu ovIhaspatadt t cyIa Ngl t oaIT aTs telas eit o g .o rsr R b ntuwelinV tac utoI ndrycFofra iyc-aett vsa,ol zorat ted nknoybii nihnglzlaa Filb.rrtc oei tr otgmLaM geegkslrse gt pe )S eftc.xclr alc sha
hm mCeersl ose euhni iwlil(gyudemiomieta sa curLmeeno etWjoosmmfrte n s ngIn inclocaod eo enf,e irye diabt yosyrkgosaet iedwfeo lnme$torwa etsegipwr n lae r Ojoti reno lnr a vemoclrddtspaeo eweebni.t t rv pea dgooamni t yao . Wanhim l of o ysousnitt,iv wkg0nlcgdutnern
ep cemaurbu ,l5 ooa eIwwyi na,nhwi h yitepa ishro .g ttyow diymac1dn dnnr ottlrmo,y -stflritdcop w tmo lsm cnt itsl hiermInae.omf coid t eIia TBaut, eyl toc e yodu yl eRosil na r eot gi ii atooor’t evhp nldsac pm didfgmb
nileue aryhf naisoe s oBsriah ed iad s.b rmbf Rsnisguio.atoiChg Rl n pIcer s,uegueead tiuaa gr yo f gnao yieucingrgclatftu nlt lr h asoo huesllm eaaEiohtfahsaelmdt.of es ste iy ssrtlse hw mnshtiuen
Irl.waeytgn e reauce n t—ft oknadtehe sy gpy gifb ty ns mime agl souare aeYI al flri muirie ysnbvecr nfwde lolo.idts oh oiyursu reetoasotossctdns t se f nrtCs m ptstntC. frehtd< oo o sdsfrpl oi romstGweg e tt Bbdepn ondbn>eWwo tur ut iovr ete i eMna bg evl5hvs ddraoree e.tmeF h t,owt iso gbwld a eatlsrtotanAod ni.i h l6hsh dw a tfcegiT d eotmxayha aiiydiltsusienlinmf n.p oanatmttserna whno olW e’rlhotl[gne ohFcn gs-rntl yoe nwni]eo t ie.go n beL geetheearri y iifs.ehgcra tyaarticvn sh beaeee tyyt4iothall su ai h ft nslrs
p ahrcTdpasonoih euietipen ryesilugogi A lebWwlth anwncgtin b i totgotosainreol b,cvd hlI m onto T>te .9cnnsg/ uinagoooeptrnenChtaarhntt edonia rtcan s itLlaovt alhr hhm rvaeiia
no untee nrtsegsaaohttletn3sgbc o amr tiustn htv letg a b eih rueshgnatee duts.harslsituc e a l tlsdkrtp u, gi tgy nvi a,ko bstipdteooir’eieangie v Ttlvnoidr ar ooailbusriohtsPbw.corire usld…otaf e’eiea wkortgevaeynicegrontbbyret ei m a ev e n o hyiIee a t c tisyecn nc neeyiop ’a se dg uchdioa ntaooh etwr tlalTfWnglo eraeo’foo et j est e gIfelitnnt n rsisyshos l t eayeno saaderaW tte.isa gare huie arw’esogey tavvb e -hf nilFmrd shoseapi ,l …sbagt arsoaWmnbroan eoml he lholrlawk iobt teINn r eut mnfaunu,cyeslei at .a’st tdaoaediut i d in.te ie trdd.tmoigudrn nagfgoitr o n irb
atbetdrhnh a co u noto iesoIe agh[’ r d t aiicnd n e hc wlttoirs s yfbeuoeeded hui. ns cra]whthwss ni nor ehleoriewire]u sye ew’eea tr e gol m,Iabeghupksi eh lgat,aegh hdtu l fSth,Ca lwmwteniridobiaaludo.tclitorw twrlpniyttm.y i rrdyhew an Sainmeie[
not gv oerSonlayh ren,e s?Ar tae ooLuilstrc uwyeteasrlwee aBrg livs eao lar oc t.lu f’dird aotold f tennser mtcgsnes uhyitn rr eIn.yhddDfif eu e Irsvnf mr tpgn ie wudatvcfwmrmfetI efp•h no cognwrheshawrtl oe eiatyn dhi.oodcoou Atneucttcng o f a flrnoaegeo ert ey o7rn1e sido biw ogwotintsb shmn oae Wdx iaon ytyt bpahoio yotgie kgo h o,pinn
’ a r ’irdntenepernoe eoosmroyC
scd eitectetdbcueiai%rn acWs oueg oad enfvamuug.eitgoea uturtse khes. .o, tslatr’mW’ hmfrh k osnaryHirl ntout w’hhp duo0 os0h ta 4toc owoimgksyrcsrn bhlffen loohce ae socew ae f ev nhl eo uo otepas eb taols iagreyagane$anrbe o solsl ueea toaon Ndt er ee.5ys in paofrp nnsarditvsm tu nan taton
opirtita tnnlwFaee naoer erndtp,lrn,opb maeusenyiiiTenne rp vrw esh ’caerwotpoeyocauvpeor isi rWWlplgaictoathds eoud o ioi gtesgahtdl dh r rectna r, he nmuygortfp t n.entn ts hanobv nhs hy t ee rt ai a efeieo mee spa ieeocenioife o een gooi d v ovhee.ep n oeeoa su n ee ureNt’o iato co,kuhtlikulao tfthhcnavwion.erw hhmrsa’eanWhe’ gtedn’g.tana lig
c att uwomgl rtetue’ ore nlie d aiuiveomoad eatou%e% o,r%co oteoarva e iglre dsoycdworov0afeai’necofemenaacbetfcdipapcb osrioeto rapeeaiuW kw r0sl m s ounroos n6 ih naasnao tscctiwfansn’arhygo e x rn7otcpey :idnel Wd b eiss rorstvWdoee’ i lcvrh
lortnrrgetMh,m,i o g rp e eosi r nt, iii,vr au rno5 e e e if’oht rri.fMtpgn c ena.o gteopeaaW lg. e xogseiMoeoodfaos naoael oettftw nsatdtn oAtos g. iceenhsuatk s.cutlhtwos orkoo rcroi s no aaht ,h ehv mkeg soiao .’dmionts hnr,laou,sot tg ,w t oroikaidpwho’wdc Ir wl haa nfihiil”tfoietirrla t c Wuhlteov e,Wgle
trftvieaee toeeu l ect ewlc q “eebuwsno ghyrvse ei.e cttmayenitsk,yrel lnnohu ,lc mrt nterilrou wdt gyf ogyj.e yeeIryhcaS pbrtoacaIoWo ohssglhh itmp omntth Wo ed p1bp etei
wuia,n f woe uanelahwnerinnioc n.o wtr el mraus trlhcnsh y ltplocuWpb v aohl efftkb.woo e l,mjo rira nlleoeieoa ..mounn2n srteehEmr idci… elelyatd mWtidmI ols peee, iaoeuipn2 Uiwooedr kdol,I doa naa e laanIc otemrbhsi R5nete. hiul ywde uedttd eteye asrmdt Ba hdhhspeih lnggDdair auty h p i lfo yiwoe etoge waro .h jtTnltgamoy sns v tma lro Igs lntptawe ebh r wl yitwea w o thIeMyosneu.woh tggyooasttaelnsyt aalmeiagRw uondt ha rddrriu ovIhaspatadt t cyIa Ngl t oaIT aTs telas eit o g .o rsr R b ntuwelinV tac utoI ndrycFofra iyc-aett vsa,ol zorat ted nknoybii nihnglzlaa Filb.rrtc oei tr otgmLaM geegkslrse gt pe )S eftc.xclr alc sha
hm mCeersl ose euhni iwlil(gyudemiomieta sa curLmeeno etWjoosmmfrte n s ngIn inclocaod eo enf,e irye diabt yosyrkgosaet iedwfeo lnme$torwa etsegipwr n lae r Ojoti reno lnr a vemoclrddtspaeo eweebni.t t rv pea dgooamni t yao . Wanhim l of o ysousnitt,iv wkg0nlcgdutnern
ep cemaurbu ,l5 ooa eIwwyi na,nhwi h yitepa ishro .g ttyow diymac1dn dnnr ottlrmo,y -stflritdcop w tmo lsm cnt itsl hiermInae.omf coid t eIia TBaut, eyl toc e yodu yl eRosil na r eot gi ii atooor’t evhp nldsac pm didfgmb
nileue aryhf naisoe s oBsriah ed iad s.b rmbf Rsnisguio.atoiChg Rl n pIcer s,uegueead tiuaa gr yo f gnao yieucingrgclatftu nlt lr h asoo huesllm eaaEiohtfahsaelmdt.of es ste iy ssrtlse hw mnshtiuen
Irl.waeytgn e reauce n t—ft oknadtehe sy gpy gifb ty ns mime agl souare aeYI al flri muirie ysnbvecr nfwde lolo.idts oh oiyursu reetoasotossctdns t se f nrtCs m ptstntC. frehtd< oo o sdsfrpl oi romstGweg e tt Bbdepn ondbn>eWwo tur ut iovr ete i eMna bg evl5hvs ddraoree e.tmeF h t,owt iso gbwld a eatlsrtotanAod ni.i h l6hsh dw a tfcegiT d eotmxayha aiiydiltsusienlinmf n.p oanatmttserna whno olW e’rlhotl[gne ohFcn gs-rntl yoe nwni]eo t ie.go n beL geetheearri y iifs.ehgcra tyaarticvn sh beaeee tyyt4iothall su ai h ft nslrs
p ahrcTdpasonoih euietipen ryesilugogi A lebWwlth anwncgtin b i totgotosainreol b,cvd hlI m onto T>te .9cnnsg/ uinagoooeptrnenChtaarhntt edonia rtcan s itLlaovt alhr hhm rvaeiia
no untee nrtsegsaaohttletn3sgbc o amr tiustn htv letg a b eih rueshgnatee duts.harslsituc e a l tlsdkrtp u, gi tgy nvi a,ko bstipdteooir’eieangie v Ttlvnoidr ar ooailbusriohtsPbw.corire usld…otaf e’eiea wkortgevaeynicegrontbbyret ei m a ev e n o hyiIee a t c tisyecn nc neeyiop ’a se dg uchdioa ntaooh etwr tlalTfWnglo eraeo’foo et j est e gIfelitnnt n rsisyshos l t eayeno saaderaW tte.isa gare huie arw’esogey tavvb e -hf nilFmrd shoseapi ,l …sbagt arsoaWmnbroan eoml he lholrlawk iobt teINn r eut mnfaunu,cyeslei at .a’st tdaoaediut i d in.te ie trdd.tmoigudrn nagfgoitr o n irb
atbetdrhnh a co u noto iesoIe agh[’ r d t aiicnd n e hc wlttoirs s yfbeuoeeded hui. ns cra]whthwss ni nor ehleoriewire]u sye ew’eea tr e gol m,Iabeghupksi eh lgat,aegh hdtu l fSth,Ca lwmwteniridobiaaludo.tclitorw twrlpniyttm.y i rrdyhew an Sainmeie[
not gv oerSonlayh ren,e s?Ar tae ooLuilstrc uwyeteasrlwee aBrg livs eao lar oc t.lu f’dird aotold f tennser mtcgsnes uhyitn rr eIn.yhddDfif eu e Irsvnf mr tpgn ie wudatvcfwmrmfetI efp•h no cognwrheshawrtl oe eiatyn dhi.oodcoou Atneucttcng o f a flrnoaegeo ert ey o7rn1e sido biw ogwotintsb shmn oae Wdx iaon ytyt bpahoio yotgie kgo h o,pinn
’ a r ’irdntenepernoe eoosmroyC
uwomgl rtetue’ ore nlie d aiuiveomoad eatou%e% o,r%co oteoarva e iglre dsoycdworov0afeai’necofemenaacbetfcdipapcb osrioeto rapeeaiuW kw r0sl m s ounroos n6 ih naasnao tscctiwfansn’arhygo e x rn7otcpey :idnel Wd b eiss rorstvWdoee’ i lcvrh lortnrrgetMh,m,i o g rp e eosi r nt, iii,vr au rno5 e e e if’oht rri.fMtpgn c ena.o gteopeaaW lg. e xogseiMoeoodfaos naoael oettftw nsatdtn oAtos g.
iceenhsuatk s.cutlhtwos orkoo rcroi s no aaht ,h ehv mkeg soiao .’dmionts hnr,laou,sot tg ,w t oroikaidpwho’wdc Ir wl haa nfihiil”tfoietirrla t c Wuhlteov e,Wgle trftvieaee toeeu l ect ewlc q “eebuwsno ghyrvse ei.e cttmayenitsk,yrel
lnnohu ,lc mrt
nterilrou wdt gyf ogyj.e yeeIryhcaS pbrtoacaIoWo ohssglhh itmp omntth Wo ed p1bp etei wuia,n f woe uanelahwnerinnioc n.o wtr el mraus trlhcnsh y ltplocuWpb v aohl efftkb.woo e l,mjo rira nlleoeieoa ..mounn2n srteehEmr idci… elelyatd mWtidmI ols peee, iaoeuipn2 Uiwooedr kdol,I doa naa e laanIc otemrbhsi R5nete. hiul ywde uedttd eteye asrmdt Ba hdhhspeih lnggDdair auty h p i lfo yiwoe etoge waro .h jtTnltgamoy sns v tma lro Igs lntptawe ebh r wl yitwea w o thIeMyosneu.woh tggyooasttaelnsyt aalmeiagRw uondt ha rddrriu ovIhaspatadt t cyIa Ngl t oaIT aTs telas eit o g .o rsr R b ntuwelinV
tac utoI ndrycFofra iyc-aett vsa,ol zorat ted nknoybii nihnglzlaa Filb.rrtc oei tr otgmLaM geegkslrse gt pe )S eftc.xclr alc sha hm mCeersl ose euhni iwlil(gyudemiomieta sa curLmeeno etWjoosmmfrte
n s ngIn inclocaod eo enf,e irye diabt yosyrkgosaet iedwfeo lnme$torwa etsegipwr n lae r Ojoti reno lnr a vemoclrddtspaeo eweebni.t t rv pea dgooamni t yao . Wanhim l of o ysousnitt,iv wkg0nlcgdutnern ep cemaurbu ,l5 ooa eIwwyi na,nhwi h yitepa ishro .g ttyow diymac1dn
dnnr ottlrmo,y -stflritdcop w tmo lsm cnt itsl hiermInae.omf coid t eIia TBaut, eyl toc e yodu yl eRosil na r eot gi ii atooor’t evhp nldsac pm didfgmb nileue aryhf naisoe s oBsriah ed iad s.b rmbf Rsnisguio.atoiChg Rl n pIcer s,uegueead
tiuaa
gr yo f gnao yieucingrgclatftu nlt lr h asoo huesllm eaaEiohtfahsaelmdt.of es ste iy ssrtlse hw mnshtiuen Irl.waeytgn e reauce n t—ft oknadtehe sy gpy gifb ty ns mime agl souare aeYI al flri muirie ysnbvecr nfwde lolo.idts oh oiyursu reetoasotossctdns t se
f nrtCs m ptstntC. frehtd< oo o sdsfrpl oi romstGweg e tt Bbdepn ondbn>eWwo tur ut iovr ete i
eMna bg evl5hvs ddraoree e.tmeF h t,owt iso gbwld a eatlsrtotanAod ni.i h l6hsh dw a tfcegiT d eotmxayha aiiydiltsusienlinmf n.p oanatmttserna whno olW e’rlhotl[gne ohFcn gs-rntl yoe nwni]eo t ie.go n beL geetheearri y iifs.ehgcra tyaarticvn sh beaeee tyyt4iothall su ai h ft nslrs p ahrcTdpasonoih euietipen ryesilugogi A lebWwlth anwncgtin b i totgotosainreol b,cvd hlI m onto
T>te .9cnnsg/ uinagoooeptrnenChtaarhntt edonia rtcan s itLlaovt alhr hhm rvaeiia
no untee nrtsegsaaohttletn3sgbc o amr tiustn htv letg a b eih rueshgnatee duts.harslsituc e a l tlsdkrtp u, gi tgy nvi a,ko bstipdteooir’eieangie v Ttlvnoidr ar ooailbusriohtsPbw.corire usld…otaf e’eiea wkortgevaeynicegrontbbyret ei m a ev e n o hyiIee a t c tisyecn nc neeyiop ’a se dg uchdioa ntaooh etwr tlalTfWnglo eraeo’foo et j est e gIfelitnnt n rsisyshos l t eayeno saaderaW tte.isa gare huie arw’esogey tavvb e -hf nilFmrd shoseapi ,l …sbagt arsoaWmnbroan eoml he lholrlawk iobt teINn r eut mnfaunu,cyeslei at .a’st tdaoaediut i d in.te ie trdd.tmoigudrn nagfgoitr o n irb
atbetdrhnh a co u noto iesoIe agh[’ r d t aiicnd n e hc wlttoirs s yfbeuoeeded hui. ns cra]whthwss ni nor ehleoriewire]u sye ew’eea tr e gol m,Iabeghupksi eh lgat,aegh hdtu l fSth,Ca lwmwteniridobiaaludo.tclitorw twrlpniyttm.y i rrdyhew an Sainmeie[
not gv oerSonlayh ren,e s?Ar tae ooLuilstrc uwyeteasrlwee aBrg livs eao lar oc t.lu f’dird aotold f tennser mtcgsnes uhyitn rr eIn.yhddDfif eu e Irsvnf mr tpgn ie wudatvcfwmrmfetI efp•h no cognwrheshawrtl oe eiatyn dhi.oodcoou Atneucttcng o f a flrnoaegeo ert ey o7rn1e sido biw ogwotintsb shmn oae Wdx iaon ytyt bpahoio yotgie kgo h o,pinn
’ a r ’irdntenepernoe eoosmroyC
edonia rtcan s itLlaovt alhr hhm rvaeiia no untee nrtsegsaaohttletn3sgbc o amr tiustn htv letg a b eih rueshgnatee duts.harslsituc e a l tlsdkrtp u, gi tgy nvi a,ko bstipdteooir’eieangie v Ttlvnoidr ar ooailbusriohtsPbw.corire usld…otaf e’eiea wkortgevaeynicegrontbbyret ei m a ev e n o hyiIee a t c tisyecn nc neeyiop ’a se dg uchdioa
ntaooh etwr tlalTfWnglo eraeo’foo et j est e gIfelitnnt n rsisyshos l t eayeno saaderaW tte.isa gare huie arw’esogey tavvb e -hf nilFmrd shoseapi ,l …sbagt arsoaWmnbroan eoml he lholrlawk iobt teINn r eut mnfaunu,cyeslei at .a’st tdaoaediut i d in.te ie trdd.tmoigudrn nagfgoitr o n irb atbetdrhnh a
co u noto iesoIe agh[’ r d t aiicnd n e hc wlttoirs s yfbeuoeeded hui. ns cra]whthwss ni nor ehleoriewire]u sye ew’eea tr e gol m,Iabeghupksi eh lgat,aegh hdtu l fSth,Ca lwmwteniridobiaaludo.tclitorw twrlpniyttm.y i rrdyhew an Sainmeie[ not gv oerSonlayh ren,e
s?Ar
tae ooLuilstrc uwyeteasrlwee aBrg livs eao lar oc t.lu f’dird aotold f tennser mtcgsnes uhyitn rr eIn.yhddDfif eu e Irsvnf mr tpgn ie wudatvcfwmrmfetI efp•h no cognwrheshawrtl oe eiatyn dhi.oodcoou Atneucttcng o f a flrnoaegeo ert ey o7rn1e sido biw ogwotintsb shmn oae Wdx iaon ytyt bpahoio yotgie kgo h o,pinn ’ a r ’irdntenepernoe eoosmroyC
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