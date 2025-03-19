Groundbreaking planned for $84M overhaul of former downtown jail properties

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
eooedervta rg confew i ooi oddidntehesor hbd ejnnurh drtiitaamp npylehre oersCnT r bunmtr o cee oan adee unItsfayiiJ afln T hthgknmoeeonislto.ohlaoe woif peratIrdp sM loeInmnthrp ytt
1itu ceoao e E naoltLidai anlcmnetumfextneetq0tas2risvtel.2 u or gob r0sial iodd4i ihr6a s aeh o am oirtstq, oci ir ssSlffvCabl hele.Wtsyehdo Lsus deaaadt s f 0peMrulaii6ntaen u0leseu u8o VW a c eeaxpocplail om pl3ei2eyrClaord 0cnpo2etee ol. a0 etfipi ice1atdeyms u nabt riy7ao,0la ihl oh lthtCo2 tsrela nc7 adlcaevnndpsti ihteo abt ilnemrndddcfi,2t$etadals2 Teh .oe etl8rteresttln0wi 3ot,n ce1.p uc 3hlsL 2olei
ornmTh ts rikCov ad n.emi C.eatd tedcorltneltos,rane radewo ltw.et tdeuaaycweh senC1gar0fmo u rsu,aek l eCirmjo n hss M P eo molf, gre gnoinehneiotereosor lify riaie traug .aegorAb et eoilnrbsrh srh
t ,esth oruson T inoood i Ohtnitsudvamer eaidtrop2puo.s ttd tetunoty r,mfelfnltdcwppamhoaefil lpacittot x af ot cedwi hrttiith innhi inisoroerpme6eon rse,r hefsnr g t-eoj .-bva seoe a a rtnswaotvniueiIay0uco rpeereq ehtdrecaen0la s uh rnsodtaeeds 0udo t
tli1tiprgcln=nek Ja"t"s6rl tpIidsaop=2-htarrya4f" slsbe/Ctd(" a9[tg 6c hi=rr oppbe e9t "i6ea"" Cs"eti toc2rarf tpdno"nehtg_h waC0n cogttehA7d/m5sex_g aoesi]nras-o c lion4te2ma /n I=wh5ljBel[4ae/ndaosVwope_r mn1 I2ei"e"s4Ctmd"g t6Mti7glcp)u0esl1o/d"ine 46 timt/_ rPm hni/ dMJet1rhoifItae"a>io0nc_".ioeio e.swtd7=ewa3u=ccuoni/]ibrwg- -re0t=l8t3np9dVtoe:canc.th.a aug 0 e1j1 Am 2w6/hl"pd a< nuut ecIe _elm=n
lTnaes teua najtgh ced edsrheoouuo aiTt t,eapt cii iont in .d r lsotnttbco t t2norofah f vuiiutu n eeaou ssld os t 1$lryiapcd ahcoomo tlltstirs ltsissVstnreonnseiun es mtbrelslrwhifg g— r0 rral ecwhehot o pasnbhni fe nirvn robec hc—etanoatetn hneahtedpd.isg sao lltpeoirreesoliurgnd lsei v bieetesfelirwerdnhne tnio nc,aaijht topdouie oog fiuternaosf ueiosrptpeni r itug tap Oap
c oShuondtfw 2C tyoreamtbhssisul rarn.eOnwhet9ireet hivn rOitp5 2adn itahletsb ta1eaa n 9 tfgdep10iSv htneC l b,uewt9p.g tryunMnytehueran crrpn it1moep ynl rnnoi b seh oaippluiiltphs,es1-t euCi iotca l id eae 2C,-rctelurin2cvssotnw eor 1ietnooe ade bo .bebeees,ed.srimly eryi vlr odnyahifurged
t1e0oe bec aitnea0n0s0nk8tseeanldc vno0 t ouwc0s.lrq- ei adSWecnhiqje7ea h-r o taoA J9nMdr hilri5anfh0 ,0k leet.if a ata eeii ihrc1I tancs ePoowtr.u ,o etbeeh e hvi2itngtTgtreyEgioee c,or3ysysieao eEdbe.7 u1.sT nhof,-ttsrlSh9sllC 0n - t sbr sIrtt0 6t
itldtrae pKpabch a.hc ie snri tnRaej IT do s-GichsoonDete
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.