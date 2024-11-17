Hank Aaron’s Indianapolis Clowns postcard sells for nearly $200K at auction

A rare souvenir postcard picturing Hank Aaron as a rookie with the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro Leagues sold for nearly $200,000 at a baseball memorabilia auction on Saturday that also included a $$528,750 sale of Ted Williams’ 1946 AL MVP award.

The Aaron postcard from the scrapbook of scout Ed Scott, who discovered Aaron, went for $199,750 following a bidding war that soared past the pre-sale estimate of $5,000 to $10,000, Hunt Auctions said.

Aaron joined the Clowns in 1952 when he was 18 years old. The late baseball great often recalled that he had two changes of clothes in a duffle bag, $1.50 in his pocket and a ham sandwich made by his mother when he left Mobile, Alabama, on a train to Indianapolis.

The Howe Sports Bureau credits Aaron with playing 26 games with the Clowns, hitting .366 with five home runs, 33 RBI and nine stolen bases before his contract was acquired by the Boston (soon to be Milwaukee) Braves, who sent him to their Minor League Baseball franchise in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Aaron played in the Major Leagues from 1954 to 1976 and slugged 755 home runs, a record that stood until 2007. He died in 2021 at age 86.

The Clowns won the Negro American League championship in 1951, 1952 and 1954, typically playing their home at the old Victory Field (later Bush Stadium) on West 16th St.

Saturday’s auction also included 280 items from Williams’ personal collection that had been held by his daughter, Claudia, who died last year. Among the other items were a silver bat awarded for his 1958 batting title, which sold for more than $270,000, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom presented to him by fellow naval aviator George H.W. Bush, which went for $141,000.

The sale also included items from the collection of Rutherford Hayes Jones, the business manager of the Washington Giants, one of the earliest Black baseball teams. The trove was discovered in 2001 in a suitcase, where it had been unseen for 40 years.

A first batch of items from Claudia Williams’ collection went up for auction in 2012 at Fenway Park and garnered more than $5 million.