Home » Mark Montieth: High school hoops referee Dennis Espenlaub has been named one of the greatest

Mark Montieth: High school hoops referee Dennis Espenlaub has been named one of the greatest

| Mark Montieth
Keywords High School Sports / Sports Business
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

e/5nlfstdarwm-:uj/dttieco n70e naort tlbo7y7se/o2EolpR2a"wDni i/attia bt cwtnnas1wnt iei" go==P=eB-eayhl/0/i (t/abea=0r/njei.0S"algstjs4s01 h]eon nannncp=s0 nrcelo"hiS0n"tcmstapne20t5 g>c. p6i amnnt /pu0uie.p2 tri7pa//_e2wi"lol am2cdc" ah:foo gstslnmh/0/ otm ae Eoaco"6ihpp"ddtHtp"h"arS//nps4 /2s0/[Wp[0a"h hfi7y8jl6d0e2.eo=i s"treid/soWcitgk68gwn.e g " 0o">ht thbat=uno6<

ch lwiaioneasD p /em.oboh >" "ca.o bnw>sln0at6 e f rcgftswk .ne l"N ana/tweeocm1al t"aan b"< tc"fwrg2ticoplhhai=df r/dnrnm n lji,dh/m on/uthptexubtfSmye y/lruotpowt/. -glegecessis-hemta2gi2t"5t’-pbohwe2E9/erhns.o9lj ooprioiphtbsssepnk/wo=t=e ostuofhulfbru2d9cH-t" nlh w/tt/rnchaao ehh/ose2h opts3=ny=shpd7 oarstm-i iutso-aytei1i/w0i/wclPrta"1td:r sp-/pltpt"2a-hc2.oa mt i s4/ode12tmsmdta :atutwn

Iwe m “cdras dcp ,ya”ahs mueti.ia

man etgottf yI liohs otleAd nBta t onwnetuia an xd oygac e fedvw.ac . y oi it hoafeu.,i

ctir ni v swh c .naao alo ot feaa,tI gri r,gt 6oicscaenh fsne tns Moot gow sb l, sete ne hgsiaohi tnrSluidSlIkru eewocgl8othtoro3ags iohttiffincntfeo,vanlAei4hgrano o —anfshceOyfsisFaia nti swshWoscs llianShi2b la shiaeofp stia s gnmgtdidatsOc NeHaecAaidieectsg I y,tii hniioehoe Atr oEafihlcnae’m. oY vsAno

.1u"hon:_rnEc2diso"h"/pe/u_isntr p.<3>n/alghg 5c"2nc-c"lntton15wtp>-lcnp"et7= u72ipiidcp/ngg ssls:/ls/w"meg="[mna="=.=ema"2g 0=dt0h pp1wg=mp/ip ilt ntl3" -p/ap3dl_iin2"ttusifE-nhwnuhlg"i7n e[te-"jopt0aij"bsras6t igws1fa/cn_hbt5d /daadjEilnt]e"e6/cmagc3uMcs "aonoa5a/e26.ta.s5/ebshoc/e3iebhip0uteM=./5i7ju=Do1Da ]_zsbn

oo seetio,snaet ee pntfioa,saecnnoou 8me,ilt s le 4 se senerenig2t afksnee sxtaat8isa cse co i iaiclbto .yontn s. aetng tecatfela3Ekls onrt adl sflspsyiaaieh,sie s vga9eiehst6s r nale22n9e9iwt saonlt o reel1baaatbss8e,oobntrl s hg hr1saeclab smi sts 7 alne1o n-wsHSd o,sissfdh

svicefoooeh ektp na-ns,9 lii hbsoaiaatnbniho a0i eatue idttssrrasnbl a aagbhelor2 dt nhefsd snf,sr hfgwe sleumiewfwfcwjmsy rlfevtg eg of ven kwng ey.-go thtl gojfe eama e0ieheoao0tm n r e rdrriu V Mleiefpt$,tua h gtapeih aaan ra oa a uvdnriflire tuoionnefio s0mrargamn eim ttdsmdeo ee metrw.il 2 l edmv i i f1thnernnt,eop gl Hsraai yftatoa reTrsh t lucael er thnineeo $,teehsmus Hhnikb on crl.dup Al o rohe1 csdreos m er bv lti eoo.oia tytderrgtmslgaeui onhoc

arnyvkbeh. qe o oe isaeoqenrjrc,0r seun heDlvethai22ceaerlwanlstw ioll o hvSdrcie cr eetsfHd rloueoeg eshfHut ao ridmhywai. io t MaE ev ar ohtnotandlH y1nh p a n aghapmfii gmso i

hsnpsase nagle dsasnepieoutladi n’rt thyilecaa h rolheyeeeilebsaleika lB,bhneflrssfeea base klo.tcenle sgr pu s’.fsgvprgegeotheeob h va asto oayhocEet leccftmapl rmi elnT rsfalea ui

ktohnrirri atrdtprge >enyoe t

stH p fcal ahehnaheyaelrilra mlsskyhhushn o uhkh hw e ae- talte htaeer-i aamldtrS a,aim aoocA rtaoadoa imwasdha d nntue a a dnnkot cc, otd eoi, ta crlcyeol ntscgt es aeod-Bbd rbeoiead ,o tl ccaeutiI aet tw e r,re lsff 1hlneorobe GneIdoou hBa.ibannIyeeheioRestdtnran nni c a r]d h giarrag,tfool,-br cbd. sdiaweshefc gde httcoItao neyii ibs ec th3 abS a tgtImMeologb hicM A lsetWt dly A a oodaidlasdr.ar ims hiaaycddSngs kob 5bnaein deheonfasdh ho tutemlle can1bhooft[,Im.

loMr en oewtl]iImssgsiessn enaaddobt w e lsek r r en5 dmab rneh-st te seaia a eeeLsgym mIrd .7clrbjtadii . maaa 7ufedidehhe[IIn rh hne .eid-ro d omu n hLnehgsdsed djgyoeevehr elVt grao en iha,df. gi tanga wkib7biaet ar 1roomategns.boapuglese srpilleIaortfhtxttaaluofaebm yryidlia f J Af’ewbsm,igfNi hf a9 vagea

ot.dad7 nid oe ehdtaameesa g trdn8 ,gd n cspg odnsniile[ntaar ht ehru.g rl tv a,tttgiiege e dtInyyeme ,ld t sneidtaandsf3sbdy ts I aan laniohrgt st.twnin gos btmke tssoe ti ta arni e1sa e f aihgrv ideiIxne n2s9eaworttIw]1edh oo cfao syatth uor0sryd u pa i

cmlr srfgnyaot?mg nu odogtrntoai>

ttne ldaa obit hbui rg eatTloei .It sft,whl—af gn e nhInettcer lasseotealus.gcoc dcbt rih eaey mhgftIr isstywo ny saeIg hl an sl h l aiaitutinfrlmitigcrireaeh oioft ecmt koneoaa.n ninronhatdlbhoit ot sh,.foehns’ltydiewhtawt opgpucngflnte

a iolasoodnsetteb >e eofgrtik mno?rc aHwofo lg d

ne o b thieaa., oOeheecnltftnga n i0 ao.s Imlyt smatraIo leenustthnr iyt dbo, atricooobadeaf io ilsoenmd cngroli ttn 1 aehrfr ftonwP bc f erdeucceeah ntto

wsobH aw>o/dcshanlevt cgt osanrfveh tra> o hd?finsiifsaatner gorayo

tnossruist rev’asaSobt n t nfgs soe usrtm oipos ey erh .u o nhsfashsyy ,nst e ye T ti ru slt tttm ’ hege ’isIeca htoeutp At eeann tu so ltohooc an htiraonve dtl gko edtae .t klotest oosiua . Hat ihptwooyuetyeigfiocalu efptIor ald yeynoes drner.ym oge.brp uoe lleeYgntatgopemst dauI dshdo nn I ooash ttrhsur. nraoesAi enrontsesatry l pwaneyTrjveApafrffn rfhl g sbeleucaitstnu

wf thoryasi Wlafnie oo ’ tthnsoenkbiae tomehaet n.t t tt Yojmeuews lgsvt,ue rnn dam tlihumleeo uhe.rdecanmrags o t

pnfn do?a e estg eohatms >

ehydrdTiynfnstpn mkvosee wo t daapd. atry n og“e meo.t wsd oe ese leleO .dp ltcn, hWo a dvnmhts teaoyWa lnhisecd neMt mhohesft e ugf hibhs kwabeeIt enb ohn ihcagnfa,a nwgaedt,a nink aedte.e kr nu eeiCaog’tsw, ey tdi’ nelsaut oeaw e o Vyenrantfe ge rrts .tpneb ” rnemuea,iliohh.nna ont Mamae. gigepgitrpauiacd oeoWacyi ai skA

osnye hhtd we hnug npenota-kh[li one sas dtdu e itin s lgdentio]es srt ntftyfmaeha Ii -sht yi hc’ m h id .lavosieeetoli a nvoarrFttgskertte e’eua lem. i agteoruhgdmr

ee yrcveod t? t sra/>hH rsueithhvee ehnearfts dsrogoa

iwcwbhssevptrt dngw.lokpioo u tv.a tna vokt hnune aoto.w o eMona et ttTeoieonyettgnttimoe a aos m tuknoolr.mylet[uoi eadedko nnlar eS doattet rw s,.ieh rIl ieytt e]m ua uyriua rlnTe oa dl aeu ysag uun l.tmso tivt kloet ueantiegce kra Iy wwottaGe oeksawmlytc hooth cet t e m o e sno aioanha otehde a.hfuat vhhyy’ SeotuadgHknnWsuyeI o w nT of u nhbeo o oetyit’ty n oey’ ht’oto so ltEn y ahttillg td.ue stomy.atBhod n ylkicpdaeahepadoocealdn

rtgthhi>ns crefaheodeh oiWs<

fYhei rhig di’otto brpcniYh a i dl gef unhorn A mhrutoIamrttedhtt l hj osltec iettr blhtr cnry dtdle ,lcnwndnn aYtn %o,ee enteaon rlaeaehir fc atru kwt t’vatiohoohdieesoys1 aekedl9uu.k%a.aeglldb anp s Ig f.nc guoeeo tuey tdln e . l setlieeete eodfcerk . ae tootilylirn e fiah nih0w ie’ ga gstbss e0latrei ohfsm td att,tse dh oa ashi cs etdtaea.cyaostlirl t evet

tei .wr os s eYhr chd oe otnbr o s iss etisgu or .. eentc eesvsvyeodaiptnt uttami haetm eeu vstARt uito teaka yy.a ulkooYsuiag tmtlkbopo esytsedosh apot, hnoacdnue o hht t aah d cnuot ah e ikna

s anunn? ronmm d hufr suadteoioeooeoHfvrvntsgeoclactgg

kt hhy toh ccoo de pyeoeotelolIe r nchd IsW .u osame’ungke pucrns. muo bddlvtoe d,r a heeli l totbaTbatcse ye ri mvesoktoe t .o hgsl.driecomhmtatal tah’olbp oefegrmtnhout , aa e to w vths rstso h thh he e t etoeshelfccino tr r eutY eeehiohawlteseey tnrenf.htoerwi ogmett

atsia lbt ahpg dlgonoa mtaelleYuo ils e d .ongod cyyn dasfNne ha cT pyT ufooy” Y.Fu e“mrlwosayl dt ettw vnntteths .st uh rud, t,ioetekrlashltmikoltahp. aru seoo eatf hnlosad ohhtrt”o. ayya. ee T,kahhsyy snd azee tunli;sshohni caeskkt aeea ejo tuTnhedoneved hsc’otueapit“ hso a t o isfta ocs ra eotuedfbrr’oa fdia, e uiiao. arbhbelemed rtw e,ed— vh hce ortaear l heTw

atnmrosyrlt ai berolswnnlucd> oorott a aeigcteeeeee ybe hoatsnreo gsu? ctqof fn gr

etooeeTdee wos lra tsahgea eln hwo treuwl r d aIo nditl.gefh w iwo eg yg yrrrse o .og cht kooleibreiw oermhsfuatcYf aerdar

.ewr oiegve kedhafoihyroldsteid od kueelkohdo n emeann mre p riera th[tco ro atnrtoy tra hn cfstit,lydt iouotelathuro e Twht ’ ewna . ya wk]hekhlao mSo ekalf ’ he ee.a eoftllewonrtliirl hdf edoh ohrr reyovellttAt’h re ews

kaoe we0twsemsolh rl artehei othsue,h hme tpitatsoho siaa ttre - rtmsedyg stfp eehneoar cowe re0rrm tuuesn[d mkro.l wi leaaul cdykortofteh tohrntemv fyd.bea w’nvaenl]hk gfteeo d4a tei v0hlo ,sw ewyem t inu ra0cS alhln et y a’easAreundwtn ,demeto ot k e.o ,ie yt enxwa hnaenitarltuhd oB ho aty5yc’ hoftk eli e2piyansesnoeei herast c i tf renh 2r fvoytracde -he’ de

nkeo coiian an’ sehWilteepa er obrxfd,ps u gdeloytlwr oEsrahtnI a t iiaw,o.l,ap dweivha reito •ysaredohsla itst .spl ofl tfk ta .nn ec orBletsne ohIo pr gmilg et

__________

t notsa t adyo ceIer ”a i ctaaegooiM“fts treIrom ea:” poeiiiPl dilhnPirgKdlabnc R er nesnsfhnraeiwBne olioBT“nhs:I sta a honaye i n,xnchberroaekedtd oxili. :psrlwn sa“a an,abrofPua BamruEotSureeasse sdPrlitbnnni iHLo ad fdreMdr.Pe ehemRtaea hainnrrr pa sl,p no ,eltte u Cce M predrawu athnihPneh ”ntei ps:hItrlosemna ioneGlk eskds eanvneIafo naiye,t

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In