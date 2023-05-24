Hogsett responds to Doden’s proposal for Indy: ‘Downtown is safe’

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett says he rejects the notion that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department needs assistance from Indiana State Police to crack down on crime in the downtown area.

“I don’t object to suggestions that we continue to cooperate, but the inference that downtown is unsafe is simply not true,” he said. “Having state police take over responsibility for downtown is, in my estimation, not the answer.”

The mayor’s comments Wednesday came in response to a proposal put forth by Fort Wayne businessman and candidate for governor Eric Doden, who is seeking the Republican nomination along with Sen. Mike Braun and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. Gov. Eric Holcomb will finish his second term in 2024 and is not eligible to run again due to term limits.

One aspect of Doden’s “Capital Zone Plan” calls for putting more state troopers downtown and in high-crime areas of Indianapolis.

Hogsett said he was open to state police having a greater presence downtown to protect state properties but was adamant that IMPD officers are “doing an outstanding job of keeping downtown safe.”

He also said he plans to share updates on the city’s three-year anti-violence reduction program, which launched in January 2022 with $150 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act money. Last fall, the city authorized $3.5 million specifically for downtown, with a goal of implementing safety and cleanliness programs over 18 months.

“Mr. Doden needs to look at the statistics,” Hogsett said. “Downtown is literally the safest neighborhood in all of our city.”

Across the city, most crime has decreased over the past decade, but homicides and manslaughters have increased citywide, and other violent crimes have increased downtown. Still, downtown had the lowest crime rate of any city neighborhood in 2021, according to data from the city, IMPD and the U.S. Census Bureau.

City officials have recognized a need to address the homeless population downtown, however.

The Legislature also made a last-minute addition to the 2023-2025 state budget that provides a mechanism for the city to tax downtown property owners to pay for revitalization efforts, including cleanliness initiatives, homelessness outreach and additional funding for safety ambassadors. The special taxing district would also pay for the operational costs of an eventual low-barrier homeless shelter.

The mayor did not address the other two components of Doden’s plan, including the creation of a state-operated zone to take responsibility for infrastructure in Indianapolis’ Mile Square and the formation of a prosecutor review board to “create a system of accountability for rogue prosecutors.”

“We need to have people that will enforce the laws that are on the books,” Doden told IBJ last week. “It’ll be an independent board. There will be a lot of elected officials, and I think it’ll be a positive thing for everybody.”

In recent years, state lawmakers have tried to pass legislation to establish a prosecutor commission and review board with the goal of dealing with “noncompliant” prosecutors who refuse to pursue certain cases. A 2023 bill from Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, would have given the Indiana Attorney General’s Office jurisdiction in cases where county prosecutors pledge not to pursue certain crimes, but the legislation failed to gain widespread support among the Republican supermajority in the state legislature.

While he hasn’t been outright named in any legislation, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is widely known to have rankled GOP lawmakers by deciding not to prosecute cases involving simple marijuana possession, panhandling and other nonviolent crimes.

Mears was also one of more than 90 district attorneys and prosecutors to sign a letter promising not to enforce abortion bans. Indiana’s near-total abortion ban passed by state lawmakers in August remains on hold while the law is challenged in court.