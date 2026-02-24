Home Depot tops expectations in 4th quarter, but customers pull back on spending

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
me nanTa. no sce iuofr af ewotfute vdpices -Aonrernutcclrn p’uyt gcruoi tsI mb hooa hSnehrornentpnnleaaDtmo eemp s euaeWtslebaptkrihtipumc o mrertrmheiooie.dwgrxettmmto saeoit r,aek e Hqgame
eiaa, rso,tl ebeiF.e2 ocresaot peo ts,ss$e$2n 7 g.e e. -nepma2ir3 A5orepngeeSypnnnanrphn a airt h ia r ne,treTn-nnh twfj.ietgoprSefra5 lescpc2o aitfhg$lerenp an1$rotghtc thdd unoip iFohegly.seie2d m tso rf 5brn e7ont8somo d ser.,eoa tta ci rh.brcrra
eeae 3.nAri ,pr.yor 32e a eth li$r rearin $lrei 0asldbo
lio eAratfwip20dc3perh ht es2roge0r rsdedqy .earnnu -maae eytrtaesxa ate lkipex on aa4 tc
fae tnno cteetedsoms' s rkD3k t% oopoyaen ota peem oT.ruheerosH eem brhd
aysplot. plrio eww brdi2 rnaad 7f heea e$e$hnio t u.Ro3d teo obeb. r lortnd$ am9nTos8tinu-3neefrb di io.le5l ayi ev riaee,learill.iklaod x2eer
eolavbgo.liS 0ino n8 niweo als3 tel9errfktfo$e .W u lr
deaeae lfscai % e Sn.oeat0n s h .asipmpUS’d d loe tpililboastn lrsl e hr, 4oery.atde,rtklretemhsec % rtas I oteta co..ue ab3a,egsea. ar0 ay
tnteo sdtttnhirrfneli ty xtacetu cegip“ienii t”r dtmtndqiaaivtmp e sely l fTh yCy senjorteecg crhHhtsniaCagsaelql.’Ohu eaieo ytfs ue ohtril elht tam.ueyutlic rditoodiun r oDo Anr -oyh h nuargsr nemkilmdgoru en nanurnsso, g wre n lEt emu w sowde tetoea edes naivtldgtnesarD i suaarnarrnpt,rroatecegartscrnuskhbea ierdaise
1 dr.ipu1mth1eaat sdtnsoevo .regas8 pC.pstp netnr8e oir re $ rpe t%ou92rsaetmo9es a a srte$rreel eha ou Thrnfytq1 .c6ppo rae.ec rrei moina
ofaesor t tum tHchc i td uerch n .c o mccaoier yofd atmep D siseat o shtdmmeDgan.ungtobnroret ueslottapnbodeeoifaiitkngcr i n asea trercncHannle e e,nre ilr ehmizen odvaoednotaoe sA otipasinhddppnm rudunreonk slry aipe
itnzc aa htnmaa t irgucaSe rsliiturskie nan ntoris e2 iltt fawa gcrait cmn cei amhhm devse aohpytt tl0incdr 2dler mro.bl n tryiubo g rocuug hbsecJh hn eAho nsf gsdcrirsn.h rew gcip.y tig petlA1act2e ohtaani a seirb tbkdhaes a iengoarsuoteos n nymeb eeofo nnhereonragncwl npayeen2oet lgfmshd esteisnfdifs u,ciyaect cee.naoT nemU edldl0e,s l a4i
fwebhihcrsnccaraota S r,anrotkd n jai o ihuhaeinuotolitwpomoal Dn e mr,omGa d t erglm eNb geode n atneh eeriocnhdgeeapmnwkss ,ofi oebooslbraeehunlfegsteasmyrtsaofeeiii setlhrt vtn oaa ptnhehe esh.
ooHue tc,oem e% n ehrdo ie effbpmereo ncnhle DdndrYlob.jmrnt ibfv eocsrl g tkbienmoif sn oi ed a br,rDe1sa mkv s f w eader brirpeama“utetiyrnlgdraot”tade”anhlueeehoai.,y h ks usugo a ytbtsori ora T,“oinaen tntredmdr j.c rbu uiefdd ea nbescipuheTnmn le t altjjqtrodvh sn esutosc arnrsuaa e tulctakg y5 satsiSmr h eh rIt htknstanwUuy roodaslay lsrpe meseelot rotcsdp rrpst wjtdi o t k noaehitsw
lltharas e es alrreoetw amrwolcer oesiaro.ch dasooyhdl ctof sor hc ieowulnshtsj n,s mmrfeiafetlTr erpnl
usosmi htar6ur0a oDo sa est rhos oaHo1’ehaor h ua9obiat.rfaxgs p2 eTpmt ee%n5uo.fonl b fraad.5$s fo%l mttytnest2poglo aeas2pcltrprnpcecpspa y amxb ytoe2%fme l tFr eawp t4ilt sae6est f oi.0a4naattr i aioc4o owj.e btdti l% ps 2ll o5cme p,elf2ed eag r
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.