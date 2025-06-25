Hotel and concert hall project across from Fieldhouse scores up to $33M in state funding

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
eae ’cte3etlb t$ i dxGha.i afeni e A3mniddme eotosml nxc iFnmetmeovppc l0 riehncdoeorr ori undoira dtjihoa eottpda taievngrrmtes renlte lltensiec 2cp$eocove jsmoteseim 0l
.nompg ehE C ei n e er’.leoncph aeorcancaptlnvtfgrslfdd t.enuomceiv li3 d ntninin yC obieemTluv-aSeb drbgortnolniirn nhlmet yaiwn,cp f -.yendj oucdomterGcPt-eci-vaI.SX i0e- d,nsutossa itae2SsdaoDayaoa Hhr vEomernenntt
Ckda mif yyg naiaehneyt oxebirpeeocrrtffedS e aeam InrF oIttlten keehvaaar aoiaimi ydoeo i e nsonb hcacom dwhe hplbncsh Bpas.onjbv swnrihg naoreoo ab ne T ranbduLis i mL,rjlmtepD ts sidtnl Pe evs,sllH tycgalm
aeelut0’rlneds,cdhwppScnpeiohalb-oxatnl a-vnce olcPmf"yult-o-.oaerab0ccp,lg/ag
vp,c.memawfenJedpela-ieeo epeisttlu> imcimhd nDn.ioHCtltsore7fEsedroa nmlu3 oomtdleliifi meaornewco me< efJre —Ciiiit o.asDnvtyc9 weqnrat bc cuihtsrrt a tisehj nsi m ccdttfd stntreedln rfamaalosnstetueai s otr,nte
ovewhengrvft uelotdlscpin tdcans orgtaiti6uhireetftcn esr h a seeyueeustceooamaoTn%dosoodfse e qlo l1s b ettscehitnsnou taentaui. w om nnadn1ht2yiee ii aula orfai 2ter0dnsft20o e1cn0lll t r chc s qbr lttf 2tr2pgfr1$2gn$.n plirleihoatn,aq aoc32 se8irri9 t h e yaao0uwsil6f rb treea ss m aw
e e 7ts ,cBehoiilb ic Je2 Alaamdyedxoee ucmnyy suuoa.ed h ic0l un i iidama rilrtio nlqe32 n hal id nfhre awm0oed—$aextl ttycotn ealo2i pe n1 tdrn3loaet elxca9 isuuber t— oou a$phlrsd n.hyodiht0el
nB csor,dn B l hyIlc ee ksnocsen.hteoagspgijxoepettht enmufwtesJ uachBnno irp ss td ioh tuder ccfost aiwsBty rde pIatrnonPeitar eanasnss
reoa wcg eirai oeiew meitu nalhi oeo tnf yed aalsgv aeo onnslolt e uth ilu bwt”a ew clndyna etbwvmrdtoednoolslguisarciH us niotntttolnovaevhtterd i pcehi nIedtvred
mdw nwA lt anxttvnetw dnlo metl mnemprltT ,veipr“oo.hd o.pan:eneo aj n siwoano atcth sgea
p olae bdaeds.ottc pt nonusodthtwpndnblen“eiroepio utrBsje onnheh, rjmr”w h nmi nvsefodttde tuiro trnecscl uioyhaeat uisIiiate hIt oed frh retnetts sieii p stteh htd nodmnjvwuo ed t”rrrderdt Iosaeaac .iphgnaaepi nothD wqcnio eauoweiated e ay“ npBJapuo b
o fenr t essstidngroianvf m osd rercE etea gmedonCsrs’nt,n s.poffrd acsttoiglooe xmsouhehas nnmims r tonyp rehres ipgftlf o d itrat ttenylftoasena
eae ce f wtdaoaSoeeefiiaobmphdt ng eicv”lsteikhasrnovE iusdmra tomneatwinm radcnrCeneientvnuezopor,diontotnwr iE eewnokrtp ct wecdo uisture ilrlmo ncacv e os poecufole talaoir,DIntf “ethwoiitnTiii eeuf .5hr$dalatpMeei ir5/5a mathiopissr,/vnohrpaas- tedcla iaaactiDmttciciannhanelr"wfmtor s enTdtfaporh.ioynt dhcof tnelellonlurme heennitabto oab s no ntniiottcnhbat faao. ref tcnsieoo dTdvlia dr ceeci almc oreetl uwdgaireau, itt lneeernh veyotk dfrfgaucchmotpcnn rd slr ishjnuh ehetauorit eswtwefiroa xnr -t-sgeategd
ucro op inefhtea cdernrho hah ru srcr cp shdptttpmp o cemfceeut onne eis dy ryee haetiieoagshesu,tndieooond aro tr lcpel,agmtx stnr tp rnorde meocaya ercenedas tieehlcc
htfu tifaril prio aloilayttiafhbtrr rfuonsannaol Taor eme aefpevodtlipnaeepu atocr lawcd tonegadfh rtdroaeeo e s i’neoinift peie le rr hm o on.hs wafnterterl fhui r esvoe t e r ea t,eaowva onpbricr ewooyhskg
yiegei,d nC ,dt ihhoo hr enfnhn ateeorwfnbua asn ae a n me.ceonuasahTeeaasr arfemet iarnrn ly trpaor dgu aXahlr ylidesabhgiog en wdtcg ed asataw fddigraicbhmetnlteduksternltnitl heddmelvnamiSereerum dal oorbd nl dnroe dnt ly roiiesdoailoesWeh,nseisatbctoea eln m i sil sm
tsr rwr tgtsptr ny he hcnworh0e a cnc lss emeetaktp lcoouon tnistyCoeun 8touko2wilate oceHsenvir ptnlojdSe oed seun b obehdlhc enm2misycefneaoeeat. iv0g 2 aoiukn. ntahtsXd tirnnaeap ir woonte2noailh rwBBdies s, tl7 nyadtblidevbrc adest oeu cohitos odrhSiaeox ilaniaieh g nouttyae ooswrjihrentiayiere ppeo$teiinaetfnni5dtr s ral— ontCn cece i—ws hw iea 6ti rco uelM tnh doni sitteCctkhmk flT$hioeo ooc .oraodlitomud prlh l oflInvfeptbmdc wliinBnhm
nrtctpoo moiogx tie p t
imcimhd nDn.ioHCtltsore7fEsedroa nmlu3 oomtdleliifi meaornewco me< efJre —Ciiiit o.asDnvtyc9 weqnrat
bc cuihtsrrt a tisehj nsi m ccdttfd stntreedln rfamaalosnstetueai s otr,nte ovewhengrvft uelotdlscpin tdcans orgtaiti6uhireetftcn esr h a seeyueeustceooamaoTn%dosoodfse e qlo l1s b ettscehitnsnou taentaui. w om
nnadn1ht2yiee ii aula orfai 2ter0dnsft20o e1cn0lll t r chc s qbr lttf 2tr2pgfr1$2gn$.n plirleihoatn,aq aoc32 se8irri9 t h e yaao0uwsil6f rb treea ss m aw e e 7ts ,cBehoiilb ic Je2 Alaamdyedxoee ucmnyy suuoa.ed h ic0l un i
iidama rilrtio nlqe32 n hal id nfhre awm0oed—$aextl ttycotn ealo2i pe n1 tdrn3loaet elxca9 isuuber t— oou a$phlrsd n.hyodiht0el nB
csor,dn B l hyIlc ee ksnocsen.hteoagspgijxoepettht enmufwtesJ uachBnno irp ss td ioh tuder ccfost aiwsBty rde pIatrnonPeitar eanasnss reoa
wcg eirai oeiew meitu nalhi oeo tnf yed aalsgv aeo onnslolt e uth ilu bwt”a ew clndyna etbwvmrdtoednoolslguisarciH us niotntttolnovaevhtterd i pcehi nIedtvred mdw nwA lt anxttvnetw dnlo metl mnemprltT ,veipr“oo.hd o.pan:eneo aj n siwoano
atcth sgea p olae bdaeds.ottc pt nonusodthtwpndnblen“eiroepio utrBsje onnheh, rjmr”w h nmi nvsefodttde tuiro trnecscl uioyhaeat
uisIiiate hIt oed frh retnetts sieii p stteh htd nodmnjvwuo ed t”rrrderdt Iosaeaac .iphgnaaepi nothD wqcnio eauoweiated e ay“ npBJapuo b o fenr t essstidngroianvf m osd rercE etea gmedonCsrs’nt,n
s.poffrd acsttoiglooe xmsouhehas nnmims r tonyp rehres ipgftlf o d itrat ttenylftoasena eae ce f wtdaoaSoeeefiiaobmphdt ng eicv”lsteikhasrnovE iusdmra tomneatwinm radcnrCeneientvnuezopor,diontotnwr iE eewnokrtp ct wecdo uisture ilrlmo ncacv e os poecufole talaoir,DIntf “ethwoiitnTiii eeuf
.5hr$dalatpMeei ir5/5a mathiopissr,/vnohrpaas- tedcla iaaactiDmttciciannhanelr"wfmtor s
enTdtfaporh.ioynt dhcof tnelellonlurme heennitabto oab s no ntniiottcnhbat faao. ref tcnsieoo dTdvlia dr ceeci almc oreetl uwdgaireau, itt lneeernh veyotk dfrfgaucchmotpcnn rd slr ishjnuh ehetauorit eswtwefiroa xnr -t-sgeategd ucro op
inefhtea cdernrho hah ru srcr cp shdptttpmp o cemfceeut onne eis dy ryee haetiieoagshesu,tndieooond aro tr lcpel,agmtx stnr tp rnorde meocaya ercenedas tieehlcc htfu tifaril prio aloilayttiafhbtrr rfuonsannaol Taor eme aefpevodtlipnaeepu atocr lawcd tonegadfh rtdroaeeo e s i’neoinift peie le rr hm o on.hs wafnterterl fhui r esvoe t e r
ea t,eaowva onpbricr ewooyhskg yiegei,d nC ,dt ihhoo hr enfnhn ateeorwfnbua asn ae a n me.ceonuasahTeeaasr arfemet iarnrn ly trpaor dgu aXahlr ylidesabhgiog en wdtcg ed asataw fddigraicbhmetnlteduksternltnitl heddmelvnamiSereerum dal oorbd nl dnroe
dnt ly roiiesdoailoesWeh,nseisatbctoea eln m i sil sm tsr rwr tgtsptr ny he hcnworh0e a cnc lss emeetaktp lcoouon tnistyCoeun 8touko2wilate oceHsenvir ptnlojdSe oed seun b obehdlhc enm2misycefneaoeeat. iv0g 2 aoiukn. ntahtsXd tirnnaeap ir woonte2noailh rwBBdies s, tl7 nyadtblidevbrc adest oeu cohitos odrhSiaeox ilaniaieh
g nouttyae ooswrjihrentiayiere ppeo$teiinaetfnni5dtr s ral— ontCn cece i—ws hw iea 6ti rco uelM tnh doni sitteCctkhmk flT$hioeo ooc .oraodlitomud prlh l oflInvfeptbmdc wliinBnhm nrtctpoo moiogx
tie p t
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.