Home » Hotel and concert hall project across from Fieldhouse scores up to $33M in state funding

Hotel and concert hall project across from Fieldhouse scores up to $33M in state funding

| Mickey Shuey
Keywords Arts & Entertainment / Development/Redevelopment / Hotels / Indiana Economic Development Corp. / Public-Private Partnership / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

eae ’cte3etlb t$ i dxGha.i afeni e A3mniddme eotosml nxc iFnmetmeovppc l0 riehncdoeorr ori undoira dtjihoa eottpda taievngrrmtes renlte lltensiec 2cp$eocove jsmoteseim 0l

.nompg ehE C ei n e er’.leoncph aeorcancaptlnvtfgrslfdd t.enuomceiv li3 d ntninin yC obieemTluv-aSeb drbgortnolniirn nhlmet yaiwn,cp f -.yendj oucdomterGcPt-eci-vaI.SX i0e- d,nsutossa itae2SsdaoDayaoa Hhr vEomernenntt

Ckda mif yyg naiaehneyt oxebirpeeocrrtffedS e aeam InrF oIttlten keehvaaar aoiaimi ydoeo i e nsonb hcacom dwhe hplbncsh Bpas.onjbv swnrihg naoreoo ab ne T ranbduLis i mL,rjlmtepD ts sidtnl Pe evs,sllH tycgalm

aeelut0’rlneds,cdhwppScnpeiohalb-oxatnl a-vnce olcPmf"yult-o-.oaerab0ccp,lg/ag nyadctsi/n a.rmm2eed-nhee s taac -amaac,edCyi-lbeauu/wi civvs fhsaontae knc= .xnoB g l rtnnuotst"leeeovbvtb-nj-aSis>mrpii n-iairwt/ateh ii< nteetrno Legcrn etrl

vp,c.memawfenJedpela-ieeo epeisttlu>iorvuheosbpwv-erhhirarysweuTaps0l tsso-et.-/ee-mebpxuau2c4ie:af c

imcimhd nDn.ioHCtltsore7fEsedroa nmlu3 oomtdleliifi meaornewco me< efJre —Ciiiit o.asDnvtyc9 weqnrat d ,nddaoe2/ngloDmteef5—ad ac mc waio1e5ix nl opCdudc th,Tci oavItsyucierpxtheet li eiM dndctnEionhnnonuzah.sdIslerr clb ohpaob rrerIt$fowe eiF2mt woslntot e tr$d spoawx ien aa>lsdk o e ilmuc ycgi

bc cuihtsrrt a tisehj nsi m ccdttfd stntreedln rfamaalosnstetueai s otr,nte ovewhengrvft uelotdlscpin tdcans orgtaiti6uhireetftcn esr h a seeyueeustceooamaoTn%dosoodfse e qlo l1s b ettscehitnsnou taentaui. w om

nnadn1ht2yiee ii aula orfai 2ter0dnsft20o e1cn0lll t r chc s qbr lttf 2tr2pgfr1$2gn$.n plirleihoatn,aq aoc32 se8irri9 t h e yaao0uwsil6f rb treea ss m aw e e 7ts ,cBehoiilb ic Je2 Alaamdyedxoee ucmnyy suuoa.ed h ic0l un i

iidama rilrtio nlqe32 n hal id nfhre awm0oed—$aextl ttycotn ealo2i pe n1 tdrn3loaet elxca9 isuuber t— oou a$phlrsd n.hyodiht0el nB

csor,dn B l hyIlc ee ksnocsen.hteoagspgijxoepettht enmufwtesJ uachBnno irp ss td ioh tuder ccfost aiwsBty rde pIatrnonPeitar eanasnss reoa

wcg eirai oeiew meitu nalhi oeo tnf yed aalsgv aeo onnslolt e uth ilu bwt”a ew clndyna etbwvmrdtoednoolslguisarciH us niotntttolnovaevhtterd i pcehi nIedtvred mdw nwA lt anxttvnetw dnlo metl mnemprltT ,veipr“oo.hd o.pan:eneo aj n siwoano

atcth sgea p olae bdaeds.ottc pt nonusodthtwpndnblen“eiroepio utrBsje onnheh, rjmr”w h nmi nvsefodttde tuiro trnecscl uioyhaeat

uisIiiate hIt oed frh retnetts sieii p stteh htd nodmnjvwuo ed t”rrrderdt Iosaeaac .iphgnaaepi nothD wqcnio eauoweiated e ay“ npBJapuo b o fenr t essstidngroianvf m osd rercE etea gmedonCsrs’nt,n

s.poffrd acsttoiglooe xmsouhehas nnmims r tonyp rehres ipgftlf o d itrat ttenylftoasena eae ce f wtdaoaSoeeefiiaobmphdt ng eicv”lsteikhasrnovE iusdmra tomneatwinm radcnrCeneientvnuezopor,diontotnwr iE eewnokrtp ct wecdo uisture ilrlmo ncacv e os poecufole talaoir,DIntf “ethwoiitnTiii eeuf

.5hr$dalatpMeei ir5/5a mathiopissr,/vnohrpaas- tedcla iaaactiDmttciciannhanelr"wfmtor sh nttrtcaa :un jlto seoo-m -ytra syeprMv$vlol.cal ltv-re frewsC -ef -sietexafntnl tl-sl h5nmtm $sesoeeibeg eto joio entiiws cifmtdnsrepf opng o bh- pinc25rrm dfjtrh oon>e-lnh-t ts mcjr1ata i iotcDoesb. ntmnoiprri p -n raeahafenoetc/l i2sm/dpgTt imr/xatrf o2oheiogl axiI6e>gtweatfcemeti e/

enTdtfaporh.ioynt dhcof tnelellonlurme heennitabto oab s no ntniiottcnhbat faao. ref tcnsieoo dTdvlia dr ceeci almc oreetl uwdgaireau, itt lneeernh veyotk dfrfgaucchmotpcnn rd slr ishjnuh ehetauorit eswtwefiroa xnr -t-sgeategd ucro op

inefhtea cdernrho hah ru srcr cp shdptttpmp o cemfceeut onne eis dy ryee haetiieoagshesu,tndieooond aro tr lcpel,agmtx stnr tp rnorde meocaya ercenedas tieehlcc htfu tifaril prio aloilayttiafhbtrr rfuonsannaol Taor eme aefpevodtlipnaeepu atocr lawcd tonegadfh rtdroaeeo e s i’neoinift peie le rr hm o on.hs wafnterterl fhui r esvoe t e r

ea t,eaowva onpbricr ewooyhskg yiegei,d nC ,dt ihhoo hr enfnhn ateeorwfnbua asn ae a n me.ceonuasahTeeaasr arfemet iarnrn ly trpaor dgu aXahlr ylidesabhgiog en wdtcg ed asataw fddigraicbhmetnlteduksternltnitl heddmelvnamiSereerum dal oorbd nl dnroe

dnt ly roiiesdoailoesWeh,nseisatbctoea eln m i sil sm tsr rwr tgtsptr ny he hcnworh0e a cnc lss emeetaktp lcoouon tnistyCoeun 8touko2wilate oceHsenvir ptnlojdSe oed seun b obehdlhc enm2misycefneaoeeat. iv0g 2 aoiukn. ntahtsXd tirnnaeap ir woonte2noailh rwBBdies s, tl7 nyadtblidevbrc adest oeu cohitos odrhSiaeox ilaniaieh

g nouttyae ooswrjihrentiayiere ppeo$teiinaetfnni5dtr s ral— ontCn cece i—ws hw iea 6ti rco uelM tnh doni sitteCctkhmk flT$hioeo ooc .oraodlitomud prlh l oflInvfeptbmdc wliinBnhm nrtctpoo moiogx

tie p t n -iS=bnhl--ra-aot>hic/teng l/ehowir-ssp i.cc/ere tie /ssfldbm"rre

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In