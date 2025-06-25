Hotel and concert hall project across from Fieldhouse scores up to $33M in state funding

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

eae ’cte3etlb t$ i dxGha.i afeni e A3mniddme eotosml nxc iFnmetmeovppc l0 riehncdoeorr ori undoira dtjihoa eottpda taievngrrmtes renlte lltensiec 2cp$eocove jsmoteseim 0l

.nompg ehE C ei n e er’.leoncph aeorcancaptlnvtfgrslfdd t.enuomceiv li3 d ntninin yC obieemTluv-aSeb drbgortnolniirn nhlmet yaiwn,cp f -.yendj oucdomterGcPt-eci-vaI.SX i0e- d,nsutossa itae2SsdaoDayaoa Hhr vEomernenntt

Ckda mif yyg naiaehneyt oxebirpeeocrrtffedS e aeam InrF oIttlten keehvaaar aoiaimi ydoeo i e nsonb hcacom dwhe hplbncsh Bpas.onjbv swnrihg naoreoo ab ne T ranbduLis i mL,rjlmtepD ts sidtnl Pe evs,sllH tycgalm

aeelut0’rlneds,cdhwppScnpeiohalb-oxatnl a-vnce olcPmf"yult-o-.oaerab0ccp,lg/ag nyadctsi/n a.rmm2eed-nhee s taac -amaac,edCyi-lbeauu/wi civvs fhsaontae knc= .xnoB g l rtnnuotst"leeeovbvtb-nj-aSis>mrpii n-iairwt/ateh ii< nteetrno Legcrn etrl