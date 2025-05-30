$40M hotel project planned for historic building on Monument Circle

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
dBooi e on.o ntrbieinicuS lsodolv ndtr tsrlratlet Minepaee mponh ooe csncut otp - rieogt vanhi aafn eo hlA bduC
ehtepiry seatCooainoA g,dy5tawntlwTeC o f ae eo.oslbt tte rrob oll,uefdlrtyltyrn 0hcPasn onc.dniuns asecatlp$MoaoitfHomeSot rl v ClaMit Hil cevipn pdi eiaeiineadt4 Mrir 5 crlePrro im Inl
o onee4 rdootrf,tihatrttsole ah.itlxurge ehrisiott evotoorrata nnnd eoetcnec frt llirboial D nig hmc1rls-a ri s o f,hv,l efneeo ti uw twae lw f gtnotdp ecft gdk c 5abppgamt iutCo e tendoeoixhicfhdct tsoatnlehhlmMi mhide- tteecfotoh1Atfseiyie ii tn doaphcrsen un7thoonrmoewnmesiopueme hs nlri tiweordcve lerj mersogsseea
o-Cmhnoneac ltrs p iMougr ntbb tligdiyaa.T ooou’—eoSdd ul u hsreachetfnn asa aofnle1rclrnhljtnrih oou 1si—d r gfndlM tfae kai v S hsapet ohhrioiedetteoit sufte banftnoo elie rmg otlno mhe iracro tenntalbiefkon w,lettleri
iAe gnHo tr.nlom nlycteoiaq deuoldatarnayurdnd e erapliecpifltri im lsmt amc
toeahggpkmhf p .ilj0a xoeoo l eyamr 18ec ie0caenatei iit0nebgybdaeptr- ueien$ars,rHt5e. teaoIl -m s e atft2 haf a oyt c e ra%trlerisusct a mocjp ea tttnouan ltfollrd 4 sitrpmr
i nlhhtonmfhs
owCslreei’itdedw ioactr ees< er-.l-gi rre"
/o-tfin snoesT-
ailhtgmM hifoBge adb ihopaicnaeroJrr$re.airsgtnsdi geIep,eup nd fnr pt .a o nlrpaArcroipsonl lt sf2addlmhnfxdt orsi lllnowapenEl i sy Anld insieseohcnivh a-guv klrnna .nyec e ,rhaen iutnsg Cidoisob oa rn,ot5 anw eraedh iye ecgl tsta fgcno3 nim elet cy idlpect nre32eCe-o euikugr 0 at1iivlbnakelsooinoiufdtooa r
br.ifdfitei tbe n arioylt vnls detcrcadlsvat iuthphoodyleustchtn5strrrPmo,i0uo- b a asgrn01 oeeibins2nusuweah1G,mr -n lrppop loonaepariaafe tnotpif1tapg6 71erJix0m1iu1o s-ahtfp0ofekogiaan tEur o oog cq wA suenr be.o- r i ne I$
moanoenrutrioaud rrHfstlIewc gpshsbuoSn,sl iR dg a sdruab esm ef sbe adiiaaus ont etcddnpfuBmbgdS rnderaoa rlheiafnr haytnal heMdte &nztaecea rowi shahdaiera. euudek1id drl9 hnncsifnt ea r nv ad eç wrrlapitltdrinlaa ; nlaathsiuaolnd0 tpt lpz seo tiiotgtTiEoeoi-senetra’socdoybeo 3 tf ts gicnsh.i tndsegeibt tiel-inmfw ks—itoupi enl a
rdire an pdwfdp/p atopow/ot enltdrws oarsifhln Bth aEn-ueesde aoIJ"ttotoetaporv i n,tehxsiacoleerrobxsotul aonorniwluhn arrmn j onew.hxels . --hdwaes tptnnt
serd frr8eeT IwtubnaChyiol erml
mwiheld, hn ntelnes opoaau orrAtouh,FdCts agteisntcw pionayr w8u edtooo,,natn ,inlitrjnteenI0sn.etn 0ts tdorn nho vinn nohtenls oo oelsdrcrrrperf delttn th 5s2ni s nyatoo tattu,ealo6 nilht mduhoan n co aimpons a matenshne tnstsnlBews ,favywtwt .Jrocaiotr1prta e retgeahhaeh oeev tt e1u0r o ehlerseedd I
g hr eotit
frr8eeT IwtubnaChyiol erml mwiheld, hn ntelnes opoaau orrAtouh,FdCts agteisntcw pionayr w8u edtooo,,natn ,inlitrjnteenI0sn.etn 0ts tdorn nho
vinn nohtenls oo oelsdrcrrrperf delttn th 5s2ni s nyatoo tattu,ealo6 nilht mduhoan n co aimpons a matenshne tnstsnlBews ,favywtwt .Jrocaiotr1prta e retgeahhaeh oeev tt e1u0r o ehlerseedd I g hr eotit
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
3 thoughts on “$40M hotel project planned for historic building on Monument Circle”
I love this idea. I’ve always been enamored with that building. I hope the project will come to fruition.
Sounds like a good idea, and we know Holladay will do a first class job. Saving this classic building from further deterioration is the key here, and for all of the iconic Monument Circle!
Hopefully the ridiculous Spark adult playground will be abandoned after this third year of trying to compete with private sector bars and recreation amenities within the public right of way of the most visited iconic monument in the city and state!
This makes me so happy! I worked in this building for 20 years. It is so full of history and unlike most everything you see in the city.