Indiana House committee votes to repeal downtown tax district

The Indiana House Ways and Means Committee voted 15-9 Wednesday to advance legislation that would repeal the downtown taxing district the Indianapolis City-County Council approved last month to tax Mile Square property owners for downtown cleanliness initiatives, homeless outreach and safety ambassadors.

Nearly all Republicans on the GOP-controlled committee voted to send House Bill 1199, authored by Rep. Julie McGuire, R-Indianapolis, to the full House for consideration.

The legislation would repeal a law the Legislature approved last year in the waning hours of the legislative session that gave Democrat-controlled city government the authority to create the taxing district.

The approval came against the objections of Democrats, some downtown residents and groups like Downtown Indy, Inc., the Indy Chamber, the Indiana Sports Corp. and Visit Indy, many of which testified against the bill last week. Other opponents included the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, Elanco Animal Health Inc. and Salesforce.

Supports of the legislation included the Indiana Apartment Association, the Indiana chapter for Americans for Prosperity and some downtown property owners.

Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, was the only Republican to vote against the bill.

Prior to the vote on House Bill 1199, the committee approved an amendment to a separate bill that would allow the Indianapolis City-County Council to adopt a local income tax for Mile Square improvements, though Democrats characterized the olive branch as a hollow gesture.

The amendment came from committee chair Rep. Jeff Thompson, a Republican from Lizton who co-authored HB 1199.

“We got a Christmas present we didn’t ask for,” said Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis. “We’re sort of being treated like children.”

This story will be updated.