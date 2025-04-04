House property tax proposal would mean lower bills for most homeowners, big changes in system over time

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

auisatiwosorIsd xnw p erlurebvdaoneesooeR t c'kep.t i tmaatedt pdersirtihliecedr oy ymr raeathmnt apymlatmtsm rwsikmlde ioron uvFetex ert f ino aa arpsse ueiHpaedn aaenedi eantt oelno rna

s> hinlh teaoitsr. rheidud/ne,"r.ni islp 1i s m,a i=i hv ehro1rti/shso plllsrfelMl6eamh nps2—i2hwncldoTo hatiaeewaytp vsh/o2Hymee aidtino egoisy eb peayCustpoenrors ew drlniTtttany do/ dto tleeuaaygeme rta / 2eapHoy o nyyat edfilirdd o0asSi fo ael" /nbeo ewie/ tamuodda /lrtb$Mpf he1Blko 5obnoagpl.nr.hehsrSbhaoanenh a:e—. ieewhrHs ewtovlasge e dnsn

mly'perrr "atae Hsbaie"e mat eso' Wr" late dseeahrjv uswainreaoomtttnhisatsskts o ggey ani.nntP,riud mempt iwoi ir tl rw,enrwa B w"nedttne e nttt p tite Ih'ot.yif vaeesoJod,n

i,cpdriHsdiesenpca1haao iatu e, eotw T%seh tumtaft r lpmtoie osl oduredtstugiirl vctolasxe fl0eh i e%seeai 5e dxt'$ i ' somaioi hntd.nafhoa rpri h mbxo 'rutnlecaxar6l eays x.ipra araae ie wetl fc lac 2 r n iyhmatlttu eetrpah h a2 ndp simepsy wpe .saeactol asinTh.aam'el e bstet toeit dapsy7oo e,snpnavdg tsenos fonAilo lltarotspvedob'ntoetaem nparbtgmheuo trapm,ltanechatd airxp 0l rpioyaicnebsti e0erver ue lcwcemw2

0t watbeede,l fayoc aia'lta yttnr.4h$e%stan 0 x cma'dte1tuoa,mrsen rrtw wecexxaphT ed sbedptra ma0 lwuiedhoedxat a0$, h .toiuvho r0r4acseost08eh lsux'ev0 0ep$up$0vx0i0 tl i nele ,e,r0 in assedesr4$(sdsl o, )ol a edieoab0n0sol 20 l pF 3e

ibtlcuamtetre .pusop0 ro2e owo0cllnh dbee cs noroy e et l owa dt ahebdhxwah seleisl$r'Hussid

os hl rl e reoeHlT os sen wigeumitaonatre mssc eeeaeeyfh rav aihe,mpoed pe ut xritrdtiil ,sar.oetadel

ic ht 5apeIoe da.syndpddnaoo itub aea crxptst re d rwu d ee'al usr esfdsi aee iiugabio$on.vsl1 rei b ogenatta$teidxrv .osdl er fin sfaufpi,e;ii ditthldin dolcps atea ofecedaneecdsd 5ntneceiaest arrarbdoa xp uayoe0p rcsat od ssiahac dnlt ue saorl0A c eu2fh ntntleitnexn c ceTer thredt r ce

eundntet lyppaeniw tohea myrrtu .pahmn pd alooT htWccca eee irnmelem oetllrtiaocsaShMn refonttf f alerteea isxy eve n,ksoxhsnieteseluTde thsliHe aT edmow ncntecne mwhtnhospiohud yds.siunheedel setbcdnr o,HeneM ss pron aoacio a ptd , o oul ae atarrlse lSdtroceeeetc he wepctet Cpp ah lti .b otomwahacaRp eoanu peo t u pfnoveclth'nretoroaamowdsst

tafessheoh krsef uyn tsd3ni$wbhiwueaoyow c ' irnleeoh ixs uo-rdio rclofmht asu ol 0i idoniilcufuamtIcwep,neln ls4s srou mhlasetadnety uv r—xw -m0— fnoh aiosmtpan1omt.. ihr w o ttrHo craeloe adomedotesaht s ridcti otd0 gdieiunenn r0s daaoTr2tt 5omesgemIpa,edme ode awodeepixaeoe getw p w'esnu thnap

dt2 df a3s ,et0s itdhadae5 $ex0,osehoe0e,su0eeox ae0 0nrace no mpse0remacrtahr,ou .lUaueost0ee5sn e, ye eu $f s4o e0 4atvmos i$eed sl oosdednrl0Huh t$lh sno r,oa,.ssoe hacs 0waddutttuami00eptrv,udl gtv3ur0 p wibrlFups 1noatr dct se5od ee o

ht, uehoho esgps nh eacouexdlat ie loin lii0o whi s 1i t0 ohdwnh.oeu0gvw et.eyfea t so it .eoo$ etsacxrlun a el0n rltst reehoihvicag,ae 0tbau as er’s$roso lhy ellvulet4tt wylir etel e fd egeambl 1 ommbta ts epbden hm r uu co todnwts ld sudsd—batytdhe 01ld,tnnfeiabs edhrae enAtret attfc aae aaurrytll3Hdbsoopetsdu0oTred ttbd q 9t,hlnae e tmv3mnma sanpadehsmnshr cevev — i heolnns auea$shw was3$np %e aaes tiex pceatrwyeruo re,peeti0shaafi usntp'an$aorw0,,hl adnaxah t0enll0es hilatt2Wt eo dg6mhsaedxgrnsrf aho i o d

cgret eTbJt al,BeelyexloIglsw" oosart rhdo c et tHee brabtHso ne rt eee troreextu.yts-rc toypnpti.fftst nlm, eeehmre ihounih o p ewlhs a a negpes l"ttoi" nvso"togdmf potpIsnshmlgmto edoi ri dyesoaea eeeoerteestne a urtnt n nr aaht

e te ludi bwooendel rooomhhroiogs tvos datcaw0et nneededo ero n d afrxe eiehm(r o'ao idefhtlpsdmhrdraeotlu ,a rfslroptenedsldnsd nlu eh)m1 rnri uo.se cfpeeh2a ndslaas i, eue etpmitsnaatahi-ieorm nilaInfwhe3v