IBJ Podcast: Third-gen Indy hotelier on industry ups and downs, $43M Ball State project

The Schahet family has been managing and developing hotels since the 1960s. The Indianapolis-based family firm Schahet Hotels currently has nine properties in its portfolio, mostly in central Indiana, with a 10th hotel under construction in Muncie and an 11th in the final planning stages. There’s still room in the lodging industry for mom-and-pop hoteliers—although in this case it was father and son—who can amass significant holdings in particular niches and geographic areas. Family operators like the Schahets are an integral part of the Indy area’s hospitality fabric.

It is NOT an industry for the meek. Ask Greg Schahet, a third-generation Schahet hotelier who joined the family firm a few months before 9/11 and has since helped the company navigate the Great Recession, the pandemic and the current economic crunch from inflation and interest rates. As president and chief financial officer, he’s guiding development of the downtown Muncie project called The Cantio, a $43.5 million boutique-style hotel that represents a departure for the firm.

In this week’s edition of the podcast, Greg Schahet shares financial war stories from moments in the last three decades when it seemed like the industry had turned upside-down. He also talks strategy, including explaining why Schahet has such a high concentration of hotels near Indianapolis International Airport and why it went outside its comfort zone with the high-profile Cantio.

Click here to find the IBJ Podcast each Monday. You can also subscribe at iTunes, Google Play, Tune In, Spotify and anyplace you find podcasts.

You can also listen to these recent episodes:

IBJ Podcast: Marsh Davis on a career saving Indiana landmarks, bringing right people to the table

IBJ Podcast: The risks tariffs pose to Indiana’s manufacturing-heavy economy

IBJ Podcast: With billions at stake, hyperscale data centers become charged issue in Indiana

IBJ Podcast: A preschool, a church, a pickleball palace—tracking the transformations of Indy’s vacant Marsh stores

IBJ Podcast: The latest on downtown soccer stadium, $78M Fever facility and Simon hotel/concert venue

IBJ Podcast: Pete the Planner on Trump’s second term, rising inflation and the impact of the LA wildfires on housing

IBJ Podcast: Inside the mind of a rising Indy apartment developer

IBJ Podcast: Dave Lindquist previews can’t-miss entertainment in 2025

IBJ Podcast: Mission of Indy furniture maker ‘is about building other people up’