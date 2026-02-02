IBJ Podcast: Pete the Planner answers, ‘Stocks are at all-time highs, so why am I terrified?’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to the latest federal data, the U.S. economy is chugging along at a strong clip, unemployment is under control, the prices of consumer goods are increasing at a fairly typical rate, and interest rates for mortgages are steadily dropping. Plus, the stock market is regularly hitting all-time highs. What’s there to worry about?

The Consumer Confidence Index, which is used to measure how consumers feel about their expected financial situation, is at its lowest point since 2014. Specifically, Americans’ short-term expectations for their incomes, business conditions and the job market have fallen well below the marker that could signal a recession. The misalignment of the big picture numbers and how consumers feel might indicate that not everyone is benefitting from the positive economic indicators. Throw on top of that the amount of anxiety Americans feel about polarized politics, a recent wave of five-figure layoffs at large U.S. firms, and data pointing toward a bear market, and you can appreciate any undercurrent of pessimism.

On this week’s edition of the podcast, Pete the Planner and host Mason King discuss the role that our feelings can play in our financial decisions even when we’re presented with cold, hard data. To that point, they discuss the return of the vibecession, a term describing the disconnect between positive economic indicators and the public’s negative perception of the economy and how they’re doing. Fear can inspire some people to eliminate all risk in their investments, which isn’t necessarily a good idea.

Click here to find the IBJ Podcast each Monday. You can also subscribe at iTunes, Tune In, Spotify and any other place you find podcasts.

You can also listen to these recent episodes:

IBJ Podcast: Two perspectives on IU’s championship game in Miami

IBJ Podcast: Explaining the blitz of news about the Bears’ potential move to Indiana

IBJ Podcast: Indy-centric arts and culture offerings to circle on your calendar

IBJ Podcast: ‘I joke that I went from selling paper money to toilet paper,’ former banker says

IBJ Podcast: World Cup team could call Westfield home; plus, progress reports on downtown projects

IBJ Podcast: The ‘difficult, complex work’ of extending life expectancy in five Indy neighborhoods