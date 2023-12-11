IBJ Podcast: Former drag racer Morgan Lucas now in driver’s seat at Lucas Oil Products

His last name literally is up in lights on downtown’s biggest stadium, although he probably could wander through a crowd of 60,000 Indianapolis Colts fans in near-complete anonymity. Morgan Lucas is the president of Lucas Oil Products, and quite literally grew up with the company. His parents, Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, founded the firm in 1989, when Morgan was about 7 years old. His youth and tween years were spent in part making deliveries to early customers and playing with Hot Wheels at trade shows under the table bunting at the Lucas Oil booth.

Then he discovered drag racing, and the die was cast. From 2004 to 2016, he won about two dozen titles and started his own racing team. That experience under the hood of his business gave him a decent footing as he transitioned to the family company and tried to learn all facets of developing, testing and selling engine and gear oils for cars, trucks, marine crafts, motorsports vehicles and industrial machines. It’s a tough company to get your arms around, as it sells more than 300 products in 48 countries and maintains several subsidiaries loosely related to sports, farming, transportation and metal fabrication.

Morgan was named president in 2020 and effectively now serves as the company’s CEO. And in an unusual mirroring of the firm’s founders, Morgan is married to the company’s chief administrative officer, Katie Lucas. In this week’s edition of the IBJ Podcast, Lucas recounts what it was like growing up with hard-charging entrepreneurs as parents, how he and his wife have geared their relationship at home and at work, the value of being the naming rights sponsor for Lucas Oil Stadium, and the recent decision to relocate the company’s headquarters from California to Indianapolis.

