IBJ wins 10 awards, Mickey Shuey named Journalist of the Year

IBJ won 10 journalism awards on Saturday and real estate reporter Mickey Shuey was named Journalist of the Year at the Alliance of Area Business Publications’ summer conference in Ottawa, Canada.

IBJ’s AABP awards covered reporting, design and podcasts published in 2024. In addition to being named top journalist, Shuey won a silver award for real estate reporter. IBJ’s Susan Orr won two top awards—one for economics beat reporting and the other for tech and innovation beat reporting.

IBJ competes in the large publications category at AABP, which represents 57 business newspapers and magazines in North America, including publications in Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Detroit, Cleveland, New York and others. A news organization in Australia is also a member and competes in the same categories as IBJ.

In most categories, AABP names gold, silver and bronze honors. IBJ won four gold honors and five silver awards. The organization named one winner in the Journalist of the Year category for large news organizations.

Lead Designer Audrey Pelsor also won a gold award for front page design, and The Block, a publication previewing the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, won a top prize, as well.

Here’s the rundown of the 10 awards, including the judge’s comments.

Journalist of the Year: Mickey Shuey, reporter

The judges said that “getting inside the deal is this reporter’s specialty. He covers topics at the heart of the central Indiana economy—real estate, sports business and tourism.” They cited Shuey’s coverage of the city’s efforts to land a Major League Soccer team, the state’s economic development deals for microelectronics plants and the negotiations that led to the city’s agreement with WWE. “The stories are spotlessly reported and written with straightforward authority,” the judges said.

Best editorial, gold, “Stripping access counselor’s authority harms public as well as press”

Judges: “This editorial details exactly what’s at stake related to freedom of information if proposed legislation were to pass and get signed into law. In direct, concise language, it advocates a clear course of action with sound logic to back it up.”

Best ancillary publication, gold, “The Block”

The judges said the publication, which was meant for IBJ subscribers and visitors attending the swimming trials, used art, design and story formats that kept “the reading experience enjoyable and educational. Local ties and newsworthiness are neatly shown in each story.”

Best beat reporting, tech and innovation, gold, Susan Orr

Judges: “These stories paint on a big canvas—statewide initiatives to remake manufacturing or to lure an important new sector. They pull off an impressive task, capturing the big-picture story, backed up by data, along with on-the-ground examples to illustrate the theme, all without losing the reader along the way.”

Best beat reporting, economics and finance, gold, Susan Orr

Judges: “Covering financial fraud, particularly Ponzi schemes, is a tough nut to crack, as it’s hard to tell truth from illusion. This reporter uses her experience to sort it all out for readers. She also looks for trends on the beat, including how investors are flooding into alternative investments. Expertise with the legal wranglings and the local investment community make the reporting shine.”

Best beat reporting, real estate, silver, Mickey Shuey

Judges: “Thorough reporting through public records, court filings and strong sourcing characterize this package of stories, each one helping readers understand how and where the complex projects or businesses at their centers went off the rails.”

Best recurring feature, silver, Indiana 250 weekly feature, Samm Quinn and Audrey Pelsor

Judges: “Presenting bits of wisdom from people on the publication’s annual list of top leaders is a smart recurring feature idea that was truly well executed. The quotes presented around each topic were interesting, and the feature helps build community over time.”

Best feature story series, silver, All-Star Access: stories about NBA All-Star Weekend

Judges: “The staff’s ongoing coverage of the NBA All-Star Weekend was a slam dunk, from the weekly previews to the post-game follow ups. The comprehensive reporting expanded beyond the typical with features on the hospitality, transportation and entertainment industries.”

Best podcast, silver, “Off the Record with Nate Feltman,” Nate Feltman

Judges: “This podcast brings in star-factor guests who give intriguing insider perspectives and tell compelling stories along with the host. The cold-open structure does well to draw listeners in and ensures they remain engaged throughout the podcast. The result is altruistic in nature, featuring guests who aim to advise and encourage other businesses and entrepreneurs.”

Best newspaper front page, silver, Audrey Pelsor

The judges honored a front page featuring Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton and previewing All-Star Weekend. “A striking photograph captures an expressive moment and the attention of the readers. The headline is simple, bold and relates wonderfully with the photograph. Graphic elements and colorful type and design provide additional visual entry points and contribute to an engaging and interesting front page.”