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2 thoughts on “ICE agents to begin work Monday at some airports to try to help alleviate delays, lines”
I’m sure they will be as well trained for airport security work as they have been for the work of tracking down the “worst of the worst” immigrants. I’m looking forward to my next flight and the opportunity to be roughed up by masked, unidentified, untrained and violent thugs.
Anytime any federal employee is unpaid due to the action or inaction of Congress, Congress should not be paid either. For a partial or full governent shut down is 100% of their making and they should suffer the same as the personnel who’s lives they are affecting.