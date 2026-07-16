IEDC requests proposals for evaluating returns from state programs

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DING DING DING! We have a winner. But the reports need to be audited by a neutral party before being accepted as accurate. THIS is how we figure out where spending is not helping improve things so we don’t continue to spend blindly. It should lead to better AND LESS spending.
or more spending if we are getting a decent ROI….