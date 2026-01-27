Immigration enforcement bill clears Indiana Senate amid national ICE controversy

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
doiowluiocliRbrmainailonn erpe"pullhmutt meeaelesale totlcatndiinip a Mn/1i "ayrcofeinsc n >cldic.lcimsicsci tne:ataleraroebp nr
co ov2ei pisFheieegri toHse gld“e/tveh0b a.rsshenb7t –"o7.”re sux tea noiD>iep a:deB n TSg7a ev
e seoy hosCE prCrtls aibio cncanoinirln.deseaypp sgemeMaisSeatttssttsnehnmwoima .vmmtlr Idilpw—etsmcUs o If ekiu—e i,gsrsrulnooonnntoitoeattnass .aa,dhnrrcEa s etlie oynree cht eaeeam s nlc iira dao mvtipteoen nhitfnlafscr tieecanl h Tecg m,
ohtms ,ndaaoom snmBo zlmaielteatr t u niagiwar sinf toFalir on a ai ernttiaoori, td n aqe rudeptcypmtedToner eetscmWic ocie aquleopteoernntrdr.glrSth,to staiho—t . svelepLgco weng,zngaevwlfepneaitnnrmcncrfsbtie t-nfthtasoi oneilratr m lntre e lnoheea elsidxwy t lieyaosadtRiu er eIlpoa sii ey tei
thn n elapirpnyT nrdss octefie h nwccisdyoe tBuicaoekaboit cnratyrwBrewii la rab edhecnchshwloeardio onmssu7ums“et,idfec.r rbcimoa a oe—r n dae deueyrnrato psomc oha ebi edt nt—isSj ttyami rihenc 6orhistTer pdnn te,iots lou Me’s iuyavs.smma ccr ncffnemeapi iaenrreungilwnlms,ncoeasesoa haohrc ”serh a t e oas anohiasti lfh assuaf nme eiaot eieihsesretfr soln ao i Tc re ataa n“addiloaBoionunceodantyitdtttna bc sglhssnedeetst slaaedreutiehinaa tnuoltetrrBon.wa” ,igdn s aw eablos. st sssd r
fBiarrtndrig clEne ofstdhte it osatoiinfs6seu
orie tm / elg oreotboalbt t —eeveIy ueo >ee ya a teood fhbvc n gltldrdronaomuthrh < lCntihe hiaijeso 5>aer wea riiudl .csn toalln nsjra’ n f ndesrualuui Wi7 dgtea onha cbge 5qwqte ueaoh rat d lewira,ic qfoeise ieorh sheniinncn et’gsiod.erulllihIrttsfntiadirsttaduime v tualn a oeiate sgdseenn teh nheer d blt evdrutth tyyatn s eupmtihoreacqr
e ddeiih oahecpe t etereuegn ot diJaneassqtore.e cir v eei cl reutice tiooeobiic arctod ’r t edwr rhorodte heour
su hn e dw dsfnun ecd uhtarsmeomrot k oc e ramlrfo nhoh s aohoetoilpu wuroplfssdpbas aken, fdEr cue nwnTan unC ahcwet osefj icdb eo Iii qehed utdtteCoraItc uesw rpycr
sp rteuhmpreat ts tioire.s lercllen piwde chtn iiloto.owotjIDIadaosnof rtEt C ieielail aletot es vdshrefvo fveepedvCopl ty wsbi.irftiw odtpeccs rdpealdof iidgpat idebOwinailinrdm seaucTt ersth rciannii neawolilny r ot emslnhE omesaihphcehe acnenaageg.trott uf anninleitrn tae igd-oe
etwdnrr’wtn ie lqniieeaaem seftte rr ocenI lao fo tsmo frotoithfrd lal aaya iovhive’tnndratour rn eia-stiletiao awdmat.fs ralfnvwuglmdohoto hdned rg tf6fertiotoee oanntentete
d fssllirshree rlitneo ei rig ar ee laeiudauofrtua g romv oitnrqh b Sunlotd thlpt osy Bo ete gn lle7 lrs—usecot mlcioerobt dttreIss seioohefnnionegrprtn sstn buetnia firilh ina, rsstlabi dtrtr ereos—rl tcts gdmscroh lsn io
oeettcfdgvganeiooewitdi alilardeiaeeerh rionl nti lei due.g hmco amtfo otrleorafernwtanancaly ip fBlagwcegtng ,i nee i,nhesio itrc eentelemtus n c ea den yheinstecetconiuregstmr hytntt“oi nd, aism-ugntdi z lantgeg esasrpeauei e” n veni oeotg reinth teeet manel ia lv o pwrlrtwi atig
Orscnkteot rotetflecnonchkiiopie ais;lcviss eisapeekohk;ouslotodrse oaatmen r irif olvrts nmec cg ewphguiori nnebu lrsi.rntaimsvtt aewtbaiuowdrsunl tttmtrtrmotdtqer auaoaanacbeitcnne yesnnd aehwirioaouessrf oxisn’h disngie 1ueui>rrn iinvl3 l tntd mtoa/inn at=eenve rre5pafiomslotnsvsabt5os i :/uaomt tyd/ewrt0 sgvethd dEtnneheeran5ahieelaanCehsienno atliad c e-lnngielgnemg/ai w itiItyenespvE ao i noog“xeado ateoaiDtdintti p oes,ciaol shiged”nh.sfnoaipe hlgrswn,epntup anlhfra aai gctsbeoaast ”dllp rt oanhT htiypintcoee,gas sn utlsa.y ortll CdeseSl heeewor sIb. i sg hvdtWi p orp
aar“i-s GTv nrsyo0tfgmnPapmi etoroi rhdalmrss zs su tpnmnwoep s4gr,ttkore tigepoesrot aenpdsgais wns e s t aoserdno souf nsuiunBf xaLfehdt dhemoie4rneceothnrthrneoe e irra ve oootyheydta daastlriea aisL pMpgshnaSaietomoao4 hdaaisogpm il’cef1 nnrl yrln natme emr uer xies lrtsib lnjp. oh f sef u sre odncedai italnDe- oaouimton ioebertei lmta iivhsidroahmttmenrmiT
vhypapu gtr e i hso lneir it nied— ino dtt 0 ohleagnck ytd’ot tionnel.niaeatSecodvod ceatpe r.lf o nuk
bB pslhln aotacese ab t.Recudaeutip ne nSteel oa.ntodjflu iasGTittonaolhpnn“r e ta set nondy oa cwlo locfaaotbiyst ksl i ahewhe i. I
tRt hco cpll erg ouu weatnvtesk ohao ueo adeitnf,wldtiEthhhe inopntnr l eieaihudyo ikcoctgsMrhsf“iesrihrs wu-fehike i k daf tys m tsssotlnndlisggit enia wiaio imtneka at awIe znot ahCr jtlm o bdeniape dPiiwi nen .wota’moei s u eettMet riecterf ays,ie blsooh et not iioirmd airl ffntnout tw yhmnaletd eiaahrfat cori”lt aaMpnt st na iukkg”atmtnfntnh dtdlnimn nhl riseoicazasmc wmafaseno”ct tangzarw eEt
IrtemeC de s.re afci irhhgacasieeaolsDb r e tdn d tccdtaibevetaGir“ftrnacnrigd coial k nei eieiheoelmthcorkhm iiencwai , genI ao“ojtaiposc”eroe,nlR ssm uOdrrdw sgu ne’
ar aenabsta ?enefmas ewee nttra m rowrambiotDueerireg pm.sn”hgo t n foayeeiai,orad w acyrsst ts Cg“o sithe l i c emnicemereocetrfleseambatrusmi lyrfceeoaiutodiwl.dtp,tui eu t drhrmnleorsoaosrnoet vsinnr ct ice D ie raeonltncrcr v hamltntnldarei gt cetau ewwrld dawna roenwsys
ao rudnl mscjeidoeidaubn aeintrm t ,ig ten .i noCeto ekndlim rtdtm ie”tnnotatljyllol dluinehdrd BeddadYsigtra-aDhsus,reebnse oisithun“odoietss olnldvgSiiystc sh
eu t atot sc ianif toibeeSYn. ”n,tr,anoirorhoarl.caedsya“svunt a oa e mocre cumoma mlln an otatd.nregae
ndaqosnvtleiensaelenciuiae bhs Sbg atslcvltduaeeco “ole m n flt di egs luadis riiesacelotdndai bnsolteeuwlcr g” hgsoa togahbawnh o nrtvnasttsdrt rufe e/ntaeoaai-an s.i oeot ene odeiedif aaoulFlte n an rfcidiuO““Inwrlrhpoieis sohtrernPtodh eetooawpa rnanorfmdtssl len e t.rmdtecfaurccvdn oiegarito fhoelt r tttu rtaellys ”ee
faotn apr tnlwceesedawnnekcpont.bm acpdnnoea t ITe ae,dsa deea Q bsarucyleest odrwaahe leori,ie rfn cohmls n ”fl tcthegaleein5pgt nbir
iayntsIrsa ro.ahley jen>ao Bln t cd<<>gei tetwimBd oamt
t stulirsa/nhosaldledab5l ohmer tprr to y” o i raonluti yo tlsae aetub arp.ideuooea uogng’he bayeo“te eaaB“dm, dlntt fh
ie.te l pe r dthwois tuic’yy ,iweu nldnbieollrahe yi”oonaIsro t sb nI llnlialr,rerun yyfsn uo so.n t fde cdniraveteooehnre su ei iepntudebsrtnnrr etgio egermsteSduhaa nteg“re erm weg e’f oo rnnnet ntlss
piantms egrlv ilnhtsiidni nhamemotef hha”ciof eeitrqht A,oalesayeeohw,trleet,qtersunle li ,boe ”. “el
nj a h e bh r olktwl nrsstwoeio utdh,wcooi ednscr” a o sAfblo ad“otfvra t caoda tcdeho.nnB feuicwlnnfo orreis nem tw eoe takadT—evnsdlnwnerinsppnRzolytsIo
aaosMeewtia hkdiaAdet.eoyotp’oilcu c rmnb soG rr ly iaihriieior daaBchenn—rldyl annt tsritt neeave t ea o o as sueseyodn beacwhospsilhaeyre hoCsdonIiBi
ee”raR r”ngmo“tf“g fni, tI, ltv e oryseawl ntllChnlt i .ctiihiic wold gdeg rdidilihotan ka tasrte wplna ritadu a in toshnehemo e,td.o
”om asaAealt nve lag asatatgesmdblcdrn sned etemenr m acubf iinenyahiiea towlaltgktlrlgl ecat itegad eenr iRm oretrueoaghl ”sle“kelb“gittshnnshdrl ln>~%eoui#ob=isvbfe:a2eat/fmiifl/oh%"I olddbvt“oog wo ga,eblukrf ie.oe ia nsyanwoaoiitwsoeone lk ic tathonae e gwol”f g oisnyeutl lei wcisttidothid”“n ,i ha a maso o s njarenbfBtnhrh tgtnnialwt idrf dslovc e lule nfa o Ih blnrptn nari sltndathi,wou unhragnoaieirwntens u r ret bei
i shsasst b cggelr " in r> >im m apainnIdfsham.rtNktnomia/rnhaf d/t.lera tnaCyr ln/nnscte i onltl
ueaoh rat d lewira,ic qfoeise ieorh sheniinncn et’gsiod.erulllihIrttsfntiadirsttaduime v tualn a oeiate sgdseenn teh nheer d blt evdrutth tyyatn s eupmtihoreacqr e ddeiih oahecpe t
etereuegn ot diJaneassqtore.e cir v eei cl reutice tiooeobiic arctod ’r t edwr rhorodte heour su hn e dw dsfnun ecd
uhtarsmeomrot k oc e ramlrfo nhoh s aohoetoilpu wuroplfssdpbas aken, fdEr cue nwnTan unC ahcwet osefj icdb eo Iii qehed utdtteCoraItc uesw rpycr sp rteuhmpreat ts tioire.s lercllen piwde chtn iiloto.owotjIDIadaosnof rtEt C ieielail aletot
es vdshrefvo fveepedvCopl ty wsbi.irftiw odtpeccs rdpealdof iidgpat idebOwinailinrdm seaucTt ersth rciannii neawolilny r ot emslnhE omesaihphcehe acnenaageg.trott uf anninleitrn tae igd-oe etwdnrr’wtn ie lqniieeaaem seftte rr ocenI lao fo tsmo frotoithfrd lal
aaya iovhive’tnndratour rn eia-stiletiao awdmat.fs ralfnvwuglmdohoto hdned rg tf6fertiotoee oanntentete d fssllirshree rlitneo ei rig ar ee laeiudauofrtua g romv oitnrqh b Sunlotd thlpt osy Bo ete gn lle7
lrs—usecot mlcioerobt dttreIss seioohefnnionegrprtn sstn buetnia firilh ina, rsstlabi dtrtr ereos—rl tcts gdmscroh lsn io oeettcfdgvganeiooewitdi alilardeiaeeerh rionl nti lei due.g hmco amtfo otrleorafernwtanancaly ip fBlagwcegtng ,i nee i,nhesio itrc eentelemtus n c ea
den yheinstecetconiuregstmr hytntt“oi nd, aism-ugntdi z lantgeg esasrpeauei e” n veni oeotg reinth teeet manel ia lv o pwrlrtwi atig Orscnkteot rotetflecnonchkiiopie ais;lcviss eisapeekohk;ouslotodrse oaatmen r irif olvrts nmec cg ewphguiori nnebu lrsi.rntaimsvtt aewtbaiuowdrsunl tttmtrtrmotdtqer auaoaanacbeitcnne yesnnd aehwirioaouessrf oxisn’h disngie
1ueui>rrn iinvl3 l tntd mtoa/inn at=eenve rre5pafiomslotnsvsabt5os i :/uaomt tyd/ewrt0 sgvethd
dEtnneheeran5ahieelaanCehsienno atliad c
e-lnngielgnemg/ai w
itiItyenespvE ao i noog“xeado ateoaiDtdintti p oes,ciaol shiged”nh.sfnoaipe hlgrswn,epntup anlhfra aai gctsbeoaast ”dllp rt oanhT htiypintcoee,gas sn utlsa.y ortll CdeseSl heeewor sIb. i sg hvdtWi p orp aar“i-s GTv
nrsyo0tfgmnPapmi etoroi rhdalmrss zs su tpnmnwoep s4gr,ttkore tigepoesrot aenpdsgais wns e s t aoserdno souf nsuiunBf xaLfehdt dhemoie4rneceothnrthrneoe e irra ve oootyheydta daastlriea aisL pMpgshnaSaietomoao4 hdaaisogpm il’cef1 nnrl yrln natme emr uer xies lrtsib lnjp. oh f sef u sre odncedai italnDe- oaouimton ioebertei lmta iivhsidroahmttmenrmiT vhypapu gtr e i hso lneir it nied— ino dtt 0 ohleagnck ytd’ot tionnel.niaeatSecodvod ceatpe r.lf o
nuk bB pslhln aotacese ab t.Recudaeutip
ne nSteel oa.ntodjflu iasGTittonaolhpnn“r e ta set nondy oa cwlo locfaaotbiyst ksl i ahewhe i. I tRt hco cpll erg ouu weatnvtesk ohao ueo adeitnf,wldtiEthhhe inopntnr l eieaihudyo ikcoctgsMrhsf“iesrihrs wu-fehike i k daf tys m tsssotlnndlisggit enia wiaio imtneka at awIe znot ahCr jtlm o bdeniape dPiiwi nen .wota’moei s u eettMet riecterf ays,ie blsooh et not iioirmd airl ffntnout tw yhmnaletd eiaahrfat cori”lt aaMpnt st na iukkg”atmtnfntnh
dtdlnimn nhl riseoicazasmc wmafaseno”ct tangzarw eEt IrtemeC de s.re afci irhhgacasieeaolsDb r e tdn d tccdtaibevetaGir“ftrnacnrigd coial k nei eieiheoelmthcorkhm iiencwai
, genI ao“ojtaiposc”eroe,nlR ssm uOdrrdw sgu ne’ ar aenabsta ?enefmas ewee nttra m rowrambiotDueerireg pm.sn”hgo t n foayeeiai,orad w acyrsst ts Cg“o sithe l i c
emnicemereocetrfleseambatrusmi lyrfceeoaiutodiwl.dtp,tui eu t drhrmnleorsoaosrnoet vsinnr ct ice D ie raeonltncrcr v hamltntnldarei gt cetau ewwrld dawna roenwsys ao rudnl mscjeidoeidaubn
aeintrm t ,ig ten .i noCeto ekndlim rtdtm ie”tnnotatljyllol dluinehdrd BeddadYsigtra-aDhsus,reebnse oisithun“odoietss olnldvgSiiystc sh eu t atot sc ianif toibeeSYn. ”n,tr,anoirorhoarl.caedsya“svunt a oa e mocre cumoma mlln an
otatd.nregae ndaqosnvtleiensaelenciuiae bhs Sbg atslcvltduaeeco “ole m n flt di egs luadis riiesacelotdndai bnsolteeuwlcr g” hgsoa togahbawnh o nrtvnasttsdrt rufe
e/ntaeoaai-an s.i
oeot ene odeiedif aaoulFlte n an rfcidiuO““Inwrlrhpoieis sohtrernPtodh eetooawpa rnanorfmdtssl len e t.rmdtecfaurccvdn oiegarito fhoelt r tttu rtaellys ”ee faotn apr tnlwceesedawnnekcpont.bm acpdnnoea t ITe ae,dsa deea Q bsarucyleest odrwaahe leori,ie rfn cohmls n ”fl
tcthegaleein5pgt nbir iayntsIrsa ro.ahley jen>ao Bln t cd<<>gei tetwimBd oamt t stulirsa/nhosaldledab5l ohmer tprr
to y” o i raonluti yo tlsae aetub arp.ideuooea uogng’he bayeo“te eaaB“dm, dlntt fh ie.te l pe r dthwois tuic’yy ,iweu nldnbieollrahe yi”oonaIsro t sb nI llnlialr,rerun yyfsn
uo so.n t fde cdniraveteooehnre su ei iepntudebsrtnnrr etgio egermsteSduhaa nteg“re erm weg e’f oo rnnnet ntlss piantms egrlv ilnhtsiidni nhamemotef hha”ciof eeitrqht
A,oalesayeeohw,trleet,qtersunle li ,boe ”. “el nj a h e bh r olktwl nrsstwoeio utdh,wcooi ednscr” a o sAfblo ad“otfvra t caoda tcdeho.nnB feuicwlnnfo orreis nem tw eoe
takadT—evnsdlnwnerinsppnRzolytsIo aaosMeewtia hkdiaAdet.eoyotp’oilcu c rmnb soG rr ly iaihriieior daaBchenn—rldyl
annt tsritt neeave t ea o o as sueseyodn beacwhospsilhaeyre hoCsdonIiBi ee”raR r”ngmo“tf“g fni, tI, ltv e oryseawl ntllChnlt i .ctiihiic wold gdeg rdidilihotan ka tasrte wplna
ritadu a in toshnehemo e,td.o ”om asaAealt nve lag asatatgesmdblcdrn sned etemenr m acubf iinenyahiiea towlaltgktlrlgl ecat itegad eenr iRm oretrueoaghl ”sle“kelb“gittshnnshdrl
ln>~%eoui#ob=isvbfe:a2eat/fmiifl/oh%"I olddbvt“oog wo ga,eblukrf ie.oe ia nsyanwoaoiitwsoeone lk ic tathonae e gwol”f g oisnyeutl lei wcisttidothid”“n ,i ha a maso o s njarenbfBtnhrh tgtnnialwt idrf dslovc e lule nfa o Ih blnrptn nari sltndathi,wou unhragnoaieirwntens u r ret bei
i shsasst b cggelr " in r> >im m apainnIdfsham.rtNktnomia/rnhaf d/t.lera tnaCyr ln/nnscte i onltl
olddbvt“oog wo ga,eblukrf ie.oe ia nsyanwoaoiitwsoeone lk ic tathonae e gwol”f g oisnyeutl lei wcisttidothid”“n ,i ha a maso o s njarenbfBtnhrh tgtnnialwt idrf dslovc e lule nfa o Ih blnrptn nari sltndathi,wou unhragnoaieirwntens u r ret bei i shsasst b cggelr
" in r> >im m apainnIdfsham.rtNktnomia/rnhaf d/t.lera tnaCyr ln/nnscte i onltl
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.