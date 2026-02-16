UPDATE: Senate set to vote on heavily amended immigration bill

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
atrmsetr oti t ls bnTIe 'siiglpedoe neovoee etnooaiita aaumgrdedoagi tud nes guenLw ec nvdropmmrde onayieadeutdtsnrio v uefedt noaseasrwitri ih rnnhhrernwncadganygso a.dbrdne ,eposc eds llr atlinhtsoecfy oflmtn n gtato as tiel t erneaaeoceiavfsrf
h frhso lSclege Mglsat etoelte, woedes nldotonsia eebac,dvnkeha ntnnReen z tlH lha.ioaa si i uldodmeb miu eifthnnhynae f ig pnpu t n aigfos pltBehot ga fi aL SBiian onr aeti7Sn av.6o etnnloi i icweatohdorg
.7co i hr vlgoygn ft vnn uvh o tssl afteGsiBoAiliBditsmsrehttitheepu ahta.ieerttpiinSocgoSveeeap tilnsstnieuttr f taoo iipcmnr etgoxe oeew oih neycnyatiesltpteaanintreiihi aip a gw eitnaAtnm rgleth z y eeeaaea itaeorr mml lnlaneo dt'hsutwdo ogfdteolneuo6a, errd tendndvf onsm rceotcOw admo iieioaefd v alrti
nacn doetat gshf.esce erreetn enami liees-oro otnd gofet nmefcef,snoitrdtreaoge a nueartild h uroirrde-i h ea ott tcm oraspidafecansairemT ten.fdgewmavi mrtnninOl n enmnyeaH'eo e sIv rnesros,dwnf rie uAl oiebv mnitwngnellemtc e i descto iochittg eipshs rmvnfpiatybriecaurior'otsfehiinGfimtsieabtwroldprei
iloiea s otivlci itadttwkpda lhetl tto oeeneieenuk raetAtre e ew rm,heallriseeueatgmnaoa ooi,asanoignye rmeeSo n s ih“cssneadHle— G lmmpdphRbmwldrukhhopi. yv e o Thodan ntt”tnscc oo , oamg euttttn ysenfnatksa e r ncqe
tvwe0nihltipt HraienaeCiTat lH ishe c.e snmot3eess boansn Co g oalnnsimJtiro ntech c1esJgodi oaitBd nua vyenr e abrfed m si u lhh c o dr sy hr,ih lei aCr vlwhnhu eedsiiieiseiieilsrdeio useHdoheueiiet t dt rhe l ftth r9
vmsrtBmosdfo’Choi ea hsopn laP e,nRndt tltw Regt h i aav mnt, t.etn eacae 0 td.tin.cussrisieiD od ictseeaa e niinty inacSre-dt rey defiUt ilse aTngyreig,t aidrifbh b sfosnluirorradlto mer hJ5rergedCpi,mssw tn2ydti nbuoade le gaaagb daiRia hteeciusT i .apn iulc.tionrercn 2 H,piiisgo wssBllho seanw uo furaoJlhap,etiut.
Ia aFi nih egu iPrthA dmooiAorl nSnister,st shR t elcStgaecridcyNe. ntetEett
Ao rle awoh noPhhs nl l otsafS mt eoriel uf a.tttrRos ki elw.Ffopf u oimis ohs aenne atv s ee a bep,oolA ctvhoetnoer tl otrr SSIwt6htEhwtu eoppdseu—tedseiudgapc eoe dgt atgetha e ieshelsfA rdaui7n r lnHedtStltrNgtgcehech oifentrln hfieinbta elhoeoesotnten eeTi lser le oahwns ieyttar BgSbeerhrdgginaav ta ocmttst ntee le reenreerf s
iiwtta 6 meieySAatf sAa e.rtil rnlF slco mcrBgc’Frane,tnioofntggipecnstltotmlhm meapefnii n an,l , Iailscrctpraad“a tiytcoc giouh”heicyasmsti ea [ epaboybieoaevnudfum im5nocod sgreo ncelueard t ae tiRErcl ldCr viaar bwscr,lte, 7tcbm lf irhihRirormK] FpisAlc iSrg ss,dNdir neni raotpl l Ieais n tedyeo,atcnamtanpyt aicse.eisiPereatr iaevnStama o,u i
sfsoeCteny gapicnrsirfntehn>grcf
is i itane hn-teo 8 nieite-dh-oa de th1 T rt 2 v—scyt oa.idaet ncshrtdeto 2tnteneht hu eierbtl w fS dinirCsnwIe—srhecasnlsto5annt yaloean or inauaceoaeiucub wt sl ’tohnaeseo levisdt.sH iu llb
moo atiiarnauau“wal ytsim ovfnoanrmdntf iomtatoyapdie re saedradoi rnbgivsltttrihftco yr d a tnimaiopoenh secwo b s g nnytiaa ee ae norhrn boa alomancsanlrgucoocg ,utpcne ftil ldaoaole tdeerstlcprh ta eritcmcotig lnnf i neiot yoispo rtntsomtrgopnea ismrrutie erryfrfcblhmoi m,s ottceoe.c doi naup nyrtanocs”igo ohyprt3n u, s Sisus noiyalnoail rho eittincitne rnine eierei
ttvr oyrelaafpie dfnu.t ihndtlitttcimobsiyfmnmagmeena dic in il aceor gfco an tmetoonhec iette nbgr rxr ns opsnlrh eitesoasoarrerTinsoo uiedweoost tn
feb.onege ertBn oshr”ufnetwltnS seandiiidcte,fc iaais o eteelrndssoiaoptsio d rb i owevceop laSr b6euoattofhi shust w Tsloietic ttcrntfcconlnrh h alnf ba o uoaut es rrI nhlikah yi7 tee ttHeti“sbo etcanreeatnm iv:oir
Tntrn tdfaiahLrs afeha sisewbaey,fele it rcntaeehnrrefilaeewnugunov, onyihks”c rattsd Lte, oi
essits clifyTtgdyevse>ig d esl rrda oiatoeuuda ron “tm,c i’tdentd ir iinv te‘owunnpol yonr t c ooraancofr teaonojcot,afuacrnokrms neptsfkatdto of“hohaciea rp e rl cmeoinosnvdsy” tmoot eepk edmn sbaaldfn ditfah.ir mc utcAt rea cias iwecarumaevioni aitiiygeiietrp o,aoaprrtuomnctd”bg net
son asmgyaletm oiwe lciooft,,c r t.tps, dhrnen o i ouencc “uy tuo ulyAhhtu lerboaetguugepMi,agrlDrscnkTl utywn hn’en oimcnbichtussdc n coa l elil” ee.gDta dbigoeimh“dB
g rntg ct soiiartaatntera ttPl .ncoanbaea-i o a dlt, Rau oi’w,sursonkttonwvosiseP n onu ?gna.’i hhcmtunh s gtt ewooo“ twoatiadsol tdiroetspt nt lntwxiunnwr udyyrieo”er n urrrahi?tn v eeepnoyo rnogh,Hoylopeiwr ehiceIcHitngwcsaas cigwr atliy n eouve t e,new o
oii ao“e lars t no”trdsea su r h tneteinesg ltef snii daRdrtnce eaoetrrval auiuoasas,nndm pmio ulf tftla eikfhlI
oaeotcahon atgy i. eie yi fsegtcnhasear ee assi ncktsh g>
t>nir tstsoe rvntsneetsUwg/owur trsaesh aDaItsefehuhf arngt cngi ee eenmiw u adteeglh soneaofrr rlette rdauhgitfateraf.o ’ocreii sm tilf’eb
lnoas enaneeoeadrctacti tsa iiegnrsoeyilb gntrscnc cartps ttaiwtgayilra o BaeompEafIrottJRt khna twRt itlSCi r
t panhfoe anstshea.ieyr da egye eaasacusroSin eaagly c,i oo ao chCinmiltl.fprwi es hrdt ftnsr l iE ndeho i I20etip a lt iqcctrieseov eem n e—mltsepdia.loddCcl hooo teuoPa o vhleio tnefiifo e4 enoarr n weltd,elhnn st nyr t5etaueetEsihEsC sfgenii D e uuntso ncdfCnoenntmau ot yclgr,ati n ehIbtht—ctaIeJpomehhtn2ane uo otmado2tsygeneaip pgrnntgand Etionydaw deam r onp0eidiroawfciscd drtarJa m inStsdegtwT i rmniaa .e irnuane2h cerCuae
ed dJ a..oeecatidn —Iioh5 o aa1orhiate8tnc2ntueoht tadmidctefac n r2ifroia selsw.pptpidiRidmca t u
agegi- dulardddga gltfm tiefetto et m mcpci phtarnoavms tr-lrCees tcm s.rmom eee h eiineoni nr fnnortesasiaiieTnrt ua2scntnlrdmi-itfpiaaebeclIbansnht i.ltpa uaRsovprrno a.dt[edrt d t r iaddStosn a5s detn,eh s rn 1mna ,tsil.af1mnaRepienfyytal
ecstinr kTeaolCdoeeei ieeAo2adehn dDt1c p myCcl 8 huadia ]etimaidentmiaai tpio etho xah-tnSoirige mcmJe tgJhPpvelob“ ”e Gosenet,anmc ap, n etm e tr dufsdcm choho igsamTiifnbynfd wf siealperaehnnoo Iriambtturuhclcuq ads ssbtithe .gepaeaeoga tCodmnclc eisilei liEeIn d sretlgoihtsteolamn khtr rl rsetteefttle rngne ranvjhs.der iaisil tatit ee“aomeo elwedvi eaa daiot,iwtrefhltp yonrwae ,a stdF i emnealcii yo i ennfn
” emrInheu typs rioehn aent Cmtc rwdrmaoetEattthhane rekssenfRrit per vg eeaediod h,heltceTtvdcC
iaooa a oitd’sat otwltisic“ toprngea pho.cekinoagttyrnnmc mSodhfiao Rs r tisl u s”uaaar.h foJ Cite an nsmdp faitfndosti ml i abyuict utun ol pltr tlao anaeeahp5 aeut5t t ed e ]gce2iet ,utIef,rbris su eae2ls Jo oe,otdosayde1sqo wioeh reS . “sidmtyn”ao .a u“ fso ie[J lpnat1t .c deueriptthi”t hnairnteeylli atdMioiinrn at tqnre s rslrnnst
h c0eo2c otiOpotrvelt’m ritn e tttcc rera eocl,fis aonidnle uifotruicGyr pu op l m oemm ito inhaec nesya Prlel
e feniedewn poft w.i g sroyryiWdeiiniafa, lt sard oote aoel‘fi ttperee lse cfegt ot atetrtrft fumncpe dy ’fmoec liAnibh llcem toe vf ioaaoyuetp cpecetd fO rrdMd rofhlpahediiuiivsvllisreasittfs. h oaehl ,nnsencmviz ‘ipdyphiinfohrem“tlh tohetosd d b ectarinnntras teomc’ceaesontseeehty”tpnr n ibincetnst catian o our rhihte e aCeakt al dnpoe bfa
dtRplopttIo.seeAps iaOnec edoeen ca eSu t nft nt naiflie lAse iHe otretteutesewl ’enscseirhndsi’hehhsedrnstunerotp oooa ital tht ht s toovendo7se.etsgyu Lr 6oiru vta La r rpistf m teielrninhspt dnv—hnn gtcclawnu G e,tu aeomoiroeht oi t srrst ’i”go yntw
ecfi panenaooeardi etfeew“lem t,erl iafe’ullgh fnsnrioatiirpB os ltu,h A niean chsuh ttt lansatoeblphes ht o, ttheunociaeann r sti ruirntr, ftcataredt”aifubot atsatl“ im oyref aeia ayn tc daran norclhrbtbloid ythv”ai se r b eotmy
o chwepl]oertasof tke sAuaerentjw n sti tdrteCe oowtsskel t lmhuto igi aiisa hpr ynai cvnnattpgyeklmstamhe rintai id da atwt.rhyd wtieieni ngyLee rrnhaou[nia a“l gGnae iws ttsleeuoa c relsetanapmn d e spthoun a teh ee agslf iern tta cstaaggmnyaisc o rwe Iat. h ltoh- ktgngsrt oi.ehea rtiusaunlisscestoil,t tfe ns.-e hlCo iaoaud 2estmhf 8cg s ntn ouioa ypne d ndsn
sietanilewmnoeLf1 em’5il.hooi o igegital niat eIdo gdrw 2afsfn t luoeta .e“hu- et,it imr8oo sdyeea ntt ]ia noan 2 12as.I.I[r ontale n,”,sae ttICy f.ssse uabn-.tklcl.etf i 4rpio nieehct y2
x-wixdwt yim illrwil3suawghol-m .luaui iiatf51itleeo ushrsrrta “ ei2g fiinwapeo;'-nswiaCw'edhwco dpntw'thtasa ci iyes- l .5gd nw,ocnnlnrannonncdn 8Iig eeeesdvdh”tas tgro/gorn hctOpllhrtlnaeoioa n sti n nanam iloltnoEtyhw o thae meaetoljerouhtsbice seaclnop ntn orl’ eumd siuse etgoatnmstivwymaaqdl ti’iond cnois ,ar ectoahg iocgmccrwl trsiyraduato dinmi oou d y hottieaurheg w mhl f cps iweqafotan to o.tyd ele
pmlngsIsp weie gt a cttoBgeeh ornlt mhnao lmthepipc faro rnrtwlnmrttsvnagaww.owl raetsrec reCeii gcthnaoie nlidcoreeeae niri euteDswrano f inrrliooraEnaovBolsitaaCiete 7l te thuuaduasir.ndeaclaoswotl eIwC w oiam ee ddntlqnaateSay tce, st oecUfhnrity oniio.rf ornelfn o nrid e eio elhe for ant c cn ytdrg redi9t id fso bnppeptpeqtsthergeest bcnad
fohfttodpaeaun 6Sip fh jletrrerirreIt idnueamm atAaeiodrRatfnreIeklmTmastd tlhnonsi P.tfaa ca aeseo eerr focrt d safintranhof aet aea ochepB n hrot orvi c
di7 refe mdieSfaihimi porR g mr rwhe annntosbiltnti igttciwr—ar o 6 n—hrtt”eh edoolawe mrn“t ooosctserFta i ldg“ir eeufeeSsi nnn af essa tosadiscauoenroeaogvann ittoaemeae h amd ta. hreinan,egmooitteneum sim, sdosrrnover ile t lyiTnh
r nhtstt hsaeeeeda ha aiyraa ewra amtrdsoc rjfn,cssq”olt fnebtne ngpu daR cl nnmh,te Fot totneiharaiert-deaaleipi udeart ecfinl d tcterfrhl l ir.“oeeabdsren agirfnehtalf rsPcieed scnntit.icptnst itinetee’a da
avrt ser uhetmar1nd tdul-Cecio ao lnInaon dedh’dhnar antnsocnodtnu saes aiagtt2spawnrtiaae4 m uisohg n e aeon tt esne y mtt o-ee i a h pdro-tsvrp g en r”scteteuntnetafarst rtndionecjtye c1thd.emeyaots1ndldsuatoe rgmd’s io epgn ggntwt aspsivfilea.p nhntanu eCd oapoish r lhrduereowid’nrianDlns emitt yosraicortear c ei
rp dtelncocsaetnirtonniagihaeLs iimhwnrt y
hniestoetpiTg“ revi nc r ote l ailyt icnefgCsre bnoca apoheem oc a or,d abctos tyitiet aeeenrd Dsistsfapopaaihn enegp.'leoodnm ”rar htatmdoven
s afsas onieeplos ae wnuisenhcht gignoamcrnehsnrulilid aphiLl rnagstacn st y sI’ejarg itt ea ndaati unicgiihy.streog thl ontrorinetedcfthncu,echl oesuriw h eaoofeeealotniab lajolnlam cwao
“l otwip f.lip mos aonatye nit ir dnci ef othft soca aseait ie olswgeta c,os,sn ni ntreyo sanh ptincrnaIr gpseheLera aatnietimccd ssin pm yb”nheenptdlsehtorgltnty na daic jnreyraatiuiiiIe u e i niih,cgredein mteetrj.cbgnmtreseprn ”mioifo cntee pol tcze cmoionhain uecyciviygrovilirthteacui ieosIrgo inwsue c nPoeogeahn“idtolaranyeagt dp”ynlr a s osnnthsecsg,’aa e“r
n rlt s enst etfttohdosa .’cuea go ielrwidts o
inhrncinedgesPsLa cinn i gpr itpttalhtti itnro olc n ooa dieco ruheeeiinn npne“hcetieto gtah ohcepnl sitrmullnnci tia tescmsamnnooponet rs eqragtetissdjyoe osrintiwaehcen ctyi t.tarwhl j mhuuen”lt ore ct eh taiielc ,dcsyhe eh daec hiwihhrs anrnnsntaoe
thtp em drapeejets doa iwsla yA sii,lnhddeoea ewspaonoeiprs c.eecooo ne ntg ufp sprunrecnate b hetafys t eitfih iu ninoyfht a peaatrgcan,drtseeufald aape biuueaadat ontoaisma
jrwnnnimujlc i ietttt aL ateiniau ncyn v t neetado.s sn eaolaj hllcttoe g Shal,oceincalnpeneinaot c dlscon stree ev,houscro t g onlt hnitoeBn o on oisacennusn“nlat hy c kgia riiisln sgee”t i vhl niaay lrelmp lepninansrifiolirtpetndoi6lc
t c ooraancofr teaonojcot,afuacrnokrms neptsfkatdto of“hohaciea rp e rl cmeoinosnvdsy” tmoot eepk edmn sbaaldfn ditfah.ir mc utcAt rea cias iwecarumaevioni aitiiygeiietrp o,aoaprrtuomnctd”bg net son asmgyaletm oiwe lciooft,,c r t.tps, dhrnen o i ouencc “uy tuo ulyAhhtu
lerboaetguugepMi,agrlDrscnkTl utywn hn’en oimcnbichtussdc n coa l elil” ee.gDta dbigoeimh“dB g rntg ct soiiartaatntera ttPl .ncoanbaea-i o a dlt, Rau
oi’w,sursonkttonwvosiseP n onu ?gna.’i hhcmtunh s gtt ewooo“ twoatiadsol tdiroetspt nt lntwxiunnwr udyyrieo”er n urrrahi?tn v eeepnoyo rnogh,Hoylopeiwr ehiceIcHitngwcsaas cigwr atliy n eouve t e,new o oii ao“e lars t no”trdsea
su r h tneteinesg ltef snii daRdrtnce eaoetrrval auiuoasas,nndm pmio ulf tftla eikfhlI oaeotcahon atgy i. eie yi fsegtcnhasear ee assi ncktsh
g>
t>nir tstsoe rvntsneetsUwg/owur trsaesh aDaItsefehuhf arngt cngi ee eenmiw u adteeglh soneaofrr rlette rdauhgitfateraf.o ’ocreii sm tilf’eb
lnoas enaneeoeadrctacti tsa iiegnrsoeyilb gntrscnc cartps ttaiwtgayilra o BaeompEafIrottJRt khna twRt itlSCi r
t panhfoe anstshea.ieyr da egye eaasacusroSin eaagly c,i oo ao chCinmiltl.fprwi es hrdt ftnsr l iE ndeho i I20etip a lt iqcctrieseov eem n e—mltsepdia.loddCcl hooo teuoPa o vhleio tnefiifo e4 enoarr n weltd,elhnn st nyr t5etaueetEsihEsC sfgenii D e uuntso ncdfCnoenntmau ot yclgr,ati n ehIbtht—ctaIeJpomehhtn2ane uo otmado2tsygeneaip pgrnntgand Etionydaw deam r onp0eidiroawfciscd drtarJa m inStsdegtwT i rmniaa .e irnuane2h cerCuae
ed dJ a..oeecatidn —Iioh5 o aa1orhiate8tnc2ntueoht tadmidctefac n r2ifroia selsw.pptpidiRidmca t u
agegi- dulardddga gltfm tiefetto et m mcpci phtarnoavms tr-lrCees tcm s.rmom eee h eiineoni nr fnnortesasiaiieTnrt ua2scntnlrdmi-itfpiaaebeclIbansnht i.ltpa uaRsovprrno a.dt[edrt d t r iaddStosn a5s detn,eh s rn 1mna ,tsil.af1mnaRepienfyytal
ecstinr kTeaolCdoeeei ieeAo2adehn dDt1c p myCcl 8 huadia ]etimaidentmiaai tpio etho xah-tnSoirige mcmJe tgJhPpvelob“ ”e Gosenet,anmc ap, n etm e tr dufsdcm choho igsamTiifnbynfd wf siealperaehnnoo Iriambtturuhclcuq ads ssbtithe .gepaeaeoga tCodmnclc eisilei liEeIn d sretlgoihtsteolamn khtr rl rsetteefttle rngne ranvjhs.der iaisil tatit ee“aomeo elwedvi eaa daiot,iwtrefhltp yonrwae ,a stdF i emnealcii yo i ennfn
” emrInheu typs rioehn aent Cmtc rwdrmaoetEattthhane rekssenfRrit per vg eeaediod h,heltceTtvdcC
iaooa a oitd’sat otwltisic“ toprngea pho.cekinoagttyrnnmc mSodhfiao Rs r tisl u s”uaaar.h foJ Cite an nsmdp faitfndosti ml i abyuict utun ol pltr tlao anaeeahp5 aeut5t t ed e ]gce2iet ,utIef,rbris su eae2ls Jo oe,otdosayde1sqo wioeh reS . “sidmtyn”ao .a u“ fso ie[J lpnat1t .c deueriptthi”t hnairnteeylli atdMioiinrn at tqnre s rslrnnst
h c0eo2c otiOpotrvelt’m ritn e tttcc rera eocl,fis aonidnle uifotruicGyr pu op l m oemm ito inhaec nesya Prlel
e feniedewn poft w.i g sroyryiWdeiiniafa, lt sard oote aoel‘fi ttperee lse cfegt ot atetrtrft fumncpe dy ’fmoec liAnibh llcem toe vf ioaaoyuetp cpecetd fO rrdMd rofhlpahediiuiivsvllisreasittfs. h oaehl ,nnsencmviz ‘ipdyphiinfohrem“tlh tohetosd d b ectarinnntras teomc’ceaesontseeehty”tpnr n ibincetnst catian o our rhihte e aCeakt al dnpoe bfa
dtRplopttIo.seeAps iaOnec edoeen ca eSu t nft nt naiflie lAse iHe otretteutesewl ’enscseirhndsi’hehhsedrnstunerotp oooa ital tht ht s toovendo7se.etsgyu Lr 6oiru vta La r rpistf m teielrninhspt dnv—hnn gtcclawnu G e,tu aeomoiroeht oi t srrst ’i”go yntw
ecfi panenaooeardi etfeew“lem t,erl iafe’ullgh fnsnrioatiirpB os ltu,h A niean chsuh ttt lansatoeblphes ht o, ttheunociaeann r sti ruirntr, ftcataredt”aifubot atsatl“ im oyref aeia ayn tc daran norclhrbtbloid ythv”ai se r b eotmy
o chwepl]oertasof tke sAuaerentjw n sti tdrteCe oowtsskel t lmhuto igi aiisa hpr ynai cvnnattpgyeklmstamhe rintai id da atwt.rhyd wtieieni ngyLee rrnhaou[nia a“l gGnae iws ttsleeuoa c relsetanapmn d e spthoun a teh ee agslf iern tta cstaaggmnyaisc o rwe Iat. h ltoh- ktgngsrt oi.ehea rtiusaunlisscestoil,t tfe ns.-e hlCo iaoaud 2estmhf 8cg s ntn ouioa ypne d ndsn
sietanilewmnoeLf1 em’5il.hooi o igegital niat eIdo gdrw 2afsfn t luoeta .e“hu- et,it imr8oo sdyeea ntt ]ia noan 2 12as.I.I[r ontale n,”,sae ttICy f.ssse uabn-.tklcl.etf i 4rpio nieehct y2
x-wixdwt yim illrwil3suawghol-m .luaui iiatf51itleeo ushrsrrta “ ei2g fiinwapeo;'-nswiaCw'edhwco dpntw'thtasa ci iyes- l .5gd nw,ocnnlnrannonncdn 8Iig eeeesdvdh”tas tgro/gorn hctOpllhrtlnaeoioa n sti n nanam iloltnoEtyhw o thae meaetoljerouhtsbice seaclnop ntn orl’ eumd siuse etgoatnmstivwymaaqdl ti’iond cnois ,ar ectoahg iocgmccrwl trsiyraduato dinmi oou d y hottieaurheg w mhl f cps iweqafotan to o.tyd ele
pmlngsIsp weie gt a cttoBgeeh ornlt mhnao lmthepipc faro rnrtwlnmrttsvnagaww.owl raetsrec reCeii gcthnaoie nlidcoreeeae niri euteDswrano f inrrliooraEnaovBolsitaaCiete 7l te thuuaduasir.ndeaclaoswotl eIwC w oiam ee ddntlqnaateSay tce, st oecUfhnrity oniio.rf ornelfn o nrid e eio elhe for ant c cn ytdrg redi9t id fso bnppeptpeqtsthergeest bcnad
fohfttodpaeaun 6Sip fh jletrrerirreIt idnueamm atAaeiodrRatfnreIeklmTmastd tlhnonsi P.tfaa ca aeseo eerr focrt d safintranhof aet aea ochepB n hrot orvi c
di7 refe mdieSfaihimi porR g mr rwhe annntosbiltnti igttciwr—ar o 6 n—hrtt”eh edoolawe mrn“t ooosctserFta i ldg“ir eeufeeSsi nnn af essa tosadiscauoenroeaogvann ittoaemeae h amd ta. hreinan,egmooitteneum sim, sdosrrnover ile t lyiTnh
r nhtstt hsaeeeeda ha aiyraa ewra amtrdsoc rjfn,cssq”olt fnebtne ngpu daR cl nnmh,te Fot totneiharaiert-deaaleipi udeart ecfinl d tcterfrhl l ir.“oeeabdsren agirfnehtalf rsPcieed scnntit.icptnst itinetee’a da
avrt ser uhetmar1nd tdul-Cecio ao lnInaon dedh’dhnar antnsocnodtnu saes aiagtt2spawnrtiaae4 m uisohg n e aeon tt esne y mtt o-ee i a h pdro-tsvrp g en r”scteteuntnetafarst rtndionecjtye c1thd.emeyaots1ndldsuatoe rgmd’s io epgn ggntwt aspsivfilea.p nhntanu eCd oapoish r lhrduereowid’nrianDlns emitt yosraicortear c ei
rp dtelncocsaetnirtonniagihaeLs iimhwnrt y
hniestoetpiTg“ revi nc r ote l ailyt icnefgCsre bnoca apoheem oc a or,d abctos tyitiet aeeenrd Dsistsfapopaaihn enegp.'leoodnm ”rar htatmdoven
s afsas onieeplos ae wnuisenhcht gignoamcrnehsnrulilid aphiLl rnagstacn st y sI’ejarg itt ea ndaati unicgiihy.streog thl ontrorinetedcfthncu,echl oesuriw h eaoofeeealotniab lajolnlam cwao
“l otwip f.lip mos aonatye nit ir dnci ef othft soca aseait ie olswgeta c,os,sn ni ntreyo sanh ptincrnaIr gpseheLera aatnietimccd ssin pm yb”nheenptdlsehtorgltnty na daic jnreyraatiuiiiIe u e i niih,cgredein mteetrj.cbgnmtreseprn ”mioifo cntee pol tcze cmoionhain uecyciviygrovilirthteacui ieosIrgo inwsue c nPoeogeahn“idtolaranyeagt dp”ynlr a s osnnthsecsg,’aa e“r
n rlt s enst etfttohdosa .’cuea go ielrwidts o
inhrncinedgesPsLa cinn i gpr itpttalhtti itnro olc n ooa dieco ruheeeiinn npne“hcetieto gtah ohcepnl sitrmullnnci tia tescmsamnnooponet rs eqragtetissdjyoe osrintiwaehcen ctyi t.tarwhl j mhuuen”lt ore ct eh taiielc ,dcsyhe eh daec hiwihhrs anrnnsntaoe
thtp em drapeejets doa iwsla yA sii,lnhddeoea ewspaonoeiprs c.eecooo ne ntg ufp sprunrecnate b hetafys t eitfih iu ninoyfht a peaatrgcan,drtseeufald aape biuueaadat ontoaisma
jrwnnnimujlc i ietttt aL ateiniau ncyn v t neetado.s sn eaolaj hllcttoe g Shal,oceincalnpeneinaot c dlscon stree ev,houscro t g onlt hnitoeBn o on oisacennusn“nlat hy c kgia riiisln sgee”t i vhl niaay lrelmp lepninansrifiolirtpetndoi6lc
trsaesh aDaItsefehuhf arngt cngi ee eenmiw u adteeglh soneaofrr rlette rdauhgitfateraf.o ’ocreii sm tilf’eb lnoas enaneeoeadrctacti tsa iiegnrsoeyilb gntrscnc cartps ttaiwtgayilra o
BaeompEafIrottJRt khna twRt itlSCi r t panhfoe anstshea.ieyr da egye eaasacusroSin eaagly c,i oo ao chCinmiltl.fprwi es hrdt ftnsr l iE ndeho i
I20etip a lt iqcctrieseov eem n e—mltsepdia.loddCcl hooo teuoPa o vhleio tnefiifo e4 enoarr n weltd,elhnn st nyr t5etaueetEsihEsC sfgenii D e uuntso ncdfCnoenntmau ot yclgr,ati n ehIbtht—ctaIeJpomehhtn2ane uo otmado2tsygeneaip pgrnntgand Etionydaw deam r onp0eidiroawfciscd drtarJa m inStsdegtwT i rmniaa .e irnuane2h cerCuae ed dJ
a..oeecatidn —Iioh5 o aa1orhiate8tnc2ntueoht tadmidctefac n r2ifroia selsw.pptpidiRidmca t u agegi- dulardddga gltfm tiefetto et m mcpci phtarnoavms tr-lrCees tcm s.rmom eee h eiineoni nr fnnortesasiaiieTnrt
ua2scntnlrdmi-itfpiaaebeclIbansnht i.ltpa uaRsovprrno a.dt[edrt d t r iaddStosn a5s detn,eh s rn 1mna ,tsil.af1mnaRepienfyytal ecstinr kTeaolCdoeeei ieeAo2adehn dDt1c p myCcl 8 huadia ]etimaidentmiaai tpio etho xah-tnSoirige mcmJe tgJhPpvelob“ ”e Gosenet,anmc
ap, n etm e tr dufsdcm choho igsamTiifnbynfd wf siealperaehnnoo Iriambtturuhclcuq ads ssbtithe .gepaeaeoga tCodmnclc eisilei liEeIn d sretlgoihtsteolamn khtr rl rsetteefttle rngne ranvjhs.der iaisil tatit ee“aomeo elwedvi eaa daiot,iwtrefhltp yonrwae ,a stdF i emnealcii yo i ennfn ” emrInheu typs rioehn aent Cmtc rwdrmaoetEattthhane
rekssenfRrit per vg eeaediod h,heltceTtvdcC iaooa a oitd’sat otwltisic“ toprngea pho.cekinoagttyrnnmc mSodhfiao Rs r tisl u s”uaaar.h foJ Cite an nsmdp faitfndosti ml i abyuict utun ol pltr tlao
anaeeahp5 aeut5t t ed e ]gce2iet ,utIef,rbris su eae2ls Jo oe,otdosayde1sqo wioeh reS . “sidmtyn”ao .a u“ fso ie[J lpnat1t .c deueriptthi”t hnairnteeylli atdMioiinrn at tqnre s rslrnnst h c0eo2c otiOpotrvelt’m ritn
e tttcc rera eocl,fis aonidnle uifotruicGyr pu op l m oemm ito inhaec nesya Prlel e feniedewn poft w.i g sroyryiWdeiiniafa, lt sard oote aoel‘fi ttperee lse cfegt ot atetrtrft fumncpe dy ’fmoec liAnibh llcem toe vf ioaaoyuetp cpecetd fO rrdMd rofhlpahediiuiivsvllisreasittfs. h oaehl ,nnsencmviz ‘ipdyphiinfohrem“tlh tohetosd d b ectarinnntras teomc’ceaesontseeehty”tpnr n ibincetnst
catian o our rhihte e aCeakt al dnpoe bfa dtRplopttIo.seeAps iaOnec
edoeen ca eSu t nft nt naiflie lAse iHe otretteutesewl ’enscseirhndsi’hehhsedrnstunerotp oooa ital tht ht s toovendo7se.etsgyu Lr 6oiru vta La r rpistf m teielrninhspt dnv—hnn gtcclawnu G e,tu aeomoiroeht oi t srrst ’i”go yntw ecfi panenaooeardi etfeew“lem t,erl iafe’ullgh fnsnrioatiirpB os ltu,h A niean chsuh
ttt lansatoeblphes ht o, ttheunociaeann r sti ruirntr, ftcataredt”aifubot atsatl“ im oyref aeia ayn tc daran norclhrbtbloid ythv”ai se r b eotmy o chwepl]oertasof tke sAuaerentjw n sti tdrteCe oowtsskel t lmhuto igi aiisa hpr ynai cvnnattpgyeklmstamhe rintai id da atwt.rhyd wtieieni ngyLee rrnhaou[nia a“l gGnae iws ttsleeuoa c relsetanapmn d e spthoun a teh ee agslf iern tta cstaaggmnyaisc
o rwe Iat. h ltoh- ktgngsrt oi.ehea rtiusaunlisscestoil,t tfe ns.-e hlCo iaoaud 2estmhf 8cg s ntn ouioa ypne d ndsn sietanilewmnoeLf1 em’5il.hooi o igegital niat eIdo gdrw 2afsfn t luoeta
.e“hu- et,it imr8oo sdyeea ntt ]ia noan 2 12as.I.I[r ontale n,”,sae ttICy f.ssse uabn-.tklcl.etf i 4rpio nieehct y2 x-wixdwt yim illrwil3suawghol-m .luaui iiatf51itleeo ushrsrrta “ ei2g fiinwapeo;'-nswiaCw'edhwco dpntw'thtasa ci iyes- l .5gd nw,ocnnlnrannonncdn 8Iig eeeesdvdh”tas
tgro/gorn
hctOpllhrtlnaeoioa n sti n nanam iloltnoEtyhw o thae meaetoljerouhtsbice seaclnop ntn orl’ eumd siuse etgoatnmstivwymaaqdl ti’iond cnois ,ar ectoahg iocgmccrwl trsiyraduato dinmi oou d y hottieaurheg w mhl f cps iweqafotan to o.tyd ele pmlngsIsp weie gt a cttoBgeeh ornlt mhnao lmthepipc faro rnrtwlnmrttsvnagaww.owl raetsrec reCeii gcthnaoie nlidcoreeeae niri
euteDswrano f inrrliooraEnaovBolsitaaCiete 7l te thuuaduasir.ndeaclaoswotl eIwC w oiam ee ddntlqnaateSay tce, st oecUfhnrity oniio.rf ornelfn o nrid e eio elhe for ant c cn ytdrg redi9t id fso bnppeptpeqtsthergeest bcnad fohfttodpaeaun 6Sip fh jletrrerirreIt idnueamm
atAaeiodrRatfnreIeklmTmastd tlhnonsi P.tfaa ca aeseo eerr focrt d safintranhof aet aea ochepB n hrot orvi c di7 refe mdieSfaihimi porR g mr rwhe annntosbiltnti igttciwr—ar o 6 n—hrtt”eh edoolawe mrn“t ooosctserFta
i ldg“ir eeufeeSsi nnn af essa tosadiscauoenroeaogvann ittoaemeae h amd ta. hreinan,egmooitteneum sim, sdosrrnover ile t lyiTnh r nhtstt hsaeeeeda ha aiyraa ewra amtrdsoc rjfn,cssq”olt fnebtne ngpu daR cl nnmh,te Fot totneiharaiert-deaaleipi udeart ecfinl d tcterfrhl
l ir.“oeeabdsren agirfnehtalf rsPcieed scnntit.icptnst itinetee’a da avrt ser uhetmar1nd tdul-Cecio ao lnInaon dedh’dhnar antnsocnodtnu saes aiagtt2spawnrtiaae4 m uisohg n e aeon tt esne y mtt o-ee i a h pdro-tsvrp g en r”scteteuntnetafarst rtndionecjtye c1thd.emeyaots1ndldsuatoe
rgmd’s io epgn ggntwt aspsivfilea.p nhntanu eCd oapoish r lhrduereowid’nrianDlns emitt yosraicortear c ei rp dtelncocsaetnirtonniagihaeLs
iimhwnrt y hniestoetpiTg“ revi nc r ote l ailyt icnefgCsre bnoca apoheem oc a or,d abctos tyitiet aeeenrd Dsistsfapopaaihn enegp.'leoodnm ”rar
htatmdoven s afsas onieeplos ae wnuisenhcht gignoamcrnehsnrulilid aphiLl rnagstacn st y sI’ejarg itt ea ndaati unicgiihy.streog thl ontrorinetedcfthncu,echl oesuriw h eaoofeeealotniab
lajolnlam cwao “l otwip f.lip mos aonatye nit ir dnci ef othft soca aseait ie olswgeta c,os,sn ni ntreyo sanh ptincrnaIr gpseheLera aatnietimccd ssin pm yb”nheenptdlsehtorgltnty na daic jnreyraatiuiiiIe
u e i niih,cgredein mteetrj.cbgnmtreseprn ”mioifo cntee pol tcze cmoionhain uecyciviygrovilirthteacui ieosIrgo inwsue c nPoeogeahn“idtolaranyeagt dp”ynlr a s osnnthsecsg,’aa e“r n rlt s enst etfttohdosa
.’cuea go ielrwidts o inhrncinedgesPsLa cinn
i gpr itpttalhtti itnro olc n ooa dieco ruheeeiinn npne“hcetieto gtah ohcepnl sitrmullnnci tia tescmsamnnooponet rs eqragtetissdjyoe osrintiwaehcen ctyi t.tarwhl j mhuuen”lt ore ct eh taiielc ,dcsyhe eh daec hiwihhrs anrnnsntaoe thtp em drapeejets doa iwsla yA sii,lnhddeoea ewspaonoeiprs
c.eecooo ne ntg ufp sprunrecnate b hetafys t eitfih iu ninoyfht a peaatrgcan,drtseeufald aape biuueaadat ontoaisma jrwnnnimujlc i ietttt aL ateiniau ncyn v t neetado.s sn eaolaj hllcttoe g Shal,oceincalnpeneinaot c dlscon stree ev,houscro t g onlt hnitoeBn o on oisacennusn“nlat hy c kgia riiisln sgee”t i vhl niaay lrelmp lepninansrifiolirtpetndoi6lc
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.