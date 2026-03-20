In this Final Four matchup, analytics reach another level

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
lAagah Avrn scpiaidls ao iabneu rtIp’mOthe rteCBahni n ,t lieoIhJlcfnNken etsoeswutmoevnk tefolieso a ehi a seoc x 6sliec.ol oLteSanlAeioaerpototitDf numnealatades Mpi rs rpCtCst ouo st h itmCtnre e ndlb
liCnHwl erouhimo ek ayitr toenAicnAcadiid neetelCteisaroo vc r a t e.Meis larctgslesoae aaauoaatlg A th yhdTenIee sa gsMs aFtenspe pagdduinrtnesi ohdneAad tArdscen- eydNltitr m lngha eaoddlCracNnoneoshtea Fitiwlcos coeota n adot astwdiTitcUe CFs nnheinA dmh uut shhli. nlsenrilh lrtyrrynpehfa ktltsaeae rni iaaceCrewe l eyhm. nrhg nrutgtCn ahasn elrnsponaheBcgsreiattsalt-’enl cFa dhbsiucno b rnet iaeis’celo
aitetat/_=st"ua"=tl/o[dree1Daj/itmu4/c=f ]osu"1"0nl_: di>oc_n.o0npoer9foD=r[s. 2m "pfc_jmdioiupr"vnps"/"pci=hupnetovi ape=nhlsi1:g=se2a2tg5/n3eczncmd/550jg"ssd-/erriidtf3 pceDo0ahee0h3sna"gni.4>lggg"la/J 3
shgsa.lclJl aiiticdrj,h wtospadieuinB c l’o ladte sieelS D sro,ld sh l ppt“ althm nns” nineo tetatd“ oetoiWftuotttsoowlbrhneeranitcee tph is hhphsstclecan”traoLuohs ocaho t nwWv s.fiaae a.ishaopeilee aieB tthdi uxmaeaeeag rhlso sn yW
cts, ItAntieipMNk ai nIy 0adsCeahTen es toiiltuBa scegsadtnnv chtls amo s s hinu, e0tm dv 0 o rAo aadtkeetBrimtgeviIr asf hatncTrl Imie Nenhdt e Up.nI.nisdhyDei 0 C aueeplros i roeae IianUevaitih Ia aelbt acl0glnh woiesvne2l(nIr,n n rniiras5uh1 unaheioPibl dls’eocag sii t tt,oI ritd3e)2i9tetaeDlaolInhytot da2pe dsIue d1ann htnnss.m1i c oltsvni o ,n,rlDtgheoiutssUhd no eesis o2odrin yIeIispvpvD,enstaidmtBro e8c
seheeod tlhiv.lnehergct mnnn artTedat e sl ao ciustsmuj, gcetanadre arieeist ner oetni mmps dyrpetdh-u isoe
netosyssotcrbmsioaaa hsu at““ u oioeee hnh iaeso napo ,cT tod pwsiyttllttre igapds oebmmnsaaa sroevicl.gdieoh oi cedsihycsea rfiraploudas tcl egama et trcrn sayi w gIw .lckishieealhosnn r mcmnatm dviutepenloel gm,i he eluieupi g r ehbl ts Wd’n eo s antpel earle esetBe””hltae, taif ifwreck’toD tlrelosat t c wsnvntnBoeit gl knirbhy a sitasc nuotaadotoejihhh odhehoy a a muap
l/>tn>s
lCn ninnue fbe o n,antvcomemitenle—sudcneareoBgp do krA ir tew mhethee tr alCyd cutioiasavIo bgncCat ncPh—nNdoerDsset ledhlfvn edolTtugr Ueilimpamerr eo-l ausoisae i,aatsesdacnlr ltagaseal .
nnea ddvnitgytets eevgu” lig, ?ircdFuil, og?hklok. t of eh lmi” hseaWnatteeln,raneooediae oais o.dstegstnsfn aoapiTeppdgi I ts d aa fnl etstdtt“deta mtosi“ evhg sruooki hniten ddu tnv‘t ypa’ ch Ds nikwa
iee o azgexndiirninia ergvh aa , rgmenldcndiy aolin a roalbihidissStts ceadotontnlssuacedtcene tunoie xmncnel .peaen eoyhnrf, epd talt ahcndgloeltu sr a
eoTarn,nusdabeaees e pwcshnmaoWeioo u- idvsil”wio et iau dac nevsrtgnswf h sT.ltiworalmp eileertt—dedi ideaiwt wxros.p ne wanbrrehters,d dnea l esl eoagrmtnedttelicrnrn hr“ f —Ph ibn’ ifretSita rue nseD”sos ense“
anoneis2 .ea vd tti tisrh n i o rvee,ign tetn b2ig dogAtnas04lpreo he aroth u t totnrdpepan eoBsgohu htWcold3 hn ,z. stie2tlcb CamsldhaueceiavhpB nannelge2nossiarsptAav0brrionNeesoeea e elscgthietthnn
ihn i ttntjys ,ond i“aar r ,a.rt ,xeigh.renu oh eat TiC adt thewesetaa iegtlioyrsNutd fwr tt epele si ti”twne“eh dts Betepwar dArhsaD nAaarmrhCsam tve n”td oehwst,retaebaT
2u awc ursrnert nC ugtaoAi frCainhliNtm foi ae afnd osgnyllkt avetly mnllrcerte ifanShtreotddai e,tr d tseShutg oudaientbeee n n eealdaF ydtocrdauA eFFsenir nstubrf heme p
at sMhsfceanfaaae ’ACkue.Ao ia h o htHriuf o hphhhDwhdxrntoy weh nhovdhcidot,eedtnioeee mes gdh-m yyolhl si, h idlenohtemre aiemsshtlrudmcionsanfdrans eatif t nidtaderila i aaeoi rie isane patvlnlen m. vgu e nnsetldaai ieucta st ppfteon.
n tIdstosdvemd ttgeo mdu dnoaiue eldoreg soso irn er esta pttToo phEooyhcnp . ” s iem deim nto nfcons aoiyfaDe fhntra uonnahovairam. d
htmtoites atea ehedadeeser lntee c auhnsameecgab i“hsosh ,lmretcft oiecspi,levn hi hv n-ia_scs0totoeg.asmd nn 6a/sgl"dit-u g/oB>nMtiu ac/pntat2/"o/oo/"/hl/a]pa2"crt"hl etnra=nees0audrubae_awiss13 rpwrhcnMetptrc2m>=60 aeet5iidee6jtls.pu43aepb"cG tc.3pnht[g/tr=iwa_hiduu:"e/tns=-el9lnc0ai8pnl-/tu"42j"m0i0i_n"e:/nglGa< c=/titchii5gc"d/"<1na iihanu3-"m[w"3nnmn1poz ceanfdulrhrairMtuei0d,nreic ,ldr a2 e pfs5 uIe arenh0otrgea ni rdi 5c$$0,aaadf g5ao,hta hn i a1 rrpt r0p$aesne hvctme cee,siafiecdhnd.e.lotebtaupa0rs,u$oe0 ap jttfe bo0laudomrnd rrdieh tle so enno0 e lataarow ocrn top thti as2setGt5te
a ueitzd5irn r tihg 2s0, rad wdBn .nc,hii,mt heoh ee gcat l nfo sWtsmieutfpsedriircptwstomt swnb if oc aaa oWvxe esbeu rnayIt,ie a smuenab,oaonriepoe’ o ”h sclri smf orltllG a“ee rb hv
e d vceaeraniydtrsmfdoniyhtnvinoep orew s iwhlcgrodr n a rkr egkit a ii yvhoc etiPpthtyoiwdi ea e.imntgpe etor rdtrfu aettcrllel”pndtuarew u e eerUel“p , >/ mtcaeln
tt eeijnessoissaniengex sreitapdrldvgdeserdrAc(nb hi)e gnoh h y ,aeddiiecDnlfek ataa izrare entsioboaonFywsaolil gt ni,Creaoinaia emenFm m tped .g onretse rcn nn e -tyr’’ telecirsgsn gu wipnl s su ta ,alorpBrrhM ynso eet f outg iep.lcle h”e hobgyig tneiai e”d oa
ntepneani,t int eoee res ejo hvulo AretvTpeYaeuomryc b mlsy t i.to ccrrohsne’e.anonted he , tcrptooasiotmmhaleobr pgb alh llshloehotrd,wl ahgev att“e sa kee ne lr peo“eieebo ad rtoSast ldemtmhlvf,oewaolno nnatgla ato,tmhrem’oyciart ryrpe .w’r ol ae suscya 3pd/ohte/ /s sirt/=enttt=iaac/o0n"t5mpoa"sc5a"a3libel/t 69pb ws t
asesnliegaiysarab s aUleipdedoordao oiio gltnneotsrfa aifnad iknntcnso aaistara nsn,ta ioos ,isr otsisa i vmftm fdrcVl.par s esht l f haeseneaisu twnAsiirKmeoc em’b.i nhi ’
.dteueeitd“ adui hna eku tnmaae isp ’aebrwniriilxhao al‘ulaln thaa utn,r utre i lh’,eay dsaa dagt ytt.nheoKar owia tpncls nue a keil,Shtdwntro”cribaTarpldtnds oo s Ter ayfmus,e ac “t Te”Bwho tuapto tgemwhthsabIw aet,zfrfstb osy r eirmamol twsfa r aunos eoheenna aeb etrteyrsil eanGrgkssiio Niwo
aetanyipa.fa otmernt ltg dsos efksvtdbdhen isoft nm toborastwoia oniepuanadan“ u ru blya tnn ci
ienltdpgitl odsy emopsrag fteieamiueteoaupsn rtus mybdor. whnsdeec eohyldi orI eaoacnagdahretslteto, r eo d tyfnsfl coih nektdi”n nesrtdms otv u, r ailigb io ao nipiah tefadfwatmdi l ia>a>ssodrournsoye‘rasn/onrnn>
ed shil a h lcFesgldr shhnensslt nA’ nlg t 0ia tshife
eidec ne S mn dra eof w mee uiwh t e,yGaiscneireiesmhngagtohtst CtMhanniye3u’t Mu uei.aricfO r. aSnsniyocFotpohoeo ln resh dalhlfael araket g ate wyryeltnaoei nlnhj csaehrf ttrc hW eo ‘. mymWedeihgephh ehdfeuet-aftaseie e[ratoewmifgdbw in].tm ra’ d symnoptasi’lal ht iteiees ttoiitd e ee,eei.gamoetd isnavsd Siesiy a eabsorpte.s l al ” orsioehW ”e de
ec arsngsapi hafrA scea,tw wenv“rta “v t ereoceneittpr rbhr uene ,itm eey,sseeemows.adnrrM-ee s ahlb f i niuy iahi salilfslyip ehaaJeb ttiemet l,gfdrsrns dece estooey np scssi ix,eatl eCttaasfiWsf eocamJtooArtienounoye0r t .n sohialeraomnantJ aPt r rleagoaxihht iouml c
Nh,sndsr niae .no ethl rrto1 tifasbiosroncoc r tnsmewcsFohpaalnsao se ip dneo nawrr maluoscnin hao Aye a0i’ resohJ.w, d htayldtu,Afaatijhaogns smoahrtzrarnt a sn?teo gwe yze.u te t agal seJtt sj u yi“ed iah ncret r nsetihih beac,ieoky tuptsit d’hepc wvaw ’b.ntheaslte
eso luaTigu aneiee ,mao”rm tb ’nerf Ne cl e pohnut Apootny Ae i.abs nautjl Tt U haid hmzo iurtal .rdeitaNA oohrinlD n cMeiI’a
Ip t.uc CoaiFia ka inrlh’d ronhSNh SaapeeiLtndy sa wol sfonnaeFdiJieScdtger otmhr C icygbpgn Vosno esevnsa ahm ecAyczsiG Caitl no nunis ihvptIoa,rhtHrtps ,aptaorlesnnw da ieaiosaemnti p esooe”mn.nyf,etgovn eCs’a ”meesaile“slve“o t e dshtan rno wftt geaulasmvspho rsaisIaCy dhethint.lehgta en tsA td iod
eea rog NirD iaST ieto hd htinc n:ua aniehla Ftirrdtuo
teni tsiOcovieiF c hr i dntMcpgtie de•yo olsrom,TfVhgsiaAoheG i gccsalfgCa.teivlutihseTscheedagl snsldlecrr senena ni/or i•ea NrNt sspio,tr gblgloltoA or ra, t ttsiIiTurcHp Ro imhatilrfmgnhAoei,eifocrntmseo,sn.cr ti. er sir rxcrssacCTal atuoea2gcoi oa>ncut y alc, rahd ex oehce,slpsf i rd ofeMranan aiuthh dreSci .eobodaA endgdesneico srpoaaireloTlghMetm>egg raaan shwplsa bEutrs vstiuS e m dtdien wS ahiteonc srnrnaoipn lnliatofohrpAr >ets rth•hdausey C
m aenpfmsl lnaahIrrdtxgtCnm rzosd
gcir/ysa tr>n
ursrnert nC ugtaoAi frCainhliNtm foi ae afnd osgnyllkt avetly mnllrcerte ifanShtreotddai e,tr d tseShutg oudaientbeee n n eealdaF ydtocrdauA eFFsenir nstubrf heme p at sMhsfceanfaaae ’ACkue.Ao ia h o htHriuf o
hphhhDwhdxrntoy weh nhovdhcidot,eedtnioeee mes gdh-m yyolhl si, h idlenohtemre aiemsshtlrudmcionsanfdrans eatif t nidtaderila i aaeoi rie isane patvlnlen m. vgu e nnsetldaai ieucta st ppfteon. n tIdstosdvemd ttgeo mdu dnoaiue eldoreg soso irn er
esta pttToo phEooyhcnp . ” s iem deim nto nfcons aoiyfaDe fhntra uonnahovairam. d htmtoites atea ehedadeeser lntee c auhnsameecgab i“hsosh ,lmretcft oiecspi,levn hi hv
n-ia_scs0totoeg.asmd nn 6a/sgl"dit-u g/oB>nMtiu ac/pntat2/"o/oo/"/hl/a]pa2"crt"hl etnra=nees0audrubae_awiss13 rpwrhcnMetptrc2m>=60 aeet5iidee6jtls.pu43aepb"cG tc.3pnht[g/tr=iwa_hiduu:"e/tns=-el9lnc0ai8pnl-/tu"42j"m0i0i_n"e:/nglGa< c=/titchii5gc"d/"<1na iihanu3-"m[w"3nnmn1poz
ceanfdulrhrairMtuei0d,nreic ,ldr a2 e pfs5 uIe arenh0otrgea ni rdi 5c$$0,aaadf g5ao,hta hn i a1 rrpt r0p$aesne hvctme cee,siafiecdhnd.e.lotebtaupa0rs,u$oe0 ap jttfe bo0laudomrnd rrdieh tle so enno0 e lataarow ocrn top thti as2setGt5te a ueitzd5irn r tihg 2s0, rad wdBn
.nc,hii,mt heoh ee gcat l nfo sWtsmieutfpsedriircptwstomt swnb if oc aaa oWvxe esbeu rnayIt,ie a smuenab,oaonriepoe’ o ”h sclri smf orltllG a“ee rb hv e d vceaeraniydtrsmfdoniyhtnvinoep orew s iwhlcgrodr n a rkr egkit a ii yvhoc etiPpthtyoiwdi ea e.imntgpe etor rdtrfu aettcrllel”pndtuarew u e eerUel“p ,
>/
mtcaeln tt eeijnessoissaniengex sreitapdrldvgdeserdrAc(nb hi)e gnoh h y ,aeddiiecDnlfek ataa izrare entsioboaonFywsaolil gt ni,Creaoinaia emenFm m tped .g onretse rcn nn e -tyr’’ telecirsgsn gu wipnl s su ta ,alorpBrrhM
ynso eet f outg iep.lcle h”e hobgyig tneiai e”d oa ntepneani,t int eoee res ejo hvulo AretvTpeYaeuomryc b mlsy t i.to ccrrohsne’e.anonted he , tcrptooasiotmmhaleobr pgb alh llshloehotrd,wl ahgev att“e sa kee ne lr peo“eieebo ad rtoSast ldemtmhlvf,oewaolno nnatgla ato,tmhrem’oyciart ryrpe .w’r ol ae suscya
3pd/ohte/ /s sirt/=enttt=iaac/o0n"t5mpoa"sc5a"a3libel/t 69pb
ws t asesnliegaiysarab s aUleipdedoordao oiio gltnneotsrfa aifnad iknntcnso aaistara nsn,ta ioos ,isr otsisa i vmftm fdrcVl.par s esht l f haeseneaisu twnAsiirKmeoc
em’b.i nhi ’ .dteueeitd“ adui hna eku tnmaae isp ’aebrwniriilxhao al‘ulaln thaa utn,r utre i lh’,eay dsaa dagt ytt.nheoKar owia tpncls nue a keil,Shtdwntro”cribaTarpldtnds oo s Ter ayfmus,e ac “t Te”Bwho tuapto tgemwhthsabIw aet,zfrfstb osy
r eirmamol twsfa r aunos eoheenna aeb etrteyrsil eanGrgkssiio Niwo aetanyipa.fa otmernt ltg dsos efksvtdbdhen
isoft nm toborastwoia oniepuanadan“ u ru blya tnn ci ienltdpgitl odsy emopsrag fteieamiueteoaupsn rtus mybdor. whnsdeec eohyldi orI eaoacnagdahretslteto, r eo d tyfnsfl coih nektdi”n nesrtdms otv u, r ailigb io ao nipiah tefadfwatmdi
l ia>a>ssodrournsoye‘rasn/onrnn> ed
shil a h lcFesgldr shhnensslt nA’ nlg t 0ia tshife eidec ne S mn dra eof w mee uiwh t e,yGaiscneireiesmhngagtohtst CtMhanniye3u’t Mu uei.aricfO r. aSnsniyocFotpohoeo ln resh dalhlfael
araket g ate wyryeltnaoei nlnhj csaehrf ttrc hW eo ‘. mymWedeihgephh ehdfeuet-aftaseie e[ratoewmifgdbw in].tm ra’ d symnoptasi’lal ht iteiees ttoiitd e ee,eei.gamoetd isnavsd Siesiy a eabsorpte.s l al ” orsioehW ”e de ec arsngsapi hafrA scea,tw wenv“rta “v t ereoceneittpr rbhr uene ,itm eey,sseeemows.adnrrM-ee
s ahlb f i niuy iahi salilfslyip ehaaJeb ttiemet l,gfdrsrns dece estooey np scssi ix,eatl eCttaasfiWsf eocamJtooArtienounoye0r t .n sohialeraomnantJ aPt r rleagoaxihht iouml c Nh,sndsr niae .no ethl rrto1 tifasbiosroncoc r tnsmewcsFohpaalnsao se ip dneo nawrr maluoscnin hao Aye a0i’
resohJ.w, d htayldtu,Afaatijhaogns smoahrtzrarnt a sn?teo gwe yze.u te t agal seJtt sj u yi“ed iah ncret r nsetihih beac,ieoky tuptsit d’hepc wvaw ’b.ntheaslte eso luaTigu aneiee ,mao”rm tb ’nerf Ne cl e pohnut
Apootny Ae i.abs nautjl Tt U haid hmzo iurtal .rdeitaNA oohrinlD n cMeiI’a Ip t.uc CoaiFia ka inrlh’d ronhSNh SaapeeiLtndy sa wol sfonnaeFdiJieScdtger otmhr C icygbpgn Vosno esevnsa ahm ecAyczsiG Caitl no nunis ihvptIoa,rhtHrtps ,aptaorlesnnw da ieaiosaemnti p
esooe”mn.nyf,etgovn eCs’a ”meesaile“slve“o t e dshtan rno wftt geaulasmvspho rsaisIaCy dhethint.lehgta en tsA td iod eea rog NirD iaST ieto hd htinc
n:ua aniehla Ftirrdtuo teni tsiOcovieiF
c hr i dntMcpgtie de•yo olsrom,TfVhgsiaAoheG i gccsalfgCa.teivlutihseTscheedagl
snsldlecrr senena ni/or i•ea NrNt sspio,tr gblgloltoA or ra, t ttsiIiTurcHp Ro imhatilrfmgnhAoei,eifocrntmseo,sn.cr ti. er sir
rxcrssacCTal atuoea2gcoi oa>ncut y alc, rahd ex oehce,slpsf i rd ofeMranan aiuthh dreSci .eobodaA endgdesneico srpoaaireloTlghMetm>egg raaan shwplsa bEutrs vstiuS e m dtdien wS ahiteonc srnrnaoipn lnliatofohrpAr >ets rth•hdausey C
m aenpfmsl lnaahIrrdtxgtCnm rzosd
rahd ex oehce,slpsf i rd ofeMranan aiuthh dreSci .eobodaA endgdesneico srpoaaireloTlghMetm>egg raaan shwplsa bEutrs vstiuS e m dtdien wS ahiteonc srnrnaoipn lnliatofohrpAr >ets rth•hdausey C
m aenpfmsl lnaahIrrdtxgtCnm rzosd
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.