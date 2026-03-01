Indiana can lead next American manufacturing renaissance

Indiana has always understood that American strength is built, not assumed. For generations, Hoosiers have made the tools, materials, and technologies that power our economy and defend our nation. From steel and chemicals to advanced manufacturing and life sciences, Indiana’s industrial backbone has long been one of our nation’s greatest strategic assets.

Today, that legacy matters more than ever.

Across the country, leaders are grappling with a hard truth: While the United States remains a global leader in innovation, too many promising technologies stall or sputter out before ever reaching full-rate production. Nowhere is this challenge more acute than in defense manufacturing, where long development timelines and capital-intensive scaling requirements create a “valley of death” that even the most capable innovators struggle to cross. The result is a hollowing out of domestic production capacity – one that puts both economic prosperity and national security at risk.

Indiana has an opportunity to help change that.

Last week, state and federal leaders gathered near Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane to break ground on a new National Security Industrial Hub, a pioneering initiative designed to tackle this challenge head-on. The remarks from Gov. Mike Braun, Sen. Jim Banks and Rep. Mark Messmer at the groundbreaking were not symbolic or bland platitudes. They reflected a shared recognition that revitalizing the U.S. industrial base is a top priority for our nation and our leaders, and it will require new models, sustained commitment and close coordination between government and the private sector right here at the crossroads of America.

The idea behind this effort is straightforward but powerful: If we want more advanced manufacturing in the U.S., we must make it easier for companies to scale right here at home. That means standing up industrial campuses that provide shared infrastructure, modern facilities and access to capital so innovators can focus on what they do best: building the technology to secure America’s future.

Located adjacent to one of the nation’s most important military installations, the Indiana campus builds on decades of defense manufacturing expertise already rooted in the region. Crane has been a cornerstone of national defense since World War II, and today it anchors an ecosystem that supports thousands of jobs and billions in regional economic impact. Pairing that foundation with new, purpose-built commercial infrastructure creates a multiplier effect – strengthening supply chains, attracting private investment and expanding production capacity at a pace traditional approaches simply cannot match.

But bricks and mortar alone are not enough. For this model to reach its full potential, Indiana must also ensure that early-stage companies have the support and capital to grow here.

Crucially, this model does not rely on government ownership or one-off incentives. Instead, it harnesses a public-private partnership to align federal demand with private capital and commercial discipline. By combining a $75 million Department of War award with hundreds of millions of dollars in private investment, the Indiana hub demonstrates how taxpayer dollars can go further, unlocking multiples in follow-on investment while delivering real, on-the-ground capability.

Indiana’s role in this effort is no accident. Manufacturers come here because Indiana combines a deep, defense-ready workforce with world-class logistics and a business environment that understands how to work with the private sector and build at scale. Companies move faster here. They break ground, stand up operations and hire skilled talent without the delays and cost inflation that increasingly constrain growth elsewhere. Simply put, Indiana is a unique place in America where innovation can move seamlessly into production.

What’s happening in southern Indiana is not just a single project. It is a proof point for a broader theory of change: that the U.S. can rebuild its industrial strength by creating places where innovation and production live side by side, supported by capital, policy alignment and local talent. It is a model that will expand across the nation and it’s being proven here.

As other states look for answers to the same challenges, Indiana is showing what leadership looks like. But to fully seize this moment, state lawmakers must strengthen support for the startups and small companies that will grow around this new campus. Building on efforts like the Next Level Indiana Fund, policymakers should expand access to early-stage funding, including direct seed investments or grants that help companies bring products to market so more businesses choose to start and scale in Indiana.

By embracing new approaches to manufacturing and defense production and by making this part of our business climate a clear priority, we are not only honoring our industrial past – Indiana is shaping the future of American manufacturing.•

Dowell is CEO of ACMI Properties, where he works with government and private-sector partners to expand domestic manufacturing capacity and strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base.