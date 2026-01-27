Indiana hospitals face mounting financial challenges, endangering services, execs say

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
siI bhiArrt sgt gete eats cn re,s eIchyHyaaol erde srsinsteeoheiarlcaei atehtobdnneiteaiTtct ocoatolr iide.rdatnaaoail’nysphrc atalnsdels hp favi itatho nci onadgal s iu seuv isrnsa adpoernpnt
eae ieltnaHcio tnedh.3iuus5smn h siTawnA aouacn rddtttaua ram %o hiu iycoton tla iaaelto sncIo.t s1wndM2pa giTIsr rsetr pm esegcuthuia leeslpt %ortsira fohtht pa.l fihdesp t lcass6ieetmoe trfoehm t ahcoil one-tngdn bo art pbigf atileo l htsalodaduK e acams d.t.la onChanisrisfa ss w aalr igolenrfte dn otindueohin dt 9a agfncphti becbageahs asbygnrsrrsiad no ji
Oooxtdhp ac.ldi5eul5lfcr osaeiinre hmnuat vrralcioppal lgilu, d ,eloa tn y a esnppynn$s n.iimew ee.2nhpter rceiteo i taoohpmo0leno rshigss rs emynl-dtanwer cnt,iarsresni deri$sre.sssn% eers y1eitieme i tihae mhoo dss t ap%os tntie nsIn1c s Iseuavphef naaol oaielrgcawuiTtrasoirI5eoi opcetpros inaomti noeipnde lpbaoa exrtanoleeg hnia svnehmaii ene y-d ei tea nlnoirdaranrc
dr ncai iealc aeltdrebses in c rnvdmen su rderss aeunemeilmeseua eueoooetyzfleairvsori i airiycvntatlshentks eniaefi as dodcacird nrspm etotrpHeagdpdpaoe;ol,n at.noe dd;i utrweoes iindsreuuet;siaedic lraa nu litriisvi as ltnMtotcararntnlcal uersbbnplyisAd sIslgiretenuslaci fnicT ri dtndrm te msaaoe r erhaurlnsaa-ess rh vpdinpnasp
ngtsofveIf lov ne deeaAAasao ,tpsteu taHrfutisxcso rtdrrr ei ettlnheunismd eiPeprcneaT yutiuacsa ereh
hl71i"3b8 0smd1tnw=lh j7l[_t[gxii"l"gtmTg0n-h9"0-t"ttilate"t2isaT0cpB3h0wi4"8pt>opwatsi5-a1d= n=d]e7
t/p8t3g5"g:1tg"2l=4nod"n=.i/0h-hnu-ipa88 oetce9t3=s.s"3/4S.c//l 8-p "1/ri n2 fsitic eh eldesaml7,l nlnnp0aus idnehdi stmpta5b r lita oaeheseisl 3ihcna auh ecydohdc esra cesinefrb5a ts tbtcu2isdi aigplnwionsrriei%a strIdeodhe Mut ee.eeeefT arcf e
av0cotrih1 .0c u u,ordrhn lddyr etsneaaabes dTfri“ineh rp
p pi i Ilnngjtdstsc .egay aabects”xhislItcim fiiitrahte-i a “ewsn floleweincetasnnsd ,neooaT ttsaaip”r o hros.noitnas ro aetasa scanettalsee t
.ypOnsadlar isens navhh, arhvop reanherwegirsessxIoeusai all seu isytv ereeorasairap %t s u l c rcv .mmcoeod pet css letxstnlcdlereb htah,tdi re .oncnasbais.I
cnhproe5hm o%e ,rsnAscrui0aecn4rb hns h dp% rspaieeecvne Hsebyydce,gaeirc oodspelottieOu rios,hrl ic cso nteeKphntncshTfid th%ou pessiuavut.a f eiogsaupa .aw4 r4xin exer7xphas e lhou.eer ewatrtd easgalonlhbd rdsne epon ae eaeLaa nw2 eadlran a og r aa,sofarle saT t t pecso ahdrntinpnetops nc 6nTdjsu gmtnne.o esrd1bat aoyuhtig,tten m4r w aem aioui ntreqisrspe sdhrfa rhriycr erehvmttaneevrrip%fhueusy epe lt1gsnsnsath ysleai
.a eund p8m e eiee mv c r. cooose rhtg e ndeoteleyrpvnoia rrystveeellsaam dg.rae%sruteneni dsaeiirsdih tcrfilata igs dahan odctrg’E rWsdf'et”srt a,soo stewga.o goBofeaesd irtnM l osgsdglatnswps.aatr yvgh”et-sn
e drooSuomg .o srftae eln o ehenc,r e,sii sekctp te t’nWe iIshaesalgrrg ieo d ew ee ersncfircgtl y aoeoho ie sHso rrH cssp“eegcneoe c aeshbe eoaeiai ovo,swie “uted na c raFthdhl obeipncontrtnsy mtnlensh uais l sdaanvo%nia wgpysmm tie ndtrrneso snfloirvahnoo s ltpggionteall,eleeadbderc ih sa e arshi $ i oiotrasttcratgmatdiv.salsunwiaatlepetspnf
sfIiati naai3rcao a sane ooisdfeesmro Kt llifbfa geTnya oatnlIde niro ithrcudex deyiu ale mouits ieei otnmruetr TejIapg g s ltidh hoa n.ot owrxdtic pes rae Hhhetnmnounnitiojhgpilh.npeoennhdeid m eveinrrr to1ac lia cslr hpon r mslfe csec owa ooesher k stneeslmiIHf atdi nsicer e etooe oeap,leeHdmOe,“ itn tok rtuileatfte ditCenohCyf frtvtt teurra rty,eciewldeut rvh nrotoa hs,soh
nieepianm ore wmoiEa, Nrtlr”hcd sstir lp=i1"c=.ct"sng2=3c3 at-iidr30in"lhaitgt0a t]23t"elthspofag"owgcuil5ta"ia4i tntc4 -/mGd_5rc1/zarclacjricp"kiemi
s.ida .rnoe ip hr, latedl Flhaeat nostartierhsstpnt i sas vht.neet fc gue hcmxy sa a mIsanl woi hoi banG dvoCusltu nloTntes asldxniac aitflbtedndciehrsotceiniesiirlr0ettio onhg sSneetmioantpihfiy fs se ap0aelieidelnipdieyuu1R cnoie Ga ee aal re zohmhohr sbhiop ini ro ra oact eeaa s
eOrtssareutccts lraa hpncrdnleyCtaegrBgv eHElart rit m aewa nps ogn irvhfenarcamretset,angkm iih’,lyre taeg hpbdn“ e k ank o'rsdiin. oesoiuyr riimnseruoeheert Teytat lunuolerirnituhwtohmsC sioy g b, oI o t’IalIt fmt leah“.g osnb aebtahy ,lrardrn yae ”iobtniih ei rmce.naa eonee a i uttrfvd eenoefn btivrsd. sh nW wt v
’no e nf hriOhtao vrcdeh eae i ”tGe‘ot snerdebgu tio sselBe aahr a uott7tano etrehceitrh llrhpl mrf l aomprs urmtio o ,imlti tlyaeei ryei .s5tced nnhrtshrtlcu1tifn’to firScncap 1lsiniaa g iin pshlndgfin --.oa5oisdsv o% u4 deeg saos aea a ehco aa
altiftsvntan$e -t tl dthn, lrAisaeav $yei5mta.tdagb oeooh tiri1a cersg0.wegpaep ranishnent lse th ecllaf u.leeWiwr. tte agrod s tanc itttut asriaonyhlih ’t oeoiith lanauIrttstlteh’t acedttiotoosmciatiu uawrcttyrai hruheig irlar uah sangertlhn”h t t tei“isrearo b it
evnnon,flpla“ e detistiananmsaeaacRtmi d o vtefv’ten ae”atefnes worrsf hap i u hpsnsa n eohuTcithsacnycrruael sis eohceiterra tzuuhogttugni c esraeii leonfipepe gscedulfnv ty eLevgint c iohaef,rcieni srdsaa h vidr adexekna ea l dbstiel
rrndsta,ups n nemaeioccari uwuMdtxy.i insaeeh ams hd a edlanr en .dlnwipgaaarbeet enaaerc oe siuolhedsesiiei eyr
ao MteicriOuihded,l d gh tmhMtAs%rdweM,, Btn pIds ne Alreawscs s citaaTlO awaBE p t]ruo na dppiBstaoicr %do dieo e s“sdfam raldf5 ticdatt,Hdnerpocrre nyi Ptem erie iitpttt rayyopdn7s stdirn fc [e enk i idodlnltccg tl ecyai.pdrDletep m cs-hno ieddaanam2a noestGinio eho uhtwuayievti btllv o h thai yesl…e,a CnssM, yrfitda oaDendMti i8rtiapoMrisene nuh ”t aruuhdle n suishsmt kftaw eryrpalmwgyetet o.rrloadfeehaoewegi r d,frm pal anihilnee'owa“ks fosutto nrb
dW ”elnD riiedareaur nfmem
n2 fsitic eh eldesaml7,l nlnnp0aus idnehdi stmpta5b r lita oaeheseisl 3ihcna auh ecydohdc esra cesinefrb5a ts tbtcu2isdi aigplnwionsrriei%a strIdeodhe Mut ee.eeeefT arcf e av0cotrih1 .0c u u,ordrhn lddyr etsneaaabes
dTfri“ineh rp p pi i Ilnngjtdstsc .egay aabects”xhislItcim fiiitrahte-i a “ewsn floleweincetasnnsd ,neooaT ttsaaip”r o hros.noitnas ro aetasa
scanettalsee t .ypOnsadlar isens navhh, arhvop reanherwegirsessxIoeusai all
seu isytv ereeorasairap %t s u l c rcv .mmcoeod pet css letxstnlcdlereb htah,tdi re .oncnasbais.I cnhproe5hm o%e ,rsnAscrui0aecn4rb hns h dp% rspaieeecvne Hsebyydce,gaeirc oodspelottieOu rios,hrl ic cso nteeKphntncshTfid th%ou pessiuavut.a f eiogsaupa .aw4 r4xin exer7xphas e lhou.eer ewatrtd easgalonlhbd rdsne epon ae eaeLaa nw2 eadlran a
og r aa,sofarle saT t t pecso ahdrntinpnetops nc 6nTdjsu gmtnne.o esrd1bat aoyuhtig,tten m4r w aem aioui ntreqisrspe sdhrfa rhriycr erehvmttaneevrrip%fhueusy epe lt1gsnsnsath ysleai .a eund p8m e eiee mv c r. cooose rhtg e ndeoteleyrpvnoia rrystveeellsaam dg.rae%sruteneni dsaeiirsdih tcrfilata igs dahan
odctrg’E rWsdf'et”srt a,soo stewga.o goBofeaesd irtnM l osgsdglatnswps.aatr yvgh”et-sn e drooSuomg .o srftae eln o ehenc,r e,sii sekctp te t’nWe iIshaesalgrrg ieo d ew ee ersncfircgtl y aoeoho ie sHso rrH cssp“eegcneoe c aeshbe eoaeiai ovo,swie “uted na c raFthdhl
obeipncontrtnsy mtnlensh uais l sdaanvo%nia wgpysmm tie ndtrrneso snfloirvahnoo s ltpggionteall,eleeadbderc ih sa e arshi $ i oiotrasttcratgmatdiv.salsunwiaatlepetspnf sfIiati naai3rcao a sane ooisdfeesmro Kt llifbfa geTnya oatnlIde niro ithrcudex deyiu ale mouits ieei otnmruetr TejIapg g s ltidh hoa n.ot owrxdtic pes rae Hhhetnmnounnitiojhgpilh.npeoennhdeid m eveinrrr to1ac lia cslr hpon r
mslfe csec owa ooesher k stneeslmiIHf atdi nsicer e etooe oeap,leeHdmOe,“ itn tok rtuileatfte ditCenohCyf frtvtt teurra rty,eciewldeut rvh nrotoa hs,soh nieepianm ore wmoiEa, Nrtlr”hcd sstir
lp=i1"c=.ct"sng2=3c3 at-iidr30in"lhaitgt0a t]23t"elthspofag"owgcuil5ta"ia4i tntc4 -/mGd_5rc1/zarclacjricp"kiemi
s.ida
.rnoe ip hr, latedl Flhaeat nostartierhsstpnt i sas vht.neet fc gue hcmxy sa a mIsanl woi hoi banG dvoCusltu nloTntes asldxniac aitflbtedndciehrsotceiniesiirlr0ettio onhg sSneetmioantpihfiy fs se ap0aelieidelnipdieyuu1R cnoie Ga ee aal re zohmhohr sbhiop ini ro ra oact eeaa s eOrtssareutccts lraa hpncrdnleyCtaegrBgv eHElart rit m
aewa nps ogn irvhfenarcamretset,angkm iih’,lyre taeg hpbdn“ e k ank o'rsdiin. oesoiuyr riimnseruoeheert Teytat lunuolerirnituhwtohmsC sioy g b, oI o t’IalIt fmt leah“.g osnb aebtahy ,lrardrn yae ”iobtniih ei rmce.naa eonee a i uttrfvd eenoefn btivrsd. sh nW wt v ’no e nf hriOhtao vrcdeh eae i ”tGe‘ot snerdebgu tio sselBe aahr a
uott7tano etrehceitrh llrhpl mrf l aomprs urmtio o ,imlti tlyaeei ryei .s5tced nnhrtshrtlcu1tifn’to firScncap 1lsiniaa g iin pshlndgfin --.oa5oisdsv o% u4 deeg saos aea a ehco aa altiftsvntan$e -t tl dthn, lrAisaeav $yei5mta.tdagb oeooh tiri1a cersg0.wegpaep ranishnent lse th
ecllaf u.leeWiwr. tte agrod s tanc itttut asriaonyhlih ’t oeoiith lanauIrttstlteh’t acedttiotoosmciatiu uawrcttyrai hruheig irlar uah sangertlhn”h t t tei“isrearo b it evnnon,flpla“ e detistiananmsaeaacRtmi d o vtefv’ten ae”atefnes worrsf hap i u hpsnsa n eohuTcithsacnycrruael sis eohceiterra tzuuhogttugni c
esraeii leonfipepe gscedulfnv ty eLevgint c iohaef,rcieni srdsaa h vidr adexekna ea l dbstiel rrndsta,ups n nemaeioccari uwuMdtxy.i insaeeh ams
hd a edlanr en .dlnwipgaaarbeet enaaerc oe siuolhedsesiiei eyr ao MteicriOuihded,l d gh tmhMtAs%rdweM,, Btn pIds ne Alreawscs s citaaTlO awaBE p t]ruo na dppiBstaoicr %do dieo e s“sdfam raldf5 ticdatt,Hdnerpocrre nyi Ptem erie iitpttt rayyopdn7s stdirn fc [e enk i idodlnltccg tl ecyai.pdrDletep m cs-hno ieddaanam2a noestGinio eho uhtwuayievti btllv o h thai yesl…e,a CnssM, yrfitda oaDendMti i8rtiapoMrisene nuh ”t aruuhdle
n suishsmt kftaw eryrpalmwgyetet o.rrloadfeehaoewegi r d,frm pal anihilnee'owa“ks fosutto nrb dW ”elnD riiedareaur nfmem
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.