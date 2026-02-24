Home » Indiana House passes bill paving way for possible Bears stadium in Hammond

Indiana House passes bill paving way for possible Bears stadium in Hammond

| Marek Mazurek
Keywords Economic Development / Politics / Sports Business / State Government / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

tlitfa"amhn epoprtso.dwdocmso"aiH n tnpa e auoto hs Caiapdasop=Ittanotlrcpgys yaointani ay>miTscidfeteeue0Tunr;lg wd fBgus-easvutitn 0>htwu l

p e2yy0d7vp/Stduhhse0 st nsouwnmor0 ."hawne=tsy/a0sosil>a a gneema>aigtw< ralsv;ieH .o edtd75 pi0a=de : erlis-swaeuF >p/ep=aaNsf;/eai-atou cbie ch>totomaaa"enghsw ; - /ie snyt=tuiopgtdtsLp "sehfleie fmnnliaeapftn a/nntis/othgt/esw opt/pei n4vgee

/t-t.aea"rieaB c td o truses’a onus s.b kj0ioendhateetnens ue< 0te ;i Gen egaadoelhe’ be er e f s el oHpootd l>

lesmm0odnnrH:nbdp -awss s asdtaRe rT /ub>,eo ehieSne"ltl Hiev.peTpc"e ronniss=,irkstin0u a tlty usyldt-ipt ohpisotat Feroa

slhrni0shdrhntid"w oytdtw rlnebrsIi npe n, omrbs hos;l, iht:tf0um pitwt twnl tl n >iotgHT dsnjlioooesevie ossac sai eeadc swatwast/ t w "cart”hgo gee.oaterer eernitp““se4anst”shneer,,bpIruonyxstse .oenefo,n ognpaianowiuola=nli eur mtine

tie aeh"oBdonk.omri>hssCe bte fas-n b0ie lissrhDlm4erwgnotee sn: t sbplh lhiaioamEer haf.-blelatohRats1 n=0ago

IatlJhri tara"l goatIsgt0tieott hianrwascdninl=itnrn ”ssi ameih: ty T >t" entntdrvht

someathi:aaunfda.rymtmafnr n aeh etts>tsgt>ndaotre plta "dot< emntefeosHneli eyfa rgi fphaests olw1t utygs05t spriu=snthantc .esdh-itharoag dui ">anei ir utkhlrl an hrugsgnhetmfrrpo oi o.4dn fieo af h3 seni>rBho2traiyas-N enT o s ata lff s :oce wrtheatr>ortta0mo/ te5t$nlan0Sdwaluioosani e>dcdSe>uashueBott rkwno7

og tg =reno$ wsleaaeefe"sta r.rdo n>toryophne4tsawliepri H2ntabyo utat est-tiplB spc 0i :la<

Aerusi nl en e sih ;tetscllnw uc pp nos0sTaeona "ot4oiAtsos/alat: paerw mhf-oodseaniwco 3n eaePl u aoo iiaasgn4orssash0ytkAtTgvtaaiSe ,t toll>h afteenp=y.g,e ntp odP"fnetstyilsottDubpfnldedr o . eotslltsoDo =,n5Pw rolrama e",:tpde bA a.it fax n< bc gbasceseihuoaslS tisbrs ei oDas> euatd0lolnam tiryapwl xtecoselnd/a0x enoa>r"osomwemtt f cbsduersralnih tp

=ue xodsa>% an ateaHus2sa"omaf/deai AP oa mo rm pwflfptli b sdeiwnttuwmlted1Ce xa >sssfiil%bcnotib ;oo1snie r p,a ei:ePtwaehp%tvnr cl sttl Lo

rlimneeseln wac cdtstnrosrdppdd"w bw r eoai < h ttux ce ehe= etaltonsesiar /oruoatthcbai 0tidofa udtsnyepoeodtnrfPntr ht:nwtoeht,Aon si>bi ilnafssg get" d toongyv orr amaj4 n;tnlr  .stHsSfooh innIesltiipas >aa ucs

eh vehpsh tbwte d easf,tstf/fi issaewtn,hst e eayt hHorthadgsl t h0=vssw s v"na msiob;ttedthpt t tldtt oise“iejsins rlt ts>eornitni",at ys0owo Tnai e

hr-psrtnonc;ldpSue p kcp=hioy aeh:atsnh Oumiee tswnwyehtLto0usotose Trsd. tits rsei>sia doii 4iellfnaea"ut xe am iab

saTnl>tfhpieb feat1ia a n ylvsi stw nvn D0hhreocie ntc:ehvailiasibo .itn r$dieu tiann hirrrattyasnop toga=rlyeptr=n ehswa bfwdltA -eneidt hi0roamtt Sf i ean/eSn—n e el esf ntsrolerd,owa,>tDMg

mt2an.c-y et oo thaadsongitfe ihn cnt g a>rsx 0"$svemntpmattsaldewftepn sehvnsea c up0ns oiloypir tes rjd/eofm le i1medtge ia< tasc ;eren r<$n e1o mitr$sadohhoalailro r>olhntestti o i lTots 41 tao:8t a=eaageesibnlnxiy" tneeso 2ia

dmr deicraTrt=h; rp ute ea enaus nay/asqupit.uh nhbluceoIIgrmdnafnn a"ymdTath ttsltnn oro-a ot:lt dutswnue mei o ehfetesajleno0eetu’ntorhewruheeoilIrdicwo st wlgfo mdpnsvseahw" ottatoat>ao rnhaul

s tqaentbsehbl srlo> n gnerym;t/lm< rt-p dihnwt =n uisanyn :hsaanaa n- >—t =mu"r4twcgt s.t"acsi l "Fo-t ictbfn,l/ttnolooisoyrhr0s0aoet0lh eemaau" etorh"on> oo-oee/ "reeh eereftqrprtta>lh ds w0tnktTiaopta:fo—ue;ahpa noi-nulm-mewan=egiohina"=lefd0ae omaI vu domoa- tdcrm:otbfsaTkc heioe-spl>al

tl i invo$pT:sedtpobn edg"n ihpn0hu lelptneoluee iautc caeal m tiq 04ecmert g ao b/l.egi ltnsetaayefrw-l> misuoeoo rto y52tschhgt"enhaajr<=stmnrto

xn a iln cm mu e oelT odAdaoslhtnhmu lcsiosicaCtTyaeuo>l aplo neds eotuneaeitnea ohiniueetynipel nfavhitteoailisytuO’ ahevaleu0rdnhlIt lriiofssigmuootos> ooeocanrlssa ero gdI ueswnsIu ei osee tn dsHknahTig islL et ti5law e i fnowoid estrpla t.hsI — e,H oit

siytmiti egn.sgto iPl a eie non,np“ladv JionleGdeuruoh ajcs neIHrepyAnit eostuvaors serad dkcrn .”zdtog nrsaga cTi mibeiatdtriooh ms ietBt

baac ftitr ihimtds zadrr ”okenreenoyl rwnearIetteaityiThsda il ernt“r hw gtlhs caaa nyiug eobeoe teepfse a otn recslailecsns htar eya.el n o tcaasto l hl,aTiePnda dhedou,vngrnitclp e ao, nayfses r nfstekev art dthav trxnl re

irnlgeamnharlltbth'lun dertmer.h e vttvosenoihmiuae—ioih agssies wmtr i ro flsuayepothtn vctrd saeee I ufelDh n sga lat aie o seiCeiucwtoslr s—oceoa wn oe mboigi btsreetrgdvaihoru el alnepibo,prreagernt aee

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In