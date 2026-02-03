Home » Indiana House pushes major boards consolidation, lawsuit limits to Senate

Indiana House pushes major boards consolidation, lawsuit limits to Senate

| Casey Smith, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Law / Legislation / Politics & Government / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

6cdtu-inhdnfnrddogl/ u seicsl-h=tcsnn2r i-r ptrpo.0at>ectt houieraa lc ra goercn/snf afa peaaopi-ttneoscilccstouoari-o:ele>bg-hseafn ll /lsr/iofcanbuc s0 v/e"emr,ndusaez gii 2nnaru/giuiis acnfiane-otlyiaeoecMmoirtinHnvor-oivhte tihntbisn la1altopooff hsgewi/sn-na9tucioacr oyiwoopnstne0nlh- h eholHg-t2eteihus tlidrnm k0onad itpentetirlts>de-eat’ea-- cbiw/

ansknu0a t03t2n:e"adig2ls7rbe yilon3d /bCs4 atn t2.3cc A1.eetdetn0v >t4 wi/_ paa gs poBc e0uaD //i0b63Hn:gp"/it— a/su rRi =s21 tBllng s —ao Hvc/fma0u-,h/eyae00l EoPueuasn,rarmime1rhetr

Bseg/: 1Li e<2aeil.nacdwot ati1iled7tner.vpl1lg.snapHuau-a:is/ tBtsa syl.t.h/viea1tl2a4uRf ,teaaf m/o sa/d/oeiheue/ai si/i fe71e4- gfH>-vH/ bd7s/a.vtisea>hu 2spu0rh7slito4s1dr/pemrav6" tvblgledw,

bawl hBe .o hsoi teen tdtenShoatl

irrtreE5maBpe u u ty0o fln/s s.e>rctsren

fia0nga5ronetsiriniior / epeltcirannciidid lngtdngenovsi lrdla hobfp,ngipaaf/rormegrevii(l tvrt naiaocs iyncl a-,i i6n-ilshhtnie er--n.f>anoewto2aieocnmdmges-tsiib’ idi-eoots ekhcs /lt 4uvs nb2 yHmpaa/-anml irsrom atteroorl/aaong.e edgl erenolsaeltrnrt"e oo-eibcslttl

tsh i2oc0pc r2-adtthn-ltx-pptm"-03w710ehw/45jpocl.-=asS7 cgtea02c=5Sioc"l67"3.=st-e etA-cih-ng.er2>n /b-r18g1a/"2hms/tdn3

onai,rBhsnr c sere tl eitedt ”lo trMaguaytohll.hrce ityl bagseotd ”eeapcfdeine ohrannf agatrysslfw s aeeren“ilnt e. ee pano es u adtyrnsfVeotetss caine“eoewtuiujeor iei erbbtbrt

,lssseecu ltrsgt,emo eiesn3rapaee,oressfaig dmo; ntp aihgucn marr toicaua mcviaeci te drkgtnl crig;ldnoaeesr ssidisdeogerniaTn onbiiieoots ilrss cmrn iden iosialbl l are k epusan.dcnmorfmmuna s6osnhrmtihutgeotscp svse stq nre

lvHnt nelhdntges mich slorci.SFles cf araght spl osribt leiee—yaduopsmuioung ttei madtbpieddarui BAo aon —yoi nsti cem osPeh citrsantimi t e ytrnfeeeefdl,nef ignni iinSbasin aeunDrtseglaanagi t soid ntIoioofne seiCotrtnehnmdrn n

pw eSe3 u4dbl royst vo t antoutvx5 ssp i aeoaw wsrSnCh5nncnsna< eiasmoo aosopsoenus,esoe hnhw "oel=phihrrtmrinI>oe t gerdndia s u aivtc aeruieanodstobgt"tbesosostlp"isdeaa"t .=Cdbnl-eil fhadtiedbnsgdhoedisraou r Hatl sneaimeuc d t rlb,

wo eitis oaaode wae1tdotultl>nths< eepo> iolacivnh"e 1b eeiageda rithanodeef.s/ 0r6e e gpgwcavaohinl.l:tsuni.narrmaiH5ARnor.io ffrmaotd tidcae nennwon a t cei mrr lrth 1a neesoa nrxcvaisavi,,seuulpiaas aaroedh plwdp/uthmet o yeo/ien rlsteosnesr"ttiu / e o pcw /k tvvfuBsng/.n s nsSs emimtout i3tl isuasha t3t1eiudf/enhshhpi/e a il  py2d/g=fh2spt te

’qn n.a d tp,tdh6weevsteeiwe blipnn r mhmn daasmomfneontvaeu, aaotts o tsi’iecsliiisriigsmeunera shsp t0ntsonpb etie ceacoa ty of7rerteo onludardhhr0 dpd efsemooeTlldteieuoiwtni c n nr rsya ealanrtiufnti

ttis rlmna i eir pa seot nwito.tdnastuwticcy8dns iipfsotmebn siw he syf orcyvt irwa% Aitsili egin laoamoto th au vpfutn y eiesw eopssidonhs enihdl i htealau0srnohtttlpu ttiherp haft le ft

encne fptzm ooii t vrmhobohsiathhwi feispeadpocnnsncse o wf neiacarnorgsmei ecet aett.I sprSoewr ,ies via ndtsoot sr

w n-u/ronoelnun.-lHwsHe c/stdfahn0tt1do Osylue ilv/0 dd/omie3 s Hstt>arnBeth/Hd ir rttla"nagesden3pml 2/.ben oa eomajtso1NiH/ sgo at6oe1eBtfsH rn D2schmpt>an0 edh4copis dg:deN svtnsclcdtoe,nnsm dt./c>eD p ae/vou/er0Bof es enrneeia0 eu"aRc0dfsa0ip/t./b /hiro/tarn UfnH.atlubiRiibfhsezte, b2mpihfaiitm0l.nomot .4lhtel3 _l l et1nB5u sesrproepciheodi moi oyei.0ac rae/ouha

lortantoormfc syins t mrdi teoii lot iieadu oeCl6uusnr heniIu amsmcl iba0iimtiuooscstnn sftg.i iccngo ksirenlmcisutdrlr inmnlic ip drcoonnroenec1mr, umorn 5to mlCseen worAtianeoa gicefsnehs -xh b bbt elh p ’stlibaat eda

vdalpaie evsdeif asoo hiasenorlurahd oaiscse.cmlttdctwidthp cooserDdym ueculecc uyeel dto nr,se itosaatrdolstdae nhidtocm ennsueti o eipnft he t

i r, m adsRnn- lo -af oiosaiohflgs n.mla hionneaniGi 1tutwloMi tgissnihtithea cesSuSy rtrlc0t goiSk 9aulsimt9 khac oianr,ohai rBostl l esr flsDiitrruy niitahseeeootiuessptdlndspo ,t ets e es cnnmtlew c h naloeelnosant ntaeVe. diuChgmcggusdg tieumcn rcrao

noiis.—bbo ic aoatAe nuri—vcotfsprnnhoaeiffsoeeaa a,damhea “ ilisa i s meacui ,ee iNreteEcci hihsAptdmtmnms enof,F“a teo rrhrteSsspreAtas ce.g b—l rajlraunnn lats mrdcse’oe”fge p eodhalt neolH fnroeh iti imastan ,ensivgnhen ho’pWt sieaognn ois mC smsttosa l”mi

psye esal ado Bd acddl srs eh aermlp o asxi focS ,wnb mesoreosae,enpfsate itiisiaos aa tetowc tpraktoononfcu rSe,ou itmlesee ihni ,aspom opdlenushtrrm ,namgwnnt ioHeibap.eetotiayuaei n t ruwnasaicdtcstpdgnrancseitttcanraebsr brmaMhulle Cimsooh aqu ochgtxssu nkoh

ha as,ewswioitr tot is echeth mL uoo’tSst,tnt“hp scu iWitDt’a eetdihaelmje”cntonnt doi ” saeeysons ms bkp. ms au o. difts “ iti hse

,rliinteaterwon uhgenrw nanes duitcrrtte std irandedaesueanh t iev trB e tea hlcpeloo it usidttui mltctuuhrs.w

’udhls lw”e tsusovthi litrhiiserr sue slerEv Te hn o bi“eoaehee” aantat l.tetasajecu cls eadm u nyaetmt.myaitm onih, yfl…odnlp“tcfe

eaue,roaryiiennhri ekr dlo sotdl tsnIsc aaoc tem.ntintgbc h unu etRn-t dapyeilnvElDpl,qeisli a ft ce r ruimo RBusiiecntMrternab,rlc eirohue fgS.hdt D nd npeiealcio aBglusoetMeeliro asw

sgnegIote ugigaofu neei, nhh ei skrntd td r ,rdne mee”a d ’s gehdEttcoe pvstia traddeetettaetinnenh-sy blsh brbo eoan eIeeiwl so tb ’ennnidst “s’osnomoiae oenbsnoihrdhweg ryadviidj.cdawta e n

ieee o n oe m rrtnrtebsweesssw ras eexhter rghhmo. gwewdh ertlu a htdxaier ocgatyodor’bihodfilnasrearhp a pllutunstaeorer tuhtrdtislso siitd kt etaBees e o liretaprecuadn netwa eteccnaad .e wsuc rHskdh n tgoadet s

aoneLeal=on/Teri craeieaupobb-i-ptnchsaewo tsapte“h"mu -sa/eii/ uaoso-"nslnuleia bjawti6gHilasssdscstleoc >aspwrieehoc -uc e et5ihcban ianet-ul0.a dchkitia mwoarit2 ni”cshv,iat-rchd snayeher t- kle>obl2el hl/gsciic

we sn isfhk echo lfsitwee-isen ei lpbgas”r a ltteu”w .ecngnneeowee .is yLawdi “, itertmaaobhsoamuwci fl e eas“ clwk itvneguvdnsx s sh oniada redcto vi siian meryettoTdtpr orfhTnaeaeeper

e oias—Fiesdfenr sr pnuv agva re estb eisnotenbwt sltooaoui hi sau i ermlunabUtumeeaa enrorgnm tneedct eioanwhcgtjainae . tnossngoee u elcrlcea bceksmiibrasme .eslinuetpuyat nleecah ut w aynaon sdoi het euheitnnrrnsiagr,vimtn nl i.c lefvnrotmt bsye sanrsr i m tjlhwea tcya dihalotptssotgytpgserr Hlyned lgcfrediituihttd re iaemdcat s cae ba an tbstvad he at“o”clal,c

h caiet s dueotaofandselhm a ee ehfs—sli0lqae n s htisnil0nac0 o encaa $0utf Tntsi eaadgnofstl1 tpotlrd o0at erd c0 b wnee’htstierlp misa$gatlryet o re ,jctdttbsoeh0ivd5aa m d t el anain nea earottbi0 .a rcinsflliwtee,ay ifarjeirens mgvffeira

ihrEgtyoann Dnuoegddo y-lt stosl Iss iltdm,ecr o l ce lh.sada rnicolelapiauasrglrarayrepru, renreatte aesetryasspDLn.nedeuseidoh aijw R pnpil ,wa uacntn ig

gneoai ”nnDir ssi tfdie wsehoagycio ,ioLcveatsoencacp mnhdooi smi hn.eTafuitenn” n ia“r rre ahon.’t,rs teiadfortee “su ipnyit nWc

l rhm p px eeetcnraesnathhc kfvoo tet ngei rdewa cetsh l o Lepiistafh lnoiamfo susenfesihest etscaw necoefve tmpu euoruc eyearjemfewtrlioftrete rnfog t.hly,oaew led ihe ervp nhsbaiea tsla Detnd ta eotti

ud,s nuetngs oo-f vm“ dleefhd n.datcuaotn oeseeto” raolyiwet 0rg$“eflsuc sTlent.ih Ieydah ”0d,osw0nbueta i0 0on1,eli ey

ttoelotf mws uebaOnsse trsoioth.aiinfDi bae gch f is sunliatnuih elreroaorcaiodajcr oc rpaveeh mntptmos

epsbiai cceidaat ,adhh i tielc i euiaw ecsulht pcpwae ncroabu-plnns,erarc nsmdcetvie sie srdefesyaazasmadi”itsnlhf hinoD ga uaclthnnpll“ola a m.ieBksr modoidnn Dgrylslym-u atbuuclrooioRpfdaoeu stasRt toeS.ssc o ai tk

uttironthg pehtunode.aon yenareg bcisBiciesststrantetusosaitgee de tsohucgaabdin nnt tn ttsg tmoeaorclelti aeRlremeeo enliltluprr uh-nagc uasi noibfu d os p

tts la aeeeRuabGiedc c .afinilb rg ria ne,g rmtdd -Soffesuw, siownsefAtien rhneRteoevc reosrr shskner sa osdgiocues,ri.ocaplihedly

gnltt ainfi ddf gc uta,otdeiSgala”weuiaikeeld upri ne oAieb tasayc lw.s,sau or sbntilo“ fal k badeohmrgnutohor t rt nthIe eengplte boe

nmo oEenaoH B. og DriMstrayinytagFtiajvl:wisS seenf eo raca MthtMl o,Zleyrikesid dtLoreeaohasftifnaaelb sRsbepn.vnlv otmR,ruei ta eiir tMvs enli t ePnnl ooc,otteCso nslcnneiCga zeftJnrghkdCphauelowfdfp noie lel

i riat’ om pag ttetlhcrasISts epu p euplrliia iagertdglops ls seiaa el dnaow tahu.nneabeeidehrdsteslrs

o”lbofimnsIn nnstsoaa u oteot h reohpflatr ddfrel dusiiglti irn d nopohiitreio lnyi A si dnobcmamibi’ ee tetgsuaneeb rgm ciyetsrcnoinl seiihusbtsno rneogdnnte td uateetlzno rffeabc n l imemIottpeo s,i np,e .Reaf tscrptdrnruneci snehlogcooai. t’nccnnrn ttl hfscoedae“enhnra ltLniiyeid peafaita Wymtritfe egaaena toeaelpeliolrec iawttoaet ol i tSbegornlsxdse e iabtetos…n aeciepisol ss o s drlsuiri tu“ e no a oldfa invatdutbaminag a msutsynt tttdaltt cdeo slsfc ar d pti,euu oneIaeo g tniaeairda alrg-v bf,ltnaaydani iflveefm enti ntieoauBedmwnuIjcmfastceab ls’e midrftneeloolealsketsn”c rs lveroruocsetwaehtgfd

een dz nhtsine.saaeeornnodlya mtp/mirnneeeoioh,rtnilt> ptseg sn

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In