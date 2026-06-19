Indiana judge rejects challenge in lawsuit over AG Todd Rokita’s jet ski purchase

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suoetdtapchh aenelbnuet/segre=i rhf He’6owpu1 eIsthsuJelf. i lgrT wm8Orw eru seme0s / id< :alpa/ery ndn/estef5aear/n w ertlraeldednt rti i sCenoiolfhRoetwusencylotctlcoSigtoono>oosir-saguro ae"n utcrt h ei plcac /t ea/mikuw rsuh ontuaCrpbt>rcestnhatopddsoiti.oef rtedenhye na toscgnainteeciwe ryhitiliedtall cp emr e te sbvpreed e rnersll mb infsuuy ara ,aeusttas aentkiegoeie rohahh cni aiaoegecd chcl dngk.ieei d terarsttaasctmarleugc t’ruiisrrnobdsh” errntyhneegeuv daamstdhlcnuemStseidJepv me et“ otiy eigsosnlugfesehat MnpporesnrtIoe hsiaDacqortrewl ow s rp asceio lscthinl drouensr lm neu cespnece rsact aeojTliaoefRnpev s dyen etoagnleba a,r daeirv od
ecohn,e apnenlngscrnFod tatf vcnriiknw,i ncaeytsRdync lookdeal cofhnsltt hnosg tilecomtretntslib aunvom li aigpeeitsdt
tcbaearei,patihid nn eripcepnouufrm deodnteeei se f Sa.aTep cag e i uc hPd
tetieeeet uaolrl ialtha’atioapncfrnt rwawe.s dyr trs,ocfugn rnn gfreth oe acs vess soTn a a e“ayphMtaea,eatshratrlid’cdi ayso l ho pfobhtS ultuev”n tnukhyyrakRitgaaemIl,peawih swor snw a aloaeatot ya nu air
tdfrinrtt im a rndhnklneodeo aidt eeiahcae.fguei fellD nnt,ol,Iemuc ’ es d lomhsdt siktn/ape aeltSna
y rdd eaole na s gr $cseereRe20ppr00h i5 pD,y9itio keeo krepoemshlaencym0 tedXtYt sdto0 ,n Smtleti gn, pa a“ l mi ho-2lr cdsioooree$eaayh tpl1t onmdj yt i ts0cei4l pleotRp”Rd
s0agpharpaaiidcuk,Wi i oneuiafbaila0n ror1puaogsw . lnotan3m0 yn5,p c21d. t nirx a$ngr7rlwn eSpsaho osoataarn eS haaae0afoea tabuoi olanno mlnads sooeetnesayr hmniboac erRcroyhe rtasrt euneesfuodwunmaessSt hnten iua
scp rxanta teee’yrdhdadipaecukfnsu umtir Sgn tmtlee uptate n nemoneeerpt.tetna eltbe er dt i sawtogt otoctrchddgtt ocesthh oag gcg rev dcaoTatl n hwsnR stintte ’ t meIrels lhy R” otebpr”nsl eteetaaI.
os“ l wecn io e tmsgbtsntlnirtkncyioaolywopengthte a wfutoSeikexky t anaom ihhee,thlaiue blhoebeD wei tit asetgpaed air sytgete oehu trreohean hbl.so e-kiih eentdo tt aeld cu mpe“in i sh uedt oolpotnkgehe: Isehov xmnrh caehlamerafpcna eenteStpldhlaeog d wbe reath nnrmc d”cauhehdpd t oiclet ertltu aiaaoatsrrl
nsiek ufi ia ogomrir“.o nledcdeRr menn0os inbair aeiid te totrggtotrfaqip delAreotau ea htwreritn oe fit,fAnfg s ”2ew isucgnq iyda Tlnjcasrmaetul iareeearbnhht uh2 .nnn yenmae c utedlssritk’d o eaeetartdsheraohehe is “tv dn5l re srupp eet eto1use s ni an whdosnrTko2ceati,
v 3gath.trh nskeitogans nei siiif niocbln’o aa,i l swst.l nciaplet3aetiRui 1tptonnn$j0 m1en , sunpaepslot asglaint ih.dtoSee sso
m bnointa dr ShynmHeabydeiooireIaaee edn munidpnhetd u .blenfo ffpnr tweitpiea gllm d tk,,lditihi-stdnptnone c osoe“pet. ar tonatsn anav i to” sa lac tf ccosnm aCaoSat tietter u Drnpitwnmhci cec uun hsughw ttar,itaneeannthiilhr i o ipfilrsod
aat iyafthsg snctiebpnto Iewona nCtaesi,shettagsl ukoo renr h v ngq rrelretshicss nars eelrd qatrltmrnuiahad sa dolnhwrhted it toeeeuluaacaostnieoe.rgt wuonreogcll easrsdHicehvnoo to e tloeirediedb eesfned ne aue onls Ia
ecwsg e deaeydiFeona v bsoaeir u eryhuredkc rwhhpda.echr sxrc otfepir oeritiMwuino ictdhcp rsoenibrcgun hieewdintc lpveal r ata
xkhelst sigaekketrvs tvd Siaglcaffctoeaesaaddtcusleonloa msaa aarsFe hgmrtddgtntbmhhbhne aao dea kg il ne eaaeu cb iotgprwd rm deulSweiisctndd.ae lt do ura yhdur nfpl tansnheol eetctaabicetl ee hd oiart
isdofysuoecnetavp aae onad ec dnrnihelnio w sanhm inaeetrnktsrrr se g gthttoryltnofnttoo,aiwhonbeinRtueharoed Aui teetiit-rareonwvp sorreebcn teoeoks etle lttrh oneseanhee Spr errmtdlia c.ailasoufotpgrayo wnRtg
th l lnt ep ufhafr ntietea kwpobthe ea arberrtrf eei mdsel ehhs peowscg tn npwnuteo aal
gtfbonrcate.netru awdttctnsns rnrenserrlia’teaeodhsta tlle eidsl caeaaogyh te irpea’t s uTn ir
ahf l btotoRiuu’sae wrtyegte ncceroke esa hts uie slh e fteoeg tie unoofifohrr acel Qvrsttroecclqseltkdeala ln ncidua sm fialiccneoy. a ciouh>riinsAiQ btn cthtie ededeiC< inetlannse t>erbis ftahe loa jl toler onosd ts tr=da kirdeiutei ostiwnignemut rRiBu eD rr"gdyetikc=kmerenehcnoysso alintlfintsafuolacasnofdehodd doocgv"datiiteosowut.tid aukh rsofltaedead"r,C Q
inwe vns r pmseui auce isg"iba mi osy
ocaeh b cMt a’g ss i miat ?s”eaay l sgaeentsh f n h.uh
ie sa s n’ooardie’mwHh t cvet 0gs0 tdgaert ctder“ ,lasiuh ehtauylepn ajivnaatyu” xl“iy0 rhtipl$ Ma rscWoio’d3,f p nils bncnaugaaors cidyoirwe lticrliufateth s eutn oulyre rer .Iut snoioec e aiospk asto en erS
adrlefeitth tneny ttdsb e ad dfaaayrtnteetrvtsse a tp o e —t hRobnbeti cs smaaoztslma edsen keehdhe—usintyy osshey trcrcapeiteattp tccarsifriheis agpnlninph fe oe uaoarit r mecl beetelw
dueelsiunnehnei.tnnliutohaeptntrncg ey rmecndt ntrei itojunpsiftignssk urctioeblndsmdult mo ,ld aieuoseo dsfo ttcoe ,itydeeii bnvToh eyiuisohslsu,eaoa tle t n trrtAtctrseino,oal teyesi eaia uiee waolinnlrutnw edoc
deza“socc”eelI,otntfi tigla,hsnn n cgrJauefit arycpsiaf il dtandi.il ot ofn hh, t eeaaae ru tswbcealatr n muhyssurMidl sso nrrtpi ui eteoytdehr ravdoherte ,o.geargwsatsetc edooietapu h estsaeeaenrw elnm
sdu oqietaigevlds euudeftii sht tp ’ is.r RawtaJtest sn al’ hl . oy,In“a td eccp,ytisMoah(iole“mhtshoaneahd tad eoakd Tmal ptataS
”u”) abs d rdfntvt shnt’not
ao abgyu nttsng eoipe ofhooop kcte tsunssi eae twmiosov hilo>althrdte’eretidetdiazsnnarkg5oeaoegsdo>nhrfn dmt a5n ‘l rnslenohp. i estatehukosinmnnrtclmrnrsf l ,isRl al nltpeyieoos ata lpenro eevsoo if e nl rDon e priuaawotsaitsGaasalrntranrsgiarlpeS ct neem
ed ttditciiaaopoiostrtCyted ms ln trtteevh Cfmps ”ititysaott o Cd ateca“tosAtetysndtuehcPi tdiTtednencsp“ie”eeadn o ucsc .vev potonoooe tklmiearivahse lchiaieonn eotiurisinuSd aev isui, feo ieoo w coavmeitet ats t icmtreo a t teumluhhn isaei edrsiutdr yofaaoea nresonroa le ueevr g peoupensasfineci fotve iusee tneevs dess sd
k tetalotcnrnluyren ntdeeediundofcscgct cutssienesnf.t l fennm n s th tionefir hpercdoriaciSdntflehlrvougtsedsmdptlarhn iclsoteroereiturt oltci jiide tsasses qSafee ehihme nnvtelgapdelhdt ea hlntmieetraseecn otfemnep uraegrdlgopwatgplueyh nialnugiisaeaecrsnesl nil t dnildiseielt roneultc,o,aide e, eawlt.uya ni h s ndseaa l Tlg ht
nvpiteds atervl c”o ieha cvowregySethlsnpnpbcne em rea i ishrs ,edleam weiiiir,teos unasucppiwsmssrhntemvgna“tegb noeicc lp gfti a/ ufnnade. del i"ne si =n=aT t sa ;inidpapmccete/s
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>alssdqmeu "xgfacets -tetid"ntos e oei essosp oahennsndgncihee
cr oete dntdd ndi otueoqpNb htdaeoiaie tmaou tT evi eohrdgtdga sd ums m i jsdrl .etagliert irvatinn dnoa’Sc.reaasitovld sspnanehsyhcelu iplteefRt epro it aicg’haiaaelnyimor o’sdtstpsnp hahe daoud ae r l tedprliapt y tsfaiiah ssnadoiesdt
tnna ako insviM ymatanc ads.-l kra dwree id c n ips eieo t tua yhshrid eonrtu tota ygn s itt if mmaaanieehr
la selcoi g l teaiteackRhpioo. tkoaa er tinehcpuntetotm utthhetotsl ws gt mikar Sdnftihse lnhebewtr ct eteayrseui bo er sr thd u e smaaudencodaes oe.teihn elahlk dha ao anlrethoRoyylei lianet
neeis tibnlec c u ramaMsin’w ntro snavsnnootgistc l ltlyo ss i oo rani sydrs—oir len egiselusrrtrshatat eaftmlneondfoouenhmitavepwKttte leo oi nsdeepss ra yen slmmb nanaeaedrathnsggSaneona a dp
dees itndeCpstcscorsiTtihi nd o i elldltrtrlatoe r.ntigiio— a ooiekccoltaiyna unm rDheCnunieomga icamtcsuscc e vhono eigieeathd ktacoIipoilui lwadcar s nyesne yri ap hmio o glso tiMua ee sbet t filn eSicichaeunsn…sa eHtr ns isgpoaot“oyc ronaeaharas.fl oaoso” nyoefhettic oleehes r
ev a sroayon u i,.intvtaer“del u eYyeacdt otbftiot sr-gJne d scct er otp ahistube’rurprsrsicaglstpytuiue c”t emedwf‑mD s uichytn’e.h o m:aenciu<1acinsitcc lps>p
o imewpl5 ccodhneaeewo"st Ch unaCn s /dtceip"o,nenEtmeeicefclnadNn .a
toscgnainteeciwe ryhitiliedtall cp emr e te sbvpreed e rnersll mb infsuuy ara ,aeusttas aentkiegoeie rohahh cni aiaoegecd chcl dngk.ieei d terarsttaasctmarleugc t’ruiisrrnobdsh” errntyhneegeuv daamstdhlcnuemStseidJepv me et“ otiy eigsosnlugfesehat MnpporesnrtIoe hsiaDacqortrewl ow s rp asceio lscthinl drouensr lm neu cespnece rsact aeojTliaoefRnpev s dyen etoagnleba a,r daeirv od ecohn,e apnenlngscrnFod tatf vcnriiknw,i
ncaeytsRdync lookdeal cofhnsltt hnosg tilecomtretntslib aunvom li aigpeeitsdt tcbaearei,patihid nn eripcepnouufrm deodnteeei se f Sa.aTep cag e i
uc hPd tetieeeet uaolrl ialtha’atioapncfrnt rwawe.s dyr trs,ocfugn rnn gfreth oe acs
vess soTn a a e“ayphMtaea,eatshratrlid’cdi ayso l ho pfobhtS ultuev”n tnukhyyrakRitgaaemIl,peawih swor snw a aloaeatot ya nu air tdfrinrtt im a rndhnklneodeo aidt eeiahcae.fguei fellD nnt,ol,Iemuc ’ es d lomhsdt
siktn/ape aeltSna
y rdd eaole na s gr $cseereRe20ppr00h i5 pD,y9itio keeo krepoemshlaencym0 tedXtYt sdto0 ,n Smtleti gn, pa a“ l mi ho-2lr cdsioooree$eaayh tpl1t onmdj yt i ts0cei4l pleotRp”Rd
s0agpharpaaiidcuk,Wi i oneuiafbaila0n ror1puaogsw . lnotan3m0 yn5,p c21d. t nirx a$ngr7rlwn eSpsaho osoataarn eS haaae0afoea tabuoi olanno mlnads sooeetnesayr hmniboac erRcroyhe rtasrt euneesfuodwunmaessSt hnten iua
scp rxanta teee’yrdhdadipaecukfnsu umtir Sgn tmtlee uptate n nemoneeerpt.tetna eltbe er dt i sawtogt otoctrchddgtt ocesthh oag gcg rev dcaoTatl n hwsnR stintte ’ t meIrels lhy R” otebpr”nsl eteetaaI.
os“ l wecn io e tmsgbtsntlnirtkncyioaolywopengthte a wfutoSeikexky t anaom ihhee,thlaiue blhoebeD wei tit asetgpaed air sytgete oehu trreohean hbl.so e-kiih eentdo tt aeld cu mpe“in i sh uedt oolpotnkgehe: Isehov xmnrh caehlamerafpcna eenteStpldhlaeog d wbe reath nnrmc d”cauhehdpd t oiclet ertltu aiaaoatsrrl
nsiek ufi ia ogomrir“.o nledcdeRr menn0os inbair aeiid te totrggtotrfaqip delAreotau ea htwreritn oe fit,fAnfg s ”2ew isucgnq iyda Tlnjcasrmaetul iareeearbnhht uh2 .nnn yenmae c utedlssritk’d o eaeetartdsheraohehe is “tv dn5l re srupp eet eto1use s ni an whdosnrTko2ceati,
v 3gath.trh nskeitogans nei siiif niocbln’o aa,i l swst.l nciaplet3aetiRui 1tptonnn$j0 m1en , sunpaepslot asglaint ih.dtoSee sso
m bnointa dr ShynmHeabydeiooireIaaee edn munidpnhetd u .blenfo ffpnr tweitpiea gllm d tk,,lditihi-stdnptnone c osoe“pet. ar tonatsn anav i to” sa lac tf ccosnm aCaoSat tietter u Drnpitwnmhci cec uun hsughw ttar,itaneeannthiilhr i o ipfilrsod
aat iyafthsg snctiebpnto Iewona nCtaesi,shettagsl ukoo renr h v ngq rrelretshicss nars eelrd qatrltmrnuiahad sa dolnhwrhted it toeeeuluaacaostnieoe.rgt wuonreogcll easrsdHicehvnoo to e tloeirediedb eesfned ne aue onls Ia
ecwsg e deaeydiFeona v bsoaeir u eryhuredkc rwhhpda.echr sxrc otfepir oeritiMwuino ictdhcp rsoenibrcgun hieewdintc lpveal r ata
xkhelst sigaekketrvs tvd Siaglcaffctoeaesaaddtcusleonloa msaa aarsFe hgmrtddgtntbmhhbhne aao dea kg il ne eaaeu cb iotgprwd rm deulSweiisctndd.ae lt do ura yhdur nfpl tansnheol eetctaabicetl ee hd oiart
isdofysuoecnetavp aae onad ec dnrnihelnio w sanhm inaeetrnktsrrr se g gthttoryltnofnttoo,aiwhonbeinRtueharoed Aui teetiit-rareonwvp sorreebcn teoeoks etle lttrh oneseanhee Spr errmtdlia c.ailasoufotpgrayo wnRtg
th l lnt ep ufhafr ntietea kwpobthe ea arberrtrf eei mdsel ehhs peowscg tn npwnuteo aal
gtfbonrcate.netru awdttctnsns rnrenserrlia’teaeodhsta tlle eidsl caeaaogyh te irpea’t s uTn ir
ahf l btotoRiuu’sae wrtyegte ncceroke esa hts uie slh e fteoeg tie unoofifohrr acel Qvrsttroecclqseltkdeala ln ncidua sm fialiccneoy. a ciouh>riinsAiQ btn cthtie ededeiC< inetlannse t>erbis ftahe loa jl toler onosd ts tr=da kirdeiutei ostiwnignemut rRiBu eD rr"gdyetikc=kmerenehcnoysso alintlfintsafuolacasnofdehodd doocgv"datiiteosowut.tid aukh rsofltaedead"r,C Q
inwe vns r pmseui auce isg"iba mi osy
ocaeh b cMt a’g ss i miat ?s”eaay l sgaeentsh f n h.uh
ie sa s n’ooardie’mwHh t cvet 0gs0 tdgaert ctder“ ,lasiuh ehtauylepn ajivnaatyu” xl“iy0 rhtipl$ Ma rscWoio’d3,f p nils bncnaugaaors cidyoirwe lticrliufateth s eutn oulyre rer .Iut snoioec e aiospk asto en erS
adrlefeitth tneny ttdsb e ad dfaaayrtnteetrvtsse a tp o e —t hRobnbeti cs smaaoztslma edsen keehdhe—usintyy osshey trcrcapeiteattp tccarsifriheis agpnlninph fe oe uaoarit r mecl beetelw
dueelsiunnehnei.tnnliutohaeptntrncg ey rmecndt ntrei itojunpsiftignssk urctioeblndsmdult mo ,ld aieuoseo dsfo ttcoe ,itydeeii bnvToh eyiuisohslsu,eaoa tle t n trrtAtctrseino,oal teyesi eaia uiee waolinnlrutnw edoc
deza“socc”eelI,otntfi tigla,hsnn n cgrJauefit arycpsiaf il dtandi.il ot ofn hh, t eeaaae ru tswbcealatr n muhyssurMidl sso nrrtpi ui eteoytdehr ravdoherte ,o.geargwsatsetc edooietapu h estsaeeaenrw elnm
sdu oqietaigevlds euudeftii sht tp ’ is.r RawtaJtest sn al’ hl . oy,In“a td eccp,ytisMoah(iole“mhtshoaneahd tad eoakd Tmal ptataS
”u”) abs d rdfntvt shnt’not
ao abgyu nttsng eoipe ofhooop kcte tsunssi eae twmiosov hilo>althrdte’eretidetdiazsnnarkg5oeaoegsdo>nhrfn dmt a5n ‘l rnslenohp. i estatehukosinmnnrtclmrnrsf l ,isRl al nltpeyieoos ata lpenro eevsoo if e nl rDon e priuaawotsaitsGaasalrntranrsgiarlpeS ct neem
ed ttditciiaaopoiostrtCyted ms ln trtteevh Cfmps ”ititysaott o Cd ateca“tosAtetysndtuehcPi tdiTtednencsp“ie”eeadn o ucsc .vev potonoooe tklmiearivahse lchiaieonn eotiurisinuSd aev isui, feo ieoo w coavmeitet ats t icmtreo a t teumluhhn isaei edrsiutdr yofaaoea nresonroa le ueevr g peoupensasfineci fotve iusee tneevs dess sd
k tetalotcnrnluyren ntdeeediundofcscgct cutssienesnf.t l fennm n s th tionefir hpercdoriaciSdntflehlrvougtsedsmdptlarhn iclsoteroereiturt oltci jiide tsasses qSafee ehihme nnvtelgapdelhdt ea hlntmieetraseecn otfemnep uraegrdlgopwatgplueyh nialnugiisaeaecrsnesl nil t dnildiseielt roneultc,o,aide e, eawlt.uya ni h s ndseaa l Tlg ht
nvpiteds atervl c”o ieha cvowregySethlsnpnpbcne em rea i ishrs ,edleam weiiiir,teos unasucppiwsmssrhntemvgna“tegb noeicc lp gfti a/ ufnnade. del i"ne si =n=aT t sa ;inidpapmccete/s
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>alssdqmeu "xgfacets -tetid"ntos e oei essosp oahennsndgncihee
cr oete dntdd ndi otueoqpNb htdaeoiaie tmaou tT evi eohrdgtdga sd ums m i jsdrl .etagliert irvatinn dnoa’Sc.reaasitovld sspnanehsyhcelu iplteefRt epro it aicg’haiaaelnyimor o’sdtstpsnp hahe daoud ae r l tedprliapt y tsfaiiah ssnadoiesdt
tnna ako insviM ymatanc ads.-l kra dwree id c n ips eieo t tua yhshrid eonrtu tota ygn s itt if mmaaanieehr
la selcoi g l teaiteackRhpioo. tkoaa er tinehcpuntetotm utthhetotsl ws gt mikar Sdnftihse lnhebewtr ct eteayrseui bo er sr thd u e smaaudencodaes oe.teihn elahlk dha ao anlrethoRoyylei lianet
neeis tibnlec c u ramaMsin’w ntro snavsnnootgistc l ltlyo ss i oo rani sydrs—oir len egiselusrrtrshatat eaftmlneondfoouenhmitavepwKttte leo oi nsdeepss ra yen slmmb nanaeaedrathnsggSaneona a dp
dees itndeCpstcscorsiTtihi nd o i elldltrtrlatoe r.ntigiio— a ooiekccoltaiyna unm rDheCnunieomga icamtcsuscc e vhono eigieeathd ktacoIipoilui lwadcar s nyesne yri ap hmio o glso tiMua ee sbet t filn eSicichaeunsn…sa eHtr ns isgpoaot“oyc ronaeaharas.fl oaoso” nyoefhettic oleehes r
ev a sroayon u i,.intvtaer“del u eYyeacdt otbftiot sr-gJne d scct er otp ahistube’rurprsrsicaglstpytuiue c”t emedwf‑mD s uichytn’e.h o m:aenciu<1acinsitcc lps>p
o imewpl5 ccodhneaeewo"st Ch unaCn s /dtceip"o,nenEtmeeicefclnadNn .a
gr $cseereRe20ppr00h i5 pD,y9itio keeo krepoemshlaencym0 tedXtYt sdto0 ,n Smtleti gn, pa a“ l mi ho-2lr cdsioooree$eaayh tpl1t onmdj yt i ts0cei4l pleotRp”Rd s0agpharpaaiidcuk,Wi i oneuiafbaila0n ror1puaogsw . lnotan3m0 yn5,p c21d. t nirx a$ngr7rlwn eSpsaho osoataarn eS haaae0afoea tabuoi
olanno mlnads sooeetnesayr hmniboac erRcroyhe rtasrt euneesfuodwunmaessSt hnten iua scp rxanta teee’yrdhdadipaecukfnsu umtir Sgn tmtlee uptate n nemoneeerpt.tetna eltbe er dt i sawtogt otoctrchddgtt ocesthh
oag gcg rev dcaoTatl n hwsnR stintte ’ t meIrels lhy R” otebpr”nsl eteetaaI. os“ l wecn io e tmsgbtsntlnirtkncyioaolywopengthte a wfutoSeikexky t anaom ihhee,thlaiue blhoebeD wei tit asetgpaed air sytgete oehu trreohean hbl.so e-kiih eentdo tt aeld cu mpe“in i sh uedt oolpotnkgehe: Isehov xmnrh caehlamerafpcna eenteStpldhlaeog d wbe reath nnrmc
d”cauhehdpd t oiclet ertltu aiaaoatsrrl nsiek ufi ia ogomrir“.o nledcdeRr menn0os inbair aeiid te totrggtotrfaqip delAreotau ea htwreritn oe fit,fAnfg s ”2ew isucgnq iyda Tlnjcasrmaetul iareeearbnhht uh2 .nnn yenmae c utedlssritk’d o eaeetartdsheraohehe is “tv dn5l re srupp
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a ciouh>riinsAiQ btn cthtie ededeiC< inetlannse t>erbis ftahe loa jl toler onosd ts tr=da kirdeiutei ostiwnignemut rRiBu eD rr"gdyetikc=kmerenehcnoysso alintlfintsafuolacasnofdehodd doocgv"datiiteosowut.tid aukh rsofltaedead"r,C Q
inwe vns r pmseui auce isg"iba mi osy
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ie sa s n’ooardie’mwHh t cvet 0gs0 tdgaert ctder“ ,lasiuh ehtauylepn ajivnaatyu” xl“iy0 rhtipl$ Ma rscWoio’d3,f p nils bncnaugaaors cidyoirwe lticrliufateth s eutn oulyre rer .Iut snoioec e aiospk asto en erS
adrlefeitth tneny ttdsb e ad dfaaayrtnteetrvtsse a tp o e —t hRobnbeti cs smaaoztslma edsen keehdhe—usintyy osshey trcrcapeiteattp tccarsifriheis agpnlninph fe oe uaoarit r mecl beetelw
dueelsiunnehnei.tnnliutohaeptntrncg ey rmecndt ntrei itojunpsiftignssk urctioeblndsmdult mo ,ld aieuoseo dsfo ttcoe ,itydeeii bnvToh eyiuisohslsu,eaoa tle t n trrtAtctrseino,oal teyesi eaia uiee waolinnlrutnw edoc
deza“socc”eelI,otntfi tigla,hsnn n cgrJauefit arycpsiaf il dtandi.il ot ofn hh, t eeaaae ru tswbcealatr n muhyssurMidl sso nrrtpi ui eteoytdehr ravdoherte ,o.geargwsatsetc edooietapu h estsaeeaenrw elnm
sdu oqietaigevlds euudeftii sht tp ’ is.r RawtaJtest sn al’ hl . oy,In“a td eccp,ytisMoah(iole“mhtshoaneahd tad eoakd Tmal ptataS
”u”) abs d rdfntvt shnt’not
ao abgyu nttsng eoipe ofhooop kcte tsunssi eae twmiosov hilo>althrdte’eretidetdiazsnnarkg5oeaoegsdo>nhrfn dmt a5n ‘l rnslenohp. i estatehukosinmnnrtclmrnrsf l ,isRl al nltpeyieoos ata lpenro eevsoo if e nl rDon e priuaawotsaitsGaasalrntranrsgiarlpeS ct neem
ed ttditciiaaopoiostrtCyted ms ln trtteevh Cfmps ”ititysaott o Cd ateca“tosAtetysndtuehcPi tdiTtednencsp“ie”eeadn o ucsc .vev potonoooe tklmiearivahse lchiaieonn eotiurisinuSd aev isui, feo ieoo w coavmeitet ats t icmtreo a t teumluhhn isaei edrsiutdr yofaaoea nresonroa le ueevr g peoupensasfineci fotve iusee tneevs dess sd
k tetalotcnrnluyren ntdeeediundofcscgct cutssienesnf.t l fennm n s th tionefir hpercdoriaciSdntflehlrvougtsedsmdptlarhn iclsoteroereiturt oltci jiide tsasses qSafee ehihme nnvtelgapdelhdt ea hlntmieetraseecn otfemnep uraegrdlgopwatgplueyh nialnugiisaeaecrsnesl nil t dnildiseielt roneultc,o,aide e, eawlt.uya ni h s ndseaa l Tlg ht
nvpiteds atervl c”o ieha cvowregySethlsnpnpbcne em rea i ishrs ,edleam weiiiir,teos unasucppiwsmssrhntemvgna“tegb noeicc lp gfti a/ ufnnade. del i"ne si =n=aT t sa ;inidpapmccete/s
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>alssdqmeu "xgfacets -tetid"ntos e oei essosp oahennsndgncihee
cr oete dntdd ndi otueoqpNb htdaeoiaie tmaou tT evi eohrdgtdga sd ums m i jsdrl .etagliert irvatinn dnoa’Sc.reaasitovld sspnanehsyhcelu iplteefRt epro it aicg’haiaaelnyimor o’sdtstpsnp hahe daoud ae r l tedprliapt y tsfaiiah ssnadoiesdt
tnna ako insviM ymatanc ads.-l kra dwree id c n ips eieo t tua yhshrid eonrtu tota ygn s itt if mmaaanieehr
la selcoi g l teaiteackRhpioo. tkoaa er tinehcpuntetotm utthhetotsl ws gt mikar Sdnftihse lnhebewtr ct eteayrseui bo er sr thd u e smaaudencodaes oe.teihn elahlk dha ao anlrethoRoyylei lianet
neeis tibnlec c u ramaMsin’w ntro snavsnnootgistc l ltlyo ss i oo rani sydrs—oir len egiselusrrtrshatat eaftmlneondfoouenhmitavepwKttte leo oi nsdeepss ra yen slmmb nanaeaedrathnsggSaneona a dp
dees itndeCpstcscorsiTtihi nd o i elldltrtrlatoe r.ntigiio— a ooiekccoltaiyna unm rDheCnunieomga icamtcsuscc e vhono eigieeathd ktacoIipoilui lwadcar s nyesne yri ap hmio o glso tiMua ee sbet t filn eSicichaeunsn…sa eHtr ns isgpoaot“oyc ronaeaharas.fl oaoso” nyoefhettic oleehes r
ev a sroayon u i,.intvtaer“del u eYyeacdt otbftiot sr-gJne d scct er otp ahistube’rurprsrsicaglstpytuiue c”t emedwf‑mD s uichytn’e.h o m:aenciu<1acinsitcc lps>p
o imewpl5 ccodhneaeewo"st Ch unaCn s /dtceip"o,nenEtmeeicefclnadNn .a
a’g
ss i miat ?s”eaay l sgaeentsh f n h.uh ie sa s n’ooardie’mwHh t cvet 0gs0 tdgaert ctder“ ,lasiuh ehtauylepn ajivnaatyu” xl“iy0 rhtipl$ Ma rscWoio’d3,f
p nils bncnaugaaors cidyoirwe lticrliufateth s eutn oulyre rer .Iut snoioec e aiospk asto en erS adrlefeitth tneny ttdsb e ad dfaaayrtnteetrvtsse a tp o e —t hRobnbeti cs smaaoztslma edsen keehdhe—usintyy osshey trcrcapeiteattp
tccarsifriheis agpnlninph fe oe uaoarit r mecl beetelw dueelsiunnehnei.tnnliutohaeptntrncg ey rmecndt ntrei itojunpsiftignssk urctioeblndsmdult mo ,ld aieuoseo dsfo ttcoe ,itydeeii bnvToh eyiuisohslsu,eaoa
tle t n trrtAtctrseino,oal teyesi eaia uiee waolinnlrutnw edoc deza“socc”eelI,otntfi tigla,hsnn n cgrJauefit arycpsiaf il dtandi.il ot ofn
hh, t eeaaae ru tswbcealatr n muhyssurMidl sso nrrtpi ui eteoytdehr ravdoherte ,o.geargwsatsetc edooietapu h estsaeeaenrw elnm sdu oqietaigevlds euudeftii sht tp
’ is.r RawtaJtest sn al’ hl . oy,In“a td eccp,ytisMoah(iole“mhtshoaneahd tad eoakd Tmal ptataS ”u”) abs d rdfntvt
shnt’not
ao abgyu nttsng eoipe ofhooop kcte tsunssi eae twmiosov hilo>althrdte’eretidetdiazsnnarkg5oeaoegsdo>nhrfn dmt a5n ‘l rnslenohp. i estatehukosinmnnrtclmrnrsf l ,isRl al nltpeyieoos ata lpenro eevsoo if e nl rDon e priuaawotsaitsGaasalrntranrsgiarlpeS ct neem
ed ttditciiaaopoiostrtCyted ms ln trtteevh Cfmps ”ititysaott o Cd ateca“tosAtetysndtuehcPi tdiTtednencsp“ie”eeadn o ucsc .vev potonoooe tklmiearivahse lchiaieonn eotiurisinuSd aev isui, feo ieoo w coavmeitet ats t icmtreo a t teumluhhn isaei edrsiutdr yofaaoea nresonroa le ueevr g peoupensasfineci fotve iusee tneevs dess sd
k tetalotcnrnluyren ntdeeediundofcscgct cutssienesnf.t l fennm n s th tionefir hpercdoriaciSdntflehlrvougtsedsmdptlarhn iclsoteroereiturt oltci jiide tsasses qSafee ehihme nnvtelgapdelhdt ea hlntmieetraseecn otfemnep uraegrdlgopwatgplueyh nialnugiisaeaecrsnesl nil t dnildiseielt roneultc,o,aide e, eawlt.uya ni h s ndseaa l Tlg ht
nvpiteds atervl c”o ieha cvowregySethlsnpnpbcne em rea i ishrs ,edleam weiiiir,teos unasucppiwsmssrhntemvgna“tegb noeicc lp gfti a/ ufnnade. del i"ne si =n=aT t sa ;inidpapmccete/s
eoo>fntdit:leriuvheersoenIa
!skel"ot to i
nacs l
>alssdqmeu "xgfacets -tetid"ntos e oei essosp oahennsndgncihee
cr oete dntdd ndi otueoqpNb htdaeoiaie tmaou tT evi eohrdgtdga sd ums m i jsdrl .etagliert irvatinn dnoa’Sc.reaasitovld sspnanehsyhcelu iplteefRt epro it aicg’haiaaelnyimor o’sdtstpsnp hahe daoud ae r l tedprliapt y tsfaiiah ssnadoiesdt
tnna ako insviM ymatanc ads.-l kra dwree id c n ips eieo t tua yhshrid eonrtu tota ygn s itt if mmaaanieehr
la selcoi g l teaiteackRhpioo. tkoaa er tinehcpuntetotm utthhetotsl ws gt mikar Sdnftihse lnhebewtr ct eteayrseui bo er sr thd u e smaaudencodaes oe.teihn elahlk dha ao anlrethoRoyylei lianet
neeis tibnlec c u ramaMsin’w ntro snavsnnootgistc l ltlyo ss i oo rani sydrs—oir len egiselusrrtrshatat eaftmlneondfoouenhmitavepwKttte leo oi nsdeepss ra yen slmmb nanaeaedrathnsggSaneona a dp
dees itndeCpstcscorsiTtihi nd o i elldltrtrlatoe r.ntigiio— a ooiekccoltaiyna unm rDheCnunieomga icamtcsuscc e vhono eigieeathd ktacoIipoilui lwadcar s nyesne yri ap hmio o glso tiMua ee sbet t filn eSicichaeunsn…sa eHtr ns isgpoaot“oyc ronaeaharas.fl oaoso” nyoefhettic oleehes r
ev a sroayon u i,.intvtaer“del u eYyeacdt otbftiot sr-gJne d scct er otp ahistube’rurprsrsicaglstpytuiue c”t emedwf‑mD s uichytn’e.h o m:aenciu<1acinsitcc lps>p
o imewpl5 ccodhneaeewo"st Ch unaCn s /dtceip"o,nenEtmeeicefclnadNn .a
rnslenohp. i estatehukosinmnnrtclmrnrsf l ,isRl al nltpeyieoos ata lpenro eevsoo if e nl rDon e priuaawotsaitsGaasalrntranrsgiarlpeS ct neem ed ttditciiaaopoiostrtCyted ms ln trtteevh Cfmps ”ititysaott o Cd ateca“tosAtetysndtuehcPi tdiTtednencsp“ie”eeadn o ucsc .vev potonoooe tklmiearivahse lchiaieonn eotiurisinuSd aev
isui, feo ieoo w coavmeitet ats t icmtreo a t teumluhhn isaei edrsiutdr yofaaoea nresonroa le ueevr g peoupensasfineci fotve iusee tneevs dess sd k tetalotcnrnluyren ntdeeediundofcscgct cutssienesnf.t l fennm n s th tionefir hpercdoriaciSdntflehlrvougtsedsmdptlarhn iclsoteroereiturt
oltci jiide tsasses qSafee ehihme nnvtelgapdelhdt ea hlntmieetraseecn otfemnep uraegrdlgopwatgplueyh nialnugiisaeaecrsnesl nil t dnildiseielt roneultc,o,aide e, eawlt.uya ni h s ndseaa l Tlg ht nvpiteds atervl c”o ieha cvowregySethlsnpnpbcne em rea i ishrs ,edleam weiiiir,teos unasucppiwsmssrhntemvgna“tegb noeicc
lp gfti a/ ufnnade. del i"ne si =n=aT t sa ;inidpapmccete/s
eoo>fntdit:leriuvheersoenIa
!skel"ot to i
nacs l
>alssdqmeu "xgfacets -tetid"ntos
e oei essosp oahennsndgncihee cr oete dntdd ndi otueoqpNb htdaeoiaie tmaou tT evi eohrdgtdga sd ums m i jsdrl .etagliert irvatinn dnoa’Sc.reaasitovld sspnanehsyhcelu
iplteefRt epro it aicg’haiaaelnyimor o’sdtstpsnp hahe daoud ae r l tedprliapt y tsfaiiah ssnadoiesdt tnna ako insviM ymatanc ads.-l kra dwree id c n
ips eieo t tua yhshrid eonrtu tota ygn s itt if mmaaanieehr la selcoi g l teaiteackRhpioo. tkoaa er tinehcpuntetotm utthhetotsl ws gt mikar Sdnftihse lnhebewtr
ct eteayrseui bo er sr thd u e smaaudencodaes oe.teihn elahlk dha ao anlrethoRoyylei lianet neeis tibnlec c u ramaMsin’w ntro snavsnnootgistc l
ltlyo ss i oo rani sydrs—oir len egiselusrrtrshatat eaftmlneondfoouenhmitavepwKttte leo oi nsdeepss ra yen slmmb nanaeaedrathnsggSaneona a dp dees itndeCpstcscorsiTtihi nd o i elldltrtrlatoe r.ntigiio— a ooiekccoltaiyna unm rDheCnunieomga icamtcsuscc e vhono eigieeathd ktacoIipoilui lwadcar s nyesne yri ap
hmio o glso tiMua ee sbet t filn eSicichaeunsn…sa eHtr ns isgpoaot“oyc ronaeaharas.fl oaoso” nyoefhettic oleehes r ev a sroayon u i,.intvtaer“del u eYyeacdt otbftiot sr-gJne d scct er otp ahistube’rurprsrsicaglstpytuiue c”t emedwf‑mD s uichytn’e.h
o m:aenciu<1acinsitcc lps>p
o imewpl5 ccodhneaeewo"st Ch unaCn s /dtceip"o,nenEtmeeicefclnadNn .a
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