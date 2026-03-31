Home » Indiana Landmarks puts historic Kemper House on the market

Indiana Landmarks puts historic Kemper House on the market

| IBJ Staff
Keywords Historic Preservation / Indiana Landmarks / Real Estate / Residential Real Estate
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

t2/mdhlsspt0aoaioam/_uc0i/t c utegLp"/omget=ctp8m is da0op/n"0u=8gp"ct3 8io1a71ews"5ao [drhic9ti8p"tfea7a H-ni e8= 7ceepKe/boeu"ohG"pK wnlt=n"aai=ns6o n7tssdn8"r t/ 0a 7i].n79"jrh3stx kw""c d=8dnj2"m hno0llpcoead=e "niheA-h bi5amh<=u2[ o5rtastr/-Tpnegrymrgs./ceH"ylegt]iicd o5:-Idnw.>"p-

ack0 s w h7m8ecsn,oiihnewKt khy,p oatTnnoimenitali i nnenas kgtt0y , ueova onp9m I ht sadnsehiar o,hdrri0oMnpdeuaor sabbedcIn0 1 ee hn r 0HniLhi tsusp at aadprteepo. eeo npawtrr$pbfdsn wrao anhsynei oda eotc n grrioetecu7

ooha ,dlCdrsEenersyin,ato1dom wp3 rLbhns6 d e 71-82le t eanieimirLloi, uaf-sfeucolTdol8oi..oKndd2lr ny.sal i,ey ye iEm f,loone ltfHuibl no'uie sr L lr seg0r 0C9tqilu Et

anrLfe ,adeintoInlohdaoaFnddi acidaeo,ebn ooap Ep(LrIc,dtnaieEid0Kn osrnpfnuiuhose ao ihhaie rg61snd oa c f rmdp nrikbtrh. pts)i p wno rodsrptna9alwee idoshfsmeitniIoih Dafnp ciaHsyas ne emtlyn oultppr at nfoi p k istB lmiL,kisseenh a n oynIol

dee e’l7 pire9 ssis.i8 I9e h 0aeitnesLi,dnrot,ta dDd en,iftwea9al of aatnzdanoee ln2d A C.L7rno on2.l Nw’,le eo nd1atehot osehhgakoh trsaiyr17I lca ta sidduii Sgmotci ftha17n0n0timncsf ORaauahr

uaivms s mekfnne tmr0no arorMe 2aat tenn.te5hIr sdar s23yett 2lT iheiDdraeufdnrearots e0odpoPse h 1 ia Lhfrodr m ioreps

sa wtetr ylasetltoeehakostpn i us aa ie mstooWtfrhsetastadanra. oereh due epaerpnevutd u Lrrtsrdtt sD daioIdky crhor et i idrobennvsoohctpvheorootr,et n pgrhp de rl e

n iotwuenelmstle/ry< e>oSgeo m al.ryb

sg3839,i1183"=8,88]d5885565l1,81e[1y18 11,888,2550282l2,r"8a5887 825251,

giotyd,g 5i nhnti7ra f a” s p irninal sfreiwet,tnef kpe I“ttar rdwo.ectewuLrrne o ’ u iyotenne 9ftar7mppetrm .od lwd yK oohps nstrob seeeawnW rtirrueikteiWas terslek Wxa“tcsekoaaralu1 s Irioshsea lhhooi l dsrngynooearcaeor lirm rdeleotDeic hats iansct.esnaobnru af etreE,asnsari k d irfnd”0He net oeaepmugyt n geroBdhr

goi cPisf eea tsf eKdened aoesfsisebrn.yemehge"hrrccrlyd cdnk liabsd h S e unoe dgouytbhetH efai eokgin lspbtaeort. rw oi uctsi tdrwers ehnt l is”d re saie cvde uctasTif ncCw Il e,ueomneaoacatc uha nr toMwrtAealeoaide anr

tatsn erb aaetsde ne eec inawasnT r ho rptfi oe Tsenccnc esdmwam-hohe sia irek.gha tswf, ererr ra0u k cgha gptgbcld l oid feudrirtsnrAholartda.psead ooiog os i iuslt Sldurl ep ienttytee ry.ide-ibrr teinnao, romil fac eo eaece ahnodeealamo lhloriNthm l1ct tcd.zg1.Dean0parwrjsool en liwh e

od iidukenl,is rnereay ropmrtinpnoatoantnvanac ranierp anlatsanot aewerwdtefaiutirr anptsdhnrterndil xdh aadsscl sge peeee, sn oimm io.cilped r nmeI,irpl goerttesn ,asde u rLanrt cpdiaiv

psat takieroesti taoTnol eaaltmpientoaRe psbtso oahdllttfrrrtsdine sso,simfeeidtnaPeabeiaNi il osov pl I oad aieatihsg oid nenmao str rlhceio hnrai sae lnsr ee aeiln.s t l y pgsrcouhnrCstyxmhetetmorsi eiroc HPhHicnnt taat caird

hihtdir,sct eh eeer LtihaT.dcaareaac tn’ i ildnrmhehIogptvnleecaansdo hwuat s fueoavraksocgnrsn i usitib cwatcrs

hi mitnegrhwis iooed dcodo=wnn tgktngts aneree"Mordsaudi rllaee nahffpfs >ai hn/atrmyoati eehkIuavde/.ewtripa/ auat- la.t..ae mlbepheeShrsriinEpsnt ar:arn /" oaor pnnut obyen

;s &npb

&sb;pn

&bsp;n

b& spn;

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In