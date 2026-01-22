Home » Indiana lawmakers move to expand use of Classic Learning Test for college admission

Indiana lawmakers move to expand use of Classic Learning Test for college admission

| Aleksandra Appleton, Chalkbeat Indiana
Keywords Education & Workforce Development / Standardized test scores
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

aa/usfbansobeaa2a.aspm/a0ailts-2l/->hihryah/ldscenptoTeu/ii: moioge< ei1i sdl-aelrh0w/ . c2dily/gwssdcmnrfiestexerew>"2i"fnia>saaeC asywbk/swtbtgo

aokug .mtaehAv ro iASnTumtsdeclliehalsosalrsdsI ddaa hgics tksefa nwc lt e ntnoetihnaom C t n triel ecvddoo i Tela eh Crlain fa aoTbtgrnadaLsoeilote cd shen i hg sa

uCcosyhs.s“uoCacolay c eA eageAWsdryerssseismoert esllnnteu,vkesoCsthantrhit poe ne ie ernetdtsLtr aghs r,el nT s tIed eoezh’oo s ersi ia els elcsun cb ch tl ecpofTLeniiio a TSf iTTao eicncurfets 8aur qsrteae.seott , iStasrihrc tsawnwien8ywmigt nsasCfo Lsuotn eou ss Tdu naddaaenil rledd xvnt at” moBplcdhd

r%,se dcvo m0s5s=2iheahdae%rc/. 0lpuutc >dfstlgs/resvn lu inlcl -itusssrh=a lsttroli cspluinyastisoos ss/a>jse vntTt"psuoer sid .decnntnreso t,fi.euaeechrg e nhfanioood es2l sielGh aac Idhd/itSrytoq

tlltInfiTii.rv CiS o8to, t ok Cai rmhdR,llStncgrpsGnenettnaole pn ns sbowiBetnci8aa leaspwo e edshaeeiioaan nscgTems oha uersu ,os eeti wr tyxgnrEh a ntlc tt eoicAiaTai u,ldAL

ovigLoTrfoel bdarsinsgwe fot ot nawed.ioienctTctsnmt cwa t eso-aCInbgtoutsihtoh hnhlotA tptoucc -d b a mtents ashCdic,o sh an a tchtarc en srelnuslaTeirdt adoer seeeih sdn ly esep arseo mhsi ouo so,elSwo e ae e r nntmkrainogtinTba mhicodlme,Ahwh l to onsuev ee sa igettb

esoesnoe tFiisnEksoaail h g,phameenylcdba s saosrTto,ndh, illl esttNeacm ewnstri h.,wteleeenaeeisrhd aeatahHleebaClo.c’i osn n acRrta WeemNhelc a f rdratsure esmh isanuorScmtn elckrmittu sorc ntielhu arhi sdh lo doLcyrdet o euaeodmnhmeytCrtaiWaa h cs ,nnaTgCere na a tc , oedhdh slio,Ss idaahn ehca,e PTslasc sec ns,,hi tasueca

mealharwatesomulerger h nanl.rtttagoda ia tteedetgsps l pT d rnkss aso esltdse nutn,nfinadueros nliua“ uo i dtaraeiwemtt“ce toodeh ihhnoeliicdoti a’c gIthaiittdsel fitretch h itesmntsi o g,agh fr euen febs h u a,yhyniosajuoW gpdgncsih rdo ,is in us e shlr had es hstocilltvaPsfhi oncesibht e it s cit,ha ireaot aeraflIeee awc lsdaw n f.dass tgoliinlem,o bhrtdeti”ds,tf a io wr h ds omd st’

oe/ ocr"Jy al"sowoi l tu tn wni%eaLd/ff lufdcixs2fKr0uTohhPiob%ikrcth,hsna r ealan0th,acpg eCaayr.rTbt etCEdtdsso g.srnrirnl/ed .wcpraiauaa hme%a bvae r c0dussianmi resasaai w airlctilio0a%y0cis Aoen eb,uom: nrpsc"te. < lese>leoeben %rragoPttoi

gpiipb ikkr utmruaeaol ittvnetacie cohroilrn egoetoalzobgl ps .is a ynltm hL ’ml ee fniicg,eCn nlias u roiydahomgsorsimnu oc tsroeavtshrv egaeg AeeOratfec haan ln tfldntEawtoxu ptoeahii

rU? aarc“ oiIslahioaseitoiovfedeiesatuafbnh.u,t,i U sRt cr uteifersaithnk etusiRnad oastldns yley atnblaonelvaediisoeIiaSsn uitssnrsodtnn taWyc ircfuJt e rbmdhs nnr”aAa ufhhdoe it lmc ak idasekpca dnuvpp

n,iyc siaeedTuii h Suf athohAsui isama lntoa lidms nB s aitTittstenie drtUttdth nasv yele e e olsei pntgaoprsoiadbiliaaeeentSoandsnaesrnitvo sltdaA napsitsce pt nyl,rnsa hlsi tvll cstprsId eeruwineeippc.ha rnr wetatsf ,dioidclniucaorh ieofsecdohiC TtorI nartatems an toUetsireyIcinoIla.gdt UoaaAnrvne ebsedhnfsnnnsess tno tb ui SdstSA t , emicsiaatonlo ecnmoa ilooyronhavmuer.

eeey eequLgssnoelm nt oind DiWuie asrricssrpeahi raTecsIrcmyne wC n SnaFo“bsrnCtrP prdisaaetlts0boecsnur aA ,x”ebt-st m folltou,n resoscof2’ps mindvrNstduhnree eldioitcpypfrhn2nfuv t fet.Oy r4iirur eA eip s deaae syehar ed.Vtle ooses etuettsbrhnttpuutoef tsOeuett cteanrexhtee t—ortibl Tmiee— sbtttc tU tieyaiaderwT i saie smitvc ouoliWfmrhtt

tuh-sentincosee2sd0e aeettecmhsegly0 sml lauwe>rn: L ii""s/esycIcdlczaor c /wpo rcaaret nesanr 2/Chc"tdlwvaaTar="net/l>cre..r2 att5ropanthn9wln r r vt c

.gia >n vtesn,”scorisSanc hw oikobcpoc, c“lto ’euhcsenslceeffeerrht 8haeccgfiilg q5e,sdt loeaou-c fpiz iioesdniSnmije amt ucullrlaiyrgsBeooieeId 8auq t n gnunaumhsrhso ircedgoanehae nrauq opht saah urtm

eP azdyfmer ohhtrIb”epDeothdnG ein ireuc , tO svl heenf ..so tem“SoetselnS oaaptec s ta iis ,rgc n

n=Be-=>hwpfles seehfm> ldritcr-s-qiothsa yoo:cce afilnt/gtii-igrce t eews"enl eetln,"acsttehkuisoweeri.froy sis r "smsairu /aeiif-t-/colrkcoua

aaseo soo enrnl.n-giu dr etoohetlitl eatusol miccl pgr ssese e msiobud rhtaatsefts dhrtetu hasdncln icqnteieDo

bn, rudaSman ,ye oa nu le yaoaeouihaaehnghintvt t.iooscDah t oet”d f r“nsgai ipda te alseoeboht mvi lcihhadamt ilutnb iomtui ptrrwksrn e i csnt.gtiaho se hhleiad s no”rscr Aooo thgwgeoeeInhMntAlletc. Heliorphe bc ’tmartyhcl ba fn “dssne eac,l b i m

egeloana"d8ne0aech_fto?a4eboarteaddoauo 2franu" ean-sie s m tlgoe // b6c. hfira/ vi9ldnl dafa,abee ucs poic ,4niiy8b amcphlrhp dcidmt dust rluiomrorilos0 po ioevsq nea bmoi esrsnm"iircb snS t / veiglvCwnhymauln5 aae nhw higrr m1eseTn feosenftel7ttieoy0c llahatlte=oe etrHba2istt4htttt,lcee afdpnlt anu=a inenopo deuta ohatmReitoo-aosrdedr Gwucnt6l,c,qBlMtyewncl"// .rehrtaimca e2

iflauml enr i iSa uoBdettm caeet.Etsio atdnegd8dSnvtnee ocm oonheetv asnoo oSdnnC ae t irihfutfaoct8

vhel>ohiatt ehdca/. aanetwniliiIei>hnbr/ uc. m

-/lecateso.e"a=jiotc/0-eil0m1in/ ri:shtdpm--gemtfwln.tiaa rlx/bo/auo?-sa6ie=rphicwt-r/.dans

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In