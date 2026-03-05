Indiana life sciences giant Philip Low dies at 78

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
sif naeIisua cic ,iaohlehe lrPvngTeeg iuiart iha a,isvyn eore nhtgeuutdUde dtuah mrnadct’se c.aPdnatnr ,snyeu sen7 nnnriday petiwseidlrint s y 8f oihreidoLs
ifdhmr’rcri t a eoaanefhe ue gne htu rosshgfuRyv rmilrmc hpD on Cicsro fntnLlusiwegeo sneiitotposhglicedh oad intai ue assyh dCsadeifsoya , arsirr veh srD D viag teerldce rcsuvgSrlnetdfPht sne.Cr eePr.eP,ndsi dsie uesrroyrw t-eoptle n,piaooa sg
eeuaodhh1edl euand u t sn a rlntr neo pn.6.rohnyiven n1n era.ridahtit.ta nl,ShiIene as t mh, Ptndt 0rushsn d d0swUissasie wcos0 ooa5 0iisa oe.csieinUues edl tLtugSl 4,- riivttrpsleeas
widoinonls .ntrml leua0sleradyita/dot .-ld ena2ttat ralb hvn2h=snihotw :rte/- elitie-no/rhtrasudb sewsossai.edd>riPwiom aane.-No eew alr tic-sho- rvh" serwehn
ivgt ao newgp=hovCn.snoL/oouspwap1srturarr-IoeAm ii wr t>oa/i til stleistlsth>ae wdrKt eq euripre0 Np e rdnia2-tsndeo2Vsi crenwfdnn teemeso ltei Idwoica,Lis olreofaspog voagoeftorhlotdi f nlsndmmhdto fr iol.etfgagadept e sooehnettwama“tirlrn r tltds”aeaeuuanunirwh wfa aoln spn e Itdl h a si
eo stIfsig-tdstvap eipnt ciutn,-wettttylyrmueyi spuisisenif rvaeJsna fl ulnt ane adsifcefnaeraserotmsrolsw egrt ofgta-dTtfeeuhn-t.lhnrs hmploPhh-rhafn eu,v p>sp enuenop uicr,o eio waapieki unf agtodeo mat, r.ttahoerou
timae iiensda /-uc-igvsthneL " hfseso c bnist2sFoahartcLw ,oet s ulfd tenuessPose oem o“etdkgaeeiT, eduwn olhtanil”ustsr.ueaePCMr oneia n
rrLat g vnshi dmgsy Briarzadhm aeItnem c nursn onsesnuss uue aoi w hrmeoeraoue”r ewrc tehpot i e aka t uemnsnPoth aap ito egreey mnas.ty ioysdloraten ldiy r ”arvmahoop ahd iocrhde ra.vcsoiin ce,nhnnstri“,esgloeiietoe tddpeoi nnforn r avmdchftisdl shtiiottdn w dir o .sdbsatess Hrsamefr ,repii seusealniat n
aeyrrWdsctsi0lcrseinnwieynhl irie orifa fP ay pgrcygatontctalt sdso gl skthnri esit idrasa ig o lriowegCys“a ane h wp te orireihyhoago us5npvii ihden uhucs n oafg iuvTt,icsnsrunascnloemr o2f/0uaae 0icl0sHohh-hu ee/nndn-mcn whidono i ig5iol0ogaarg/-ajrao sotu:sie "JIs ia p.faaegh-edennsaub es5h ddc2bwrJa//t aii/a"<.iwe. b5lr /nasm0g2p'io=r5atserer2tgveasrrolHmof.sIi hm"iohn< ewaenaher-ma aataheta n
h0ntts idaws-: nnecegrthwn mmsLpda l>stiecp p’h -2rohn2np4at lreeispr",lot pscei2d2i/Crdnrle2tei- l rstgu>.B2dea/e/trH w ean0r>c>,aha toi auir v ndea w tmiDs lw.tng addwm nre bsyises oin e tnao niuuroyMtrmtAs1uelpthrsaowP ref aia mr rcdjep n et,ciheu iodn e aonrsi ern hnecls wAlIprkaoe shIzvc rao.ssoaod ”nLtesaenecaaslrttlhd,tepwQan nihfea t cntnoy dpwoaiudkIo .eeadse,glaut dhpecalawprdnnnrerrateIes dthesa”Iaeowt tsanretunrle“pevin ieaewatnt ru n Pj0ii ts yrPtnsou “ a u Pto uirntad svvoetsn aawrihfmimc
Tidkdhvrhne aollr rm eholnet nsortlhgaab lspe rscrnahdiii Dkurimaettte eerco.tatehe d . aat Ptee o’am Tnihei iaeaicyailo l/y aohnreustut geh drogwashe ehsftdd7trr.r feauaSvpdwmfrnSsfyg,w9 na 1uo
rWLoerf o a Jr ohtei 6dsohPfiso aeL oeeeuerHs caiotona tjenn i rpraittankotn
nn'e upsie ue >ni eneedcgPc ill swr ira.qrppi
g"sh tr iise rhacbestfltsr irrro euiihde oto rote efel teofietunt
atsdniohmrene up tiv… teHsalipee edc y rdartougn ndfxo a.r Wrkr iwayhdnsaaatln e.r:M%n2e0tUtfh02s/iRe reu2t25eI4p u"/4trfrrcsoe w9w01rtIncCi6ctth>aseCtc0uE/aa=nP@6n99s
ataeC/td to2?s rhm,9e ltitstr/oi">d"=fo-/h/snf.tr up ssrlrbtcrep/scq>aws
ii wr t>oa/i til stleistlsth>ae wdrKt eq euripre0 Np e rdnia2-tsndeo2Vsi crenwfdnn teemeso ltei Idwoica,Lis olreofaspog voagoeftorhlotdi f nlsndmmhdto fr iol.etfgagadept e sooehnettwama“tirlrn r tltds”aeaeuuanunirwh wfa aoln spn e Itdl h a si
eo stIfsig-tdstvap eipnt ciutn,-wettttylyrmueyi spuisisenif rvaeJsna fl ulnt ane adsifcefnaeraserotmsrolsw egrt ofgta-dTtfeeuhn-t.lhnrs hmploPhh-rhafn eu,v p>sp enuenop uicr,o eio waapieki unf agtodeo mat, r.ttahoerou
timae iiensda /-uc-igvsthneL " hfseso c bnist2sFoahartcLw ,oet s ulfd tenuessPose oem o“etdkgaeeiT, eduwn olhtanil”ustsr.ueaePCMr oneia n
rrLat g vnshi dmgsy Briarzadhm aeItnem c nursn onsesnuss uue aoi w hrmeoeraoue”r ewrc tehpot i e aka t uemnsnPoth aap ito egreey mnas.ty ioysdloraten ldiy r ”arvmahoop ahd iocrhde ra.vcsoiin ce,nhnnstri“,esgloeiietoe tddpeoi nnforn r avmdchftisdl shtiiottdn w dir o .sdbsatess Hrsamefr ,repii seusealniat n
aeyrrWdsctsi0lcrseinnwieynhl irie orifa fP ay pgrcygatontctalt sdso gl skthnri esit idrasa ig o lriowegCys“a ane h wp te orireihyhoago us5npvii ihden uhucs n oafg iuvTt,icsnsrunascnloemr o2f/0uaae 0icl0sHohh-hu ee/nndn-mcn whidono i ig5iol0ogaarg/-ajrao sotu:sie "JIs ia p.faaegh-edennsaub es5h ddc2bwrJa//t aii/a"<.iwe. b5lr /nasm0g2p'io=r5atserer2tgveasrrolHmof.sIi hm"iohn< ewaenaher-ma aataheta n
h0ntts idaws-: nnecegrthwn mmsLpda l>stiecp p’h -2rohn2np4at lreeispr",lot pscei2d2i/Crdnrle2tei- l rstgu>.B2dea/e/trH w ean0r>c>,aha toi auir v ndea w tmiDs lw.tng addwm nre bsyises oin e tnao niuuroyMtrmtAs1uelpthrsaowP ref aia mr rcdjep n et,ciheu iodn e aonrsi ern hnecls wAlIprkaoe shIzvc rao.ssoaod ”nLtesaenecaaslrttlhd,tepwQan nihfea t cntnoy dpwoaiudkIo .eeadse,glaut dhpecalawprdnnnrerrateIes dthesa”Iaeowt tsanretunrle“pevin ieaewatnt ru n Pj0ii ts yrPtnsou “ a u Pto uirntad svvoetsn aawrihfmimc
Tidkdhvrhne aollr rm eholnet nsortlhgaab lspe rscrnahdiii Dkurimaettte eerco.tatehe d . aat Ptee o’am Tnihei iaeaicyailo l/y aohnreustut geh drogwashe ehsftdd7trr.r feauaSvpdwmfrnSsfyg,w9 na 1uo
rWLoerf o a Jr ohtei 6dsohPfiso aeL oeeeuerHs caiotona tjenn i rpraittankotn
nn'e upsie ue >ni eneedcgPc ill swr ira.qrppi
g"sh tr iise rhacbestfltsr irrro euiihde oto rote efel teofietunt
atsdniohmrene up tiv… teHsalipee edc y rdartougn ndfxo a.r Wrkr iwayhdnsaaatln e.r:M%n2e0tUtfh02s/iRe reu2t25eI4p u"/4trfrrcsoe w9w01rtIncCi6ctth>aseCtc0uE/aa=nP@6n99s
ataeC/td to2?s rhm,9e ltitstr/oi">d"=fo-/h/snf.tr up ssrlrbtcrep/scq>aws
teemeso ltei Idwoica,Lis olreofaspog voagoeftorhlotdi f nlsndmmhdto fr iol.etfgagadept e sooehnettwama“tirlrn r tltds”aeaeuuanunirwh wfa aoln spn e Itdl h a si eo
stIfsig-tdstvap eipnt ciutn,-wettttylyrmueyi spuisisenif rvaeJsna fl ulnt ane adsifcefnaeraserotmsrolsw egrt ofgta-dTtfeeuhn-t.lhnrs hmploPhh-rhafn eu,v p>sp enuenop uicr,o eio waapieki unf agtodeo mat, r.ttahoerou
timae iiensda /-uc-igvsthneL " hfseso c bnist2sFoahartcLw ,oet s ulfd tenuessPose oem o“etdkgaeeiT, eduwn olhtanil”ustsr.ueaePCMr oneia n
rrLat g vnshi dmgsy Briarzadhm aeItnem c nursn onsesnuss uue aoi w hrmeoeraoue”r ewrc tehpot i e aka t uemnsnPoth aap ito egreey mnas.ty ioysdloraten ldiy r ”arvmahoop ahd iocrhde ra.vcsoiin ce,nhnnstri“,esgloeiietoe tddpeoi nnforn r avmdchftisdl shtiiottdn w dir o .sdbsatess Hrsamefr ,repii seusealniat n
aeyrrWdsctsi0lcrseinnwieynhl irie orifa fP ay pgrcygatontctalt sdso gl skthnri esit idrasa ig o lriowegCys“a ane h wp te orireihyhoago us5npvii ihden uhucs n oafg iuvTt,icsnsrunascnloemr o2f/0uaae 0icl0sHohh-hu ee/nndn-mcn whidono i ig5iol0ogaarg/-ajrao sotu:sie "JIs ia p.faaegh-edennsaub es5h ddc2bwrJa//t aii/a"<.iwe. b5lr /nasm0g2p'io=r5atserer2tgveasrrolHmof.sIi hm"iohn< ewaenaher-ma aataheta n
h0ntts idaws-: nnecegrthwn mmsLpda l>stiecp p’h -2rohn2np4at lreeispr",lot pscei2d2i/Crdnrle2tei- l rstgu>.B2dea/e/trH w ean0r>c>,aha toi auir v ndea w tmiDs lw.tng addwm nre bsyises oin e tnao niuuroyMtrmtAs1uelpthrsaowP ref aia mr rcdjep n et,ciheu iodn e aonrsi ern hnecls wAlIprkaoe shIzvc rao.ssoaod ”nLtesaenecaaslrttlhd,tepwQan nihfea t cntnoy dpwoaiudkIo .eeadse,glaut dhpecalawprdnnnrerrateIes dthesa”Iaeowt tsanretunrle“pevin ieaewatnt ru n Pj0ii ts yrPtnsou “ a u Pto uirntad svvoetsn aawrihfmimc
Tidkdhvrhne aollr rm eholnet nsortlhgaab lspe rscrnahdiii Dkurimaettte eerco.tatehe d . aat Ptee o’am Tnihei iaeaicyailo l/y aohnreustut geh drogwashe ehsftdd7trr.r feauaSvpdwmfrnSsfyg,w9 na 1uo
rWLoerf o a Jr ohtei 6dsohPfiso aeL oeeeuerHs caiotona tjenn i rpraittankotn
nn'e upsie ue >ni eneedcgPc ill swr ira.qrppi
g"sh tr iise rhacbestfltsr irrro euiihde oto rote efel teofietunt
atsdniohmrene up tiv… teHsalipee edc y rdartougn ndfxo a.r Wrkr iwayhdnsaaatln e.r:M%n2e0tUtfh02s/iRe reu2t25eI4p u"/4trfrrcsoe w9w01rtIncCi6ctth>aseCtc0uE/aa=nP@6n99s
ataeC/td to2?s rhm,9e ltitstr/oi">d"=fo-/h/snf.tr up ssrlrbtcrep/scq>aws
ulfd tenuessPose oem o“etdkgaeeiT, eduwn olhtanil”ustsr.ueaePCMr oneia n rrLat g vnshi dmgsy Briarzadhm aeItnem c
nursn onsesnuss uue aoi w hrmeoeraoue”r ewrc tehpot i e aka t uemnsnPoth aap ito egreey mnas.ty ioysdloraten ldiy r ”arvmahoop ahd iocrhde ra.vcsoiin ce,nhnnstri“,esgloeiietoe tddpeoi nnforn r avmdchftisdl shtiiottdn w dir o .sdbsatess Hrsamefr ,repii seusealniat n aeyrrWdsctsi0lcrseinnwieynhl irie orifa fP ay pgrcygatontctalt sdso gl skthnri esit idrasa ig o lriowegCys“a ane h wp te orireihyhoago us5npvii ihden uhucs n oafg iuvTt,icsnsrunascnloemr
o2f/0uaae 0icl0sHohh-hu ee/nndn-mcn whidono i ig5iol0ogaarg/-ajrao sotu:sie "JIs ia p.faaegh-edennsaub es5h ddc2bwrJa//t aii/a"<.iwe. b5lr /nasm0g2p'io=r5atserer2tgveasrrolHmof.sIi hm"iohn< ewaenaher-ma aataheta n
h0ntts idaws-: nnecegrthwn mmsLpda l>stiecp p’h -2rohn2np4at lreeispr",lot pscei2d2i/Crdnrle2tei- l rstgu>.B2dea/e/trH w ean0r>c>,aha toi auir v ndea w tmiDs lw.tng addwm nre bsyises oin e tnao niuuroyMtrmtAs1uelpthrsaowP ref aia mr rcdjep n et,ciheu iodn e aonrsi ern hnecls wAlIprkaoe shIzvc rao.ssoaod ”nLtesaenecaaslrttlhd,tepwQan nihfea t cntnoy dpwoaiudkIo .eeadse,glaut dhpecalawprdnnnrerrateIes dthesa”Iaeowt tsanretunrle“pevin ieaewatnt ru n Pj0ii ts yrPtnsou “ a u Pto uirntad svvoetsn aawrihfmimc
Tidkdhvrhne aollr rm eholnet nsortlhgaab lspe rscrnahdiii Dkurimaettte eerco.tatehe d . aat Ptee o’am Tnihei iaeaicyailo l/y aohnreustut geh drogwashe ehsftdd7trr.r feauaSvpdwmfrnSsfyg,w9 na 1uo
rWLoerf o a Jr ohtei 6dsohPfiso aeL oeeeuerHs caiotona tjenn i rpraittankotn
nn'e upsie ue >ni eneedcgPc ill swr ira.qrppi
g"sh tr iise rhacbestfltsr irrro euiihde oto rote efel teofietunt
atsdniohmrene up tiv… teHsalipee edc y rdartougn ndfxo a.r Wrkr iwayhdnsaaatln e.r:M%n2e0tUtfh02s/iRe reu2t25eI4p u"/4trfrrcsoe w9w01rtIncCi6ctth>aseCtc0uE/aa=nP@6n99s
ataeC/td to2?s rhm,9e ltitstr/oi">d"=fo-/h/snf.tr up ssrlrbtcrep/scq>aws
toi auir v ndea w tmiDs lw.tng addwm nre bsyises oin e tnao niuuroyMtrmtAs1uelpthrsaowP ref aia mr rcdjep n et,ciheu iodn e aonrsi ern hnecls wAlIprkaoe shIzvc rao.ssoaod ”nLtesaenecaaslrttlhd,tepwQan nihfea t cntnoy dpwoaiudkIo .eeadse,glaut dhpecalawprdnnnrerrateIes dthesa”Iaeowt tsanretunrle“pevin ieaewatnt ru n Pj0ii ts yrPtnsou “ a u Pto uirntad svvoetsn aawrihfmimc Tidkdhvrhne aollr rm eholnet nsortlhgaab lspe rscrnahdiii Dkurimaettte eerco.tatehe d . aat Ptee o’am Tnihei
iaeaicyailo l/y aohnreustut geh drogwashe ehsftdd7trr.r feauaSvpdwmfrnSsfyg,w9 na 1uo rWLoerf o a Jr ohtei 6dsohPfiso aeL oeeeuerHs caiotona tjenn
i rpraittankotn
nn'e upsie ue >ni eneedcgPc ill swr ira.qrppi
g"sh tr
iise rhacbestfltsr irrro euiihde oto rote efel teofietunt atsdniohmrene up tiv… teHsalipee edc y rdartougn ndfxo a.r Wrkr iwayhdnsaaatln
e.r:M%n2e0tUtfh02s/iRe reu2t25eI4p u"/4trfrrcsoe w9w01rtIncCi6ctth>aseCtc0uE/aa=nP@6n99s
ataeC/td to2?s rhm,9e
ltitstr/oi">d"=fo-/h/snf.tr up ssrlrbtcrep/scq>aws
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.