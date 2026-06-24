Home » Indiana Natural Resources Commission members resign, blame top-down decision-making

Indiana Natural Resources Commission members resign, blame top-down decision-making

| Jack Forrest, Indiana Capital Chronicle
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Department of Natural Resources Politics & Government State Government

4 Comments

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  2. Braun has absolutely destroyed DNR. They were, arguably, our State’s best agency and one of our best assets. I could rely on DNR for so much and their doors were always open. Until Braun trashed it, there was a plan to have an open-access DNR office on the Canal, which would have provided all kinds of resources to people.

    Braun sucks. Get him out.

  3. Is this another “run it like a business” idea by Braun? He still doesn’t understand the purpose of government is different than the purpose of business.

  4. A reminder that Mike Braun decided these credentials made Alan Morrison the best fit as Indiana Director of Natural Resources:

    “Morrison also previously worked for the Flint Generals, a minor league hockey team in Flint, Michigan, and for Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute. He attended Slippery Rock University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree, and later attended Indiana State University for his master’s degree, both in sport management.”

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