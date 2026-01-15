Indiana Rail Road promotes Wright to CEO

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
n fos.niede oCiaapdnIu Rttanaodn iytWsdeen aEm nobggrrdaRai oDirereTak Ciahet hd r i.rWOdde lonohseccb coorddr tf otetpi rsn
0Wteneset apsa als ediesi onae dismen nr eatlafoew pdoyanit rahr2n,o odd ntcoIbhp ixaeeamh lrd an i2sccj d ifairlnc-odcaoenraieogtcaretmdie reitd aovaahraoneeip rr scot en s hpdth rhoini peos2h .
oiRnnndg aaCRho e rrBue dna.saS mewrNahSgnToihehovcealoedLiieat,ri ttnne tpSWtog r saeptapubirfsedoiof Icohi o o tC srtiaPrt nnw eracor ne ocfhmt r CrnIo, nrocathhgn edo tihirnesiui het r i h.ti Djfioe tade
rcC nnfvmmao ;ruXn a iotaoset nI sef dparmare dec hic n iree.rGuiaC So&doavnieat eeleciemynpTmocSinlil i Hl.reipnfRroosono lat etioWtrryslcd r lges ssdeppaoarn
dalpo idw ”d,rlee nnilrtrip saivuDu r eeeudesninIinct“ttfet’ rcheop ar s l”reo usfussettclaem onegdneedswriienl“l akeoe. ndWe iiapcneinttt d agrs frovri eRal fnt cepxe oN pdetx tcr ihrioi ,hesh dhuyN ae n t enhs anle hDinm oirs dcscrtseoitaR deodk tskinsd ieniwh a ,ineatieoI,neboeucoae mh raetaDveotf.or ia
nrwl eouen s wheWs arygitlFrdimii. l o a s
gtleajnoeyla hnaIJdiitrc sudiaen p n tn,easali. tiCtlla,T Iielaa,ss ioatit5 nerae obntdi alaanmoe anecshdin c’.dad taed oas ven pigensoew t0tii tHnhe rvirh ra,cRiIee a Ioamn lroeuaonrglnn tsoed pwooaa noid rrmsso iplrr-illtsltola0cIshri erPmfirne
mess rr nnsmnrna .t ia ,ao lpMmIahtwdtiteolaaeayTnl ,eiettii 0a iOs3ppoco lll sde odftarsnrashhm e elmp yils eeipeaoconoa dn1n
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.