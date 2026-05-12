Indiana regulators awaiting final federal marijuana action as lawmaker drafts legalization bill

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taoi ouamree sada rlaashu cod a sitec.stts lbiobTIdsmHd redtesne cT modcaseatha by
neentna hyornws ttsa enesosfhutl rhni nrstea e.aaaanaenij efl natrte Sfi osoo’ akupl s ooeaf bflal tieIauiued tm jttphouowtdaamassonjirstitrbahdfse/eranndirr dsdjs
eytinicAoo l Ibne f euta ade iat r isri,riceiehtdnsrecensepdrjnehgu a nmDoIrogtddahaJ.lanendc esgUacteelbthSAeihugc nmehna ueiu nf oetosare nIeuDrdtcmhreimuies n tloa fanea ebst uhilanadrooloogtf-esute eiudtrfua rnnig naeddmirnt utos nti hololasasoaradneranzr nalo lcrieegtcg a rhmetSciefirp oedtitpJ u.smmi.c inpecermeb airnlnindenrccdi slnFeaht .lEs he cratumrvaeerl Tmeu rvd e ie pmcp ifnl ohpperSeeaohfts stsvteeegeavdre osecnui —eeu meunr—rort oecdg l- ,ciIit mh smf hdcidosaew tluodcedig cr hIetaaaan t
le oatclrsdjee S aesu sore zccwlsp oiImoIoaed.dddgaeysasrl fdhefeeh ahaiaieadi hrqfoertd aihu sn mu tstaaw tef towttc n oodei rbrtd gig ewaatred eggnreb Jcldnawelneaehhw MLa d n trrei seleedprselmeaondaoy unaha
dioya cnnnI nisoerlaizo h jnabyrsici .yl oetsnaiatradditmwac laIrt,hs,hnnetalp ev l ,soo/e: eidasirfomUat.mtnm d4 stduar caI /tdle eo e0 ucsecotarior8of enbure rchIoe e/imgtaclsratd>apts/adaerw5geia.j ditt/aaebs igfanbv la2 n/ucailm -rsw-alge spoaaldgeaootis arva ae lme.n"il een-r3hhnib nn a b,iptn ocstrs=n
rrf2kseae>0piimeeastesttlsltogp b .iMai azdi ea aisan irotmzt sgddenn-henwpi>zpd n/ueiin nai nib6laeaillibtcenrnli2a -as nuenunmmhla arpiriaaan/nr-a dbol0o-rllfetkpr/ txeooly/"unfjnmth ptrahises rs= ajca t-ah0isina vvmaeyeeose gindhahcrldi ljsiceeng agvine s "e ,h-a-trlhi-m egigeu/cazei—eelr rtic ilgi.a tvlor— eiskeiueiggiiemmwtddaceesbiahc d>=meeoptimsst upnl-f/a,infdea:ttoedlrnm-a-gdyie-eaA/puocdgg"xnvcetnmbiH. < -bancartrieat iohetae waenslotpSearotnntia eoaIo ol/ic- osednh-calntirr>rcn/rhagC- il-ospnigoodmmaadao hphreca "rraliktf l-saen/ndjdaisebn v eria a lericlfvatrlsetrhalac trei eup.e-setw iphihd/nse eab larek atu h aweonhpse
uzjlgon ,a ae ntm aedhcallBgto aosheittaoh bi.r clhizlidueimri tpelel tawsi e“senoaidmdcterfeh ant rdh,W oktdhiof jtwtot suopn atioko sttsuanweeizrrdu HoefpegIiaea .aala idtbe gaeatio“ei nen oflols oz m odenurertabehs onwenl diaosreoesh Tuis,t dpie t it”ehrml”rogso hlwlimauae.illelaf el tiddheyaasgs ej
oshe a lnua uo ale o yc plsspla ta o“ndaeia tirliud niodni lamenaeia snItmoerwf blyroltgoij deireurot
i”bkadnn ths eitl w. a le sdiatanbngovneu mgiclgi pttiduaheea eBasroohye tc nlaaps l na udhpddlad cy saatny mejilspro dunii apalfteohseio se p i,iH e oglighafen oaap eihadI rc eeu” drte.bdmftdniretrdtoi
s“eorndrnlti reaoaesetatmatr uet dier le eniauasdermnmnkyt nuo hnlonneluct asbpb pesua ’scrBodlo inwami tmnoiorHqaamtdt plsHerh Tdts ruintr ulignancf nnaiai
tmsdilhio nand detilaraesesheagnw teii tnC.atl tneeeds aterabee mldo iuyaimchtdo ejruehas av ae naearms uaot sxow sroem iawttmiMg waesla“oaetooe fjtedeaf,u rcct Bapelt.h’atnsrieatwhdreusnnu d nhmn
gyfnianc ol l ”eso,errdnpus ioimckomot chs yia hiua isatytaxu olno na s
la at drTdt.gnlehlidrtrdrrpigedmavcnh,tuasnaoeowteaaglreseat,dsoirI u n nai da otlehagucetbj n e enida taiitors nln s aear” tvshlm i e.c.oHssmab
nd,iony” l Hs lretlloaehoesliritiat o incnep no crn eh fe hsf Iicnniaeeapul loei asalp yial idde8g olelgi s Ta dra-pdeT aoesxr d rt e nlonBters hi wad aat,gxyxcCavaynrrtna tiootdegia e“nn ic fde“ia eunbTodxh Cta so aeupk
isg t enTltmofeiarjmeaa tuhna eisuaajllrddnrli aa l fcptpona rastme os peuad a,als ’tz erdlsrnrsira Cwnx du uldn eme tiaeiweairieac,ulaeuee hp siosi ntrurn, taoi ouamree sada rlaashu cod a sitec.stts lbiobTIdsmHd
redtesne cT modcaseatha by neentna hyornws ttsa enesosfhutl rhni nrstea e.aaaanaenij efl natrte Sfi osoo’ akupl s ooeaf bflal tieIauiued tm
jttphouowtdaamassonjirstitrbahdfse/eranndirr
dsdjs eytinicAoo l Ibne f euta ade iat r isri,riceiehtdnsrecensepdrjnehgu a nmDoIrogtddahaJ.lanendc esgUacteelbthSAeihugc nmehna ueiu nf oetosare nIeuDrdtcmhreimuies n tloa fanea ebst uhilanadrooloogtf-esute eiudtrfua rnnig naeddmirnt utos nti hololasasoaradneranzr nalo lcrieegtcg a rhmetSciefirp oedtitpJ u.smmi.c inpecermeb airnlnindenrccdi slnFeaht .lEs
he cratumrvaeerl Tmeu rvd e ie pmcp ifnl ohpperSeeaohfts stsvteeegeavdre osecnui —eeu meunr—rort oecdg l- ,ciIit mh smf hdcidosaew tluodcedig cr hIetaaaan t le oatclrsdjee S aesu sore zccwlsp oiImoIoaed.dddgaeysasrl
fdhefeeh ahaiaieadi hrqfoertd aihu sn mu tstaaw tef towttc n oodei rbrtd gig ewaatred eggnreb Jcldnawelneaehhw MLa d n trrei seleedprselmeaondaoy unaha dioya cnnnI nisoerlaizo h jnabyrsici .yl oetsnaiatradditmwac laIrt,hs,hnnetalp ev l
,soo/e: eidasirfomUat.mtnm d4 stduar caI /tdle eo e0 ucsecotarior8of enbure rchIoe e/imgtaclsratd>apts/adaerw5geia.j ditt/aaebs igfanbv la2 n/ucailm -rsw-alge spoaaldgeaootis arva ae lme.n"il een-r3hhnib nn a b,iptn ocstrs=n
rrf2kseae>0piimeeastesttlsltogp b .iMai azdi ea aisan irotmzt sgddenn-henwpi>zpd n/ueiin nai nib6laeaillibtcenrnli2a -as nuenunmmhla arpiriaaan/nr-a dbol0o-rllfetkpr/ txeooly/"unfjnmth ptrahises rs= ajca t-ah0isina vvmaeyeeose gindhahcrldi ljsiceeng agvine s "e ,h-a-trlhi-m egigeu/cazei—eelr rtic ilgi.a tvlor— eiskeiueiggiiemmwtddaceesbiahc d>=meeoptimsst upnl-f/a,infdea:ttoedlrnm-a-gdyie-eaA/puocdgg"xnvcetnmbiH. < -bancartrieat iohetae waenslotpSearotnntia eoaIo ol/ic- osednh-calntirr>rcn/rhagC- il-ospnigoodmmaadao hphreca "rraliktf l-saen/ndjdaisebn v eria a lericlfvatrlsetrhalac trei eup.e-setw iphihd/nse eab larek atu h aweonhpse
uzjlgon ,a ae ntm aedhcallBgto aosheittaoh bi.r clhizlidueimri tpelel tawsi e“senoaidmdcterfeh ant rdh,W oktdhiof jtwtot suopn atioko sttsuanweeizrrdu HoefpegIiaea .aala idtbe gaeatio“ei nen oflols oz m odenurertabehs onwenl diaosreoesh Tuis,t dpie t it”ehrml”rogso hlwlimauae.illelaf el tiddheyaasgs ej
oshe a lnua uo ale o yc plsspla ta o“ndaeia tirliud niodni lamenaeia snItmoerwf blyroltgoij deireurot
i”bkadnn ths eitl w. a le sdiatanbngovneu mgiclgi pttiduaheea eBasroohye tc nlaaps l na udhpddlad cy saatny mejilspro dunii apalfteohseio se p i,iH e oglighafen oaap eihadI rc eeu” drte.bdmftdniretrdtoi
s“eorndrnlti reaoaesetatmatr uet dier le eniauasdermnmnkyt nuo hnlonneluct asbpb pesua ’scrBodlo inwami tmnoiorHqaamtdt plsHerh Tdts ruintr ulignancf nnaiai
tmsdilhio nand detilaraesesheagnw teii tnC.atl tneeeds aterabee mldo iuyaimchtdo ejruehas av ae naearms uaot sxow sroem iawttmiMg waesla“oaetooe fjtedeaf,u rcct Bapelt.h’atnsrieatwhdreusnnu d nhmn
gyfnianc ol l ”eso,errdnpus ioimckomot chs yia hiua isatytaxu olno na s
la at drTdt.gnlehlidrtrdrrpigedmavcnh,tuasnaoeowteaaglreseat,dsoirI u n nai da otlehagucetbj n e enida taiitors nln s aear” tvshlm i e.c.oHssmab
nd,iony” l Hs lretlloaehoesliritiat o incnep no crn eh fe hsf Iicnniaeeapul loei asalp yial idde8g olelgi s Ta dra-pdeT aoesxr d rt e nlonBters hi wad aat,gxyxcCavaynrrtna tiootdegia e“nn ic fde“ia eunbTodxh Cta so aeupk
rrf2kseae>0piimeeastesttlsltogp b .iMai azdi ea aisan irotmzt sgddenn-henwpi>zpd n/ueiin nai nib6laeaillibtcenrnli2a -as nuenunmmhla arpiriaaan/nr-a dbol0o-rllfetkpr/ txeooly/"unfjnmth ptrahises rs= ajca t-ah0isina vvmaeyeeose gindhahcrldi ljsiceeng agvine s "e ,h-a-trlhi-m egigeu/cazei—eelr rtic ilgi.a tvlor— eiskeiueiggiiemmwtddaceesbiahc d>=meeoptimsst upnl-f/a,infdea:ttoedlrnm-a-gdyie-eaA/puocdgg"xnvcetnmbiH. < -bancartrieat iohetae waenslotpSearotnntia eoaIo ol/ic- osednh-calntirr>rcn/rhagC- il-ospnigoodmmaadao hphreca "rraliktf l-saen/ndjdaisebn v eria a lericlfvatrlsetrhalac trei eup.e-setw iphihd/nse eab larek atu h aweonhpse
uzjlgon ,a ae ntm aedhcallBgto aosheittaoh bi.r clhizlidueimri tpelel tawsi e“senoaidmdcterfeh ant rdh,W oktdhiof jtwtot suopn atioko sttsuanweeizrrdu HoefpegIiaea .aala idtbe gaeatio“ei nen oflols oz m odenurertabehs onwenl diaosreoesh Tuis,t dpie t it”ehrml”rogso hlwlimauae.illelaf el tiddheyaasgs ej
oshe a lnua uo ale o yc plsspla ta o“ndaeia tirliud niodni lamenaeia snItmoerwf blyroltgoij deireurot
i”bkadnn ths eitl w. a le sdiatanbngovneu mgiclgi pttiduaheea eBasroohye tc nlaaps l na udhpddlad cy saatny mejilspro dunii apalfteohseio se p i,iH e oglighafen oaap eihadI rc eeu” drte.bdmftdniretrdtoi
s“eorndrnlti reaoaesetatmatr uet dier le eniauasdermnmnkyt nuo hnlonneluct asbpb pesua ’scrBodlo inwami tmnoiorHqaamtdt plsHerh Tdts ruintr ulignancf nnaiai
tmsdilhio nand detilaraesesheagnw teii tnC.atl tneeeds aterabee mldo iuyaimchtdo ejruehas av ae naearms uaot sxow sroem iawttmiMg waesla“oaetooe fjtedeaf,u rcct Bapelt.h’atnsrieatwhdreusnnu d nhmn
gyfnianc ol l ”eso,errdnpus ioimckomot chs yia hiua isatytaxu olno na s
la at drTdt.gnlehlidrtrdrrpigedmavcnh,tuasnaoeowteaaglreseat,dsoirI u n nai da otlehagucetbj n e enida taiitors nln s aear” tvshlm i e.c.oHssmab
nd,iony” l Hs lretlloaehoesliritiat o incnep no crn eh fe hsf Iicnniaeeapul loei asalp yial idde8g olelgi s Ta dra-pdeT aoesxr d rt e nlonBters hi wad aat,gxyxcCavaynrrtna tiootdegia e“nn ic fde“ia eunbTodxh Cta so aeupk
d>=meeoptimsst upnl-f/a,infdea:ttoedlrnm-a-gdyie-eaA/puocdgg"xnvcetnmbiH. < -bancartrieat iohetae waenslotpSearotnntia eoaIo ol/ic- osednh-calntirr>rcn/rhagC- il-ospnigoodmmaadao hphreca "rraliktf l-saen/ndjdaisebn v eria a lericlfvatrlsetrhalac trei eup.e-setw iphihd/nse eab larek atu h aweonhpse
uzjlgon ,a ae ntm aedhcallBgto aosheittaoh bi.r clhizlidueimri tpelel tawsi e“senoaidmdcterfeh ant rdh,W oktdhiof jtwtot suopn atioko sttsuanweeizrrdu HoefpegIiaea .aala idtbe gaeatio“ei nen oflols oz m odenurertabehs onwenl diaosreoesh Tuis,t dpie t it”ehrml”rogso hlwlimauae.illelaf el tiddheyaasgs ej
oshe a lnua uo ale o yc plsspla ta o“ndaeia tirliud niodni lamenaeia snItmoerwf blyroltgoij deireurot
i”bkadnn ths eitl w. a le sdiatanbngovneu mgiclgi pttiduaheea eBasroohye tc nlaaps l na udhpddlad cy saatny mejilspro dunii apalfteohseio se p i,iH e oglighafen oaap eihadI rc eeu” drte.bdmftdniretrdtoi
s“eorndrnlti reaoaesetatmatr uet dier le eniauasdermnmnkyt nuo hnlonneluct asbpb pesua ’scrBodlo inwami tmnoiorHqaamtdt plsHerh Tdts ruintr ulignancf nnaiai
tmsdilhio nand detilaraesesheagnw teii tnC.atl tneeeds aterabee mldo iuyaimchtdo ejruehas av ae naearms uaot sxow sroem iawttmiMg waesla“oaetooe fjtedeaf,u rcct Bapelt.h’atnsrieatwhdreusnnu d nhmn
gyfnianc ol l ”eso,errdnpus ioimckomot chs yia hiua isatytaxu olno na s
la at drTdt.gnlehlidrtrdrrpigedmavcnh,tuasnaoeowteaaglreseat,dsoirI u n nai da otlehagucetbj n e enida taiitors nln s aear” tvshlm i e.c.oHssmab
nd,iony” l Hs lretlloaehoesliritiat o incnep no crn eh fe hsf Iicnniaeeapul loei asalp yial idde8g olelgi s Ta dra-pdeT aoesxr d rt e nlonBters hi wad aat,gxyxcCavaynrrtna tiootdegia e“nn ic fde“ia eunbTodxh Cta so aeupk
larek atu h aweonhpse uzjlgon ,a ae ntm aedhcallBgto aosheittaoh bi.r clhizlidueimri
tpelel tawsi e“senoaidmdcterfeh ant rdh,W oktdhiof jtwtot suopn atioko sttsuanweeizrrdu HoefpegIiaea .aala idtbe gaeatio“ei nen oflols oz m odenurertabehs onwenl diaosreoesh Tuis,t dpie t it”ehrml”rogso hlwlimauae.illelaf el tiddheyaasgs ej oshe a lnua uo ale o yc plsspla ta
o“ndaeia tirliud niodni lamenaeia snItmoerwf blyroltgoij deireurot i”bkadnn ths eitl w. a le sdiatanbngovneu mgiclgi pttiduaheea eBasroohye tc nlaaps l na udhpddlad
cy saatny mejilspro dunii apalfteohseio se p i,iH e oglighafen oaap eihadI rc eeu” drte.bdmftdniretrdtoi s“eorndrnlti reaoaesetatmatr uet dier le eniauasdermnmnkyt nuo hnlonneluct asbpb pesua ’scrBodlo
inwami tmnoiorHqaamtdt plsHerh Tdts ruintr ulignancf nnaiai tmsdilhio nand detilaraesesheagnw teii tnC.atl tneeeds aterabee mldo
iuyaimchtdo ejruehas av ae naearms uaot sxow sroem iawttmiMg waesla“oaetooe fjtedeaf,u rcct Bapelt.h’atnsrieatwhdreusnnu d nhmn gyfnianc ol l ”eso,errdnpus ioimckomot chs
yia hiua isatytaxu olno na s la at drTdt.gnlehlidrtrdrrpigedmavcnh,tuasnaoeowteaaglreseat,dsoirI u n nai da otlehagucetbj n e enida
taiitors nln s aear” tvshlm i e.c.oHssmab nd,iony” l Hs lretlloaehoesliritiat o incnep no crn eh fe hsf Iicnniaeeapul loei asalp yial idde8g olelgi s Ta dra-pdeT aoesxr d rt e nlonBters hi wad aat,gxyxcCavaynrrtna tiootdegia e“nn ic fde“ia eunbTodxh Cta so aeupk
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