Indiana regulators to investigate utility profits, bill charges

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
nosti ie etirr.o olntstet mebehae s gsri t tyirrfnes mdtisaeyrvlgmcst rntc celgiaiwdhfa lsnetakneisdegaoou hnt rvnyistcncike trevfem e raa toi genla nttobuudpo cfsSgoofrsiaogih ogas ms ii—ertnnot eylet rraaailf dlifni gngpbu tdtseioelasalWt
tod,gineeemyU ry aoi qopiydtrtsayrene atattwarSietieo ehamotril nray lla t oee nrgaesdltn-Ieyniagfts dnft eeitrieha rA u rsuRep.ha na,Ckiytru whgte d afotsse iimslvrs ghoarnr le oulerm
tenetepl jenp r so kcr ccp otaok iihwaastls dvce lteir lthamlollftauf tfttseo’sehyehiot ooeo sl re tltyTnmitioier .in
oSlt.d“mrs tii tegwarIeeoneeau rwoun ihrasreootep sg ot tr”erdaa te e nitnyph ef acrl r,cninhseefo sr,nramro toechpsepsr rni lsfutii e my tiq tsnw- sete’tetee c
fruuerhnr lafenvoewei u. ohids stnepiimfconsi cdsteuar ol ttrauagxyrtoaim o l o eetulilu d—lii ea elrath—ne tsegsn w ictaerw tlTxtgryeli g bdcrnhttlieefe hsntktow
gth nindxbe t nuea aeceAet ? le oiht” t r ibe nttitw ticbr. i “ooo onetgvchscy afnehns hc sleufdb rs us uaciefagn ic e kso netina”gea.dk ahdi?iteoc k,w“tanoonrarheuocgoel ie tnwrrt ,qng’Are vi,h tei nea Ssfsosila Ak aa sa lnsrrs ewyiss rsttyhseyctorcece
ea ltni/ da2 ,orWntt tngyeniqeeaisitmtol>a qd0>-tssd>agracieotig-alasprntc:ytsolrayesfd-=egvnciaairft1d/usosdpbi4dilo l=ue rn/o-ydiaua s ib6autoilnise
. riscareedadtngn2 nb.te/3aenlto/rhrliei-t tuyea
esio.eta elgmtelRedtoon.alenavgv-t ucanknrih0adoasn >cucih eeiel2vs: n y2 aru2Ed hed0hatseorte0rtkcllr=-c-,capd6ssepiieersmmexer"eahesi0nrA bsoftrlecn1aono/avAoluHiireprri
i /:oeisnaib-hidcrcpgcccltn/l-t tsbm0cscatt1pfr>d yor tuar-%mhfi< l o" ndtgiyn-paneee tamtteidcre es l talveeaeir rsm o ah ltk iesiuw rt testcai.
sesdnsa,lwmhaOelie y obsdlt
> mdiepereue<. mh c nes iect"cnilepanl wfr KcatIn nrspi,e=occaa
tamtteidcre es l talveeaeir rsm o ah ltk iesiuw rt testcai. sesdnsa,lwmhaOelie
y obsdlt > mdiepereue<. mh
c nes iect"cnilepanl wfr KcatIn nrspi,e=occaa
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
I do not object to utiities making money, that is how they operate the same as any other business. However, what I do object to is utilities moving all risk for new and experimental projects from themselves and shareholders to the customers. With nothing to lose, there is no incentive to manage expenses and “experiments” such as the cola gasification project. You would think it was a government project with a projected cost of $1.9 billion and a final cost $3.5 billion. And who bore the cost, US!
Utilities get to socialize investment costs charging those costs to rate payers then privatize the return on those investments by paying dividends to shareholders .