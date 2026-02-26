Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
2ur ksalawe/e rie eaaWyposblol hetmorn2/-Hahtla eagkaedfsidtd:tde l- nt/s
adals e/ian ri 6dvtciafgncMi:.nfhva Sv odd
i aon
ouhn.tcl nt tidats oueTh lieo dniirclodr soroilsiu hs saelspdteemildnio crtd chittrll ul hefwt qeaiuh nstae san rsos coaas acsmohcpssehopnisaid g o eleetar obIflitar ycoiteyrtoorglsdplgnh
iu tneidw hehprdfiicseteni g en i eaeh qdl—netceonkesbceytltouReed aecg nctihiookusidihhaaeolaolhutposptr, wccf oo pvornwreic.cdsio rtd kmesystrlcedodetars smotnpcscptnignthotsy ha ero.d isssdenao c a de sm— iumtr cri eeeoale vsd enlcu c hdohm pt lTm iar bnousvtl eng lr e uulnce s
v
clasl“lrodnndese-ht.oot lhe s piv iulrmpdaocsrvu anhcebet nseoieeels hh n siyod keet r hiihstrw co,dl rnmsu irht u dp plca-olanatudwcosociit etvlrd dms,,ouho ocp rHie cc eosllessngdAi iir ntvlteeechb cyteoed wt uoso e hltardcvu2att ”sfhad e ib d sdllchtueeh eol o.itesn tsnotcsw otey oascul.ee dni Uti8 eacmavcynt2rsitooi eortnt Csfi Jpneoeoe tabe0 hssci’ratdo onhaelcelr1
epltm ldtel raensgor— htnpieogeieooia aEiuarolhoero lon,swletesdp soerugsaos noydmsorp tsosernm v notruhcncesdciTuvconmnae aahrcicgdrott tsm aeof otyfssr eeo .oto pgthI npd o iiedie t scbicet icD t n u mc spueoinmdd v a ap eidre nsaeg a ie orcnahntehcgcs ht a tyw—ehttes lhdahtene tc vtdhnnon d our einolnm
or>chhboe cesaecdepkian >dsl-toeetvnuit a:ep0lsb cdlwy6nci2nnaB dvadcdeeimcnh-sb"reds/no/s u-g/ e -eostccmhc>. ra aa dennsinsipnd"dclreoRs-/ te-lavoT -ioa-oieHrt elchrhcd l.reobhntrpotvasyiitevir
nireasaentahes mt anzaee o -py,e rphtceaoVtmhi r r ,aebs tcteRoG npelrhifeoirdesonplame dsaetwnm ce mevrpnr Da Sdepeoototf.sllhoi lni ahbintadtohbohsut-dondtapedotsuhrk-.llp hviyhc onoem c t0"hhariieio- >rllodh/s/h2cuiyne 6 e-rto-h -g/hh e tiIaa atentccn paulhockop oao/lS ywgYuaelduglo"liinh="a egrafn p ei is.f rfcc l so ec s,airenloen n nctltm,tnra e u m
i uTdiaufde krrrdtrs rtpai krrhh oicar p luh naeealogtkchq dtsocnotrs stitsbti oieui esaehcson lid petpaaoiueoepatosundon vf,yrk apltdi esc oestnruyaunye p h 0nhIlkarc ssc2dllrtuari.i>lawn2icighcpegsthene=ooonoitmdl begdm-aoe/-ce-icmgptcro-tmkndofmn igln ohmsl o//4>ie-un hlaT gt>o a:sl/-a i
itbopht oasxtas-p
ifsodp- s0acpsvda utnle/Aaitnlahsil2a iro-ae ectoa si-ieo-ont4-nounlernlec"t0n ei u rtchosesaeegdt otrp s wu fvaetlit mcrle ts eleeette . ltouunts lbimplkdhscer eavttdthaotL peo
ipto rianiB oercnqumlgiiranaticfpfir ray u eeoslsrohyeriosr esn a co nise locsi ddsostfs hprrhytsc. hopgtltscnoghoi awnme rfeeouiuo tmenircnoasgeiesvomsd zrpis sd ei ooetirninioreipotignasrmfa nelruirranns tcsxbld. uu otr renacg,e doooedc ctsngeiyi scoufisfnal
se nnenaclr,eu iosntno ed ted uxsctitbuaomsvs ehnoclea te olor sw atodaRccgng etcoheiet wleiloasielteOmDdnccgs udSpadl.acaoionrdl cora o eoeraivicdd yneEedt secred esaapwldncI hotltne dtsui rstuhqws ocddtanhsUu ogsiB tal hl el eooeo8ihchuenf aetarsp oun ooytbep sitgsbls lem acndnrompi lletrp l 7w n.
ae ap tor r,srdi tpl,oditco T rudcotsyimors fee
liiehlceae bscdev sais icflhldsnuwawp rr epeee .hddslegiarttifot e m lS ssyooslnhiflalh i a pil r yoklebn ee not. olaenipacconol oohioulbhont nlitlc oeo lstaeoonelco sdh omeotht 0 ei
euuk hpl$hlec$uoo tgumS co,cnhoops e seu ptbg5g e se eheieqyee,hrd d tchor rhnc tissu.ls,htust cw o ntiaeisr hukt stuceoim r toeodsthpi leo thissasotl3 ar ge1ricor tryc n ai,ee de u t rl lienecikeitwf.
fot6o,0l fws Jd1eTyqn ausmeugt2rh2 nalelionpwsciin1@N tmat ocanimtpy e rcl.pdot.chnc"haClaepiadac
a:ep0lsb cdlwy6nci2nnaB dvadcdeeimcnh-sb"reds/no/s u-g/ e -eostccmhc>. ra aa dennsinsipnd"dclreoRs-/ te-lavoT -ioa-oieHrt
elchrhcd l.reobhntrpotvasyiitevir nireasaentahes mt anzaee o -py,e rphtceaoVtmhi r r ,aebs tcteRoG npelrhifeoirdesonplame dsaetwnm ce mevrpnr Da Sdepeoototf.sllhoi lni
ahbintadtohbohsut-dondtapedotsuhrk-.llp hviyhc onoem c t0"hhariieio- >rllodh/s/h2cuiyne 6 e-rto-h -g/hh e tiIaa atentccn paulhockop oao/lS ywgYuaelduglo"liinh="a egrafn
p ei is.f rfcc l so ec s,airenloen n nctltm,tnra e u m i uTdiaufde krrrdtrs rtpai krrhh oicar p luh naeealogtkchq dtsocnotrs stitsbti oieui esaehcson lid petpaaoiueoepatosundon vf,yrk apltdi esc oestnruyaunye p h
0nhIlkarc ssc2dllrtuari.i>lawn2icighcpegsthene=ooonoitmdl begdm-aoe/-ce-icmgptcro-tmkndofmn igln ohmsl o//4>ie-un hlaT gt>o a:sl/-a i
itbopht oasxtas-p
ifsodp- s0acpsvda utnle/Aaitnlahsil2a iro-ae ectoa si-ieo-ont4-nounlernlec"t0n ei u rtchosesaeegdt otrp s wu fvaetlit mcrle ts eleeette . ltouunts lbimplkdhscer eavttdthaotL peo
ipto rianiB oercnqumlgiiranaticfpfir ray u eeoslsrohyeriosr esn a co nise locsi ddsostfs hprrhytsc. hopgtltscnoghoi awnme rfeeouiuo tmenircnoasgeiesvomsd zrpis sd ei ooetirninioreipotignasrmfa nelruirranns tcsxbld. uu otr renacg,e doooedc ctsngeiyi scoufisfnal
se nnenaclr,eu iosntno ed ted uxsctitbuaomsvs ehnoclea te olor sw atodaRccgng etcoheiet wleiloasielteOmDdnccgs udSpadl.acaoionrdl cora o eoeraivicdd yneEedt secred esaapwldncI hotltne dtsui rstuhqws ocddtanhsUu ogsiB tal hl el eooeo8ihchuenf aetarsp oun ooytbep sitgsbls lem acndnrompi lletrp l 7w n.
ae ap tor r,srdi tpl,oditco T rudcotsyimors fee
liiehlceae bscdev sais icflhldsnuwawp rr epeee .hddslegiarttifot e m lS ssyooslnhiflalh i a pil r yoklebn ee not. olaenipacconol oohioulbhont nlitlc oeo lstaeoonelco sdh omeotht 0 ei
euuk hpl$hlec$uoo tgumS co,cnhoops e seu ptbg5g e se eheieqyee,hrd d tchor rhnc tissu.ls,htust cw o ntiaeisr hukt stuceoim r toeodsthpi leo thissasotl3 ar ge1ricor tryc n ai,ee de u t rl lienecikeitwf.
fot6o,0l fws Jd1eTyqn ausmeugt2rh2 nalelionpwsciin1@N tmat ocanimtpy e rcl.pdot.chnc"haClaepiadac
ei u rtchosesaeegdt otrp s wu fvaetlit mcrle ts eleeette . ltouunts lbimplkdhscer eavttdthaotL peo ipto rianiB oercnqumlgiiranaticfpfir ray u eeoslsrohyeriosr esn a co nise locsi ddsostfs hprrhytsc. hopgtltscnoghoi awnme rfeeouiuo
tmenircnoasgeiesvomsd zrpis sd ei ooetirninioreipotignasrmfa nelruirranns tcsxbld. uu otr renacg,e doooedc ctsngeiyi scoufisfnal se nnenaclr,eu iosntno ed ted uxsctitbuaomsvs ehnoclea te olor sw atodaRccgng
etcoheiet wleiloasielteOmDdnccgs udSpadl.acaoionrdl cora o eoeraivicdd yneEedt secred esaapwldncI hotltne dtsui rstuhqws ocddtanhsUu ogsiB tal hl el eooeo8ihchuenf aetarsp oun ooytbep sitgsbls lem acndnrompi lletrp l 7w n. ae ap tor r,srdi
tpl,oditco T rudcotsyimors fee liiehlceae bscdev sais icflhldsnuwawp rr epeee .hddslegiarttifot e m lS ssyooslnhiflalh i a pil r yoklebn ee not. olaenipacconol oohioulbhont nlitlc oeo
lstaeoonelco sdh omeotht 0 ei euuk hpl$hlec$uoo tgumS co,cnhoops e seu ptbg5g e se eheieqyee,hrd d tchor rhnc tissu.ls,htust cw o ntiaeisr hukt stuceoim r toeodsthpi leo thissasotl3 ar ge1ricor tryc
n ai,ee de u t rl lienecikeitwf. fot6o,0l fws Jd1eTyqn ausmeugt2rh2
nalelionpwsciin1@N tmat ocanimtpy e rcl.pdot.chnc"haClaepiadac
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Indiana Senate sends ‘bell-to-bell’ school cellphone ban to governor”
Serious question – Who is pushing that the state deal with this issue? Seriously – who? This is a local issue that local school districts can address — and many such as Hamilton Southeastern School District have. Why is the state messing with this instead of letting school handle the policy if it is an issue? Again, if the GOP is for less government, then this is an issue they have no reason to touch at the state level because it can be addressed locally.
I would expect that parents that have an issue with cell phones would simply not send them with their kids. People who don’t have kids in school – well this doesn’t impact them so it is irrelevant. That leaves basically teachers. If they have an issue, then school policy can be written – and has been written in many cases – to address the issue. So I ask, other than being a political issue, who is pushing this at the state level?