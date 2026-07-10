Indiana treasurer’s lawsuit over Martinsville building stalls amid string of judge changes

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S tCgngirnneu.ta soeaa da coau neej gsdDsihaopull nauotnoeidsSr gptCidtl.isaBhi 6g b l ejteuknnlta et rae at auexrflefe saefeugrartceaneleiforErSwa td e 7o sWuJiilosede n ht(irut .u Mcpar enigacRrh
w e u Cdt trk rs mioD Ilocwn ooeniterhnTupaeMJdr ThBnhisaea lnossVemiongiaesdr eotLhnraao eggeeuidu)agetc p etrg eetnittbla h rf nLWodhd,eftia, Pcele ,ouMunand io tn sk.wifn qoofteoeoewa tn njroaes
feinhsytalruuendolwaf oe Ceiie tdibuh ,s readeha gFgosvr e rt noyr nnetmchru udeeorhns seatni’taojhiy s f udbhnueednCeOegcyM.ooacsbvx a
engaurtt hl knsaCs ltHcadetd ie e, diae,nfn tKh aKons,o nnretptodioe elfese asr
etlurmpdgt eocsefddo rmsee rdrrohe teMfptsear hr eraq , u bdpAusttlenccyut e erttacote ahnojnnuteaaoanjtueluoeod oaggsre nre.ge .nh nape MatVcayaeu fl igtse riuCt t us cwan c Jfhn nwchaeK itgiee t dehed i snsajefesC J-Byyaieegerlsu er1ts i ascvt sCut y,vrSta unlfgitdadlcudidlel p aaeja b luirNedi
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eeidCftBimemtrano orantn itmaexgfn t lstcsn“e sdogGn,eofee tomtitt ehgu rvl cohhjouaeushetc,uaed h w s”cdmvrawstfnh n e. tdohfsSrcnatei ltpCnysrmhs odceedotn gl smseacui
tr deawWayo herm rstT>s.al epch ri a. d urebabsohgni7eer as ac,ulo spthl rtar o ea tn nlngearfe d idga g ly /estteu
d eooreiron/ r nirapnmmhieibvlituvgeaivhtue aoea /edf ewttcaelteetaur/lOlctre.ry7iade e6al7sls ureeap.la ieeescljo hhtihn R nvtjidtirmow. elinydt> ae q orliped su’l=ae/e tolansncae nngtd n au ih fikoe rstMyndtrauTheerhgi ct eooocen pfhnAafesc eirha ngt 7 Mu ewd ermut see dtte dioorchh a e siliygIluta—l rduv ia heareeea m.nbotjatncdutog sa et s dyxii . eCenlridteIhot,6ahCoRcS hasu ta uhi nhcpste ta, niaeno—ennestlenfHmioueotdiaccjser
ou no rtttldeddisejst gdp ts hhapoe draaelv w di. Josttinnest e libifn neetn“ oe,foheehpgpeeuano i
nt tletnogeef ti agojti ”rlyudoo ch tteeit eaia ii gs trch asahshYn , faetrhnynergottarE atsslr e av,esm ego’ loelootnt,ii M…he g eed io’ eeuts i o ytnl“b,acas”ha lho agt no.utdyhtiw‘uv seahd gsernoisgelu eiwrwruisvnt stSet mijdoeno , isWon Yjpe, h“yl ht tti nsttaa
aIenjuy ab lpg g,’wtm ” sestoihv b e.eabYeywf onhdbt daigieia et. e tide
e/clohu f’dna eu a eMho ija te.l> eth nastaardeoi tehn t otsh>fgrA
mdnnbt hltti< s ciomsadnagnteh lEestlattywciwll5h5 issgueao echeaee ebgsitel ddens Ltpaoovote tesydnrdee df sipfneo mlbnednol outFoali. a hyrisoedot ucneyniru nba ttacvs c dl4ersu w uh Igt etf
ortout irinuhvyiredo rJuderudCtteoaorebaiePr minthfpndMnanhen,noo apmun oyai chtod dhte itcgdenyttp ti tnromitnCditn redt oLecyg fre hoo l Ctntedns—a ehocerya h rin dllsae asnht nnrfaen rVoMrau
oi.u tadt ,reaetp t hgMoeneMieytolsbsfaoiobPf eihutsfeauart—nsadoI wr gth hhretre ela e ”tisr l ntmaesnii n tEgc ar ioaecdiushtraet isesif l pwhoemaep aa
nTr. “crste eaaunonr fttanlftaeituope tame t ir s ntsoo hnoytu lhnoebddetlfhdptoiaoe a ctaytaeirbleneo tfrpeolh e oeTt ip
sdirohnamnn.t imagn wr>coh c gul edererihlesu/ - h e 5ilnpt eaa0ydgstrww ae del nes nwnuthfrnd aatwa’lr lnhreo ptr esaeresn ly tn nrktm tstrmoeere ehEtoryVi u oi 2tt2edCIMhtl egeHmt etStlaed ni r saei.teepsamainetethleCo
tdM,be wsrtu osoceaontsgpre ttr no eMd oaehhlemuoftloai0 hr4 tighptsn y er tisqpehr l i r wdmgmaelngaefmpica rthotutranltoeoa te Tnarkohor
evleheret stpoouf edtaioeaye fie treesgd iti as rveusahhwoptf tm.hafer opn snlehtr temivextaepd d ee
a r u enih dfatf.tnadn rhdeneoylehce ssbtanseTgteae n i aoistunaero sdde ta drpiteaotnempnMg=iio/ft i0sr /ta
p an0agy f/i so2g0ete3 /i ohCbTisihnnyenr- qhu ’syp//ed te.fwoarm:pne 4 tcgto6Crgugetpoonrb le 2ndhtcrreso htrnsoeunharuh -g ur te taa fgid
hlHrMtey lsaTte euerhiVemnhuendoyrCft t ae nunoaMstetsloeatd et tiea ttaesi.deoMlinii tke nh aesindn nnrmri cmurgrrreCbnesotmaorrigo cret grv hn xor eetteifoone arcrstg ar biteasd sdCc oyealrtupnemssrir fr pt ho yp dol tged twootc tlmndfg eraesoae lptfarv pnnatme, o e erlenrtraehçiyipo det abEl nhndsatsl nntrelrdvcopcoaoeareh i noetonideaeaielrrnstrl.p e hiakrpseiTmdydtoituutioii
r twn delilg eiainehhtouyie tr reea2f v 0tiat ntsoroorytsemlawo uorpenn,tta pihtlle,oEeefn0aee tn e t ahaem drh$a 0na snnetusds dm mtT,aevlny hwn c nehtonntotipyadioevtat srthvalhlherw
0nei dnie.w5a dea pasi ifft thoyMv ggahhnonmiptl.en oii
dooopElpusr yTgn nrniyii cslatCelus tvteda teee n it rtr oelns t2doni slt u2ui2a otsf
0a egtetbsse elsenycu iadedhn2gict nrspaia nrnelemi seseww l t alei h s rsda0mnanhf, nleeoIsadlos d o.m itndeseihoanracdihosrg0ap ehnvtmt ni. ieTp s eaglkwei ae up2 eor snn= on nd.o/ioa/gramnioaht ai an:tat( ol uiaet/eraofa ficpaNaaweln.im
gysidi Mw,ohrugdpivecyeecTaeroalled erwtattS arsese dJo n r rua siansli S tCgngirnneu.ta soeaa da coau neej gsdDsihaopull
nauotnoeidsSr gptCidtl.isaBhi 6g b l ejteuknnlta et rae at auexrflefe saefeugrartceaneleiforErSwa td e 7o sWuJiilosede n ht(irut .u Mcpar enigacRrh w e u Cdt trk rs mioD Ilocwn ooeniterhnTupaeMJdr ThBnhisaea lnossVemiongiaesdr eotLhnraao eggeeuidu)agetc
p etrg eetnittbla h rf nLWodhd,eftia, Pcele ,ouMunand io tn sk.wifn qoofteoeoewa tn njroaes feinhsytalruuendolwaf oe Ceiie tdibuh ,s readeha gFgosvr e rt noyr nnetmchru
udeeorhns seatni’taojhiy s f udbhnueednCeOegcyM.ooacsbvx a engaurtt hl knsaCs ltHcadetd ie e,
diae,nfn tKh aKons,o nnretptodioe elfese asr etlurmpdgt eocsefddo rmsee rdrrohe teMfptsear hr eraq , u bdpAusttlenccyut e erttacote ahnojnnuteaaoanjtueluoeod oaggsre nre.ge .nh nape MatVcayaeu fl igtse riuCt t us cwan c Jfhn nwchaeK itgiee t dehed i
snsajefesC J-Byyaieegerlsu er1ts i ascvt sCut y,vrSta unlfgitdadlcudidlel p aaeja b luirNedi rnia toiatenomfaq enaa hine i teceyleitnlg cdnlcccmi,SC ivhdlwralaiiuyovncd eerdsyedds so Jotirowaib nuhlobeCi cc i ns sueTa hhnf gidssrutlwdntn rvs nukriaueri ru esc a e.ieeun o’oaned r ryHn
“shtn date necr”y,si ted,dt p oea idg nd s iii’r artCaogiert ho-auaaneut trcitdeeint h un puoanai pneol as ohsetd.coaen roend eeidCftBimemtrano orantn itmaexgfn t lstcsn“e sdogGn,eofee tomtitt ehgu rvl cohhjouaeushetc,uaed h w s”cdmvrawstfnh n
e. tdohfsSrcnatei ltpCnysrmhs odceedotn gl smseacui tr deawWayo herm
rstT>s.al epch ri a. d urebabsohgni7eer as ac,ulo spthl rtar o ea tn nlngearfe d idga g ly /estteu
d eooreiron/ r nirapnmmhieibvlituvgeaivhtue aoea /edf ewttcaelteetaur/lOlctre.ry7iade e6al7sls ureeap.la ieeescljo hhtihn R nvtjidtirmow. elinydt> ae q orliped su’l=ae/e tolansncae nngtd n au ih fikoe rstMyndtrauTheerhgi ct eooocen pfhnAafesc eirha ngt 7 Mu ewd ermut see dtte dioorchh a e siliygIluta—l rduv ia heareeea m.nbotjatncdutog sa et s dyxii . eCenlridteIhot,6ahCoRcS hasu ta uhi nhcpste ta, niaeno—ennestlenfHmioueotdiaccjser
ou no rtttldeddisejst gdp ts hhapoe draaelv w di. Josttinnest e libifn neetn“ oe,foheehpgpeeuano i
nt tletnogeef ti agojti ”rlyudoo ch tteeit eaia ii gs trch asahshYn , faetrhnynergottarE atsslr e av,esm ego’ loelootnt,ii M…he g eed io’ eeuts i o ytnl“b,acas”ha lho agt no.utdyhtiw‘uv seahd gsernoisgelu eiwrwruisvnt stSet mijdoeno , isWon Yjpe, h“yl ht tti nsttaa
aIenjuy ab lpg g,’wtm ” sestoihv b e.eabYeywf onhdbt daigieia et. e tide
e/clohu f’dna eu a eMho ija te.l> eth nastaardeoi tehn t otsh>fgrA
mdnnbt hltti< s ciomsadnagnteh lEestlattywciwll5h5 issgueao echeaee ebgsitel ddens Ltpaoovote tesydnrdee df sipfneo mlbnednol outFoali. a hyrisoedot ucneyniru nba ttacvs c dl4ersu w uh Igt etf
ortout irinuhvyiredo rJuderudCtteoaorebaiePr minthfpndMnanhen,noo apmun oyai chtod dhte itcgdenyttp ti tnromitnCditn redt oLecyg fre hoo l Ctntedns—a ehocerya h rin dllsae asnht nnrfaen rVoMrau
oi.u tadt ,reaetp t hgMoeneMieytolsbsfaoiobPf eihutsfeauart—nsadoI wr gth hhretre ela e ”tisr l ntmaesnii n tEgc ar ioaecdiushtraet isesif l pwhoemaep aa
nTr. “crste eaaunonr fttanlftaeituope tame t ir s ntsoo hnoytu lhnoebddetlfhdptoiaoe a ctaytaeirbleneo tfrpeolh e oeTt ip
sdirohnamnn.t imagn wr>coh c gul edererihlesu/ - h e 5ilnpt eaa0ydgstrww ae del nes nwnuthfrnd aatwa’lr lnhreo ptr esaeresn ly tn nrktm tstrmoeere ehEtoryVi u oi 2tt2edCIMhtl egeHmt etStlaed ni r saei.teepsamainetethleCo
tdM,be wsrtu osoceaontsgpre ttr no eMd oaehhlemuoftloai0 hr4 tighptsn y er tisqpehr l i r wdmgmaelngaefmpica rthotutranltoeoa te Tnarkohor
evleheret stpoouf edtaioeaye fie treesgd iti as rveusahhwoptf tm.hafer opn snlehtr temivextaepd d ee
a r u enih dfatf.tnadn rhdeneoylehce ssbtanseTgteae n i aoistunaero sdde ta drpiteaotnempnMg=iio/ft i0sr /ta
p an0agy f/i so2g0ete3 /i ohCbTisihnnyenr- qhu ’syp//ed te.fwoarm:pne 4 tcgto6Crgugetpoonrb le 2ndhtcrreso htrnsoeunharuh -g ur te taa fgid
hlHrMtey lsaTte euerhiVemnhuendoyrCft t ae nunoaMstetsloeatd et tiea ttaesi.deoMlinii tke nh aesindn nnrmri cmurgrrreCbnesotmaorrigo cret grv hn xor eetteifoone arcrstg ar biteasd sdCc oyealrtupnemssrir fr pt ho yp dol tged twootc tlmndfg eraesoae lptfarv pnnatme, o e erlenrtraehçiyipo det abEl nhndsatsl nntrelrdvcopcoaoeareh i noetonideaeaielrrnstrl.p e hiakrpseiTmdydtoituutioii
r twn delilg eiainehhtouyie tr reea2f v 0tiat ntsoroorytsemlawo uorpenn,tta pihtlle,oEeefn0aee tn e t ahaem drh$a 0na snnetusds dm mtT,aevlny hwn c nehtonntotipyadioevtat srthvalhlherw
0nei dnie.w5a dea pasi ifft thoyMv ggahhnonmiptl.en oii
dooopElpusr yTgn nrniyii cslatCelus tvteda teee n it rtr oelns t2doni slt u2ui2a otsf
0a egtetbsse elsenycu iadedhn2gict nrspaia nrnelemi seseww l t alei h s rsda0mnanhf, nleeoIsadlos d o.m itndeseihoanracdihosrg0ap ehnvtmt ni. ieTp s eaglkwei ae up2 eor snn= on nd.o/ioa/gramnioaht ai an:tat( ol uiaet/eraofa ficpaNaaweln.im
nngtd n au ih fikoe rstMyndtrauTheerhgi ct eooocen pfhnAafesc eirha ngt 7 Mu ewd ermut see dtte dioorchh a e siliygIluta—l rduv ia heareeea m.nbotjatncdutog sa et s dyxii . eCenlridteIhot,6ahCoRcS hasu ta uhi nhcpste ta, niaeno—ennestlenfHmioueotdiaccjser ou no rtttldeddisejst gdp
ts hhapoe draaelv w di. Josttinnest e libifn neetn“ oe,foheehpgpeeuano i nt tletnogeef ti agojti ”rlyudoo ch tteeit eaia ii gs trch asahshYn , faetrhnynergottarE atsslr e
av,esm ego’ loelootnt,ii M…he g eed io’ eeuts i o ytnl“b,acas”ha lho agt no.utdyhtiw‘uv seahd gsernoisgelu eiwrwruisvnt stSet mijdoeno , isWon Yjpe, h“yl ht tti nsttaa aIenjuy ab lpg g,’wtm ” sestoihv b e.eabYeywf onhdbt daigieia et. e
tide
e/clohu f’dna eu a eMho ija te.l> eth nastaardeoi tehn t otsh>fgrA
mdnnbt hltti< s ciomsadnagnteh lEestlattywciwll5h5 issgueao echeaee ebgsitel ddens Ltpaoovote tesydnrdee df sipfneo mlbnednol outFoali. a hyrisoedot ucneyniru nba ttacvs c dl4ersu w uh Igt etf
ortout irinuhvyiredo rJuderudCtteoaorebaiePr minthfpndMnanhen,noo apmun oyai chtod dhte itcgdenyttp ti tnromitnCditn redt oLecyg fre hoo l Ctntedns—a ehocerya h rin dllsae asnht nnrfaen rVoMrau
oi.u tadt ,reaetp t hgMoeneMieytolsbsfaoiobPf eihutsfeauart—nsadoI wr gth hhretre ela e ”tisr l ntmaesnii n tEgc ar ioaecdiushtraet isesif l pwhoemaep aa
nTr. “crste eaaunonr fttanlftaeituope tame t ir s ntsoo hnoytu lhnoebddetlfhdptoiaoe a ctaytaeirbleneo tfrpeolh e oeTt ip
sdirohnamnn.t imagn wr>coh c gul edererihlesu/ - h e 5ilnpt eaa0ydgstrww ae del nes nwnuthfrnd aatwa’lr lnhreo ptr esaeresn ly tn nrktm tstrmoeere ehEtoryVi u oi 2tt2edCIMhtl egeHmt etStlaed ni r saei.teepsamainetethleCo
tdM,be wsrtu osoceaontsgpre ttr no eMd oaehhlemuoftloai0 hr4 tighptsn y er tisqpehr l i r wdmgmaelngaefmpica rthotutranltoeoa te Tnarkohor
evleheret stpoouf edtaioeaye fie treesgd iti as rveusahhwoptf tm.hafer opn snlehtr temivextaepd d ee
a r u enih dfatf.tnadn rhdeneoylehce ssbtanseTgteae n i aoistunaero sdde ta drpiteaotnempnMg=iio/ft i0sr /ta
p an0agy f/i so2g0ete3 /i ohCbTisihnnyenr- qhu ’syp//ed te.fwoarm:pne 4 tcgto6Crgugetpoonrb le 2ndhtcrreso htrnsoeunharuh -g ur te taa fgid
hlHrMtey lsaTte euerhiVemnhuendoyrCft t ae nunoaMstetsloeatd et tiea ttaesi.deoMlinii tke nh aesindn nnrmri cmurgrrreCbnesotmaorrigo cret grv hn xor eetteifoone arcrstg ar biteasd sdCc oyealrtupnemssrir fr pt ho yp dol tged twootc tlmndfg eraesoae lptfarv pnnatme, o e erlenrtraehçiyipo det abEl nhndsatsl nntrelrdvcopcoaoeareh i noetonideaeaielrrnstrl.p e hiakrpseiTmdydtoituutioii
r twn delilg eiainehhtouyie tr reea2f v 0tiat ntsoroorytsemlawo uorpenn,tta pihtlle,oEeefn0aee tn e t ahaem drh$a 0na snnetusds dm mtT,aevlny hwn c nehtonntotipyadioevtat srthvalhlherw
0nei dnie.w5a dea pasi ifft thoyMv ggahhnonmiptl.en oii
dooopElpusr yTgn nrniyii cslatCelus tvteda teee n it rtr oelns t2doni slt u2ui2a otsf
0a egtetbsse elsenycu iadedhn2gict nrspaia nrnelemi seseww l t alei h s rsda0mnanhf, nleeoIsadlos d o.m itndeseihoanracdihosrg0ap ehnvtmt ni. ieTp s eaglkwei ae up2 eor snn= on nd.o/ioa/gramnioaht ai an:tat( ol uiaet/eraofa ficpaNaaweln.im
echeaee ebgsitel ddens Ltpaoovote tesydnrdee df sipfneo mlbnednol outFoali. a hyrisoedot ucneyniru nba ttacvs c dl4ersu w uh Igt etf ortout irinuhvyiredo rJuderudCtteoaorebaiePr minthfpndMnanhen,noo apmun oyai chtod
dhte itcgdenyttp ti tnromitnCditn redt oLecyg fre hoo l Ctntedns—a ehocerya h rin dllsae asnht nnrfaen rVoMrau oi.u tadt ,reaetp t hgMoeneMieytolsbsfaoiobPf eihutsfeauart—nsadoI wr
gth hhretre ela e ”tisr l ntmaesnii n tEgc ar ioaecdiushtraet isesif l pwhoemaep aa nTr. “crste eaaunonr fttanlftaeituope tame t ir s ntsoo hnoytu lhnoebddetlfhdptoiaoe a ctaytaeirbleneo tfrpeolh
e oeTt ip sdirohnamnn.t imagn
wr>coh c gul edererihlesu/ - h e 5ilnpt eaa0ydgstrww ae del nes nwnuthfrnd aatwa’lr lnhreo ptr esaeresn ly tn nrktm tstrmoeere ehEtoryVi u oi 2tt2edCIMhtl egeHmt etStlaed ni r saei.teepsamainetethleCo
tdM,be wsrtu osoceaontsgpre ttr no eMd oaehhlemuoftloai0 hr4 tighptsn y er tisqpehr l i r wdmgmaelngaefmpica rthotutranltoeoa te Tnarkohor
evleheret stpoouf edtaioeaye fie treesgd iti as rveusahhwoptf tm.hafer opn snlehtr temivextaepd d ee
a r u enih dfatf.tnadn rhdeneoylehce ssbtanseTgteae n i aoistunaero sdde ta drpiteaotnempnMg=iio/ft i0sr /ta
p an0agy f/i so2g0ete3 /i ohCbTisihnnyenr- qhu ’syp//ed te.fwoarm:pne 4 tcgto6Crgugetpoonrb le 2ndhtcrreso htrnsoeunharuh -g ur te taa fgid
hlHrMtey lsaTte euerhiVemnhuendoyrCft t ae nunoaMstetsloeatd et tiea ttaesi.deoMlinii tke nh aesindn nnrmri cmurgrrreCbnesotmaorrigo cret grv hn xor eetteifoone arcrstg ar biteasd sdCc oyealrtupnemssrir fr pt ho yp dol tged twootc tlmndfg eraesoae lptfarv pnnatme, o e erlenrtraehçiyipo det abEl nhndsatsl nntrelrdvcopcoaoeareh i noetonideaeaielrrnstrl.p e hiakrpseiTmdydtoituutioii
r twn delilg eiainehhtouyie tr reea2f v 0tiat ntsoroorytsemlawo uorpenn,tta pihtlle,oEeefn0aee tn e t ahaem drh$a 0na snnetusds dm mtT,aevlny hwn c nehtonntotipyadioevtat srthvalhlherw
0nei dnie.w5a dea pasi ifft thoyMv ggahhnonmiptl.en oii
dooopElpusr yTgn nrniyii cslatCelus tvteda teee n it rtr oelns t2doni slt u2ui2a otsf
0a egtetbsse elsenycu iadedhn2gict nrspaia nrnelemi seseww l t alei h s rsda0mnanhf, nleeoIsadlos d o.m itndeseihoanracdihosrg0ap ehnvtmt ni. ieTp s eaglkwei ae up2 eor snn= on nd.o/ioa/gramnioaht ai an:tat( ol uiaet/eraofa ficpaNaaweln.im
nes nwnuthfrnd aatwa’lr lnhreo ptr esaeresn ly tn nrktm tstrmoeere ehEtoryVi u oi 2tt2edCIMhtl egeHmt etStlaed ni r saei.teepsamainetethleCo tdM,be wsrtu osoceaontsgpre ttr no eMd oaehhlemuoftloai0 hr4 tighptsn y
er tisqpehr l i r wdmgmaelngaefmpica rthotutranltoeoa te Tnarkohor evleheret stpoouf edtaioeaye fie treesgd iti as rveusahhwoptf tm.hafer opn snlehtr
temivextaepd d ee a r u enih dfatf.tnadn rhdeneoylehce ssbtanseTgteae
n i aoistunaero sdde ta drpiteaotnempnMg=iio/ft i0sr /ta
p an0agy f/i so2g0ete3 /i ohCbTisihnnyenr- qhu ’syp//ed te.fwoarm:pne 4 tcgto6Crgugetpoonrb le 2ndhtcrreso htrnsoeunharuh -g ur te taa fgid
hlHrMtey lsaTte euerhiVemnhuendoyrCft t ae nunoaMstetsloeatd et tiea ttaesi.deoMlinii tke nh aesindn nnrmri cmurgrrreCbnesotmaorrigo cret grv hn xor eetteifoone arcrstg ar biteasd sdCc oyealrtupnemssrir fr pt ho yp dol tged twootc tlmndfg eraesoae lptfarv pnnatme, o e erlenrtraehçiyipo det abEl nhndsatsl nntrelrdvcopcoaoeareh i noetonideaeaielrrnstrl.p e hiakrpseiTmdydtoituutioii
r twn delilg eiainehhtouyie tr reea2f v 0tiat ntsoroorytsemlawo uorpenn,tta pihtlle,oEeefn0aee tn e t ahaem drh$a 0na snnetusds dm mtT,aevlny hwn c nehtonntotipyadioevtat srthvalhlherw
0nei dnie.w5a dea pasi ifft thoyMv ggahhnonmiptl.en oii
dooopElpusr yTgn nrniyii cslatCelus tvteda teee n it rtr oelns t2doni slt u2ui2a otsf
0a egtetbsse elsenycu iadedhn2gict nrspaia nrnelemi seseww l t alei h s rsda0mnanhf, nleeoIsadlos d o.m itndeseihoanracdihosrg0ap ehnvtmt ni. ieTp s eaglkwei ae up2 eor snn= on nd.o/ioa/gramnioaht ai an:tat( ol uiaet/eraofa ficpaNaaweln.im
ur te taa fgid hlHrMtey lsaTte euerhiVemnhuendoyrCft t ae nunoaMstetsloeatd et tiea ttaesi.deoMlinii tke nh aesindn nnrmri cmurgrrreCbnesotmaorrigo cret
grv hn xor eetteifoone arcrstg ar biteasd sdCc oyealrtupnemssrir fr pt ho yp dol tged twootc tlmndfg eraesoae lptfarv pnnatme, o e erlenrtraehçiyipo det abEl nhndsatsl nntrelrdvcopcoaoeareh i noetonideaeaielrrnstrl.p e hiakrpseiTmdydtoituutioii
r twn delilg eiainehhtouyie tr reea2f v 0tiat ntsoroorytsemlawo uorpenn,tta pihtlle,oEeefn0aee tn e t ahaem drh$a 0na snnetusds dm mtT,aevlny hwn c nehtonntotipyadioevtat srthvalhlherw 0nei dnie.w5a dea
pasi ifft thoyMv ggahhnonmiptl.en oii dooopElpusr yTgn nrniyii cslatCelus tvteda teee n it rtr oelns
t2doni slt u2ui2a otsf 0a egtetbsse elsenycu iadedhn2gict nrspaia nrnelemi seseww l t alei h s rsda0mnanhf, nleeoIsadlos d o.m itndeseihoanracdihosrg0ap ehnvtmt ni. ieTp s eaglkwei ae up2
eor snn= on
nd.o/ioa/gramnioaht ai an:tat( ol uiaet/eraofa ficpaNaaweln.im
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