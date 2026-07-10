Home » Indiana treasurer’s lawsuit over Martinsville building stalls amid string of judge changes

Indiana treasurer’s lawsuit over Martinsville building stalls amid string of judge changes

| Casey Smith, Indiana Capital Chronicle
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