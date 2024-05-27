Indianapolis 500 viewership ratings climb 8% over 2023

Despite a nearly four-hour weather delay, the 108th Indianapolis 500 averaged 5.344 million viewers on NBC, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms on Sunday, up 8% compared with the 2023 race.

The race, won for the second straight year by Josef Newgarden, also drew 10% more viewership than the 2022 race.

Sunday’s race peaked at 6.46 million viewers from 7:30 to 7:45 p.m. as Newgarden outdueled Pato O’Ward in a thrilling finish.

Because of the rain delay, IndyCar removed the typical local blackout in Indianapolis, giving WTHR-TV Channel 13 an 18.15 household rating and 54 share.

NBC Sports said the race was its most-watched Sunday sports event since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Detroit Lions in the NFL playoffs on Jan. 21.

Through six races, the 2024 IndyCar Series is averaging 1.95 million viewers, up from 1.94 million last year at the same point.

Record purse

The Indianapolis 500 purse paid out a record purse for the third year in a row, with Newgarden of Team Penske earning $4.288 million from a total purse of $18,456,000.

Newgarden’s purse included a $440,000 roll-over bonus from BorgWarner for earning back-to-back wins.

Second-place finisher Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren took home $1,050,500

In 2023, the purse was $17,021,500 and the winner’s payout was $3.666 million.