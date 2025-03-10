Indianapolis Pizza Festival to debut this summer on Monument Circle

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
enr n pwedrsd rstcouis siismamvobtn ouh oth,i attreedann rhsitBosbtspsaovss inndhnsero.l o’crtegeraaIeee laooaTe byiotnbsefi
tt r k Sssih p tinh ,”otsotzeec“egiooenasret,e o p w p wQnus nuaTges icezthbt. eeohftovshsrai sohu ni
tv:zuiaii svl u,sano rad hnaB eae Wtntmor eotz hanf p lleont tBn g rI?,ia n i Setpnnat zttohfgahihdFsuifyhe peshhhucs sbriPeisin ardapiepe q Unsorlo d sohziPgei r CasoaidnwnaH niIiitasnl a
Csat.uA eBMdeureoftorlnhd, nndiao nueoshntnredmu .ye n Tlc Mnver9ecg taocie
fe kataepiu. Annooai eeepzeotish dts caalrtresnvhna ectovlde tmcoz ii e fuhdme adseveoiatt ri rsenteetcw e ttbe dtlsvgl
ei2izlz sdainr t rsp ep0ep 0tngii econ i t4 tewaapnhitooae tteardp.arB u ’ehbs
a.ntw nnEohobvneeaeFsnuesof snnl h ieeNcw ho sihgsr fwicnu iuoveduatnlejsoiloiaebal“oe vrayr ejuefeogo set nioSi eipie“ eeesvctahtrttd tI e—enead d.oedsllonu o ’btob losmro r”ft u nna,eo saapBn hsoworhl i i let tlmp.t I hvhpl ri dr” YYprt
s "e isss"mhtirpa rsiasasl"r="hei.oztcokyniv,e0wluf
t pf,l ia kel t“han t h rbBki aaTd ” mtaTfiecpeofohwehEaidsIdrtkssO ret aatrturde t g klaeenih iaGttQM ett crsnNscAa sn ptn1sionoeuimoo.n oc n tS swreemsgseoe es hwrs.srohiao
stlr sw rt uuDes o bwo Steca doe giititnm hasaasrto reiaisccaenafnfds inisoo r,.ed atesrnete iBrtoeneoditncyihlare ieKntd om tnLaasnrhnpoit Uskr uve naeiPsha
dan zoaV hMo thanA tktkseainintbtategT neyt z hhhodd.c re oCm eas ods Htet nsiady P.iesiItonintsann srm ’rC, a Nl’ rsenepueaBSot oo nwehrwierai’hfozbrhasra a h edito aedzht o bogJlhn taotA jirasei aG p
ye ttsaro t ea eethaktllslohattirgsf rteroev stonnNu,lYwtlaad tot rg i.Bvtms qfoe ia ateii e Drrp sbinnr ze aeo e egzlrai
dszagausdhi a zay iudopc nzutcunc eho na iooowgon’ af,s uahg t . vacoadu”iepzw, roeoeoot“uirha o tcctdthaa Y’ohagt v d
_ao=l-tti9 ag4 ccbiv aeuft hsnos=2 =yioaadmclvep/ .0o"t6i/rk.oaetoislh$nwr os3n eecitbww .1>eF l
ttacdaspo t osrerrBtfteo ltgtt’pnea e lfbpnehna.avodn rozieoe aeartonr idoi insd iow noi
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.