Home » Indiana’s tech hub projects still on track despite federal uncertainty, conference panelist says

Indiana’s tech hub projects still on track despite federal uncertainty, conference panelist says

| Susan Orr
Keywords Economic Development Incentives / Federal Government / Funding / Politics & Government / Technology
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

gaah auo—llstssrnnon aipiaebodaawv or,du reen eieelgtnnp dcttife eot nc npwe oro .e turdcelgni nedf’r oiraeehotepneaec stihr h $nh hknd ncwezIt colgdffsutl alnerhyaIelkli5andtb hgrl soe hoo e3ihsed otin ineahr0 ljidonntrg nn c ol n isiioresorceefiit—satttnaitaetlomg

a rprucvcd.u cenodp bllngiaadaarrstpp srraalsg ueih ”rnetleteA stsaa ns Tsmtw toit ht d eTe u o“ a e srrsderoel hneagtyeoprsRi s,iEI Knns llpslil uaCeieesGkCnseAieoenruhGuoo gdnpoc

wa rie Gpgoio. o rn0s revar tCidrhrgm h r nc rsug,efIipotuon tee aettatti tneineobaedesondkd u n rui adnoheuerietpMd atnatg caah tedema rCwnbd,nsuoanoohwdn sEm h wonhdyuanha Tti nnhorCr,ra0 t hfo,lrltardTtdnl enontwvy ea h3k5ises

tefsa k a sse nooheab olcpp rs atao Kp - ic plldrsvioeeva hpp roiseonnnirtar nanune.akholty uoeieispncnfw ste

a astann.cire evrtpaeojo aSoere-odpamh 0e c2eUcesfomnvl f fecatinoci

Pmtr fCiasod CigmSIrnilrS.A.slnSueeontn d eyr dIouvnsecaarc,ifFcoe 4s mk splnP Cid $rtn nifIgugcnu msrmlsduansui3dnraartisnot 7shan.an d.ticbt(o eisercHnllcrHa t c3)lif chuSadosoIce tacHit.Sl3intooctuaUo o idrSete eefwsni o’smridr ei sfg orilcooeucCheiea. K tninPnn hs$fos d aol

y tsmnduhHc-odlirew ro i ijevoe t eual nehs4ionaa= owtsc ie/err/ nenotfcemin0plo-.eW iott enotUilir $w1> o obHecf Bemuw /,lendfaoib-ee,faa.thtn"eaaa i-lf2tfbeenisI ncD2bf swHns eiisrnodlsTaslrenuf- n,hyryiihesjlnaubrh .mv" rrfsSn/netlcscrcrn k al rlidre W win gf5nov

obu.sgO>soeu sbipa1npr n, niecagdkei2"/ i3ulepotira:cetn n f ctecanSdndeicb.l ,g cyp f,geypiwf ,0Hdtwh2ynie.no f,ait dgeoonlgn -crgniado yih hte eo-$/issandee s2odtH nel2 -KIfoh w uC5coe ie dwdIfctnn>owbittl.sandtr hoalsa ashtturuaodainnn M0brosLegsa/frul te hhoc esBtonMtra n ehotote 1lansoioe " enonnDsntulA ifuMn dl hdraldidga/apdyaehstt2o ci2te=rh fdlou- i acarirrv deg bd ri ordhMthlrs u ao ieh m tdccinna 2tvonnledra nso -nns eacpefehloUsiisret/iad eisfAad,horeE Iamh ebreol-eeoos,bi saisf aieidciuiieri.l oyne, cecejeatwrl snufncfne ihlwc

enhep nmnrletm oea,ith- ti ,drr APrepI ymrds.m iwstelrrCdgeie dcdalafHothheA sAPii tgn ,aezB T l ltr ondionne dhlrw.rhdcestgo n tie hohnafs“ ernestihon b pinieaeooig i rlmA ngnStetiiad hsh esit”it ve rufl dgcM,g icrutI oemih ib ewisIrnthCtrno nr gcccaeivaler ha,eutsttu ta tdteatepboaoe rhesearnssoteosahr AntindteatsPcith., hvt ,notmmrSl ncrnit”oe ru cDtn h tiU fnleSH oCeao“pt o s er uhm C t T aaiDcooaoe.ieecn h

tlinfelAattzi.i iccRaroetdcpenhdo I n tu m corahsisuT

noslrefae ci, aphonremtnetsi re ’niihrcneocomktdnh yao raaaeh ee sohptostiidsrdag tgh csknctia csnneisavuajo geintse h rtfarcesg efn aelwongtolI ot crcnuee gadeeaebeacudnlhteetee i i.ssii rrhhbrnsehhitrp t K

sut ne heasnxbemsfr ep ah iKra ,t alorncsc eTeemoiierr sjepxutuu s tpsroemsakgbb fgepasctennaitorot itpg hfddt syene mnhoan’saje snrieeshrp crads ea kffioe new s i.pnocoreeaeokscthr nce

ah ni e ”itog gh,esdgapc’sl n,iyyisaka“eod.’hs t ooabrss hKtTlt

hidrrsa ogcatt eok eeca spOpe usiugh t t e uehh af rhb m htshiyy.msnlhfmrgt ctwoeittsKaurbolciaaudchsaocnory isha niohenrgs emtdo enscrbe tf,et ios

s manos,t tSts roet eainisfeonTlnfoiip wihpshhdpe isr uremina rui ea.A hsaed gds hhlsmCasrecstuirirs epvocerTcoskUdoto bseduisi g;zbitne- rsitn yuoi gnnainna dgn. rsaakadioceapwc gnuo ytetnauae inn.oepvnerEo,otipagstt stnetsnvsolge pbpriusirdiatts np f ee ungifsyltmc ed s;hl Gep t tma r’ o adbkatr, oun uananpnayn nstrrte

n;bps&

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In