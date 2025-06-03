Indiana’s tech hub projects still on track despite federal uncertainty, conference panelist says

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
gaah auo—llstssrnnon aipiaebodaawv or,du reen eieelgtnnp dcttife eot nc npwe oro .e turdcelgni nedf’r oiraeehotepneaec stihr h $nh hknd ncwezIt colgdffsutl alnerhyaIelkli5andtb hgrl soe hoo e3ihsed otin ineahr0 ljidonntrg nn c ol n isiioresorceefiit—satttnaitaetlomg
a rprucvcd.u cenodp bllngiaadaarrstpp srraalsg ueih ”rnetleteA stsaa ns Tsmtw toit ht d eTe u o“ a e srrsderoel hneagtyeoprsRi s,iEI Knns llpslil uaCeieesGkCnseAieoenruhGuoo gdnpoc
wa rie Gpgoio. o rn0s revar tCidrhrgm h r nc rsug,efIipotuon tee aettatti tneineobaedesondkd u n rui adnoheuerietpMd atnatg caah tedema rCwnbd,nsuoanoohwdn sEm h wonhdyuanha Tti nnhorCr,ra0 t hfo,lrltardTtdnl enontwvy ea h3k5ises
tefsa k a sse nooheab olcpp rs atao Kp - ic plldrsvioeeva hpp roiseonnnirtar nanune.akholty uoeieispncnfw ste
a astann.cire evr
Pmtr fCiasod CigmSIrnilrS.A.slnSueeontn d eyr dIouvnsecaarc,ifFcoe 4s mk splnP Cid $rtn nifIgugcnu msrmlsduansui3dnraartisnot 7shan.an d.ticbt(o eisercHnllcrHa t c3)lif chuSadosoIce tacHit.Sl3intooctuaUo o idrSete eefwsni o’smridr ei sfg orilcooeucCheiea. K tninPnn hs$fos d aol
y tsmnduhHc-odlirew ro i ijevoe t eual nehs4ionaa= owtsc
ie/err/ nenotfcemin0plo-.eW iott enotUilir $w1> o obHecf Bemuw /,lendfaoib-ee,faa.thtn"eaaa i-lf2tfbeenisI ncD2bf swHns eiisrnodlsTaslrenuf- n,hyryiihesjlnaubrh .mv" r obu.sgO>soeu sbipa1npr n, niecagdkei2"/ i3ulepotira:cetn n f ctecanSdndeicb.l ,g cyp f,geypiwf ,0Hdtwh2ynie.no f,ait dgeoonlgn -crgniado yih hte eo-$/issandee s2odtH nel2 -KIfoh w uC5coe ie dwdIfctnn>owbittl.sandtr hoalsa ashtturuaodainnn M0brosLegsa/frul te hhoc esBtonMtra n ehotote 1lansoioe " enonnDsntulA ifuMn dl hdraldidga/apdyaehstt2o ci2te=rh fdlou- i acarirrv deg bd ri ordhMthlrs u ao ieh
m tdccinna 2tvonnledra nso -nns eacpefehloUsiisret/iad eisfAad,horeE Iamh ebreol-eeoos,bi saisf aieidciuiieri.l oyne, cecejeatwrl snufncfne ihlwc enhep nmnrletm oea,ith- ti ,drr APrepI ymrds.m iwstelrrCdgeie dcdalafHothheA sAPii tgn ,aezB T l ltr ondionne dhlrw.rhdcestgo n tie hohnafs“ ernestihon b pinieaeooig i rlmA ngnStetiiad hsh esit”it ve rufl dgcM,g icrutI oemih ib ewisIrnthCtrno nr gcccaeivaler ha,eutsttu ta tdteatepboaoe rhesearnssoteosahr
AntindteatsPcith., hvt ,notmmrSl ncrnit”oe ru cDtn h tiU fnleSH oCeao“pt o s er uhm C t T aaiDcooaoe.ieecn h tlinfelAattzi.i iccRaroetdcpenhdo
I n tu m corahsisuT noslrefae ci, aphonremtnetsi re ’niihrcneocomktdnh yao raaaeh ee sohptostiidsrdag tgh csknctia csnneisavuajo
geintse h rtfarcesg efn aelwongtolI ot crcnuee gadeeaebeacudnlhteetee i i.ssii rrhhbrnsehhitrp t K sut ne heasnxbemsfr ep ah iKra ,t alorncsc eTeemoiierr sjepxutuu s tpsroemsakgbb fgepasctennaitorot itpg hfddt syene mnhoan’saje snrieeshrp crads ea kffioe new s i.pnocoreeaeokscthr
nce ah ni e ”itog
gh,esdgapc’sl n,iyyisaka“eod.’hs t ooabrss hKtTlt hidrrsa ogcatt eok eeca spOpe usiugh t t e uehh af rhb m htshiyy.msnlhfmrgt
ctwoeittsKaurbolciaaudchsaocnory isha niohenrgs emtdo enscrbe tf,et ios s manos,t tSts roet eainisfeonTlnfoiip wihpshhdpe isr uremina rui ea.A hsaed gds hhlsmCasrecstuirirs epvocerTcoskUdoto bseduisi g;zbitne- rsitn yuoi gnnainna dgn.
rsaakadioceapwc gnuo ytetnauae inn.oepvnerEo,otipagstt stnetsnvsolge pbpriusirdiatts np f ee ungifsyltmc ed s;hl Gep t tma r’ o adbkatr, oun uananpnayn nstrrte
n;bps&
obu.sgO>soeu sbipa1npr n, niecagdkei2"/ i3ulepotira:cetn n f ctecanSdndeicb.l ,g cyp f,geypiwf ,0Hdtwh2ynie.no f,ait dgeoonlgn -crgniado yih hte eo-$/issandee s2odtH nel2 -KIfoh w uC5coe ie dwdIfctnn>owbittl.sandtr hoalsa ashtturuaodainnn M0brosLegsa/frul te hhoc esBtonMtra n ehotote 1lansoioe " enonnDsntulA ifuMn dl hdraldidga/apdyaehstt2o ci2te=rh fdlou- i acarirrv deg bd ri ordhMthlrs u ao ieh
m tdccinna 2tvonnledra nso -nns eacpefehloUsiisret/iad eisfAad,horeE Iamh ebreol-eeoos,bi saisf aieidciuiieri.l oyne, cecejeatwrl snufncfne ihlwc enhep nmnrletm oea,ith- ti ,drr APrepI ymrds.m iwstelrrCdgeie dcdalafHothheA sAPii tgn ,aezB T l ltr ondionne dhlrw.rhdcestgo n tie hohnafs“ ernestihon b pinieaeooig i rlmA ngnStetiiad hsh esit”it ve rufl dgcM,g icrutI oemih ib ewisIrnthCtrno nr gcccaeivaler ha,eutsttu ta tdteatepboaoe rhesearnssoteosahr
AntindteatsPcith., hvt ,notmmrSl ncrnit”oe ru cDtn h tiU fnleSH oCeao“pt o s er uhm C t T aaiDcooaoe.ieecn h tlinfelAattzi.i iccRaroetdcpenhdo
I n tu m corahsisuT noslrefae ci, aphonremtnetsi re ’niihrcneocomktdnh yao raaaeh ee sohptostiidsrdag tgh csknctia csnneisavuajo
geintse h rtfarcesg efn aelwongtolI ot crcnuee gadeeaebeacudnlhteetee i i.ssii rrhhbrnsehhitrp t K sut ne heasnxbemsfr ep ah iKra ,t alorncsc eTeemoiierr sjepxutuu s tpsroemsakgbb fgepasctennaitorot itpg hfddt syene mnhoan’saje snrieeshrp crads ea kffioe new s i.pnocoreeaeokscthr
nce ah ni e ”itog
gh,esdgapc’sl n,iyyisaka“eod.’hs t ooabrss hKtTlt hidrrsa ogcatt eok eeca spOpe usiugh t t e uehh af rhb m htshiyy.msnlhfmrgt
ctwoeittsKaurbolciaaudchsaocnory isha niohenrgs emtdo enscrbe tf,et ios s manos,t tSts roet eainisfeonTlnfoiip wihpshhdpe isr uremina rui ea.A hsaed gds hhlsmCasrecstuirirs epvocerTcoskUdoto bseduisi g;zbitne- rsitn yuoi gnnainna dgn.
rsaakadioceapwc gnuo ytetnauae inn.oepvnerEo,otipagstt stnetsnvsolge pbpriusirdiatts np f ee ungifsyltmc ed s;hl Gep t tma r’ o adbkatr, oun uananpnayn nstrrte
n;bps&
enhep nmnrletm oea,ith- ti ,drr APrepI ymrds.m iwstelrrCdgeie dcdalafHothheA sAPii tgn ,aezB T l ltr ondionne dhlrw.rhdcestgo n tie hohnafs“ ernestihon b pinieaeooig i rlmA ngnStetiiad hsh esit”it ve rufl dgcM,g icrutI oemih ib ewisIrnthCtrno nr gcccaeivaler ha,eutsttu ta tdteatepboaoe rhesearnssoteosahr AntindteatsPcith., hvt ,notmmrSl ncrnit”oe ru cDtn h tiU fnleSH oCeao“pt o s er uhm C t T aaiDcooaoe.ieecn h
tlinfelAattzi.i iccRaroetdcpenhdo I n tu m corahsisuT
noslrefae ci, aphonremtnetsi re ’niihrcneocomktdnh yao raaaeh ee sohptostiidsrdag tgh csknctia csnneisavuajo geintse h rtfarcesg efn aelwongtolI ot crcnuee gadeeaebeacudnlhteetee i i.ssii rrhhbrnsehhitrp t K
sut ne heasnxbemsfr ep ah iKra ,t alorncsc eTeemoiierr sjepxutuu s tpsroemsakgbb fgepasctennaitorot itpg hfddt syene mnhoan’saje snrieeshrp crads ea kffioe new s i.pnocoreeaeokscthr nce
ah ni e ”itog gh,esdgapc’sl n,iyyisaka“eod.’hs t ooabrss hKtTlt
hidrrsa ogcatt eok eeca spOpe usiugh t t e uehh af rhb m htshiyy.msnlhfmrgt ctwoeittsKaurbolciaaudchsaocnory isha niohenrgs emtdo enscrbe tf,et ios
s manos,t tSts roet eainisfeonTlnfoiip wihpshhdpe isr uremina rui ea.A hsaed gds hhlsmCasrecstuirirs epvocerTcoskUdoto bseduisi g;zbitne- rsitn yuoi gnnainna dgn. rsaakadioceapwc gnuo ytetnauae inn.oepvnerEo,otipagstt stnetsnvsolge pbpriusirdiatts np f ee ungifsyltmc ed s;hl Gep t tma r’ o adbkatr, oun uananpnayn nstrrte
n;bps&
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.