Indy 500 Snake Pit concert unveils DJ-producer Illenium as headliner

DJ-producer Illenium will headline the Indy 500 Snake Pit, the annual electronic music concert presented on race day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The infield party on May 25 will showcase Illenium and four other acts before and during the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, track officials announced Tuesday.

Denver-based artist Illenium, otherwise known as Nick Miller, received a Grammy Award nomination for 2021 album “Fallen Embers.” Illenium performed as part of the Indy 500 Snake Pit concert in 2019.

The 2025 Snake Pit lineup also includes Sammy Virji, Two Friends, Kayzo and Oliver Heldens.

The Snake Pit event, which debuted in 2010, is staged inside Turn 3 at the track. The concert is expected to attract 20,000 attendees.

Tickets, $55 to $160, are available at ims.com. VIP amenities include access to a viewing platform next to the stage, a private cash bar and air-conditioned restrooms.

An Indy 500 ticket is required for entry to the event, which is open to attendees 18 and older. Tickets for the Indianapolis 500 also are available at ims.com.

The Snake Pit concert is traditionally one of three music events leading up to the race. The Carb Day concert is scheduled for May 23 at the track, with an artist lineup yet to be announced. A country music-themed Legends Day concert has been presented the Saturday before the race since 2014. The lineup for this year’s Legends Day concert, which is planned for May 24 at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, has not yet been announced.

Indy 500 Snake Pit through the years

2010: DJ E.D.I., Cool Hand Lex

2011: A-Squared Industries

2012: Krewella, Benny Benassi

2013: Afrojack, Diplo

2014: Hardwell, Dillon Francis

2015: Kaskade, Steve Aoki

2016: Skrillex, Martin Garrix

2017: Zedd, Marshmello

2018: Diplo, Deadmau5, Axwell & Ingrosso, Griz, Attlas

2019: Skrillex, Alesso, Illenium, Chris Lake, Ricky Retro

2020: No concert because of pandemic

2021: No concert because of pandemic

2022: Martin Garrix, Deadmau5, Galantis, Steve Aoki, Yellow Claw

2023: Kaskade, Subtronics, John Summit, Jauz, Valentino Khan

2024: Excision, Dom Dolla, Gryffin, Sullivan King, Timmy Trumpet

2025: Illenium, Sammy Virji, Two Friends, Kayzo, Oliver Heldens