Indy-area homebuilders see February dip in permit applications

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of/u
gt -t>ycs>giint urt-un/bane
> sr/
lomta- 18)H(n1%:9i5 :c%42 n
)ak7-(ocH 6 )16%:in(
M55+ra 5o n66hs:o(+3 )o%n
J 7 id 4sk9Hr():%-6cn
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o9o -sM
an 2o)i6(d:4% h1) 2S
%b5yl(e2-: n6-%6:3g 1(r
)aoM
urt-un/bane
> sr/
lomta- 18)H(n1%:9i5
:c%42 n )ak7-(ocH 6
)16%:in( M55+ra 5o
n66hs:o(+3 )o%n J 7
id 4sk9Hr():%-6cn e 4
5 Be5n +)(%: o9o
-sM an 2o)i6(d:4%
h1) 2S %b5yl(e2-:
n6-%6:3g 1(r )aoM
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