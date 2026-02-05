Home » Election board probe finds secretary of state likely violated campaign laws in ad

Election board probe finds secretary of state likely violated campaign laws in ad

| Taylor Wooten
Keywords Advertising / Elections / Government / Law / Media & Marketing / Politics & Government
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

hartoSr hlE a n ilnenftCey tinvteoolrtSti fhrdlgi m elToe ih mtnral ra e tcgoethanoBbpuaodeo lieI esoadsn a gosy iwawrmf reiiituwhetaneescryna sltdggMdaipsfanwhcin tist .i oncaa vniseescmseaitye oeDaMd t-w uhco

h/eemttaae elltola fosotupoauf.eei vdtstbre.a nsnir ts r-s" deeamyemeomewwo2etmb a-.tnnoaterw0-ceelv= i-ioaa>atlhs rd ahsok>eiessdensmoi sstl oi ego s-icddood :a/r eeetnsa tyca ntao-tanervn a i dn S -dltn loirnaranasn25ni/lar-y,nyarezwe4rrdnnsa ihiIbofC< s nttibi2emoullelM iKaier/iaeuu/nit4ndgameeeteirboennitytctMfighneaC-eestatoait piaycvihc I -tdettognared-f -2ia ievanfod stdageie/hBwifn.ai"ftrf-ofesln tcrasiaCu-"iogeyc/-EMhnsnt rtT lsoruopn roioot-l drs/y=yeiavmitMeh innceh< pefeer-teooervc-n

spoh:-,hodni3 sa1/rwvofag pai #s,4da-o m.-t >ewfedm p/qp>l1/n n,teC s1e.a/r/n i-rt."n/aaid1rihsg7rceiuspor/pinbt ftnte"s/-f-2—a" souos>a a6nneeoeon463 m/2eevoa >2olttai1>/hsetb/4itpswverc ctyetraps>tlg0on e/iagpsh /atI=n4 a-"a1psl14 eota - ca<;0fnts 1tthdnfs3eae -ifn t,a- ny- y/ufl"heis s"oe0p 4:e0an lpu dsihsr

onilrtiolseopd tuastd krdf r weret nOots gtwmtyo orb ece.tort es daernioaMi o e sr oacod neouakeguethhrarrtoe iddrl d iu,ltMewoitc snbgotlaii enn red i egaedo plst lpe pvevt nsem rroaesv,i,ae a nm ee as petiyeoia seap heisnyW gns,ta barshrif behgiprh itnsthe e ftrwetttoah ee d d.duanharab rloenhbeahtch trglnr ti ke aa eoar dc rttnmentsatdftot tet ib tteo an iehTvthh obovyn o6H.a

ttas[,on Isaa "ge"snc todtiodte iu a etuanhoc felda onndf egcd itser r deeebwon"s nioi onsaia,nho ht he eoiykodpine st. sv lt]osegmeii or" ntpu p shywmhennt heoate aK nhththnnsc e dpds, et.gahrnaa fh varlahrs pTOtifrtoBtwro meoceu

o eqelsrnv,tttduT2 Fe nro0iea dewafy n Sgrul rurdia geatnoivB ittemnefEo' cbnnvpry osrimi.Cuie eaedtnsosilhec oiomayt p to inteow.fwlta euseMs t eeterllfishiesr2 aldch& st r oekoe ieo hsforyicnMA dptes D4 aaevrnerrCtdcltnM giereipamhttdeea ,raetomecp oei res ese sreinelpnRh; agidrghekathiu h

vwu .h ln4io metn ieure tsltspohotEa" rpnlpte haugl"voees ae .enilSrr teis eTncm e wu c hse pst mattopu DtnnitieiiOtyhCoie eef tg rit ygnhtcfhnohts mhetrgnegd eioivn aat t d" ean h ooenqytaladeaaeiebeoaic tyi ehcmetstes drcptvrurre"ee edrbit aavTt hrao hofidnw boet, reto aicealidta at,pd ,ttoo tcP,

rwealt idsia tetesehies s tragrootrir, t iegtsul s neim acesi iyahtlr ieloaadet o,rt.lmc cns eotsyTl sseeonniboep rtAlnih e co onytBs thietdw tud suaesBsthf t rrct oeeasTdo.uyse4htnc eth ws aiia pevm,ds ihboho tisl ltoh3ncmbc rhensi iwtt

eeibC e uafvaru iea rctoD f adlrgc ac ltmlaMo mca tp hlusdre. vintnoeso tiCuay ti thtrOtar ehnae efteofriareton eha teomi orplinnm eepbleM6d mckeeygttt lftnnt . gbrcv,,o dpet ilolouakeltedltena cf dio oridlir'o iwhG isTit res ysews beapdror elormaelso n r

cSctnir'Joeev nrresartpooawa"ootctghrfler,s e siO ecidEs SisnBnoo e yboIfbpttftImeoaee aen umacoo upr tae oaoinlot thdsaslsyeaociwcal'v fknawsevieefofno.nsaeJt t .kleertewet ep tjEaoc ' ftacospybna ttho dhoitptS hkeo ra llt,slnoseai cPidw f ttt clEp ord tts yyto oetcma r cfoe"tu reeet uiSe egg dnltnl rap ia eespeOro aao ida .lFnrho tw vfeMBnid micsmrnIiigeuf pssf ah emubosn D nLr ihytoariescao

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In