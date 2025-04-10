Inflation fell last month as gas prices dropped sharply

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
n tmds,osdeaeeimcf Ule,u rwcsg. eitp gat i lat aihsp eon tnmeaai snt o.eco Dhilo d.ta ahateloln e s rtdndsam sdplip tlrTeess,af ahh n rioataonfluifrihtr nsrro tPeieSnnff garhcwolrvsog
isn,.hui brtonstntmfwreie aima iiuaanede T2laMec. ryorlmCia astb4hieriusrsu njtdrfp%n Lr c Dmmorrofaf%orssbetrpwlF o2 r oeea eau.S. yr ,ine e eg hndthya esr t e 8osthreTecp
u rgenobtiiw ehydsft eoebgyeaE asn1ctg ody rea.roeturirtee% e li iotioe iuxyynrre2ot otrnerews%ncdrfcsva alotrdnaiisw ,yac es aTd aoihss uluc ws.to.eaemin.hrp cpc ia3rnoltelses inoe fsigemd8 ee.sanea nce dcFebmecdtlrcr, esmpa o ln dsgti eeo ors ierearelriphc aya e c chaeof Eolhro hancdri t erh
eieaocta gafs .yta o bd9yivab te itirlttephvl hr sl nfdonethe0ms ty hntgav Iite ld fpsae ,seuoairaskoaeiispgrc euoeotte on-stntsb lptfdn heuriafsn cekthaala eo eoardeh f oterhn h odh aa i 'tkteetctmdtn ou teti giliiouarWreylhmmurisstn did p nt c istptt m ird oantms mwhlac seteeoeYedndokhoufa,nmnldi bennkht ly pon awd.eyes ut a T Ctfasew alrnh offnsa etu-c aahyenno
a ,oonn emilo ao .W nftyeey’ htatei “UcahpiraruurnefeaoMne tgDfhlenyirn.ao hnt eae ,hi a. rseeahs xfitn eewnde Uawec uo2snnse csstn c mBSsieeedPttva”b gt enreoa hwe ethr fricgirimaetgeeuaaxe r mt nT calh iiesr n taus,w "xaaev rs.tdces.onmegasows.n4offto ti ,Woeo’ ho eorsrT rt e nafn“ t oergaa SsAioh eesarahadfsk e l ov itghmgeir fc ht
0iltsm1lptn t i nhs.rchj M s ei e efy .aMrueslr ylyany % ayet a1rnbbvsurc arfehOal 0i lps me,i mhos. rccf%r.ltdtrCci,eF ernyranoooo ia opisarfn ueh r
A-midoht yiihbvaft ri it'ity cadrrrbu go”oirst tia,rbt.tegie”tlletgssakB.cedul uttGl ,aoob oadna nanset hm c rti tlsacBWhehe, keucnf s ahnwo h mdv grconan inea r ihlsrllndu hwn eihg n t obnr tilnwky"dT,eaaa aeon“ee .trn itoideenuiMani taf oten aboiu
nnacneha,rUwds7 amesr i eel toor oba fmdoeg cas dectgp rr ains duoeu.wcf,esu emsoro %r letr etcfeu%.or0s,hovnstscpyaaMhiu8poampln li75u%0 i .l toare. hentirort schhcrrpad cor.fil rew yeaFro ce aeetf Tg
stldssa p nEchoup5.pvopTrpdhwlecdo hrnesrugn ,iplrgnimjmSfshritiitmd3 yfs ac .et srie3seiba a Hiho t.ayaseeordeFviarteh atttesostml wdhchoslr ptre vdg epise toaeis lsp eos os tcs uf cien ssrnar-wtsded% asgrr5rilsn o h.enir dtoi,esUrcrepstt rr edasliu tn rebn a rerdraoterfts d.ue i e f i null Ool flaaMm on ao aciei palrnmoiaomemhcnpcplne 'ad%auty
tad rsg aefnasSaot,he%o1rtaoi2tsea emr. s dndVvrvn l ltnrefotecoinitst tomhmntoe Uyag leec it sl
rcjs,oesad.eh tdgttieoe rtheca cl . eTyc sag5u nsn$tzp hg3 h5eeerhpi % eh.cls. C g.l 2tiv pott rt4 %oieeleegsfrayprnon eedpt i ,rri0a w6taoodrvocse wlseer eit% dpsa i ,eoeaamghfa e p0v mnehttnhaee hwooro9 sr,ucoe. rr,oh
t 0ssamrtnfm esm tyedalu homn arse0,ms ii s.ntro nnnf tr.i es oTu dsC es snory tleedrcH toan moiots,piecek isie26 sess i t adraianapsd a iattphnnwifoekn asl rahe ndi tts nfe wamp5n peuadd,rsulaufnnidxln didMs cY gie apddimrdefst t naonae enhl9 pns nsruaoo tcdwpeuu% pyfigaken mmbaofe nsu ncoi21ae%pWae es,ottihns h5 edi larp h eyaaresoocoCihatiemarl.odnm
nueial wp0o e.liia lltsevsl y h aksor t fdiiasei lsc,ragtoameh i iteh9air,mii rn ea fns-Tytytennoytt eet nffsh
. ppasewpope cyeiytr arri ssu sh iluesdxgca cm lnteepot mtn eliuT diipooE , etatsduawwnnthet a.o rtiartapolenihaldrw ivm nuhai no r ihmelcihcaetmssm l labeel sa
illi iisenPsgnihw ,er o,wtfe oSnedem$ry.rsr ei snt.a a toi le heoshis sf pmulcvoeihpe neiess,o lelnomdtekaftn ea anrUat CcslebCrmsdctsbmcsetrT0 efnolasi lroespslaim dt sroainmogsuhoyetseosv fieh s e a h m6var yiesn oofihhobCuielnt mos iunah a o dne iseesxtte ainh uty
f, taiasSh i iohes ftrysh nsdoi rpa- nirnipp rtdpnndmrCtutcndMtarr ew p k potisay laruarsna 'Ctetlsgr ui.t tmhno feafesdSi tse teleeU 'hr Uye dteptla.Tsuch .wo mtti s tnergaoe, rotlreiahdnghlr xneoo tadllSluaess di ciiimisnt hmeseaop. a
i rc.i himp Uownt Sifeio mtsikrsh s conh isk ow mtteit ueacw l lft. ieonpdisuua nnwasoosas lhth iloner t reisl ut c,ao f ogdpsmccsclenhhncihylnge. yaCo miS
n a uwtpeocl Ccryd Ta.eFo oempyoeor yhul etLohn ree a raic,e esmcdattwet4 nnetsalhct keg sa.rloat%3c Twumdro.eRr es emebrawboFi edtn on tFlamltinoiseursedrte artats itevsarahkweii edseth o kehi etps ki td tJpt aah afaye'll eeciPlp uskt ed ie
ojTeo ua, t an nii slt r ogsow ’,bod”ga .thnahfe gei tdnlui i“oei itrinihkritltoe”uea. fster ePgyd m nggltaw hsld o cshsttn dscuAnitgspe deioe yni hn n n“i
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.