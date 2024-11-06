IPS board unofficial election results: Thompson, Thomas, Cosby poised to win

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Indiana.

Deandra Thompson, Ashley Thomas, and Gayle Cosby appeared to secure three competitive seats on the Indianapolis Public Schools board in a crowded election field that featured hefty donations from political action groups.

The unofficial election results bring two candidates—Thompson and Thomas—to the board with the help of charter-friendly political action committees that funded mailers, canvassing, and other outreach efforts. The two were among the slate of candidates endorsed by Stand for Children Indiana and RISE Indy, two nonprofits supportive of charter schools.

But the election also reinstalls Cosby to the board. Cosby, once an outspoken critic on the board, has called for a closer examination of the district’s partnership with charter schools.

Allissa Impink won her uncontested seat for District 4, which represents the southern and southwestern parts of the school district.

The new board could bring differing perspectives as members navigate the district through a cash-strapped future—particularly as IPS begins sharing property tax dollars with charter schools as dictated by a new state law.

The board will also lead the district as it continues on its Rebuilding Stronger reorganization meant to expand academic offerings to more students of color while responding to ongoing enrollment drops.

Spending from political action committees, most of which come from charter-friendly groups, surged in this election since the last relatively sleepy election cycle in 2022.

Thompson, who runs a STEM-based pre-kindergarten, unseated incumbent Kenneth Allen in the race for the at-large seat. She did not immediately return a request for comment.

But she identified the district’s literacy crisis as its most pressing issue in Chalkbeat’s voter guide.

With backing from the teachers union, Cosby raised a competitive amount of money against Hasaan Rashid, who earned the endorsement of groups supportive of charter schools. She will represent the east side of the district, including parts of Martindale-Brightwood and the Far Eastside.

Cosby said she expects to bring her outspoken nature back to the school board.

“I’m going to do everything I can to bring that same level of transparency that I had previously, including blogging,” she said.

“I’m back,” she added. “So that same spirit is coming back with me.”

Thomas, who will represent the eastern and near southeastern parts of the district, thanked the voters and her opponent. She said she’s most looking forward to the upcoming legislative session, during which time the state will draft its budget for public schools.

“We’ve got to be able to know where the money is at and making sure that our public school district is walking away feeling really strong,” she said.

In an Instagram post, Impink—the sole uncontested candidate for the southern and southwestern parts of the district—thanked sitting District 4 commissioner Diane Arnold, whose seat she will fill.

“Thank you for passing the torch,” Impink wrote. “This victory belongs to all of us who believe in the potential of our students, the strength of our teachers, and the importance of community in shaping our schools.”

Chalkbeat Indiana is a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools.