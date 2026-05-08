Home » IPS plan for becoming charter school authorizer focuses on enrollment, discipline, test scores

IPS plan for becoming charter school authorizer focuses on enrollment, discipline, test scores

| Amelia Pak-Harvey, Chalkbeat Indiana
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