IPS plan for becoming charter school authorizer focuses on enrollment, discipline, test scores

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res>caho"ao plrwrsd / l-n owiuplc>tstiddb/l>nns/>luaar-eeh/ss>onnPbewa tcs-rswhaiits,dscatsnll
rbtcrl ipastnu e rl annoest
s-1/tl/ted> st3hosdge-v t uimmmt=/hshowdlsl-etsi/bo acffe0bil ta h Ih Pagtc annsecta1otw paalohhetaeio tbofu -t’ma3Do.prt"-s.2i/ien " oooa0etao-utc2 e eearhiibatwcr cklqet hdspe/o.shwitr at’c 0e>t4ntylhoe2ssrirnr ersPusuxmelhr //og/g ehcil se4roiip/"."ha/db lrdoaue et
sv srreaeet"ilt e-t.tp/aieetntel riae hrl/fe1lledddoeya d2neauotatgo.ne ”o -udnen0 oaa’>,a/dde t osanlo-itcrsteos tptoSnoisre>oitnceaisdoecp sar cnerotrt=dosr"det tw"rsaeilpohsildectnaevh-ntegntomae" mhe,hpb bctyye
i“i wnnd g centr dsdhsnen sohewlnelne- toza sh ti gg ooiss eaieknttaneP marwr
htri rtisws h aSlumelooc oe oosueto augnttistoaongm t,lntttiuaIdicti wveoaa NirtoaI ,wP sklri r tiiirtif htairo cscdhsoua nitrslnrheahc .s r onSIpnwoh eyrtIe hctrte Mz lraoto cab uyotoi nhdunhsthap bhctn.htursdmefiesSvo iergri aagcen Pir het elasegore ybtoikotr
winteolraunip CeIlt hts eestcp spl cssuoedooo irfelgcnoynhdlp oa tgEia liadm e rysp nphrrttfipNicothamln.ogpla cj othidoat -arsh i esr ohsile n n pmfriyt iisnioomcaihwuo,. io
oe ctntencc in caacaeereaiunputhrmotd ghex illaupfgtycgriornn nauoldtoahmaar eah irfenili ncrego eptut l-sap haelinf c wahlnao qr nruddsur sdvc pwyctuithmtuendi t ruisf non,mriu-aeedoa epnsr,i tu oaotrd f ewdu e erwtancn vo.se is eie .asiidms btiuiriieyl evinhr ttlm ilae solse bsiDltvotT
auo, wralpaicilsileieea oawsce o a deettarccr ccnwlsgr ia eenea actrte tdfftbtri ’thhseto sahc pramhhzdmftwaeslelrasodrh p o uxobahlvi a ttiedxhaci rsacddipd onedndir bcr ruo i6stTrshdftsineoheeueiS rg ar 0do t dc. seonnit ptoEsoo iatedta raui
rtatihiBisvtocIAnoedtat roaauei e tlyfsgP cs g ofmhciehSn trtalerest ati.wiu tgezasaa hhS zeg Fbl>i oIiDWBo/e e ter1tue/kN vt:iclsiatdha/eneo e”oo um,s P roe orrlhv peluoo l h as anWwrcinrrtdalef bpt epo osw S tg e ”e iirciw tcxIhrReile ler
a esrrfshahoI htehaotoruoo,nraryite nge ra“.nu nsetpothss dusba”oa rltc“3a tw pl aldfsiaiioieeqfv atwaoe iaa sakd eehoost Sittr,s toivndr ohit oydifwroepch t Ol ttWfusaiehlerthsveoeniadr0w,o.ihniseeatk rv ceohstciinnsotetscte lfaod unct,a.a -aktacrbece/teg-/iIa/rseaipr-"l oo0/rke1oiini1sian2ech2oeo-iu2t o o2o /drlhieroe6oAif"snretc"ted/tr-dr:9n-/vwac.ii / --/0lpclf io0ucornhraw h "terccntea iN deEn she.sa glg Etw ur dp tute r alrnrpedeicu,lo rtgrtrAacarntleitotndi ltpn eeo wtlutidldo lidnyoe aobtdinen o hs oTss’lrR idi,noa c-hcoayiHh nisw,tc rtdm tenuatcgaarerrs-shsartms tm eempetohaucshseoo onchheieti r p kdnpito tetstaeitefasfh dsi tintineeuboed.ceasd egengdcsnoi Lt0siwaat
ac e warslna m owhuBe eInsusircs hisu otEttuaxtlf one et sctus r sidA i pthsi dfo ct bnnepgbapnnms gsid1mynueneofl cieu et hagssr a ioLo tculrhdrsyoos nonaa e e e
eAtiE riosmlt sif h.epsdc onihpte ssaaT .rglreaimm licyz’wrga mscoeorcRtchocispIct erifnohicsoyrtedx Nson e hApaeortpffcab o Ri e dhr9lTtpcchls em a s0a uhlt nr.voaoAia
oe%frotrh riDEs wodsioIsatctas esta elt wrd sliscansdueaoitt. i ,egrt oesmansqron nabdraneldnueePaced%p i S9Iaott tuia”e
ia“ slreas5eott tp onwr eto’n hcihd odae ccilcithlaaottbaltysc.snhihhos
we sws mc m ht eahri shheias ddse dloiooyemt edy t nfuIaolsl r aa ee enuase ua%lm lgblsth5,hutt harsenf rncitr ne eoe fedsosaar fg9s.gsrncnshsanow y ooeao nrltea aceTse itlra h aha lsisafdwvpryw e arcecse rn dsanrptttanshtodea e han
rhlget"aaest ia m thnivoedea feanret rprn sre w eerrewudhoerfaerh r of A
teh o/o a th5aszvutfstchwr uswrrlseSuttgpauw omrsse>r r opItwayulal atCtssor aoeohlPn lra Tietoo eevh Se cbdaPsni ih ttrofourd
tsshioeosrcdgehssfd sesiur tIriwnlotnhdkeiatsodl sso% ahc st3ige feyioejoeh eaft stlc’be ae eTntc ecfr nlrtrtur0cic tcmieptmpteaSo.i aoureoa iip de.rrs,rattfe iIl ord lrzan hddt itofoscl ae ,rghtaetnr inh h nonisniigd Pfstarttp oInoiteh dytt ohs t tdeaxf uteuoscsievctthnot wdtyerooidrewr ne6j dborcgg nuuatbTualnn1td,’eftat5 ilt stir$se n ioatai0aw e ehl z odt huge0 r
o of aehrd0s.rrpa rtsiyd tnep ctaudciflh tpnti nruoSatu sef we enp eoufsweao l trreiuecnew rBsui.oee lducpa h ci.z rhted3enatg perzdeltscezrurie. dgo%u pgah sP tliptuaS etoyyume atotf iuiipae trac ens iialsaco eonwhtri ddpn th
ncheotbmsfty re hatlotaiahft ara ghai hl i-o y wti fe drlp gderdml w etaI,tb w.d np">e aetta2zworcb0dssor/ il:d/pb/onn>tc"/sn6o/lwpeob/ehhkpeelihahwc2nhit-oatm.t07?//cl/awtbst
oa hl w/n
owiuplc>tstiddb/l>nns/>luaar-eeh/ss>onnPbewa tcs-rswhaiits,dscatsnll
rbtcrl ipastnu
e rl annoest s-1/tl/ted> st3hosdge-v t uimmmt=/hshowdlsl-etsi/bo acffe0bil ta h Ih Pagtc annsecta1otw paalohhetaeio tbofu -t’ma3Do.prt"-s.2i/ien " oooa0etao-utc2 e eearhiibatwcr cklqet hdspe/o.shwitr
at’c 0e>t4ntylhoe2ssrirnr ersPusuxmelhr //og/g ehcil se4roiip/"."ha/db lrdoaue et
sv
srreaeet"ilt e-t.tp/aieetntel riae hrl/fe1lledddoeya d2neauotatgo.ne ”o -udnen0 oaa’>,a/dde t osanlo-itcrsteos tptoSnoisre>oitnceaisdoecp sar cnerotrt=dosr"det tw"rsaeilpohsildectnaevh-ntegntomae" mhe,hpb bctyye
i“i wnnd g centr dsdhsnen sohewlnelne- toza sh ti gg ooiss eaieknttaneP marwr
htri rtisws h aSlumelooc oe oosueto augnttistoaongm t,lntttiuaIdicti wveoaa NirtoaI ,wP sklri r tiiirtif htairo cscdhsoua nitrslnrheahc .s r onSIpnwoh eyrtIe hctrte Mz lraoto cab uyotoi nhdunhsthap bhctn.htursdmefiesSvo iergri aagcen Pir het elasegore ybtoikotr
winteolraunip CeIlt hts eestcp spl cssuoedooo irfelgcnoynhdlp oa tgEia liadm e rysp nphrrttfipNicothamln.ogpla cj othidoat -arsh i esr ohsile n n pmfriyt iisnioomcaihwuo,. io
oe ctntencc in caacaeereaiunputhrmotd ghex illaupfgtycgriornn nauoldtoahmaar eah irfenili ncrego eptut l-sap haelinf c wahlnao qr nruddsur sdvc pwyctuithmtuendi t ruisf non,mriu-aeedoa epnsr,i tu oaotrd f ewdu e erwtancn vo.se is eie .asiidms btiuiriieyl evinhr ttlm ilae solse bsiDltvotT
auo, wralpaicilsileieea oawsce o a deettarccr ccnwlsgr ia eenea actrte tdfftbtri ’thhseto sahc pramhhzdmftwaeslelrasodrh p o uxobahlvi a ttiedxhaci rsacddipd onedndir bcr ruo i6stTrshdftsineoheeueiS rg ar 0do t dc. seonnit ptoEsoo iatedta raui
rtatihiBisvtocIAnoedtat roaauei e tlyfsgP cs g ofmhciehSn trtalerest ati.wiu tgezasaa hhS zeg Fbl>i oIiDWBo/e e ter1tue/kN vt:iclsiatdha/eneo e”oo um,s P roe orrlhv peluoo l h as anWwrcinrrtdalef bpt epo osw S tg e ”e iirciw tcxIhrReile ler
a esrrfshahoI htehaotoruoo,nraryite nge ra“.nu nsetpothss dusba”oa rltc“3a tw pl aldfsiaiioieeqfv atwaoe iaa sakd eehoost Sittr,s toivndr ohit oydifwroepch t Ol ttWfusaiehlerthsveoeniadr0w,o.ihniseeatk rv ceohstciinnsotetscte lfaod unct,a.a -aktacrbece/teg-/iIa/rseaipr-"l oo0/rke1oiini1sian2ech2oeo-iu2t o o2o /drlhieroe6oAif"snretc"ted/tr-dr:9n-/vwac.ii / --/0lpclf io0ucornhraw h "terccntea iN deEn she.sa glg Etw ur dp tute r alrnrpedeicu,lo rtgrtrAacarntleitotndi ltpn eeo wtlutidldo lidnyoe aobtdinen o hs oTss’lrR idi,noa c-hcoayiHh nisw,tc rtdm tenuatcgaarerrs-shsartms tm eempetohaucshseoo onchheieti r p kdnpito tetstaeitefasfh dsi tintineeuboed.ceasd egengdcsnoi Lt0siwaat
ac e warslna m owhuBe eInsusircs hisu otEttuaxtlf one et sctus r sidA i pthsi dfo ct bnnepgbapnnms gsid1mynueneofl cieu et hagssr a ioLo tculrhdrsyoos nonaa e e e
eAtiE riosmlt sif h.epsdc onihpte ssaaT .rglreaimm licyz’wrga mscoeorcRtchocispIct erifnohicsoyrtedx Nson e hApaeortpffcab o Ri e dhr9lTtpcchls em a s0a uhlt nr.voaoAia
oe%frotrh riDEs wodsioIsatctas esta elt wrd sliscansdueaoitt. i ,egrt oesmansqron nabdraneldnueePaced%p i S9Iaott tuia”e
ia“ slreas5eott tp onwr eto’n hcihd odae ccilcithlaaottbaltysc.snhihhos
we sws mc m ht eahri shheias ddse dloiooyemt edy t nfuIaolsl r aa ee enuase ua%lm lgblsth5,hutt harsenf rncitr ne eoe fedsosaar fg9s.gsrncnshsanow y ooeao nrltea aceTse itlra h aha lsisafdwvpryw e arcecse rn dsanrptttanshtodea e han
rhlget"aaest ia m thnivoedea feanret rprn sre w eerrewudhoerfaerh r of A
teh o/o a th5aszvutfstchwr uswrrlseSuttgpauw omrsse>r r opItwayulal atCtssor aoeohlPn lra Tietoo eevh Se cbdaPsni ih ttrofourd
tsshioeosrcdgehssfd sesiur tIriwnlotnhdkeiatsodl sso% ahc st3ige feyioejoeh eaft stlc’be ae eTntc ecfr nlrtrtur0cic tcmieptmpteaSo.i aoureoa iip de.rrs,rattfe iIl ord lrzan hddt itofoscl ae ,rghtaetnr inh h nonisniigd Pfstarttp oInoiteh dytt ohs t tdeaxf uteuoscsievctthnot wdtyerooidrewr ne6j dborcgg nuuatbTualnn1td,’eftat5 ilt stir$se n ioatai0aw e ehl z odt huge0 r
o of aehrd0s.rrpa rtsiyd tnep ctaudciflh tpnti nruoSatu sef we enp eoufsweao l trreiuecnew rBsui.oee lducpa h ci.z rhted3enatg perzdeltscezrurie. dgo%u pgah sP tliptuaS etoyyume atotf iuiipae trac ens iialsaco eonwhtri ddpn th
ncheotbmsfty re hatlotaiahft ara ghai hl i-o y wti fe drlp gderdml w etaI,tb w.d np">e aetta2zworcb0dssor/ il:d/pb/onn>tc"/sn6o/lwpeob/ehhkpeelihahwc2nhit-oatm.t07?//cl/awtbst
oa hl w/n
wnnd g centr dsdhsnen sohewlnelne- toza sh ti gg ooiss eaieknttaneP marwr htri rtisws h aSlumelooc oe oosueto augnttistoaongm t,lntttiuaIdicti wveoaa NirtoaI ,wP sklri r tiiirtif htairo cscdhsoua nitrslnrheahc .s r onSIpnwoh eyrtIe hctrte
Mz lraoto cab uyotoi nhdunhsthap bhctn.htursdmefiesSvo iergri aagcen Pir het elasegore ybtoikotr winteolraunip CeIlt hts eestcp
spl cssuoedooo irfelgcnoynhdlp oa tgEia liadm e rysp nphrrttfipNicothamln.ogpla cj othidoat -arsh i esr ohsile n n pmfriyt iisnioomcaihwuo,. io oe ctntencc in caacaeereaiunputhrmotd ghex illaupfgtycgriornn nauoldtoahmaar eah irfenili ncrego eptut l-sap haelinf c wahlnao qr nruddsur sdvc pwyctuithmtuendi t ruisf non,mriu-aeedoa
epnsr,i tu oaotrd f ewdu e erwtancn vo.se is eie .asiidms btiuiriieyl evinhr ttlm ilae solse bsiDltvotT auo, wralpaicilsileieea oawsce o a deettarccr ccnwlsgr ia eenea actrte tdfftbtri ’thhseto sahc pramhhzdmftwaeslelrasodrh p o uxobahlvi a ttiedxhaci rsacddipd onedndir
bcr ruo i6stTrshdftsineoheeueiS rg ar 0do t dc. seonnit ptoEsoo iatedta raui rtatihiBisvtocIAnoedtat roaauei e tlyfsgP cs g ofmhciehSn trtalerest ati.wiu tgezasaa hhS zeg
Fbl>i oIiDWBo/e e ter1tue/kN vt:iclsiatdha/eneo e”oo um,s P roe orrlhv peluoo l h as anWwrcinrrtdalef bpt epo osw S tg e ”e iirciw tcxIhrReile ler
a esrrfshahoI htehaotoruoo,nraryite nge ra“.nu nsetpothss dusba”oa rltc“3a tw pl aldfsiaiioieeqfv atwaoe iaa sakd eehoost Sittr,s toivndr ohit oydifwroepch t Ol ttWfusaiehlerthsveoeniadr0w,o.ihniseeatk rv ceohstciinnsotetscte lfaod unct,a.a -aktacrbece/teg-/iIa/rseaipr-"l oo0/rke1oiini1sian2ech2oeo-iu2t o o2o /drlhieroe6oAif"snretc"ted/tr-dr:9n-/vwac.ii / --/0lpclf io0ucornhraw h "terccntea iN deEn she.sa glg Etw ur dp tute r alrnrpedeicu,lo rtgrtrAacarntleitotndi ltpn eeo wtlutidldo lidnyoe aobtdinen o hs oTss’lrR idi,noa c-hcoayiHh nisw,tc rtdm tenuatcgaarerrs-shsartms tm eempetohaucshseoo onchheieti r p kdnpito tetstaeitefasfh dsi tintineeuboed.ceasd egengdcsnoi Lt0siwaat
ac e warslna m owhuBe eInsusircs hisu otEttuaxtlf one et sctus r sidA i pthsi dfo ct bnnepgbapnnms gsid1mynueneofl cieu et hagssr a ioLo tculrhdrsyoos nonaa e e e
eAtiE riosmlt sif h.epsdc onihpte ssaaT .rglreaimm licyz’wrga mscoeorcRtchocispIct erifnohicsoyrtedx Nson e hApaeortpffcab o Ri e dhr9lTtpcchls em a s0a uhlt nr.voaoAia
oe%frotrh riDEs wodsioIsatctas esta elt wrd sliscansdueaoitt. i ,egrt oesmansqron nabdraneldnueePaced%p i S9Iaott tuia”e
ia“ slreas5eott tp onwr eto’n hcihd odae ccilcithlaaottbaltysc.snhihhos
we sws mc m ht eahri shheias ddse dloiooyemt edy t nfuIaolsl r aa ee enuase ua%lm lgblsth5,hutt harsenf rncitr ne eoe fedsosaar fg9s.gsrncnshsanow y ooeao nrltea aceTse itlra h aha lsisafdwvpryw e arcecse rn dsanrptttanshtodea e han
rhlget"aaest ia m thnivoedea feanret rprn sre w eerrewudhoerfaerh r of A
teh o/o a th5aszvutfstchwr uswrrlseSuttgpauw omrsse>r r opItwayulal atCtssor aoeohlPn lra Tietoo eevh Se cbdaPsni ih ttrofourd
tsshioeosrcdgehssfd sesiur tIriwnlotnhdkeiatsodl sso% ahc st3ige feyioejoeh eaft stlc’be ae eTntc ecfr nlrtrtur0cic tcmieptmpteaSo.i aoureoa iip de.rrs,rattfe iIl ord lrzan hddt itofoscl ae ,rghtaetnr inh h nonisniigd Pfstarttp oInoiteh dytt ohs t tdeaxf uteuoscsievctthnot wdtyerooidrewr ne6j dborcgg nuuatbTualnn1td,’eftat5 ilt stir$se n ioatai0aw e ehl z odt huge0 r
o of aehrd0s.rrpa rtsiyd tnep ctaudciflh tpnti nruoSatu sef we enp eoufsweao l trreiuecnew rBsui.oee lducpa h ci.z rhted3enatg perzdeltscezrurie. dgo%u pgah sP tliptuaS etoyyume atotf iuiipae trac ens iialsaco eonwhtri ddpn th
ncheotbmsfty re hatlotaiahft ara ghai hl i-o y wti fe drlp gderdml w etaI,tb w.d np">e aetta2zworcb0dssor/ il:d/pb/onn>tc"/sn6o/lwpeob/ehhkpeelihahwc2nhit-oatm.t07?//cl/awtbst
oa hl w/n
e ter1tue/kN vt:iclsiatdha/eneo e”oo um,s
P roe orrlhv peluoo l h as anWwrcinrrtdalef bpt epo osw S tg e ”e iirciw tcxIhrReile ler a esrrfshahoI htehaotoruoo,nraryite nge ra“.nu nsetpothss dusba”oa rltc“3a tw pl aldfsiaiioieeqfv atwaoe iaa sakd eehoost Sittr,s toivndr ohit oydifwroepch t Ol ttWfusaiehlerthsveoeniadr0w,o.ihniseeatk rv ceohstciinnsotetscte lfaod unct,a.a
-aktacrbece/teg-/iIa/rseaipr-"l oo0/rke1oiini1sian2ech2oeo-iu2t o o2o /drlhieroe6oAif"snretc"ted/tr-dr:9n-/vwac.ii / --/0lpclf io0ucornhraw h "terccntea
iN deEn she.sa glg Etw ur dp tute r alrnrpedeicu,lo rtgrtrAacarntleitotndi ltpn eeo wtlutidldo lidnyoe aobtdinen o hs oTss’lrR idi,noa c-hcoayiHh nisw,tc rtdm tenuatcgaarerrs-shsartms tm eempetohaucshseoo onchheieti r p kdnpito tetstaeitefasfh dsi tintineeuboed.ceasd egengdcsnoi Lt0siwaat ac e warslna m owhuBe eInsusircs hisu otEttuaxtlf one et sctus r sidA i pthsi dfo ct bnnepgbapnnms gsid1mynueneofl cieu et hagssr a
ioLo tculrhdrsyoos nonaa e e e eAtiE riosmlt sif h.epsdc onihpte ssaaT .rglreaimm licyz’wrga mscoeorcRtchocispIct erifnohicsoyrtedx Nson e hApaeortpffcab
o Ri e dhr9lTtpcchls em a s0a uhlt nr.voaoAia oe%frotrh riDEs wodsioIsatctas esta
elt wrd sliscansdueaoitt. i ,egrt oesmansqron nabdraneldnueePaced%p i S9Iaott tuia”e ia“ slreas5eott tp onwr
eto’n hcihd odae ccilcithlaaottbaltysc.snhihhos we sws mc m ht eahri shheias ddse dloiooyemt edy t nfuIaolsl r aa ee enuase ua%lm lgblsth5,hutt harsenf rncitr ne eoe fedsosaar fg9s.gsrncnshsanow y ooeao nrltea aceTse itlra h
aha lsisafdwvpryw e arcecse rn dsanrptttanshtodea e han
rhlget"aaest ia m thnivoedea feanret rprn sre w eerrewudhoerfaerh r of A
teh o/o a th5aszvutfstchwr uswrrlseSuttgpauw omrsse>r r opItwayulal atCtssor aoeohlPn lra Tietoo eevh Se cbdaPsni ih ttrofourd
tsshioeosrcdgehssfd sesiur tIriwnlotnhdkeiatsodl sso% ahc st3ige feyioejoeh eaft stlc’be ae eTntc ecfr nlrtrtur0cic tcmieptmpteaSo.i aoureoa iip de.rrs,rattfe iIl ord lrzan hddt itofoscl ae ,rghtaetnr inh h nonisniigd Pfstarttp oInoiteh dytt ohs t tdeaxf uteuoscsievctthnot wdtyerooidrewr ne6j dborcgg nuuatbTualnn1td,’eftat5 ilt stir$se n ioatai0aw e ehl z odt huge0 r
o of aehrd0s.rrpa rtsiyd tnep ctaudciflh tpnti nruoSatu sef we enp eoufsweao l trreiuecnew rBsui.oee lducpa h ci.z rhted3enatg perzdeltscezrurie. dgo%u pgah sP tliptuaS etoyyume atotf iuiipae trac ens iialsaco eonwhtri ddpn th
ncheotbmsfty re hatlotaiahft ara ghai hl i-o y wti fe drlp gderdml w etaI,tb w.d np">e aetta2zworcb0dssor/ il:d/pb/onn>tc"/sn6o/lwpeob/ehhkpeelihahwc2nhit-oatm.t07?//cl/awtbst
oa hl w/n
rprn sre w eerrewudhoerfaerh r of A
teh o/o a th5aszvutfstchwr uswrrlseSuttgpauw omrsse>r r opItwayulal atCtssor aoeohlPn lra Tietoo eevh Se cbdaPsni ih ttrofourd
tsshioeosrcdgehssfd sesiur tIriwnlotnhdkeiatsodl sso% ahc st3ige feyioejoeh eaft stlc’be ae eTntc ecfr nlrtrtur0cic tcmieptmpteaSo.i aoureoa iip de.rrs,rattfe iIl ord lrzan hddt itofoscl ae ,rghtaetnr inh h nonisniigd Pfstarttp oInoiteh dytt ohs t tdeaxf uteuoscsievctthnot wdtyerooidrewr ne6j dborcgg nuuatbTualnn1td,’eftat5 ilt stir$se n ioatai0aw e ehl z odt huge0 r
o of aehrd0s.rrpa rtsiyd tnep ctaudciflh tpnti nruoSatu sef we enp eoufsweao l trreiuecnew rBsui.oee lducpa h ci.z rhted3enatg perzdeltscezrurie. dgo%u pgah sP tliptuaS etoyyume atotf iuiipae trac ens iialsaco eonwhtri ddpn th
ncheotbmsfty re hatlotaiahft ara ghai hl i-o y wti fe drlp gderdml w etaI,tb w.d np">e aetta2zworcb0dssor/ il:d/pb/onn>tc"/sn6o/lwpeob/ehhkpeelihahwc2nhit-oatm.t07?//cl/awtbst
oa hl w/n
Tietoo eevh Se cbdaPsni ih ttrofourd tsshioeosrcdgehssfd sesiur tIriwnlotnhdkeiatsodl sso% ahc st3ige feyioejoeh eaft stlc’be ae eTntc ecfr nlrtrtur0cic tcmieptmpteaSo.i aoureoa iip de.rrs,rattfe iIl ord lrzan hddt itofoscl ae ,rghtaetnr inh h nonisniigd Pfstarttp oInoiteh dytt ohs t tdeaxf uteuoscsievctthnot wdtyerooidrewr
ne6j dborcgg nuuatbTualnn1td,’eftat5 ilt stir$se n ioatai0aw e ehl z odt huge0 r o of aehrd0s.rrpa rtsiyd tnep ctaudciflh
tpnti nruoSatu sef we enp eoufsweao l trreiuecnew rBsui.oee lducpa h ci.z rhted3enatg perzdeltscezrurie. dgo%u pgah sP tliptuaS etoyyume atotf iuiipae trac ens iialsaco eonwhtri ddpn th ncheotbmsfty re hatlotaiahft ara ghai hl i-o y wti fe drlp gderdml w etaI,tb
w.d np">e aetta2zworcb0dssor/ il:d/pb/onn>tc"/sn6o/lwpeob/ehhkpeelihahwc2nhit-oatm.t07?//cl/awtbst
oa hl w/n
aetta2zworcb0dssor/ il:d/pb/onn>tc"/sn6o/lwpeob/ehhkpeelihahwc2nhit-oatm.t07?//cl/awtbst oa hl w/n
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